You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
The president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales delivers a speech during an extraordinary general assembly of the federation on August 25, 2023 in Las Rozas de Madrid. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g9f3n

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
  • Soccer’s governing bodies have longstanding rules barring national governments from interfering with the running of domestic soccer federations
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match.
The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation (RFEF) made the request in a collective statement.
“After the latest developments and the unacceptable behavior that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF,” the statement said.
Earlier Monday, the federation asked UEFA to suspend it from international competitions because of government interference related to Rubiales. However, in their statement, the heads of the regional bodies urged interim federation president Pedro Rocha to withdraw that request immediately.
The federation’s request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics, including government ministers who have asked for his removal. Such a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League and could sway public opinion in favor of letting him keep his job.
Soccer’s governing bodies have longstanding rules barring national governments from interfering with the running of domestic soccer federations. However, UEFA will not comply with the Spanish federation’s request for a sanction, a person familiar with the issue told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision-making process was confidential.
Rubiales has faced a torrent of criticism from around the globe over his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final, including kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the on-field trophy ceremony. He was suspended from office Saturday by soccer’s governing body FIFA, which is investigating his conduct.
Rubiales’ mother on Monday started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son, demanding an end to “the bloody and inhumane hounding” of him.
The unprecedented request by the Spanish federation asking for a suspension seemed like a leverage play against its critics by trying to provoke fans and powerful clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, plus the men’s national team, into backing its efforts to save Rubiales’ job. Rubiales is also a UEFA vice president.
Spain’s top clubs are due to take part in Thursday’s Champions League group-stage draw being made by UEFA, and the men’s national team has games on Sept. 8 and 12 in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Rubiales on Thursday after taking control of the process because it organized the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales’ behavior during and after Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the final on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia, has focused intense scrutiny on him and his five-year management of the federation.
FIFA, however, did not invoke its version of the rules against government interference to protect Rubiales.
The Spanish federation then urged UEFA to act, reportedly in a letter sent Friday, the same day its embattled president defiantly refused to resign at an emergency meeting.
The FIFA suspension prevents Rubiales taking part in official business and having contact with other officials, including in Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.
FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio also ordered Rubiales and the federation not to contact Hermoso. She has said the federation pressured her to publicly back Rubiales.
Newly crowned as world champions, though drawn into a national scandal they did not seek and has distracted from their triumph, the Spain players have said they will not play any more games for as long as Rubiales is in charge.

Topics: Luis Rubiales Spanish football federation RFEF Jenni Hermoso

Related

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Football
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Football
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout
  • Atletico’s emphatic victory took them second in the table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
AFP

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid dismantled city rivals Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Monday night with a ruthless display and their largest ever away win in La Liga.
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring early on, before his strike partner Memphis Depay netted the second from close range from Saul Niguez’s cross.
Atletico lost the Dutch forward to injury in the first half, but Nahuel Molina slid home the third to kill the game before half-time.
Substitute Alvaro Morata netted in the 73rd minute and then again after Angel Correa grabbed the fifth, with Marcos Llorente finishing the rout late on.
“We had a great game from the start, with a lot of intensity,” Antoine Griezmann told Movistar.
“They’re three important points and I’m very happy with the team’s work today.”
Atletico’s emphatic victory took them second in the table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Rayo had started the season well, with two wins in their first two matches, but were brought crashing back down to earth by Diego Simeone’s side.
“They were better in every way,” said Rayo midfielder Oscar Valentin.
“We are not this bad — we just have to continue and forget about what happened today.”
Earlier Getafe snatched a 1-0 home win over Alaves, their first triumph of the season.

Topics: Atletico Madrid La Liga Rayo Vallecano

Related

Atletico overtake Real Madrid with Cadiz rout
Football
Atletico overtake Real Madrid with Cadiz rout
Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid
Football
Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
  • The Italian was officially unveiled during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced
  • ‘We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field,’ Mancini said
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Roberto Mancini was officially unveiled as the new manager of the Saudi national team during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced.

During the event, Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, expressed his excitement at securing the services of an internationally acclaimed coach to lead the Green Falcons, as he highlighted the Italian’s exceptional achievements and passion for the sport.

