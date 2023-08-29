You are here

  • Home
  • Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts

Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts

Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
Birds fly away from rising flames and smoke as a wildfire burns at Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece, on Aug. 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8wty

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts

Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
  • Six planes and four helicopters were assisting 475 firefighters on the ground, backed by 100 vehicles, the fire department said
  • Another 260 firefighters and one helicopter were tackling flare-ups of another major fire burning for days in a forest on the southern slopes of Mount Parnitha
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: A massive wildfire was burning unabated in northeastern Greece for the 11th day Tuesday despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and a fleet of water-dropping aircraft from Greece and several of its European Union partners.
After burning across vast tracts of land, the blaze in the Alexandroupolis and Evros region was mainly concentrated deep in a forest near the border with Turkiye, in an area difficult to access.
The wildfire, which was blamed for 20 of the 21 wildfire-related deaths in Greece last week, is the biggest in the EU since record keeping started in 2000.
Six planes and four helicopters were assisting 475 firefighters on the ground, backed by 100 vehicles, the fire department said. Another 260 firefighters and one helicopter were tackling flare-ups of another major fire burning for days in a forest on the southern slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the fringes of the Greek capital.
Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires, which over the past week have destroyed large tracts of forest, scorched homes and triggered the evacuation of thousands of people.
In Athens, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a government meeting on how to rehabilitate the burnt forests in Evros and Parnitha. It decided to identify all burned areas for reforestation, take action to prevent flooding later in the year and provide access to food and water for the area’s surviving wildlife.
With firefighting forces stretched to the limit, Greece has called for help from other European countries, receiving 12 aircraft and hundreds of firefighters from across the continent.
France and Spain were sending additional aircraft to join those already sent from Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Cyprus and the Czech Republic under the EU’s emergency response mechanism.
More than 350 firefighters have also been sent to Greece from Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Slovakia and Serbia.
The top EU official for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said Tuesday it was the bloc’s largest aerial firefighting operation and “underscores our commitment to swift and effective collective action in times of crisis.”
The Alexandroupolis and Evros wildfire, which broke out on Aug. 19, has scorched more than 81,000 hectares (200,000 acres) of land, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service. Copernicus is the EU space program’s Earth observation component and uses satellite imagery to provide mapping data.
The European Commission described it Tuesday as the largest single blaze recorded in the bloc since the European Forest Fire Information System began recording data in 2000.
Across Greece, firefighters were battling 74 wildfires on Monday, with 27 of them having broken out in the 24 hours between Sunday evening and Monday evening, the fire department said.
Arson has been suspected in some of the blazes, with several people arrested.
Greece imposes wildfire prevention regulations, typically from the start of May to the end of October, limiting activities such as the burning of dried vegetation and the use of outdoor barbecues.
As of Friday, fire department officials had arrested 163 people on fire-related charges since the start of the fire prevention season, including 118 for negligence and 24 for deliberate arson, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said. Police made an additional 18 arrests, he said.

Topics: Greece wildfires firefighters European Union

Related

Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
World
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country
World
Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country

Russia upholds detention of former separatist commander

Russia upholds detention of former separatist commander
Updated 6 sec ago

Russia upholds detention of former separatist commander

Russia upholds detention of former separatist commander
Updated 6 sec ago
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former separatist commander in Ukraine and nationalist blogger Igor Girkin to be freed from pre-trial detention in Moscow.
Girkin, a high-profile critic of the Kremlin’s military strategy in Ukraine, was detained in July and remanded in custody on extremism charges. He faces up to five years in prison.
Speaking in Moscow City Court, Judge Yulia Komleva said that the earlier decision of a Moscow court to remand Girkin, 52, in custody would remain unchanged.
At the hearing, Girkin said he had no plans to flee, pointing to a decision of a Dutch court to jail him for life in absentia, and complained of poor health.
In 2022, Girkin was one of three men sentenced by a Dutch court to life imprisonment over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.
“I have no reason to hide from the court and investigation,” he said.
The hearing came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, a mercenary chief and firebrand critic of Russia’s military leadership, died last week in a plane crash. The Kremlin dismissed claims it was involved.
Russia has detained thousands of protesters who demonstrated against the Kremlin’s decision to initiate large-scale hostilities in Ukraine last year.
But authorities are now also clamping down on hard-line nationalists angry about the Russian military’s strategy in Ukraine.
Those tension spilled over in June when Prigozhin ordered his troops to march on Moscow and unseat Russia’s military leadership.
Girkin — better known by his alias Igor Strelkov — was arrested following a series of posts critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He was a key leader of pro-Russian forces when fighting broke out between separatists and Ukrainian forces in the east of the country in 2014.
Criticism of Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been outlawed and all key liberal opposition figures are either behind bars or in exile.

