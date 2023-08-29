Where We Are Going Today: ‘404 Not Found’ - an entertainment space for young adults in Riyadh
Riyadh’s hidden arcade for adults, contrary to its name, can be found in Al-Muruj District and is the self-proclaimed “it” hangout spot. 404 Not Found is a video arcade for individuals 16 years and older and an entertainment-packed space for young adults to release their inner child.
The entrance, lined with mirrors and red and white arches, is reminiscent of a circus tent and sets the scene for the fun night ahead. The space is lit up with arcade games, video game stations, claw machines, air hockey tables, a bowling alley, and more. Board games and card games are also available.
You can get a new card for SR60 ($16) and receive 60 points, and recharge the same card with SR30 or SR100, receiving one point per riyal. The arcade also has an offer to recharge for 500 points for only SR400.
Games are slightly pricey, so you will be recharging quite often if you are looking to spend a long night at the joint.
Founders, which is the name given to visitors, can take a break at the dining area to indulge their sweet tooth with 404 Not Found’s lolly waffles or Kinder desserts. The Suzan chicken sandwich and “Just a Burger” are some popular savory options.
Every weekend is DJ night, bringing new sounds for music lovers. The space often holds community events, including on holidays like Saudi National Day and Halloween. It also often hosts soccer-viewing nights in its outdoor space for important matches.
During Jenga! Night, teams of two are assembled according to the signup sheet. Four groups of eight teams play against each other, with the winning teams continuing to the second rounds and finals for an ultimate prize.
The arcade’s name is a nod to the HTTP error message, inspiring its aesthetic as an underground or “hidden” location. Those who find it will hack a great time — just make sure to budget accordingly.
For more information and updates, follow @wefound404 on Instagram.
Updated 29 August 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari
RIYADH: When the opportunity presented itself, Arab comedian Muhsin Yesilada, who goes by the “Camel King,” bought a ticket to Riyadh to join Maher Matta, Adam Bloom, and Rehman Akhtar for a stand-up comedy performance at Riyadh Laughs.
Riyadh Laughs is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City at the Boulevard Riyadh City. Lasting until Nov. 11, the series of stand-up comedy shows takes place weekly, on Thursday and Friday nights.
The series features both local and international comedians who come together to bring laughter and create unforgettable memories for fans.
Yesilada, 27, said: “I anticipated that the audience might be a little (more) conservative than a typical British audience, However, I was pleasantly surprised with how liberal the audience is here.”
Comedian Yesilada is also pursuing a PhD in Islamophobia and extremism at the University of Bristol, while performing comedy shows mostly around England.
He has been doing comedy for two years, and his performance in Saudi Arabia is his first show abroad.
“The audience was very receptive. They love comedy, and laughter is universal, you know,” he said, describing the audience in Riyadh.
Yesilada has performed at several prominent comedy clubs in the UK, including Top Secret Comedy Club, the Glee Club, Big Belly Bar and Comedy Club London, and Backyard Comedy Club.
“I also do some work on the South Asian/Middle Eastern and Muslim circuit. So, I do a lot of work for Desi Central, and Love Entertainment, which is an organization that organizes comedy shows for people from South Asian and Muslim backgrounds, which is great because then you can have an audience you can relate to and laugh together. Which is lovely,” he added.
Being a stand-up comedian is no easy gig. Yesilada recalled some of the experiences that toughened him up and helped him excel at comedy. One such experience was his first attempt at the “Gong Show” at the Top Secret Comedy Club. The show is a way for comedians to prove their readiness to perform live in front of an audience.
The comedian has to stay on stage for at least five minutes without three audience members putting cards up. If three cards go up, the comedian gets booed off.
Despite getting booed offstage during his first minute and a half, it did not hinder him from continuing to perform and sharpen his talent.
“I did the ‘Gong Show’ again. I went back, changed my jokes a lot, and then I won it the next month.
“That’s the thing with comedy, you need to have a thick skin. You need to be mentally strong to get over (it). If you can’t get over (it), you don’t have a future in comedy,” he explained.
Yasilada also has made a number of radio appearances on the BBC, talking about his stand-up comedy and research.
He was recognized on BBC Radio after reaching the finals at “The Student Comedy Award.” According to the comedian, BBC Radio, “in terms of culture and art, is the major radio station for theater and stand-up comedy.”
To keep up with the comedian, follow Yesilada on Instagram @muhsin_yesilada.
Beyonce shows off Omani label on Renaissance World Tour
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US superstar Beyonce showed off a scarlet bodysuit by Omani label Atelier Zuhra in Las Vegas.
“The immensely talented @beyonce dazzles in a custom opulent-red #ATELIERZUHRA bodysuit gown adorned with sparkling crystals. A flower-petal round cape adds grace to her #RenaissanceWorldTour Vegas finale,” the brand posted on Instagram.
