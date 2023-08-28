You are here

China won’t require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday

China won’t require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday
A traveler walks through the international flight arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing (AP)
AP

  • China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected
BEIJING: China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday.
It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.
China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.
As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.
The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

Topics: COVID-19 China Coronavirus

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time
Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time

  • Launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15
  • Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole in a historic triumph
TOKYO: Japan’s space agency on Monday postponed for the third time the launch of its “Moon Sniper” lunar mission due to strong winds just half an hour before launch.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) gave no new date for the launch, which comes after India successfully landed a probe on the Moon last week.
The rocket, set for launch from the southern island of Tanegashima, will also carry a research satellite developed by JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency.
Tatsuru Tokunaga, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries official in charge of the launch, told reporters the mission was postponed as “upper winds did not meet the launch conditions” and that it would take “at least three days” to prepare for another attempt.
The firm said the launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15.
Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole in a historic triumph.
Previously, only the United States, Russia and China had managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, and none on the south pole.
India’s success came days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region, and four years after a previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.
Japan has also tried before, attempting last year to land a lunar probe named Omotenashi, carried on NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, but the mission went wrong and communications were lost with the craft.
In April, Japanese start-up ispace failed in an ambitious attempt to become the first private company to land on the Moon, losing communication with its craft after what the firm called a “hard landing.”
The “Moon Sniper” is so called because JAXA is aiming to land its lightweight “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) within 100 meters of a specific target on the Moon.
This is far less than the usual range of several kilometers.
Using a palm-sized mini rover developed with a toy company, SLIM aims to investigate how the Moon was formed by examining exposed pieces of the lunar mantle.
Japan has also had problems with launch rockets, with failures after liftoff of the next-generation H3 model in March and the normally reliable solid-fuel Epsilon the previous October.
Last month, the test of an Epsilon S rocket, an improved version of the Epsilon, ended in an explosion 50 seconds after ignition.

Topics: Japan

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS
Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS

  • The embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit“
Russia’s FSB security service has charged a former employee of the US consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington, state news agency TASS said on Monday.
The suspect, Robert Shonov, relayed information to US embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia’s conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential election in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.
The FSB said it planned to question US embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov, a Russian national who has been under arrest since May.
The embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit,” and his “only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources.”

Topics: Russia US

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges — lawyer

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges — lawyer
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges — lawyer

  • Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed murder charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said.
“God be praised,” said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court.
Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022, after he fell out with the country’s powerful military.
A high court in Islamabad is also due on Monday to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case.

Topics: Pakistan

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

  • The Osprey that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run
CANBERRA: Eight US Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues on an island.
All 20 survivors were flown from Melville Island 80 kilometers south to Darwin within hours of the Marine V-22 Osprey crashing at 9:30 a.m. Sunday during a multinational training exercise, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.
All were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital, and 12 had been discharged by Monday, she said.
The first five Marines to arrive at the city’s main hospital were critically injured and one underwent emergency surgery.
Fyles said she would not detail the conditions of eight who remained in the hospital out of respect for them and their families.
“It’s ... a credit to everyone involved that we were able to get 20 patients from an extremely remote location on an island into our tertiary hospital within a matter of hours,” Fyles told reporters.
The Osprey that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
All 23 Marines aboard the lost aircraft were temporarily based in Darwin as part of the Marine Corps’ annual troop rotation.
Around 150 US Marines are currently based in Darwin and up to 2,500 rotate through the city every year. They are part of a realignment of US forces in the Asia-Pacific that is broadly meant to face an increasingly assertive China.
The bodies of the dead Marines remained at the crash site, where an exclusion zone would be maintained, Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said.
The cause of the crash had yet to be explained and investigators would remain at the site for at least 10 days, Murphy said.
The Osprey, a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight can tilt its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane, crashed into tropical forest and burst into flame.
Emergency responders were surprised the death toll was not higher.
“For a chopper that crashes and catches fire, to have 20 Marines that are surviving, I think that’s an incredible outcome,” Murphy said.
“Our thoughts are with the three Marines that have died during service for their country, and our thoughts go out to their country, to the United States Marine Corps and all their colleagues and friends,” he added.
Defense Minister Richard Marles was also greatful that the toll was not worse.
“It’s remarkable that in many ways, so many have survived,” Marles told Nine News television.
“This remains a very tragic incident and the loss of those lives are keenly felt,” Marles added.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid tribute to dead Marines.
“These Marines served our country with courage and pride, and my thoughts and prayers are with their families today, with the other troops who were injured in the crash, and with the entire USMC family,” Austin tweeted.
The US Embassy in Australia issued a statement offering condolences to the families and friends of the dead Marines and thanking Australian responders for their help.

Topics: Australia US

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency
Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

  • Shunned by the main opposition party Kuomintang KMT, Gou is running as an independent candidate in 2024 elections
  • He is offering an alternative to the ruling party DPP, who he said was "lead(ing) Taiwan toward the danger of war"
TAIPEI: Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn, said on Monday he was entering the race to be Taiwan’s next president as an independent candidate in 2024 elections.

Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang KMT, which traditionally favors close ties with China.
He made a second bid to be the KMT’s candidate for the presidential election to be held in January earlier this year, but the party chose instead Hou Yu-ih, the mayor of New Taipei City.
Gou has spent the past few weeks touring Taiwan and holding campaign-like rallies, fueling speculation he was planning to run as an independent.
“Under the rule of the Democratic Progressive Party in the past seven years or so, internationally, they lead Taiwan toward the danger of war. Domestically, their policies are filled with mistakes,” Gou said, adding “the era of entrepreneur’s rule” has begun.
“Give me four years and I promise that I will bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait and build the deepest foundation for the mutual trust across the strait,” he said in a plea to Taiwan voters.
“Taiwan must not become Ukraine and I will not let Taiwan become the next Ukraine.”
Gou must gather close to 300,000 voter signatures by November 2 to be qualified as an independent candidate, according elections regulations. The Central Election Commission will review the signatures and announce the results by November 14.
Taiwan Vice President William Lai, the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is the favorite to win the election as he leads the polls.
Former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party has generally keen running second in the polls, with Hou a distant third.
Gou’s main theme in his pseudo-campaign events has been that the only way to avoid war with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, is to get the DPP out of office.
China has a particular dislike of Lai for comments he has previously made about being a “worker” for Taiwan independence, a red line for Beijing.
The DPP champions Taiwan’s separate identity from China, but the government it leads has repeatedly offered talks with China that have been rebuffed.
The run up to the election is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert its sovereignty claims.

Topics: Taiwan China Foxconn Terry Gou Kuomintang KMT

