Egypt announces first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan

CAIRO: Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir announced it will operate its first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan starting Sept. 1, the Egyptian civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday.
The decision comes after Sudanese authorities re-opened the airspace in the eastern sector of the country, after closing the entire airspace since April 15 after war broke out.
Since then, humanitarian and evacuation flights have operated out of Port Sudan airport on the Red Sea coast.
Why the irony of British Museum thefts is not lost on nations awaiting return of looted artifacts
The museum’s director has resigned over stolen artifacts; but critics say the institution’s entire legacy is built upon theft
From the Benin Bronzes to the Elgin Marbles, the museum’s collection is stacked with the spoils of imperial plunder
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan/CAIRO/LONDON: The British Museum in London, one of the world’s foremost exhibitors of historical and cultural artifacts, is mired in controversy over the theft of valuable items from its collections and a failure by museum officials to properly investigate, forcing its director to resign.
The irony of the British Museum falling victim to thievery has not been lost on those nations around the globe who have long accused the institution of displaying — and refusing to return — a vast bounty of treasures looted over several centuries of British imperial expansion.
The controversy has once again raised pertinent questions over the museum’s right to exclusively possess and exhibit such artifacts from various ancient civilizations and countries worldwide when it cannot guarantee their preservation or protection.
Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s most renowned archaeologist and former minister of state for antiquities affairs, told Arab News: “What happened in the British Museum is a crime by all standards.
“The presence of Egyptian antiquities in American or European museums or anywhere in the world does not mean that they own these antiquities.”
He said such items would be far better protected, carefully catalogued, and properly restored in their place of origin.
Up to 2,000 artifacts, ranging from gold jewelry to rare gems and semi-precious stones dating from the 15th century B.C. to the 19th century, were stolen from the British Museum’s storeroom over several years, aided and abetted by a lack of proper cataloguing or registration.
The museum’s director, Hartwig Fischer, said he would step down after admitting failures in investigating the thefts. However, his resignation has done little to assuage the concerns of those nations with precious artifacts in the museum’s possession.
“The theft of artifacts from the British Museum and the resulting investigation of its former director is considered a crime against the whole world,” Hawass added.
The ex-politician has in recent years made significant archaeological discoveries throughout Egypt, including a major find at Saqqara necropolis in October 2020.
He said: “Because stealing antiquities from a museum in this way is unreasonable, I ask that Egypt issue a popular demand that this museum does not deserve to display Egyptian antiquities in it.
“It is owned by Egypt, and Egypt must protect its property from theft or improper restoration operations.
“We affirm that the presence of the Rosetta Stone inside the British Museum is a grave mistake because this stone is the icon of Egyptian antiquities, and its place must be in Egypt.
“I also demand that UNESCO and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities hold an international conference to find out the possibility of withdrawing our antiquities from the British Museum,” Hawass added.
A British Museum spokesperson told Arab News it had “received no formal request from the Egyptian government to repatriate the Rosetta Stone.”
The spokesperson said: “The British Museum works with partners all over the world including with colleagues throughout Egypt on projects, exhibitions, and research and we enjoy a long-standing and collaborative relationship with the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.”
The museum acknowledged the sensitivities surrounding the restitution of items “which are looked after” by the institution and others like it around the world, the spokesperson added.
“The British Museum understands and recognizes the significance of the issues surrounding the return of objects, and works with communities, colleagues, and museums across the globe to share the collection as widely as possible.
“The debate about restitution raises important and nuanced questions around objects and collections which are looked after in many countries around the world.
“The British Museum fully acknowledges the complex histories of objects within the collection and recognizes our responsibility to engage audiences about their interconnected history in the modern world,” the spokesperson said.
In relation to the recent thefts, museum chair George Osborne, a former British finance minister, was quoted by Reuters denying any suggestion there had been a cover-up in light of the museum rejecting a warning two years ago.
In an Aug. 16 press release, he said the museum’s trustees “have taken decisive action to deal with the situation” and “set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.”
Osborne admitted the possibility of “potential group think” in the institution, which could not even conceive of an insider pilfering from its vast and priceless collection. He also conceded that the thefts had “certainly been damaging” to the museum’s reputation as a trusted place to store and exhibit many valuable relics.
His admission may seem like an understatement. After all, the museum has justified the possession of its vast collection on the basis that it is safer in the museum’s hands compared to many of their areas of origin, especially conflict-ridden parts of Africa and the Middle East.