Since the tour began in May, the music sensation has been spotted in heels by Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi on a number of occasions.
“I’m so happy to be part of this queen’s historic tour. Every time I see her on stage, I’m in complete awe of her — the ultimate supernova. Grateful to @beyonce and her team of incredible creatives for these @aminamuaddiofficial moments on stage,” Muaddi previously posted on Instagram.
The singer has hit the stage in ensembles by a number of leading designers and labels, including Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Gucci, Fendi and David Koma, among many others.
Jeddah to host new festival celebrating Saudi Arabia’s musical heritage
The festival is one of many initiatives being held under the Vision 2030 banner
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Jeddah is to host a festival first for Saudi Arabia with a celebration of the Kingdom’s musical heritage.
Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Kingdom’s Melody event will take place between Sept. 28 and 30 at Jeddah Superdome.
The festival will highlight the history of tunes and their cultural connections to local communities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The work of some of Saudi Arabia’s most influential composers will be marked at the event, including songs by Omar Kedder, Fawzi Mahsoun, Saleh Al-Shehri, Mohammed Shafiq, Tarek Abdul Hakim, Talal Bagher, and Dr. Abdul Rib Idris.
Visitors will be taken on an educational journey through the nation’s musical past. The festival venue’s entrance hall will house murals depicting significant composers and artists, and an exhibition will feature key stories, melodies, and experiences that changed the music industry in the Kingdom.
A Send Peace event will give visitors the opportunity to comment on prominent musical compositions, and on the first night Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu will perform several songs composed by Kedder, and a tune by Idris.
The second night of the festival will see Abdul Majeed Abdullah sing songs by Mahsoun and Al-Shehri, while on the final night Ebadi Al-Jawhar will present compositions by Bagher, songstress Dalia Mubarak will give renditions of Hakim’s music, and Talal Salama will perform tunes composed by Shafiq.
The festival is one of many initiatives being held under the Vision 2030 banner aimed at improving the lifestyles and livability of Saudi individuals, families, and communities.
Arab Cinema Center heads to Venice Film Fest with slate of events
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The Arab Cinema Center (ACC) is set to host a slate of events at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 9.
In collaboration with Venice Production Bridge, the ACC will host two panel discussions and a networking session at the Italian film festival known for drawing Hollywood and international celebrities.
The first panel discussion, titled “An Amazing Journey Among Film Commissions,” will be led by celebrity TV presenter Raya Abirached on Sept. 2 and will feature Managing Director of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Wayne Borg, Managing Director of the Jordanian Royal Film Commission Mohannad Al-Bakri, Film Commissioner Arie Bohrer of Film in Austria and the National Film Commission, and CEO of Vertigo Films Jane Moore.
Meanwhile, the second panel discussion — titled “The Golden Time for Arab Talents Regionally and Internationally” — will held on the same day and will be moderated by Co-Founder of MAD Solutions Alaa Karkouti. The panelists will include Borg, founder of Nomadis Images Dora Bouchoucha, Film Clinic founder Mohamed Hefzy, and director of development of film AlUla Roua Al-Madani.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Venice for the ninth year in a row. We strive to promote Arab cinema at some of the world's most prestigious international film festivals, be it through panel discussions, screenings, or any other activities. We are also pleased that Lebanese heartthrob Raya Abirached — one of the Arab world's most successful TV presenters — will lead one of our panel discussions," said co-founders of the ACC Alaa Karkouti and Maher Diab in a released statement.
Established by MAD Solutions in 2015, the ACC is a nonprofit organization registered in Berlin.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Film Commission is also participating in festival, organized by La Biennale di Venezia.
The participating Saudi delegation will be headed by Abdullah Al-Ayyaf CEO of the Film Commission, the government body affiliated with the Ministry of Culture.
The commission will host a roundtable discussion at the event, hosting international experts to discuss the most critical challenges of distributing content in languages other than English to global audiences.
Tarab Electro’s Ali and Nizar are bridging cultures with a music collective and want to put Riyadh on the music map
Updated 27 August 2023
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Ali, 29, and Nizar, 31 — the Saudi DJs behind Tarab Electro and music collective Aadi — are making their mark on the local music scene, with their diverse backgrounds outside of DJing shaping their unique perspectives and experiences in the industry.
Ali told Arab News: “Our aim is to actively foster the development of the burgeoning music scene in the Kingdom. Our ultimate goal is centered on putting Riyadh, the vibrant capital of Saudi Arabia, firmly on the map as an essential destination for music enthusiasts and creators alike.”
Inspired by the power of music to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers, they sought to create an inclusive space where diverse communities could harmoniously coexist and embrace one another’s rich tapestry of traditions and experiences.