Three dead after FSB helicopter crash in Russia

Three dead after FSB helicopter crash in Russia
Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Three dead after FSB helicopter crash in Russia

Three dead after FSB helicopter crash in Russia
  • There was no damage to buildings or individuals on the ground
Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: An FSB security services helicopter crashed Tuesday in central Russia leaving three people dead, regional officials said.
The MI-8 helicopter went down near the village of Krasnoe Pole in the Chelyabinsk region, the governor said without indicating a cause for the incident.
“According to preliminary information, three people died,” governor Aleksei Teksler said on social media.
There was no damage to buildings or individuals on the ground, he added in the statement linking the aircraft to the FSB.
Aviation accidents are common in Russia due to lax safety rules and poor maintenance, and have become even more frequent after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine last year.

Topics: Russia helicopter crash

Related

Russia’s investigators confirm Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
World
Russia’s investigators confirm Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
World
8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

Pakistan police widen search as dead schoolgirl’s family use media to stay ‘one step ahead’

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Pakistan police widen search as dead schoolgirl’s family use media to stay ‘one step ahead’

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
  • Father, step mother, uncle of Sara Sharif still missing, with officers focusing on city of Jhelum
  • ‘Minute by minute’ coverage helping them evade capture, senior officer says
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Police in Pakistan are widening the search for three people wanted in connection with the death of British schoolgirl Sara Sharif as they said the suspects are using news reports to elude them.

The 10-year-old was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif, who left the country for Pakistan the day before.

Urfan, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik are all thought to be hiding in Pakistan, having flown to Islamabad along with five more of Urfan’s children.

Police have focused their investigations on the city of Jhelum, where Urfan’s extended family lives, and said they are now expanding their search to two more local areas.

The Daily Telegraph reported that local police suggested the family were “one step ahead” of them as a result of extensive media coverage of the manhunt.

Malik Nisar, a police inspector at Domeli Police Station in Jhelum in charge of one of the search teams, said: “We are trying our best to arrest Urfan, Beinash and Faisal soon. They keep changing the locations.”

Sardar Nisar Ahmed Khan, spokesman of the Regional Police Office Rawalpindi, said: “The media is reporting minute by minute and I think they (the family) are changing the location through media reporting — and they are monitoring the news to avoid the arrest.

“Police initiated several raids but got no breakthrough yet. This case is a challenge for us and we want to unburden ourselves by arresting them soon.”

A number of Urfan’s relatives have also disappeared amid police raids looking for the missing trio across Jhelum.

Meanwhile, police in the UK have urged anyone with information to come forward ahead of an inquest into Sara’s death at Woking Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

A post-mortem failed to establish the cause of death, but she was found to have sustained “multiple and extensive injuries” over “an extended period of time,” while police admitted that the girl and her family were known to both them and social services. 

A mother whose child attended the same school as Sara reported that her daughter had seen the schoolgirl with multiple cuts and bruises on her body months before she was found dead, but when questioned, Sara had said they were caused by a bicycle accident. Other people who knew Sara told police she had been home-schooled since April.