“There was some time in finalizing the deal for the Saudi national team manager and everyone knows the importance and sensitivity of this matter,” he said.

“Therefore, it deserved sufficient time to be settled in a distinguished manner. We are proud of our success in attracting a global coach, a coach who has achieved significant accomplishments and still possesses great passion for the game.

“We are fortunate that we have great support from our leadership and we have a significant responsibility to keep up with this support. Saudi Arabia has become attractive to all global names.”

Mancini discussed his initial plans and aspirations for the team. Not surprisingly, the first priority is getting to know the players and identifying key members of his squad.

“The next 10 days are important to see the players, and also in the past 10 days we have watched lots of videos on the teams and players,” he said.

“We have four friendly matches before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and we have enough time.”

He acknowledged the existing talent within the national team but added: “I am not a magician; we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work.

“We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field. Like I said before, we have good talent but we can achieve our goals by working hard.

“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers, and after that we have a 20-day camp to prepare for the Asian Cup.”

Asked about the current football landscape in Saudi Arabia, with the arrival in recent months of several international stars to play in the Pro League, Mancini drew parallels with his home country.

“The same thing happened in Italy many years ago,” he said. “Lots of big foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for the Saudi players and we have enough time to choose our players and we are prepared for that.”

Mancini takes over as manager from Frenchman Herve Renard, who stepped down in March after leading Saudi Arabia to the World Cup in Qatar. They were knocked out in the group stage but along the way shocked eventual tournament winners Argentina by defeating them 2-1 in their opening group game.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini

Related

Analysis No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Sport
No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Update Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
Sport
Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini named Saudi Arabia head coach

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘once in a lifetime’ comeback win against Newcastle

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘once in a lifetime’ comeback win against Newcastle
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘once in a lifetime’ comeback win against Newcastle

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘once in a lifetime’ comeback win against Newcastle
  • ‘These moments are rare and so it was special,’ Liverpool coach says
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described his team’s 10-man, 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Sunday as a “once in a lifetime” performance.

Magpies winger Anthony Gordon had given the home side an early lead before Virgil van Dijk was shown a red card minutes later for a foul on Alexander Isak.

But with their backs against the wall, the Merseyside outfit clawed their way back into the encounter in the closing stages, as substitute Darwin Nunez first equalized, then completed the comeback with a fine stoppage time finish to leave St. James’ Park stunned. Klopp said he was, too.

“In my 1,000 games I’ve managed, I’ve never had a game like this, that’s the truth,” the German said.

“Not that we haven’t overturned games, but down to 10 men, in an atmosphere like this, against an opponent like this, I can’t remember. I’m pretty sure it never happened.

“These moments are rare and so it was special. The boys deserved it today. With 10 men we played better and gave Newcastle a game.”

The Magpies’ head coach Eddie Howe’s decision to remove star men Sandro Tonali and Gordon with Newcastle a goal up has been questioned by supporters. And he said he would do things differently, given his time again.

“That’s as painful a game as I’ve had here for me and for us. I thought we played really well. The opening stages of the game can’t be forgotten by me,” he said.

“The sending off almost harms us really in the match, although the chances were there for us to kill the game. The second goal changes everything and we didn’t get it. Nunez comes on and they’re looking for one moment and they don’t just get one they get two.

“We tried to change the momentum of the match. Liverpool had a flurry of set plays and there was some pressure in that moment and we wanted a bit more control. But Liverpool are a very, very dangerous counterattacking team.

“There are always things you’d do differently if you don’t win the match, that’s for sure.

“In hindsight you’d always do things differently when you’re in my shoes, that’s the job you’re in. We have to trust our bench, we have to trust top quality players.”

But Howe said he remained confident of the strength of the Newcastle bench to come good in similar situations in the future.

“We have Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff — Sean and Callum were outstanding for us last year so I can’t fear putting them on the pitch because they’re top quality players. As is Harvey,” he said.

“Sometimes when you make those changes, it doesn’t go as you foresee but the same thing could have happened leaving the same players on the pitch. That’s the game we’re in.”

