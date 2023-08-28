Saudi defense ministry says fighter aircraft crashes in Eastern Province, crew survives

You are here

A Tornado fighter aircraft crashed during a training mission in the Eastern Province on Monday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense has said.
A Tornado fighter aircraft crashed during a training mission in the Eastern Province on Monday.
  The incident took place at 3:44 pm on Monday during a routine mission in the training area of the King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran
RIYADH: A Tornado fighter aircraft has crashed during a training mission in the Eastern Province and its crew survived, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

The incident took place at 3:44 pm on Monday during a routine mission in the training area of the King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash and the crew survived, the ministry said. An investigation into the incident has started, the ministry added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defense Eastern Province

Hijrah exhibition inaugurated as it arrives at Saudi national museum

The National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh is now hosting the "Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet" exhibition.
  The National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh is now hosting the "Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet" exhibition
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of culture inaugurated on Sunday a global Hijrah exhibition on the second stop of its tour at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.

“Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” is an exhibition that sheds light on Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah to Madinah in order to escape persecution. It is being held in partnership with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).

Deputy culture minister Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez said the exhibition, with its rich knowledge content, draws attention to the unique value of the Kingdom’s geography and history, and confirms the great importance of museums in the lives of people.

He also highlighted the role of the Ministry of Culture in supporting the cultural system and forging qualitative partnerships that will advance culture and arts in the region, and concerted efforts from all sides to provide a platform for local initiatives and projects.

Ithra’s director Abdullah Al-Rashid said the exhibition deals with the migration of Prophet Muhammad in proportion to its importance in the history of the world.

He said it is a result of years of preparation and deep study and is considered one of the largest studies on the history of the migration. The exhibition also includes a book and a documentary film.

The National Museum of Saudi Arabia is now hosting the exhibition after it was displayed at Ithra in Dhahran, where more than 100,000 people visited the display.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah Prophet Muhammad Hijrah

Riyadh falcon auction concludes with $2.1m in sales

Riyadh falcon auction concludes with $2.1m in sales
  The auction was organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham
RIYADH: The International Falcon Breeders Auction recently concluded with significant global participation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The auction was organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh.

Spanning a period of 21 days, the event showcased various activities and brought together falcon enthusiasts from around the world.

The auction achieved remarkable success in its third round, with sales increasing by more than 218 percent compared to the previous event.

A total of 642 falcons were sold during the auction, amounting to more than SR8 million ($2.1 million).

The third auction hosted more than 39 leading breeding farms from 16 countries, including the US, Germany, Spain, the UK, and Austria, as well as local farms.

The auction saw several record-breaking deals, including the sale of the most expensive local Falco Cherrug from the Al-Nadir for Falcons Center, which was sold for SR500,000. This price exceeded the previous auction’s most expensive local falcon price of SR270,000.

In addition, a pure ultra-white Falco Cherrug was sold for SR550,000. On the last night of the auction, a Falco Cherrug from an Austrian farm was sold for SR125,000.

The auction has established itself as a significant marketplace for both local and international falcon-breeding farms. It provides valuable business opportunities for professional falconers, as it showcases a selection of elite breeds.

This was accomplished through a live and fast auction that attracted falconers, farmers, and falcon enthusiasts from Saudi Arabia and other countries. The auction was broadcasted on TV channels and social media platforms.

The auction aligns with the Saudi Falcons Club’s vision of leading in falconry development, innovation, breeding, production and care. It serves as a cultural and economic support, while also promoting environmental awareness.

Topics: International Falcon Breeders Auction Saudi Arabia

NEOM to create world-class education, research and innovation sector

NEOM to create world-class education, research and innovation sector
  'Education is the foundation of every society,' city's CEO says
  Plan aims to provide learning ecosystem for all ages
RIYADH: The futuristic Saudi city of NEOM has announced plans to establish a world-class education, research and innovation sector, following last year’s appointment of Andreas Cangellaris as the founding president of NEOM U, its flagship university.

The sector will comprise four pillars — NEOM U, the Education, Research and Innovation Foundation, the Talent Academy and several schools — designed to provide a complete learning ecosystem for all ages.

The Talent Academy, for example, will support ongoing professional development by providing upskilling and career-long learning opportunities designed in collaboration with NEOM’s array of sectors.

NEOM’s academic programs and research and innovation activities will focus on societal challenges, built on its strategic priorities, to drive strong engagement with global partners across new and varied industries.

 

 

The ERI Foundation’s Applied Research Institute program, initiated via the new NEOM Green Hydrogen and e-Fuels ARI and the NEOM-KAUST Ocean Science and Solutions ARI, is a key first element of this action.

NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said: “Education is the foundation of every society. It is only right that a community such as NEOM, which envisions nothing less than a new future for the world, should have in place an education system fit to meet the needs of tomorrow.

“The establishment of the new ERI sector at NEOM is a crucial step forward in helping us meet our goals, the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and the global challenges of the coming years.”

Cangellaris said: “Education is the cornerstone of progress. In support of NEOM’s vision, we are currently building cutting-edge facilities, academic programs and research initiatives to help achieve our goals. NEOM’s distinct role allows it to embrace the latest educational theories and technological innovations to shape the future of learning.

“We look forward to working with leaders across industries on designing this interconnected hub on an intellectual foundation of critical thinking, in turn driving progress on a global scale.”

The curricula deployed across NEOM’s ERI pillars will prepare a digitally fluent workforce, equipping students with real-life skill sets and critical thinking capabilities.

Next-generation technology, inquiry and experiential-based learning and digital tools such as VR simulation training will be integrated across all age groups and education provisions.

Leveraging NEOM’s unique “living laboratory” environment, NEOM U graduates will develop the skills to design innovative solutions through experiential learning.

Students will be able to access the Talent Academy’s online programs from next year, while NEOM U plans to offer its first classes online in 2025.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution refers two residents to court over money laundering charges

Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution refers two residents to court over money laundering charges
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has referred two residents to court accused of laundering 2.5 million Saudi riyals ($666,667).  

An official source from the public prosecution revealed that the two individuals had deposited the money into bank accounts belonging to commercial entities without specifying the source of funds, according to Al-Ekhbariya. 

The accused were arrested and referred to the appropriate court.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia taking part in 80th Venice International Film Festival

Saudi Arabia taking part in 80th Venice International Film Festival
  Saudi commision to host international experts to discuss challenges of distributing content in languages other than English
RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission CEO, Abdullah Al-Ayyaf, will lead a delegation from the Kingdom at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

The Ministry of Culture affiliated commission, will attend the event organized by La Biennale di Venezia from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

The commission will organize a roundtable at the event, hosting international experts to discuss the critical challenges of distributing content in languages other than English to global audiences.

It will also host a promotional campaign through on the red carpet and advertising screens, showcasing the Saudi film industry and the significant development the Kingdom is making in the sector.

The Film Commission seeks to strengthen its presence in international forums and its relations with filmmakers around the world through dialogue and bilateral meetings.

It also aims to shed light on the incentive program to attract international cinematic productions to film in the Kingdom and promote unique filming sites in the country.

The festival, considered the oldest in the world, is one of the three most prominent, and is officially recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers.

The festival’s primary goal is to support worldwide cinema in various forms, including as an art and a source of entertainment.

Additionally, the festival arranges events that honor significant individuals in the industry.

Topics: Venice International Film Festival Saudi Film Commission (SFC)