Topics: UK Pakistan

Related

UAE’s PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 
UAE’s PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 
Pakistan’s health minister says working on strategy to counter poliovirus threat from Afghanistan
Pakistan
Pakistan’s health minister says working on strategy to counter poliovirus threat from Afghanistan

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin
  • Plane crash took out top Wagner bosses
  • Funeral plans unclear
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed when his plane crashed last week, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The private Embraer Legacy 600 private jet on which Prigozhin was traveling to St. Petersburg from Moscow crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow on Aug. 23 with the loss of all 10 people on board, including two other top leaders of Wagner and four men reported to be Prigozhin’s bodyguards.
It is still unclear what caused the plane to crash but villagers near the crash scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.
When asked if Putin would attend the funeral of Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The presence of the president is not envisaged.”
Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral plans, and the arrangements were up to relatives.
The day after the crash, Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said he had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the chaotic years of the early 1990s.
“He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life,” Putin said, while describing him as a talented businessman.
The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin’s top military commanders in which they took control of the southern city of Rostov and advanced toward Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.
The mutiny posed the biggest challenge to Putin’s rule since he took power on the last day of 1999. The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators — for which they have not provided evidence — that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.
US President Joe Biden said last week he was not surprised by the death and that not much happened in Russia that Putin was not behind.
Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed in the crash. Also on board was Dmitry Utkin, the co-founder of Wagner and the group’s top military commander, and Valery Chekalov, the head of Wagner logistics.
Russia’s Fontanka media reported on Tuesday that associates of Chekalov had gathered at the Severnoye cemetery in St. Petersburg for his funeral.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Related

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
World
Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin
World
Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers
  • The charismatic 70-year-old is Pakistan’s most popular politician and claims his ousting and subsequent legal cases have been orchestrated by the powerful military establishment
  • Khan was ousted in April last year, analysts said it was because he lost the support of those same generals who handed him the keys to office
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Islamabad: A Pakistan high court on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan’s prison sentence for a graft conviction, his lawyer said, but it was unclear if he would be immediately released.
A spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court’s decision this month to imprison him for three years, a judgment which barred him from contesting upcoming elections.
His party and lawyers said he was granted bail, but they feared the 70-year-old would be rearrested over one of the more than 200 cases levelled against him since he was was ousted by parliamentary vote in April 2022.
“We have filed a separate application requesting the court pass an order barring the authorities from arresting him in any other case,” Gohar Khan, one of the lawyers, told AFP.
“If authorities arrest him in any other case, it will be against his legal rights.”
Khan has been in prison for three weeks since a judge found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.
Anticipating his release, Khan’s legal team said they would head for Attock Jail, a century-old prison around 60 kilometers west of the capital, Islamabad.
But political commentator Omar Quraishi told AFP “it remains to be seen if the former prime minister will be released and if so, when,” because of the volume of other cases involving Khan.
The charismatic 70-year-old is Pakistan’s most popular politician and claims his ousting and subsequent legal cases have been orchestrated by the powerful military establishment to deny him a second term.
Khan was also briefly jailed on graft charges in May, sparking days of civil unrest, but since then, his PTI party has been targeted by a major crackdown which has vastly diminished his street power and seen most of his senior leadership jump ship or be locked away.
Islamabad said it was targeted by “anti-state” violence during backlash over that arrest.
But rights groups say authorities used overly broad anti-terror laws to suppress PTI, and the domestic press reported pressure to censor or smear Khan on the airwaves.
While Khan was imprisoned this month, Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved at the request of his successor Shehbaz Sharif to pave the way for a caretaker government which will usher in elections in the coming months.
No date for the polls has yet been announced.
Khan, a former cricket star, surged to power in 2018 on a wave of popular support, an anti-corruption manifesto and the backing of the powerful military establishment.
When he was ousted in April last year, analysts said it was because he lost the support of those same generals who handed him the keys to office.
He was replaced by a shaky coalition of the dynastic parties which have historically ruled Pakistan.
But as an opposition politician, he waged an unprecedented campaign against the influential generals, who have staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Pakistan court drops murder abetment charges against Imran Khan — lawyer
Pakistan
Pakistan court drops murder abetment charges against Imran Khan — lawyer
Cipher case: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act
Press Review
Cipher case: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act

Latest updates

Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
Director Martin Scorsese to attend Marrakech Film Fest, mentor Arab filmmakers    
Director Martin Scorsese to attend Marrakech Film Fest, mentor Arab filmmakers    
King Salman chairs Cabinet session to discuss economic progress
King Salman chairs Cabinet session to discuss economic progress
Saudi royal reserve to participate in Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will take place from Sept. 2 to 8. (ADIHEX)
Hermoso, leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Hermoso, leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.