Former Everton player Gordon was delighted to silence the fans of his former rivals, with his first goal at St. James’ Park. But it was a hollow victory.

“It’s hard to say really, you have to go through it to really understand it,” he said at the end of the match.

“It’s just really disappointing. The game started so well, we were in a good place but we just couldn’t get that second goal. And against the top teams that’s exactly what you have to do.

“We played really well, we created the chances, we just weren’t clinical enough and that’s what is going to separate us from the real top teams. That’s where we need to push and focus on improving because if we can do that, we can beat anyone.

“I took my chance well, it felt amazing but obviously it doesn’t mean anything anymore.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Liverpool Premier league

Related

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
Sport
Super sub Darwin Nunez strikes twice as Liverpool stun Newcastle
Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United
Football
Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Updated 28 August 2023
Paul Williams

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team

No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
  • Green Falcons have been without a coach since Herve Renard’s departure almost 5 months ago
  • Mancini’s first target will be to guide Saudi Arabia to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup title in Qatar
Updated 28 August 2023
Paul Williams

It is said that all good things come to those who wait, and in the case of Saudi Arabia the wait has been a long one — almost 150 days to be exact.

That is how long the Green Falcons have been without a head coach after the sudden and unexpected departure of Herve Renard in March this year, but the wait is finally over. Italian Roberto Mancini was announced as their new head coach in a deal that will see him in place until the next World Cup in 2026.

Landing Mancini, who guided the Azzurri to Euro glory in 2021, is a coup for the Kingdom as they continue their quest to become a leading player in the global game.

While that has mostly centered on investment in the domestic Saudi Pro League which has seen the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar and Riyad Mahrez join the league in an off-season to remember, it is now the national team’s turn to make a statement.

The 58-year-old’s record speaks for itself, winning the Premier League with Manchester City, a hattrick of Serie A titles with Inter Milan and, of course, the crowning achievement being the European champions with his native Italy in 2021.

His sudden resignation last week as Italy manager saw tongues wagging about a possible move to Riyadh, that has now been confirmed.

While he will not come cheap, Saudi Arabia will see his record as being priceless as they eye their first continental title in almost three decades.

As successful as he has been, however, he has massive shoes to fill replacing Renard, who masterminded that historic come-from-behind victory over Argentina at last year’s FIFA World Cup, a moment that will never be forgotten in Saudi football.

Appointed in 2019, after Saudi Arabia’s disappointing showing at the Asian Cup in the UAE, Renard quickly transformed the Green Falcons into one of Asia’s best, comfortably qualifying for a second straight World Cup, and then shocking the world when they were there.

While they ultimately failed to make it out of the group, the manner in which they played, coupled with the win against Argentina, won the team an army of new fans and made Renard one of the most sought-after coaches in international football.

With a contract through until 2027, when the country is due to host the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation could be forgiven for feeling a sense of comfort as they look ahead to the next World Cup cycle.

With long-term plans in place all centered on Renard remaining as national team coach, it is understandable that the authorities were caught off-guard by his announcement that he wanted to leave to take over the French women’s national team ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup.

His sudden departure, which was confirmed on March 29 this year, forced them to confront the question they were not expecting to answer — where to next?

The SAFF said they would not be rushed into making a decision, choosing to bide their time rather than making the wrong move, something that has plagued Saudi football in the past.

But as days turned into weeks, and weeks into months, the wait continued and beneath the surface questions began to be asked about why the process was taking so long.

Reports a few months back suggested that Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus was in line to take over, but after the PIF-fueled investment in the Saudi domestic league, he instead took the reins at Al-Hilal.

But the patience of the federation has been rewarded with Mancini’s signing, a significant coup as it looks to build on the foundations laid by his predecessor.

The wily tactician has little time to waste, however, with the Asian Cup just a matter of months away and just a handful of games before then to prepare for a tournament at which Saudi Arabia would be expected to challenge for silverware.

The signing of Mancini, who guided the Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City to their first Premier League title, will only heighten the expectations of the Green Falcons, having been drawn in Group F alongside Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

His first assignment will come with a series of friendlies in Newcastle next month, against South Korea and Costa Rica, although given those matches are just over a week away he will have had little say over the composition of the squad.

