Jailed US citizen Paul Whelan seen in rare video at Russian penal colony

Former US Marine Paul Whelan stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Former US Marine Paul Whelan stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 29 August 2023
  • In April 2022, Russia released former US marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted there in 2019, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko
WASHINGTON: US citizen Paul Whelan, a former marine jailed in Russia over espionage charges that the United States says are bogus, was seen in a rare video broadcast on Monday by a Kremlin-backed news channel.
Arrested in 2018 in Russia, Whelan was convicted of spying charges in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in a penal colony in Mordovia, a Russian region notorious since Soviet times for its penal colonies. He has denied the accusations.
The Biden administration has designated Whelan as “wrongfully detained,” a legal term that means that charges are baseless and that he was targeted primarily because he is an American citizen.
Dressed in prison’s black uniform and matching hat, Whelan appears in different parts of the prison with other inmates, sewing using a sewing machine and while at the cafeteria in the footage Russian state-controlled network Russia Today (RT) put out.
“Today was the first time I’ve seen what he really looks like since June 2020,” his brother David Whelan said in an email.
He said the Russia Today had showed up in the prison in May to film Whelan and when he declined to participate, the prison staff retaliated against him. In the video, Whelan tells the questioner that he will not answer his questions.
The Biden administration has carried out two prisoner swaps with Russia amid frosty bilateral ties due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Whelan was part of neither.
In April 2022, Russia released former US marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted there in 2019, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.
In a December 2022 prisoner swap with Russia, Washington secured the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.
This month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Whelan. The administration has repeatedly said it is doing everything it can to bring him home.
Russia is also holding American citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges that carry up to 20 years in prison. He was arrested in end-March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
Gershkovich, who has denied the charges, appealed on Saturday against the latest extension of his pre-trial detention in Moscow.

 

UN in ‘unprecedented’ 6-month withdrawal of nearly 13,000 peacekeepers from Mali

Troops of the Malian army patrol the ancient town of Djenne in central Mali. (AFP file photo)
Troops of the Malian army patrol the ancient town of Djenne in central Mali. (AFP file photo)
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

UN in ‘unprecedented’ 6-month withdrawal of nearly 13,000 peacekeepers from Mali

Troops of the Malian army patrol the ancient town of Djenne in central Mali. (AFP file photo)
  • Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky made no mention of Wagner but said, “Russia will continue to provide Mali and other interested African partners with comprehensive assistance on a bilateral, equal and mutually respectful basis”
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is in the throes of what Secretary-General António Guterres calls an “unprecedented” six-month exit from Mali on orders of the West African nation’s military junta, which has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight an Islamic insurgency.
The UN special envoy for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, laid out the scale of the operation to the UN Security Council on Monday: All 12,947 UN peacekeepers and police must be sent home, their 12 camps and one temporary base handed over to the government, and 1,786 civilian staff terminated by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Mali’s UN Ambassador Issa Konfourou said the government is cooperating with the UN peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, but it will not extend the deadline.
The United Nations also needs to move out approximately 5,500 sea containers of equipment and 4,000 vehicles that belong to the UN and the countries that contributed personnel to MINUSMA, the fourth largest of the UN’s dozen peacekeeping operations, Wane said.
That process has begun but will continue during a “liquidation” period that will begin on Jan. 1, 2024 and last for 18 months, with the UN keeping police in the three hubs in the capital, Bamako, Gao and Timbuktu where the equipment is being gathered.
Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 military coup which was followed by rebels in the north forming a Daesh two months later.
The extremist rebels were forced from power in the north with the help of a French-led military operation, but they moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali in 2015 and remain active.
In August 2020, Mali’s president was overthrown in a coup that included an army colonel who carried out a second coup and was sworn in as president in June 2021. He developed ties to Russia’s military and the Wagner group whose head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was reportedly killed in a plane crash on a flight from Moscow last week.
The UN deployed peacekeepers in 2013 and MINUSMA has become the most dangerous UN mission in the world, with more than 300 personnel killed.
In a 13-page letter to Security Council members circulated Monday, Guterres said “the timeline, scope and complexity of the mission’s withdrawal are unprecedented.”
He said the landlocked country’s “vast terrain, the hostile operating environment in certain regions and its climates render the mission’s withdrawal within a six-month time frame extremely challenging.”
Guterres said the logistics of moving troops and equipment is further constrained by the presence of “terrorist armed groups” and the recent military takeover of Niger, a key transit country.
UN experts said in a report last week that Islamic State extremists have almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in less than a year, and that their Al-Qaeda-linked rivals are also capitalizing on the deadlock and perceived weakness of armed groups that signed a 2015 peace agreement.
UN envoy Wane told the Security Council that the first phase of the withdrawal focused on closing the smallest and furthest outposts – Menaka, Ber, Goundam and the temporary base in Ogossagou — which was completed on Aug. 25.
The withdrawal from Ber took place two days early because of clashes at the camp, and UN convoys leaving the camp were attacked, with no casualties.
Mali’s Konfourou said “armed terrorist groups took hostile action to prevent the Malian security and armed forces from occupying the camp” at Ber.
France’s deputy UN ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst told the council the clashes in Ber occurred “with the participation of Wagner mercenaries” and were a serious violation of a cease-fire and the 2015 peace agreement.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also expressed alarm at the resumption of hostilities in northern Mali, including at Ber.
“Additionally, MINUSMA’s withdrawal limits the ability of the international community to protect civilians from the predations of Wagner, whose activities contribute to greater insecurity in the country,” she said.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky made no mention of Wagner but said, “Russia will continue to provide Mali and other interested African partners with comprehensive assistance on a bilateral, equal and mutually respectful basis.”
UN envoy Wane said the second and final phase of the troop withdrawal starting Sept.1 “will be incredibly difficult” because of the long distances that convoys evacuating troops and equipment need to travel, including through hostile areas — 563 kilometers in the case of the Tessalit camp.
Wane stressed that the withdrawal is taking place as the 2015 peace agreement between the government, a pro-government militia and a coalition of groups seeking autonomy in Mali’s north is paralyzed.
“That agreement is the cornerstone of Mali’s long-term stabilization,” he said.

