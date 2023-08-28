Comoros president affirms country’s support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Hijrah exhibition inaugurated as it arrives at Saudi national museum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of culture inaugurated on Sunday a global Hijrah exhibition on the second stop of its tour at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.

“Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” is an exhibition that sheds light on Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah to Madinah in order to escape persecution. It is being held in partnership with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).

Deputy culture minister Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez said the exhibition, with its rich knowledge content, draws attention to the unique value of the Kingdom’s geography and history, and confirms the great importance of museums in the lives of people.

He also highlighted the role of the Ministry of Culture in supporting the cultural system and forging qualitative partnerships that will advance culture and arts in the region, and concerted efforts from all sides to provide a platform for local initiatives and projects.

Ithra’s director Abdullah Al-Rashid said the exhibition deals with the migration of Prophet Muhammad in proportion to its importance in the history of the world.

He said it is a result of years of preparation and deep study and is considered one of the largest studies on the history of the migration. The exhibition also includes a book and a documentary film.

The National Museum of Saudi Arabia is now hosting the exhibition after it was displayed at Ithra in Dhahran, where more than 100,000 people visited the display.