It means the World Cup qualifiers in November, firstly against the winner of the playoff between Pakistan and Cambodia, and then against Jordan, will be his first real chance to make an impression on the squad, coming less than two months before the Asian Cup.

Time may have delivered Mancini to Saudi Arabia, but now there is no time to waste.

Topics: football Saudi National Team Roberto Mancini

Related

Update Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
Sport
Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini named Saudi Arabia head coach
Saudi national football team is set to play two friendlies. Credit: @SaudiNT_EN
Saudi Football
Mancini’s Saudi Arabia debut pencilled in as two Newcastle United-based friendlies announced

Super sub Darwin Nunez strikes twice as Liverpool stun Newcastle

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

Super sub Darwin Nunez strikes twice as Liverpool stun Newcastle

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
  • Anthony Gordon had pounced on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to put the Magpies in front
  • Newcastle failed to make the man advantage count and were punished
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

NEWCASTLE: Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice in the final 10 minutes as 10-man Liverpool came from a goal down to stun Newcastle 2-1 at St. James' Park on Sunday.
Anthony Gordon had pounced on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to put the Magpies in front before Virgil van Dijk was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak inside half an hour.
But Newcastle failed to make the man advantage count and were punished when Nunez produced two moments of rare quality so far in his Liverpool career to turn the game on its head.
"With 10 men in my history, 1,000 games (as a manager), I have never had something like that. At Newcastle, in this stadium with that atmosphere, it is crazy," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool spent a club-record £85 million ($107 million) on Nunez just over a year ago, but the Uruguayan has found himself behind Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo in the battle to be Klopp's preferred number nine early in the season.
Nunez was unleashed from the bench 13 minutes from time and made the most of his opportunity as he was twice released behind the Newcastle defence and kept his nerve to fire low and hard beyond Nick Pope.
"We calmed the game down and brought on Darwin. He was obviously fired up from not starting," added Klopp.
"It's clear he's not happy but it's early in the season, we need to find stability and results.
"We need to find a way of playing. This is a new team with new key players. It needs time. He scores two goals and can't get the smile off his face."
Victory keeps Liverpool two points behind leaders Manchester City and lays down an early-season marker after Newcastle usurped the Reds to secure Champions League football last season.
"We should have put the game to bed and that's the thing we are kicking ourselves about," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.
Liverpool were lucky not to be a man down after just six minutes.
Alexander-Arnold had already been booked for throwing the ball away when he pulled down Gordon as the Newcastle man tore down the left wing.
But to the astonishment of the home crowd and Newcastle bench, referee John Brooks did not produce a second yellow card.
Joe Gomez was sent out by Klopp to warm up with one eye on replacing Alexander-Arnold to keep him out of further trouble.
The Liverpool boss might have wished he had made that change as Alexander-Arnold's failure to control Mohamed Salah's pass allowed Gordon to run clear on goal and score just his second Newcastle goal since a £45 million move from Everton in January.
Things went from bad to worse for the Reds when Brooks did produce a red card, Van Dijk's first of his Liverpool career, on 28 minutes.
The Liverpool captain was deemed to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity when he kicked through Isak on the edge of the area.
Only some brilliance from Alisson Becker kept Liverpool in the game before half-time as the Brazilian turned Miguel Almiron's fiercely struck volley onto the crossbar.
Almiron came even closer after the break as some mesmeric wing play scythed through the Liverpool defence, only for his shot to come back off the post.
But Newcastle were made to pay for not adding to their lead in an incredible finale.
Sven Botman failed to deal with Jota's ball forward and Nunez drilled a shot into the far corner nine minutes from time.
Salah had been kept largely quiet in the week he was linked with joining the stars leaving European football for Saudi Arabia.
But the Egyptian produced three minutes into stoppage time when his pass put Nunez in the clear once more to deliver the most telling goal of his Liverpool career to date.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Liverpool

Related

Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United
Football
Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister wins appeal against red card
Football
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister wins appeal against red card

follow us

Latest updates

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC
A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout
Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout
Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in eastern region, Madinah
Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in eastern region, Madinah
Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM
Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.