 

Powerful earthquakes rock Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands, no casualties reported

A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

Powerful earthquakes rock Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands, no casualties reported

A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
  • The US Tsunami Warning System said there were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that struck deep under the seabed
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

DENPASAR, Indonesia: A powerful earthquake and an aftershock rocked Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and other parts of the country on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered 181 kilometers (112 miles) northeast of Gili Air, a tiny island near the coast of Lombok Island, next to Bali, at a depth of 513.5 kilometers (319 miles).
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. The agency put a preliminary magnitude at 7.4. Variations in early measurements are common.
A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit the same area a few minutes later just before dawn.
Many residents and tourists rushed out of their homes and hotels toward higher ground after reporting powerful shockwaves, but the situation returned to normal after they received text messages saying the quake had no potential to trigger a tsunami.
“I thought the walls were going to come down on the hotel,” an Australian tourist said on social media.
People in neighboring provinces of East Java, Central Java, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara provinces also felt the tremors and panicked as houses and buildings swayed for several seconds.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.
An earthquake in the hilly Karangasem in 2021 triggered landslides and cut off at least three villages, killing at least three people.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Nov. 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java’s Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.
In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

 

UK air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancelations

UK air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancelations
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

UK air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancelations

UK air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancelations
  • After fixing the problem, NATS said it was “working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Thousands of airline passengers faced delays on Monday after Britain’s air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the UK on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
More than three hours after it reported the “technical issue,” flight control operator National Air Traffic Services said it had “identified and remedied” the problem and flights could begin to return to normal. But scores of flights were canceled, and Heathrow Airport said its schedules would be “significantly disrupted” for the rest of the day.
Lyudmila Hristova said she and her husband had planned to attend a niece’s wedding in Bulgaria, but their flight from Heathrow was canceled.
“Now we are looking for some information on how we can arrange another flight,” she said. “It is so difficult, they just got us out of the airport, it was very rude. There was no information, just some leaflets and that’s it.”
NATS said the outage had hit its ability to process flight plans automatically, meaning the plans had to be input manually, a much slower process. It did not disclose the cause of the problem.
The service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety” but that UK airspace remained open.
After fixing the problem, NATS said it was “working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.”
Monday was a holiday for many in the UK and a date when many families return from vacations before the start of the school year.
European air traffic authority Eurocontrol warned of “very high” delays, and airports both inside and outside the UK told passengers to expect waits and cancelations. Passengers scheduled to fly to Britain from European airports said they were being told to expect delays of several hours or more.
Dozens of flights were canceled at Heathrow, Europe’s busiest air hub, which urged passengers “to only travel to the airport if their flight is confirmed as still operating.”
“Teams across Heathrow are working as hard as they can to minimize the knock-on impacts and assist those whose journeys have been affected,” it said in a statement.
British Airways said it had to make “significant changes” to its schedule and advised passengers booked on short-haul flights Monday not to go to airports without confirming their flight status.
Aviation analyst Alastair Rosenschein, a former BA pilot, said the air traffic system appeared to have suffered “some kind of patchy failure as opposed to a total shutdown.”
He told Sky News that “the disruption will be quite severe at some airports” and some UK-bound flights would likely have to land in other European countries in order to reduce the flow of inbound planes.

