Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India
Dr. Huda Alfardus, who led the delegation of companies from Saudi Arabia, sits for a session at the G20 India Agritech Summit in New Delhi on Aug. 28, 2023. (AN Photo)
The agritech summit, organized as a flagship event during India’s G20 presidency, was held in New Delhi on Monday. (AFP)
  • Kingdom’s delegation led by Huda Alfardus, CEO of HealthGena
  • India has ‘knowledge, expertise and manpower’ to support Saudi firms, she says
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi companies are keen to collaborate with their Indian counterparts at the G20 India Agritech Summit, the head of the Kingdom’s delegation told Arab News on Monday, as she described the South Asian country as having the “greatest potential” to support startups.

The agritech summit, organized as a flagship event during India’s presidency of the group of 20 leading rich and developing nations, was held in New Delhi on Monday. It sought to foster discussions about technology innovations in agriculture and sustainable practices in the field.

A Saudi delegation led by Dr. Huda Alfardus, CEO of Riyadh-based HealthGena, included various companies working in aquaculture, artificial intelligence, blockchain and investment in agriculture.

“We selected a wide range of companies to come and represent the private sector in Saudi Arabia today at the summit and be able to exchange their roles and expertise with other delegates, as well as setting up collaborations and partnerships with global counterparts,” she told Arab News.

The Saudi delegation had spotted opportunities with Indian companies that would complement the work they were already doing, Alfardus said.

“I’m hoping that we can find complementary companies that would help the activities … in the field of agriculture in Saudi so that partnership can create success for all sides and help bring change between the two countries.

“The summit has already been very productive, startups already have identified partners in India to collaborate with and will continue that discussion when they return to Saudi Arabia,” she said.

India had the “knowledge, expertise and manpower” to support Saudi startups, she added.

Alfardus, who also took part in the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in Delhi last month, said she had been seeing a lot of interest in Saudi Arabia through such events, which gave a platform for the Kingdom’s businesses to share their vision and accomplishments.

“I think a lot of countries, including India, are seeing Saudi Arabia as a land of opportunities,” she said.

“I think opportunities like that, where we come and speak about what we do, definitely ignites the curiosity in people to understand more of how they can work with Saudi Arabia.”

HealthGena itself signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian non-profit initiative Jagriti Yatra to hold a program in October for startups from G20 countries to brainstorm and share ideas during a two-week train journey across India.

Shashank Mani, founder of the event, said it would help to showcase the innovations being developed in the country.

“I believe that this will achieve the aim of having Saudi Arabia and its participants come close to Indians in our innovations, our startup ecosystems and also other international participants,” he told Arab News.

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia

British man who plotted to kill for Daesh released from prison

British man who plotted to kill for Daesh released from prison
Arab News

British man who plotted to kill for Daesh released from prison

British man who plotted to kill for Daesh released from prison
  • Watson was denied parole in January 2022 but was released in February after serving his full five-year sentence
  • 33-year-old extremist will remain under supervision until February 2024
Arab News

LONDON: A British man who “demonstrated a willingness to kill” for Daesh has been released from prison after being considered too dangerous to be released a year before, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. 

Ismael Watson was denied parole in January 2022 but was released in February after serving his full five-year sentence in jail.

Under current law, convicted terrorists like Watson who are serving a fixed-term sentence and have behaved well in prison will be released with limited restrictions.

When Watson was sentenced in December 2017, the judge ordered an additional 12-month extended license. This means the 33-year-old extremist will remain under supervision until February 2024.

Following this, Watson will be subject to limited restrictions, such as a police notification order requiring him to provide information such as his home address or passport number, which enables authorities to monitor an offender and manage any ongoing risk that they pose.

Chris Phillips, the UK’s former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office, told the Daily Mail that the specific threat posed by terrorists may necessitate a revision in the legislation to ensure that all terror offenders receive indefinite sentences.

This would mean that a convicted terrorist would serve a minimum term and then have to convince the Parole Board they were no longer dangerous before being released. 

Watson, who suffered from bipolar disorder, had denied involvement in the preparation of terrorist acts and chose to represent himself before refusing to attend court.

His first trial was abandoned and following a two-day retrial, he was found guilty in his absence.

Sentencing him, Judge Anuja Dhir QC said she believed Watson was an extremist and a danger to society.

“The evidence in this case proved that at the time of the offenses, you held deep and extensive radicalized beliefs that were demonstrated by the large volume of extremist material found on your mobile phone, and your positive and stated support for Islamic State and those involved in jihad,” the judge said.
 

Topics: Daesh

UK Home Office considers tagging asylum-seekers

UK Home Office considers tagging asylum-seekers
Arab News

UK Home Office considers tagging asylum-seekers

UK Home Office considers tagging asylum-seekers
  • Electronic monitoring ‘something the Home Office has been keen on,’ source says
  • Shadow employment minister calls proposal ‘just another gimmick’
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Home Office is considering fitting asylum-seekers with electronic tags as a way to prevent those who cannot be placed in a detention facility from fleeing, The Times reported on Sunday.

Under the Illegal Migration Act, the government has a legal duty to detain and remove those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another “safe” country. But officials have been exploring alternatives amid a shortage of available space in Home Office accommodation, the online report said.

Another possibility being considered is requiring asylum-seekers to report regularly to the Home Office in order to receive support such as accommodation or financial aid, a source from the department said.

“Tagging has always been something that the Home Office has been keen on and is the preferred option to withdrawing financial support, which would be legally difficult as migrants would be at risk of being left destitute,” the person said.