That justification, at times, appeared to be validated in recent years, at least on a surface level. For example, when Daesh rampaged across Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2019, it intentionally destroyed numerous artifacts in the Mosul Museum and sold others it had looted from such sites on the black market to fund its terrorist activities.
Iraq has since rebuilt the Mosul Museum following the city’s liberation in July 2017 and recently reopened the national museum in Baghdad, which was infamously looted in 2003.
In May, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid announced the recovery of 6,000 artifacts, dating back to several phases of Iraqi civilizations, that had been on loan to the British Museum in the 1920s for study but were never returned.
Similar cases of the destruction have occurred elsewhere. In 2012, Al-Qaeda overran the ancient city of Timbuktu in Mali and intentionally destroyed its centuries-old manuscripts. UNESCO has dubbed such intentional destruction of world heritage sites and artifacts “cultural cleansing.”
When he was mayor of London in 2015, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed to such cultural cleansing as a justification for, among other things, the removal of the Elgin Marbles from the Parthenon in Greece two centuries ago, which remain in the British Museum to the present day.
His reference to the Elgin Marbles, in particular, was bizarre since Daesh had overrun large parts of the Middle East, not Greece.
The sculptures were removed from the Parthenon’s wall in Athens in the early 19th century, when Greece was under the control of the Ottoman Empire, by the Seventh Earl of Elgin, an antique collector and British diplomat.
Following their removal, under questionable legal and ethical circumstances, the British government bought the artifacts and duly handed them over to the British Museum in 1816.
Their removal continues to rankle Greece and Greeks alike. When the new Acropolis Museum in Athens opened in the late 2000s, it featured a display depicting where the Elgin Marbles would be placed if Britain ever decided to return them. That display aptly demonstrated how their removal essentially continues to disfigure a world heritage site.
Assertions like Johnson’s justifying the UK retaining them more than two centuries later arguably ring hollow after the recent revelations of theft.
“We want to tell the British Museum that they cannot anymore say that Greek (cultural) heritage is more protected in the British Museum,” Despina Koutsoumba, head of the Association of Greek Archaeologists, told the BBC.
In a recent interview with the Greek newspaper To Vima, Greece’s Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni said the security questions raised by the missing objects “reinforces the permanent and just demand of our country for the definitive return” of the Elgin Marbles.
“The loss, theft, and deterioration of objects from a museum’s collections is an extremely serious and particularly sad event. In fact, when this happens from within, beyond any moral and criminal responsibility, a major question arises regarding the credibility of the museum organization itself,” she added.
The return of artifacts from UK museums is not without precedent. The Benin Bronzes — thousands of looted items in European collections — are in the process of being repatriated to Nigeria, having been taken by British forces during the sacking of Benin City in 1897.
The British Museum is also home to several other contested objects, including Aboriginal artifacts from Australia, the Maqdala collection from Ethiopia, Hoa Hakananai’a of Easter Island, and the Cyrus Cylinder of the Persian Empire.
Iran’s last shah extolled the cylinder as proof of Persia’s progression, invariably describing it as the first bill of rights or human rights charter thousands of years before America’s.
In a clear reference to the British Museum, he once told a British reporter: “You have the real scroll in your museum. You took it from us.”
Events of the past week and revelations of negligence potentially dating back many years make the present moment ideal for objectively reassessing the wisdom of having so many of the world’s treasures and historical artifacts under one roof.
39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Thirty-nine civilians were killed, most of them women and children, when shelling hit their homes on Tuesday in war-torn Sudan’s vast western region of Darfur, medics and witnesses said.
The sources said the attack occurred in Nyala, the capital of Darfur South state, from which 50,000 people have been forced to flee since August 11, according to the United Nations.
Clashes in Kurdish-held east Syria kill 22: monitor
The US-backed, Kurdish-led SDF spearheaded the battle that dislodged Daesh group fighters from the last scraps of territory they controlled in Syria in 2019
BEIRUT: Twenty-two people including three civilians have died in clashes in Kurdish-held northeastern Syria between US-backed fighters and members of an affiliated group whose leader was arrested, a war monitor said Tuesday.
“Sixteen local fighters and three members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been killed” during the clashes in several villages in the east of Deir Ezzor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, raising an earlier toll.
Three civilians including two children have also been killed in the violence, it added.
The US-backed, Kurdish-led SDF spearheaded the battle that dislodged Daesh group fighters from the last scraps of territory they controlled in Syria in 2019.
The affiliated group, the Deir Ezzor Military Council, is led by Ahmad Al-Khabil, also known as Abu Khawla, who was arrested in the city of Hasakah late Sunday, the Observatory said.