 

Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea

Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea

Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea
  • Incidents involving Russian aircraft and US drones have increased in recent months
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Monday that it had scrambled two fighter jets to intercept two US reconnaissance drones near Crimea.
The Russian defense ministry said on Telegram that it mobilized the two jets after it “detected a flight in the direction of the Russian state border.”
According to the ministry, the two US drones, a Reaper and a Global Hawk, were “carrying out aerial reconnaissance in the region of the Crimean peninsula,” near the Black Sea.
Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
After the arrival of the Russian planes, the drones “changed their direction of flight and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted,” the ministry added.
Incidents involving Russian aircraft and US drones have increased in recent months.
On Sunday, Russia said it had scrambled a fighter plane to deter a US air force reconnaissance drone from crossing its borders over the Black Sea.
 

 

Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida

Biden says action needed against 'hate-fueled violence' after racist shooting in Florida
Updated 28 August 2023
AP

Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida

Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
  • “We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden wrote
Updated 28 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family to mark Monday’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
The White House invited a broad group of civil rights leaders to the meeting, including Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea Waters King, his sister Bernice King and the Rev. Al Sharpton, along with representatives from organizations representing Jews, Hispanics and Asian Americans, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network.
The Democratic president was taking a page out of history by opening the White House to King’s family. On Aug. 28, 1963, the day of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, President John F. Kennedy welcomed King and other key organizers of the march to the Oval Office for a meeting.
The White House initially said Biden’s meeting would be closed to press coverage, but reversed course midday on Monday and said journalists would be allowed in for the top of the meeting. It comes two days after Saturday’s racist attack at a Jacksonville, Florida store in which three Black people were shot to death by a white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, killed himself.
Biden also was to address a reception Monday evening to mark the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit legal organization that was established at Kennedy’s request to help advocate for racial justice.
In an opinion piece written for the Washington Post, Biden said the administration is working to advance King’s dream of a society in which people don’t judge others by their skin color.
Biden said his policies have led to a drop in Black unemployment, more small businesses being opened by Black entrepreneurs and more Black families covered by health insurance.
He’s given some $7 billion to the network of historically Black colleges and universities and has emphasized appointing Black people to his Cabinet and White House staff, throughout the federal judiciary and to independent agencies like the Federal Reserve.
“For generations, Black Americans haven’t always been fully included in our democracy or our economy, but by pure courage and heart, they have never given up pursuing the American Dream,” Biden wrote.
He also referenced Saturday’s racist attack in Jacksonville, Florida.
“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden wrote.
He called on the country to “reject the cramped view that America is a zero-sum game that holds that for one to succeed, another must fail,” adding: “Let us remember America is big enough for everyone to do well and reach their God-given potential.”
Biden’s meeting with King’s family and his remarks at the reception will give the president, who is running for reelection, an opportunity to appeal to Black voters by talking about what he and the broader administration have done to help make their lives better.
But Biden has also struggled to fulfill key promises to Black voters, perhaps the most loyal group in his political base. He kept a promise to put a Black woman — the first to serve — on the Supreme Court, but has been unable to follow through on pledges to shore up voting rights or enact changes to policing to help stop violence against people of color by law enforcement. Legislation on both issues has stalled in a divided Congress.
Harris, the first Black person elected vice president, said in a statement Monday that the march, though historic, “was neither the beginning nor the end of the movement for civil rights.”
“Today, sixty years after that historic day, let us rededicate ourselves to the fight for equity, opportunity, and justice,” she said. “And let us continue to work to secure our most foundational freedoms: the freedom to vote, the freedom of women to make decisions about their own bodies, and the freedom to live free from hate and violence.”
The 1963 March on Washington is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice demonstrations in US history.
The nonviolent protest attracted as many as 250,000 people to the Lincoln Memorial and provided momentum for Congress to pass landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation in the following years. King was assassinated in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Saturday, the same day as the shooting in Florida, thousands converged on the National Mall for a 60th anniversary commemoration. Speakers and others said a country still riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfill King’s dream of a colorblind society in which his four children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

 