When asked about the reports, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told BBC Breakfast: “We’re considering a range of options, all options, to ensure that we can exert some control over those people who are arriving illegally so that we can thereafter remove them to a safe country like Rwanda.

“We will of course need to increase some of our detention capacity.”

Justin Madders, Labour’s shadow employment minister, described the idea as a gimmick.

“The only people you tag are criminals. And my understanding is that people who are coming to this country seeking asylum are not criminals,” he told Sky News.

“They are usually people fleeing persecution. And if there’s a problem with people absconding, this is the first I’ve heard about it. Clearly the solution to that is actually to get on and process the asylum applications a lot quicker than is happening.

“I think this is just another gimmick that is not dealing with the root of the problem at all.”

Despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats,” channel crossings have surpassed 19,000 this year.

On Thursday, the backlog of asylum cases rose to a record of more than 175,000, an increase of 44 percent from the same time last year. The spike came despite the government almost doubling its expenditure on asylum-related matters.
 

Topics: Home Office

Rights groups slam Taliban ban on women in national park for failing to wear hijab 

Rights groups slam Taliban ban on women in national park for failing to wear hijab 
AFP

Rights groups slam Taliban ban on women in national park for failing to wear hijab 

Rights groups slam Taliban ban on women in national park for failing to wear hijab 
  • Taliban morality ministry closed Band-e-Amir national park to women at the weekend
  • The ministry said female visitors were failing to cover up with proper Islamic dress
AFP

KABUL: Rights monitors condemned on Monday a ban on women visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, the latest curb shutting women out of public life under Taliban government rule. 

The Taliban government’s morality ministry closed the Band-e-Amir national park to women at the weekend, claiming female visitors were failing to cover up with proper Islamic dress. 

The park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site 175 kilometers (110 miles) west of Kabul, is renowned for its striking blue lakes surrounded by sweeping cliffs. 

The Bamyan province park is a hugely popular spot for domestic tourism and is regularly swarmed with Afghans relaxing at the shore or paddling the waters in rented boats. 

Human Rights Watch’s Associate Women’s Rights Director Heather Barr told AFP the decision to ban women was “cruel in a very intentional way.” 

“Not content with depriving girls and women of education, employment and free movement, the Taliban also want to take from them parks and sport and now even nature,” she said in a separate statement. 

“Step-by-step the walls are closing in on women as every home becomes a prison,” she said. 

The Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Mohammad Khalid Hanafi justified the ban on Saturday on the grounds women were failing to wear hijabs properly. 

“We must to take action from today. We must prevent the non-observance of hijab,” he said during a visit to Bamyan province. 

Ministry spokesman Akef MuHajjir told AFP local religious leaders requested the temporary closure because women from outside the province were not observing the hijab dress code. 

Other national parks in Afghanistan remain open to all, he said. 

Since returning to power in August 2021, Taliban authorities have imposed a strict interpretation of Islam, with women bearing the brunt of laws the UN has labelled “gender apartheid.” 

United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett asked on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday “why this restriction... is necessary to comply with Sharia and Afghan culture?” 

Women have been barred from visiting parks, fairs and gyms, and must cover up in public since the Taliban authorities returned to power two years ago. 

They have also mostly been blocked from working for UN agencies or NGOs, with thousands sacked from government jobs or paid to stay at home. 

Topics: Taliban ban hijab Afghanistan

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting
Reuters

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting
  • Libya does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state
  • Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush reportedly met Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Italy last week
TRIPOLI: Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has dismissed Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush after her meeting with her Israeli counterpart triggered protests, a Libyan government source said on Monday.

Al-Dbeibah suspended Mangoush late on Sunday after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met her in Italy last week despite the countries not having formal relations.

Libya does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Foreign Ministry in Tripoli said Mangoush had met Cohen only in an informal, unplanned encounter during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and that she had previously rejected a formal meeting with Cohen.

The Israeli official disputed that account.

“The meeting was coordinated at the highest levels in Libya and lasted almost two hours. The Libya prime minister sees Israel as a possible bridge to the West and the US administration,” the official said.

Protesters demonstrated in front of Libya's Foreign Ministry late on Sunday, causing some damage outside the building, where a large security presence was visible early on Monday. Protests took place in other parts of Tripoli, as well as other cities. 

Topics: Israel Libya Paletine

France’s Emmanuel Macron: Envoy will stay in Niger, despite pressure from junta to leave

France’s Emmanuel Macron: Envoy will stay in Niger, despite pressure from junta to leave
Reuters

France’s Emmanuel Macron: Envoy will stay in Niger, despite pressure from junta to leave

France’s Emmanuel Macron: Envoy will stay in Niger, despite pressure from junta to leave
  • Emmanuel Macron also reiterates France’s support to Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum
PARIS: France’s ambassador to Niger will stay in the country despite pressure to leave from leaders of a recent coup, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to diplomats on Monday.
Macron also reiterated France’s support to Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, whose decision not to resign Macron called courageous.
“I think our policy is the right one. It’s based on the courage of President Bazoum, and on the commitments of our ambassador on the ground who is remaining despite all the pressure, despite all the declarations made by the illegitimate authorities,” said Macron.
On Friday, Niger’s junta, which seized power in a coup on July 26, said it had ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours.
Macron also dismissed calls from some in the United States and Europe for Western powers to give up on Bazoum.
“We do not recognize those who have carried out the putsch, we support a president who has not stepped down, and besides whom we remain engaged,” said Macron.
The main West African bloc ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the leaders of the Niger coup, and has said it is ready to deploy troops to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Niger