The move sparked tensions that deteriorated into clashes after gunmen attacked SDF positions, added the Britain-based Observatory, which has a network of sources inside Syria.
The charges against Khabil were not immediately clear. However, the Observatory and an activist told AFP he was known to have been involved in smuggling and had amassed considerable wealth over the years.
The Deir Ezzor Military Council, one of several Arab groups affiliated with the SDF, is responsible for security in parts of Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province.
Swathes of the province are part of a semi-autonomous administration in north and northeast Syria that the Kurds carved out following the defeat of Daesh.
The Kurds administer the area through local civilian and military councils in an effort to stave off any Arab discontent.
“What’s happening today is a settling of scores,” said Omar Abu Layla, an activist who heads the DeirEzzor24 media platform.
“Corrupt commanders felt they were in danger after Abu Khawla was arrested and have tried to turn it into a tribal and Arab issue in order to protect themselves,” he added, warning that the unrest could “negatively impact the region.”
The SDF has not commented, but said in a statement that it had launched “an operation to bolster security” on Monday in Deir Ezzor province against Daesh and “criminals... involved in drug trafficking and benefiting from arms smuggling.”
The operation was continuing “in order to arrest those involved in criminal activity,” added the statement.
The areas where clashes have occurred are along “a known smuggling route,” an SDF source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people since it broke out in 2011, escalating into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and terrorists insurgents.
Syria’s Aleppo airport to resume operations following air strike -ministry
An Israeli air attack put the airport out of service on Monday, the Syrian defense ministry said, while regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit
CAIRO: Air traffic at Syria’s Aleppo airport will resume on Tuesday following an Israeli air strike.
Operations will restart at the airport at midnight (2200 GMT), Syria’s transport ministry said.
An Israeli air attack put the airport out of service on Monday, the Syrian defense ministry said, while regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit.
Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases in particular to disrupt Iran’s use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to its allies, including Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has also deployed fighters to back Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Damascus denies allegations that Iran, whose top military officials frequently visit Syria and have signed deals to supply advanced weapons, has an extensive presence in the country, saying they only have military advisers who help its armed forces.
Algeria hands Canada dual national researcher, journalist jail terms
“They have both been sentenced to two years in prison,” said Zerguine, noting they had already been behind bars for more than six months
ALGIERS: An Algerian court on Tuesday sentenced an Algerian-Canadian researcher, as well as an Algerian journalist, each to two years in prison, one of their lawyers said.
Raouf Farrah, 36, and Mustapha Bendjama, 32, were convicted of publishing classified information by the court in the eastern city of Constantine, said Kouceila Zerguine, who represents Farrah.
Farrah was also found guilty of receiving funds “with the intention of committing acts that could undermine public order,” the lawyer said on Facebook.
“They have both been sentenced to two years in prison,” said Zerguine, noting they had already been behind bars for more than six months.
Zerguine later told AFP that an appeal had been filed against the sentence, expressing hopes that Farrah and his father, who is also accused, will be “acquitted on appeal.”
Farrah, a research analyst for the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), was arrested on February 14 at his parents’ home in Annaba, an eastern port city.
GI-TOC has launched an international campaign for his release, posting Farrah’s photo and a count of the days and hours he has been imprisoned on their website.
Mark Micallef, the director of GI-TOC’s North Africa and the Sahel Observatory, on Tuesday said he was “appalled” by the verdict.
“We have obviously been following the case very closely and are of the opinion that the prosecution failed to present any basis to sustain the charges,” he told AFP.
Human Rights Watch’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa on Tuesday posted against the sentence, suggesting it was politically motivated.
“It once again attests to the all-out repression by the authorities under spurious pretexts and through the instrumentalization of the judiciary,” Eric Goldstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The researcher is married to a Canadian woman and has a four-year-old daughter.
Bendjama is the editor-in-chief of Le Provincial, a privately owned newspaper based in Annaba.
He has been implicated in several cases since he became involved in the pro-democracy Hirak movement in 2019.
The journalist was arrested on February 8 at his newspaper and accused of helping French-Algerian political activist Amira Bouraoui to travel from Algeria via Tunisia two days earlier, despite her being barred from leaving the country.
The Bouraoui case, described by the Algerian government as “illegal exfiltration,” led to the resurgence of diplomatic tensions with France that have since been resolved.
The trial of Bendjama and others accused of aiding the activist will be held separately at a date yet to be determined.
Several journalists and activists are imprisoned in Algeria, which ranks 136 out of 180 countries and territories in the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index.