“We co-founded Aadi, a collective that showcases and celebrates local, regional, and international talent through music and art events,” said Ali.
Through Aadi, they have had the opportunity to invite artists from abroad and build cultural bridges through music.
The platform allows creative communities to express themselves and establish connections, Nizar said, highlighting that one of Aadi’s core principles involves fostering meaningful bonds with music communities that resonate with their shared passion and values, not only within the local region but also on a global scale.
“Through Aadi, we invited talented artists from numerous countries, such as France, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, and the Philippines, to be part of our events,” he said.
In doing so, Aadi has successfully brought these exceptional artists to Saudi Arabia for the first time, introducing their unique talents and perspectives to the local audience.
“Last February, we booked three super-talented artists from French music collectives and labels,” Nizar explained.
With every note played and every lyric sung, their love for bridging cultures not only widened the horizons of those fortunate enough to listen but also left an indelible mark on the international music scene, forever altering how artists investigate and celebrate the vibrant tapestry of humanity.
With Tarab Electro, the pair hopes to showcase their passion for music, while simultaneously establishing meaningful connections with diverse music communities spanning the entire globe.
When it comes to their own musical style, the self-taught duo primarily focuses on house and electronic music. However, as seasoned music lovers, they incorporate various genres and sounds that have influenced them.
Their sets can include classic house records, Brazilian funk from the 70s and 80s, and even unexpected combinations like Talal Maddah and Britney Spears in the same set.
They have played in several clubs and events around Paris and Europe in general.
“There is one venue in Paris we mainly performed at called Spootnik, which is an iconic music-lovers place and an institution where some of the biggest names in the underground scene play.
“Between 2021 to 2023, we played in Washington D.C., Malaga, Zurich, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Paris, and the south of France in a 12th-century medieval castle,” said Ali.
Ali and Nizar have also been privileged to perform locally in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Jizan.
“In Jizan, we were invited to perform 2,000 meters above ground on a mountain called Jabal Al-Qahar. It was part of a campaign by MDLBEAST and the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the Year of Arabic Calligraphy and to showcase the breadth of beautiful locations we have in the country,” added Nizar. Their video of the event has garnered tens of thousands of views.
In September, the DJs are booked to play at the Turin Egyptian Museum, established in 1824 in Turin, Italy, for an event called Silencio.
Nizar is based in Riyadh, and Ali recently moved back from Paris to the Kingdom to focus on contributing to the growth of the musical ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.
They have been into electronic music for a decade and a half, attending shows worldwide. However, the turning point in their creative journey was the first MDLBEAST festival in 2019 in the Kingdom, which made them believe they could practice their passion locally.
“There is so much acceptance and support now, and the number of fellow DJs and creatives, in general, is massive. It’s so good to work with some of these talents. We all inspire each other and must rise together,” Ali added.
The duo first started DJing merely as a passion, led by an unwavering commitment to uniting people from various backgrounds through music.
Ali brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his two-year job at UNESCO in Paris, where he worked in the culture sector. He advised member states on cultural policies and advocated for the role of cultural and creative industries in sustainable development.
Prior to that, Ali worked as a communications consultant in large-scale sports and entertainment events in Saudi Arabia, including some of the first concerts and significant sports spectacles.
Nizar is a technologist with experience working in Europe and the Middle East. He has worked for various tech companies as a technology consultant for digital transformation, cloud, data, and artificial intelligence projects.
“I am an active emerging-tech evangelist in the startup community,” Nizar added.
Ali and Nizar said that gaining recognition in the industry has been a gradual and organic process. “When we first started, it was tough to lock down gigs because we did not have a name for ourselves yet. Then COVID hit, which made it impossible to play anywhere,” said Ali.
Nizar told Arab News that they used that time to be featured on some online radio programs and podcasts, and then the calls started to come. “Once COVID regulations and precautions relaxed, we played in Washington D.C., and then I would say that our first Soundstorm appearance in 2021 got things rolling.”
The challenges they initially faced included the need for more opportunities to play in Saudi Arabia before 2019 and the broader lack of acceptance for music in the country.
“However, we witnessed a significant shift in the music scene in Saudi Arabia over the past few years, with more acceptance, support, and infrastructure being built,” Ali added.
The duo believes the future is bright for anyone in today’s Saudi music scene.
To aspiring DJs in the Kingdom, Ali and Nizar advise being true to themselves. They emphasize the importance of playing what they love and being humble, as success will naturally follow from there.
“Start small, don’t inundate yourself with equipment beyond your current level, because you will become overwhelmed and burn yourself out,” Nizar said.
As they continue to gain recognition locally and internationally, they strive to contribute to the growth of the burgeoning music scene in Saudi Arabia and put Riyadh on the map.
To explore their work, visit @tarabelectro on Instagram.