Algeria proposes transition to resolve Niger crisis

Nigerien police soldiers stand guard outside the Niger and French air bases in Niamey as supporters of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather on August 27, 2023. (AFP)
  • Algerian officials have spoken three times since the coup to the Niger military leader, who wants a transitional period of up to three years
ALGIERS: Algeria is proposing an initiative to resolve the political crisis in neighboring Niger with a six-month transition period led by a civilian, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said on Tuesday.
Attaf, who recently toured West African states, said “most of the countries we have talked to are against military intervention to end the crisis.”
West African army chiefs from the regional ECOWAS bloc met in Ghana last week to discuss a possible military intervention in Niger after members of its presidential guard seized power last month and established a junta.
Algeria has repeatedly said it was against military intervention, pointing to the chaos that followed NATO action in Libya in 2011 during its uprising against longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi.
Algerian officials have spoken three times since the coup to the Niger military leader, who wants a transitional period of up to three years, Attaf said.
As part of its initiative, Algeria would seek a United Nations conference to restore constitutional order, propose guarantees for all sides in the crisis and host a conference on development in the Sahel region, it said without elaborating.
Last week Algerian state television said President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had denied permission to France for a possible military operation in Niger, but France denied it had sought any such permission. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)

  • Khan was sentenced to three years for not declaring assets he made from selling state gifts
  • Another court says Khan’s detention will continue over leaking a secret diplomatic cable
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court suspended the three-year sentence handed to Imran Khan, the former prime minister, over graft charges on Tuesday, but the ex-cricket star remains in prison in relation to another case.
Khan was taken into custody by law enforcement agencies shortly after a trial court in Islamabad found him guilty on Aug. 5 of “corrupt practices” in a case involving the unlawful sale of state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.
He was transported to a high-security prison in Attock and, ahead of a national election expected by November, the country’s election authorities barred him from contesting polls for five years.
Over three weeks into his jail term, the Islamabad High Court heard Khan’s plea against the sentence, which was subsequently suspended, and the former prime minister bailed for $330.
Khan has, however, faced a slew of legal cases against him since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in April last year.
Despite his release, a special court formed to hear cases under the recently passed Official Secrets Act issued an order to keep Khan in “judicial lockup” and bring him for a hearing on Wednesday in the so-called “cypher case.”
The case, registered with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency after Khan’s graft conviction, refers to a diplomatic cable from the US, a copy of which prosecutors allege went missing from Khan’s possession after he used the confidential document to build an argument that his administration’s downfall was part of an international conspiracy.
The former prime minister is facing the accusation of compromising “the entire cypher security system of the state and secret communication method of Pakistani missions abroad.”
After the issuance of the special order to continue his detention, Khan’s legal team filed a new petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking to bar authorities from further “illegal and unjustified” detention of the ex-premier.
Legal expert advocate Abid Saqi told Arab News authorities were required to initiate simultaneous remand and investigation of an accused within 14 days of arrest, but this was not done in Khan’s case.
“Now it is up to the Islamabad High Court if it grants a blanket relief to Imran Khan in all cases,” he said.
“Otherwise, the accused would have to file separate bail petitions in each case to get the relief.”

Reuters

  • The 37-year-old suspect, Khalid Latif, is charged with incitement to murder, criminal acts and violence 
  • Prosecutors said Latif posted a video in 2018, offering 3- million-rupee reward for Geert Wilders’ murder 
AMSTERDAM: Prosecutors on Wednesday told judges they were seeking a 12-year sentence for a Pakistani man who was being tried in absentia for urging people to murder Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders in 2018. 

The 37-year-old suspect, identified in court as former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif, is charged with incitement to murder, incitement to criminal acts and threatening violence against Wilders. Latif, who lives in Pakistan, did not attend the hearing. 

Prosecutors said Latif posted a video in 2018, offering a 3-million-rupee (some 21,000 euros at the time) reward for the murder of Wilders. That video came after Wilders said he planned to hold a cartoon contest depicting caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad. The competition was later canceled. 

Images of the Prophet Muhammad are forbidden in Islam as a form of idolatry. Caricatures are regarded by most Muslims as highly offensive. 

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Latif — who received a five-year ban from cricket in 2017 over a spot-fixing scandal — for comment. 

Wilders, 59, is one of Europe’s most prominent far-right leaders and has been a key figure in shaping the immigration debate in the Netherlands over the past decade, although he has never been in government. 

His Freedom Party (PVV) is the third-largest in Dutch parliament and is the main opposition party. Wilders has lived under constant police protection since 2004. 

The Netherlands and Pakistan have no treaties in place regarding judicial cooperation or extradition and earlier cooperation requests in this case received no response, the prosecution has said. 

AFP

  • Girkin, a high-profile critic of the Kremlin’s military strategy in Ukraine, was detained in July and remanded in custody on extremism charges
  • At the hearing, Girkin said he had no plans to flee, pointing to a decision of a Dutch court to jail him for life in absentia, and complained of poor health
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former separatist commander in Ukraine and nationalist blogger Igor Girkin to be freed from pre-trial detention in Moscow.
Girkin, a high-profile critic of the Kremlin’s military strategy in Ukraine, was detained in July and remanded in custody on extremism charges. He faces up to five years in prison.
Speaking in Moscow City Court, Judge Yulia Komleva said that the earlier decision of a Moscow court to remand Girkin, 52, in custody would remain unchanged.
At the hearing, Girkin said he had no plans to flee, pointing to a decision of a Dutch court to jail him for life in absentia, and complained of poor health.
In 2022, Girkin was one of three men sentenced by a Dutch court to life imprisonment over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.
“I have no reason to hide from the court and investigation,” he said.
The hearing came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, a mercenary chief and firebrand critic of Russia’s military leadership, died last week in a plane crash. The Kremlin dismissed claims it was involved.
Russia has detained thousands of protesters who demonstrated against the Kremlin’s decision to initiate large-scale hostilities in Ukraine last year.
But authorities are now also clamping down on hard-line nationalists angry about the Russian military’s strategy in Ukraine.
Those tension spilled over in June when Prigozhin ordered his troops to march on Moscow and unseat Russia’s military leadership.
Girkin — better known by his alias Igor Strelkov — was arrested following a series of posts critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He was a key leader of pro-Russian forces when fighting broke out between separatists and Ukrainian forces in the east of the country in 2014.
Criticism of Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been outlawed and all key liberal opposition figures are either behind bars or in exile.

AFP

  • There was no damage to buildings or individuals on the ground
MOSCOW: An FSB security services helicopter crashed Tuesday in central Russia leaving three people dead, regional officials said.
The MI-8 helicopter went down near the village of Krasnoe Pole in the Chelyabinsk region, the governor said without indicating a cause for the incident.
“According to preliminary information, three people died,” governor Aleksei Teksler said on social media.
There was no damage to buildings or individuals on the ground, he added in the statement linking the aircraft to the FSB.
Aviation accidents are common in Russia due to lax safety rules and poor maintenance, and have become even more frequent after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine last year.

