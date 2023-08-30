You are here

Latvia crowned World Cosplay Summit champions at Gamers8

Latvia are crowned World Cosplay Summit champions at Gamers8. (SEF)
Latvia are crowned World Cosplay Summit champions at Gamers8. (SEF)
RIYADH: Latvia have been crowned World Cosplay Summit champions at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, earning the top prize of $30,000 from the competition’s $100,000 prize pool.

Latvia’s colorful efforts saw them triumph in a field of 45 countries and 166 people taking part in the event at Boulevard Riyadh City.

In a statement, Team Latvia said: “We can’t tell you how happy we are to win. Thank you so much.”

The eight-week Gamers8 festival concluded on Tuesday and will now be followed by the Next World Forum on Wednesday and Thursday.

Iran bans weightlifter for life over handshake with Israeli

Iran bans weightlifter for life over handshake with Israeli
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

Iran bans weightlifter for life over handshake with Israeli

Iran bans weightlifter for life over handshake with Israeli
  • Mostafa Rajaei, aged in his 40s, shook hands with Israeli weightlifter Maksim Svirsky
  • Iran does not recognize Israel, its sworn enemy, and prohibits all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian weightlifter has been given a lifetime ban by authorities in the Islamic republic after shaking hands with an Israeli competitor at an event in Poland, state media reported.
Mostafa Rajaei, aged in his 40s, shook hands with Israeli weightlifter Maksim Svirsky on Saturday after they both stood on the podium at a World Masters championship in Wieliczka, Poland.
“The weightlifting federation bans athlete Mostafa Rajaei for life from entering all sports facilities in the country and dismisses the head of the delegation for the competition, Hamid Salehinia,” the body announced in a statement cited by state news agency IRNA.
Iran does not recognize Israel, its sworn enemy, and prohibits all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.
According to the IRNA report, Rajaei “crossed the red lines of the Islamic republic” at the event where the Iranian delegation had been “sent with the support of the federation.”
Rajaei is a former member of the Iranian national team and represented his country at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2015 in Thailand.
In 2021, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged athletes “not to shake hands with a representative of the (Israeli) criminal regime to obtain a medal.”
For years, Iranian athletes have managed to avoid meeting Israelis in competitions, often by getting disqualified or providing medical certificates testifying that they were unwell.
Young chess prodigy Alireza Firouzja left Iran after the sport’s federation banned him from playing in the 2019 world championship for fear he would face an Israeli player. He is now a naturalized French citizen.

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women's football in UAE

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE
  • Dubai-based club launched on Emirati Women’s Day by founder Budreya Faisal
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A new women’s football team, Banaat FC, has been launched in the UAE to coincide with the recent Emirati Women’s Day event.

The Dubai-based club was founded by Budreya Faisal with a mission to raise the profile of women’s football in the country, leading to more opportunities for young players to take up the game throughout the Emirates.

Leading the team will be coach Noora Al-Mazrouie, whose playing career saw her keep goal for the UAE national team.

With players such as the talented Amal Wael and goalkeeper Maha Al-Blooshi already signed up by the club, Al-Mazrouie will be looking to build a team capable of competing locally and regionally in the coming years.

Founder Faisal said that Banaat FC would be aiming to forge a bond with the local community, and in return hopefully receive reciprocal support for the team from a new generation of fans.

“Community is our backbone. Their support will be our strength,” she added.

Faisal noted that Banaat FC came about from conversations with like-minded female football fans who had realized that women’s football in the UAE had stagnated in recent years.

Faisal, who is also founder and CEO of sports marketing agency Ghost Concept, said: “We thought we’ve got to make this better.”

UAE national team coach Houriya Al-Taheri has also lent her vast experience to support the project. The former UAE international is also a FIFA-certified coach, the first Arab woman to achieve the status.

Faisal pointed out that Banaat FC was not looking to be “just another name” in football, but rather a catalyst for real change in the women’s game.

Embracing the message, our time is now, the club aims to elevate women in football to the recognition levels they receive in other UAE sectors.

Faisal added that the club would welcome new players, supporters, and sponsors.

“Without our community, we’re just a name. Let’s change the game, side by side,” she said.

Professional Fighters League, Saudi Arabia's SRJ Sports Investments sign global MMA agreement

Professional Fighters League, Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Investments sign global MMA agreement
Abdullah Al-Qahtani of Saudi already participates in PFL. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Professional Fighters League, Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Investments sign global MMA agreement

Professional Fighters League, Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Investments sign global MMA agreement
  • Deal will accelerate global expansion including launch of PFL MENA league in 2024
  Partnership aims to increase sports participation across Saudi Arabia, MENA region
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Officials from the Professional Fighters League and Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Investments have signed a deal to bolster the league’s global expansion drive, recruit top fighters, and build its fanbase as it aims to become the co-leader in mixed martial arts around the world.

As part of the agreement, SRJ — established by the Saudi Public Investment Fund — has acquired a minority equity ownership stake in the PFL and will become an investor in a new regional league, PFL MENA, due to launch in 2024.

It will also support the PFL’s expansion in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region. The Kingdom already has two fighters, Mostafa Neda and Abdullah Al-Qahtani, participating in the PFL.

Additionally, SRJ and the PFL will develop and host the PFL PPV Super Fights events in Saudi Arabia.

PFL founder and chairman, Donn Davis, said: “PFL’s mission is to become the global co-leader in MMA with our fighter-first mission and disruptive sport-season format.

“This investment by SRJ continues the monumental growth that PFL has experienced throughout the world, and there is no better partner in global sports than SRJ.”

SRJ chairman, Bander Bin Mogren, said: “Today marks a new milestone for SRJ as we make our inaugural investment. SRJ is shaping a new era of sports in Saudi Arabia and accelerating the growth of the domestic sports economy.

“This investment aims to nurture the local and regional talent pool in martial arts, promote gender equality in sport, and bring new opportunities directly to Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

PFL CEO, Peter Murray, said: “The PFL and SRJ share the same vision for mixed martial arts – the biggest star fighters, mega global events, and global expansion to bring the sport to all regions – so we are thrilled and honored to have SRJ as our investment partner.

“The PFL has become the clear No. 2 MMA company in just five years, and with SRJ’s backing, the best of PFL is still to come.”

The PFL plans to launch and develop six international regional leagues by 2026, creating the first ever Champions League of MMA.

It successfully launched PFL Europe in 2023, the first international regional league. Each international regional league features the top fighters from the respective region, holds all events in the region, and has premium media distribution live primetime.

PFL MENA will launch in 2024, with the four-event sport-season format schedule due to be announced this fall.

The PFL will launch its new division PFL PPV Super Fights in 2024 to showcase the best MMA fighters and biggest global fighting stars on the planet.

Francis Ngannou — the No. 1 pound-for-pound MMA fighter and former UFC heavyweight champion — is under exclusive MMA contract and will fight for the PFL in 2024.

Jake Paul — one of the most influential figures in combat sports and the No. 1 cross-over fighter — is also under an exclusive MMA contract and will fight for PFL next year. The first PFL PPV Super Fight will take place in the first quarter of 2024, with details of headlining fighters and location to be announced this fall.

The PFL is the is the second-largest MMA company in the world — after UFC — and the world’s fastest growing. And it is the only entity in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making the PFL a win and advance meritocracy like all other major sports leagues.

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round
  • While Alcaraz and Medvedev cruised into the second round, Karen Khachanov — a semifinalist at last year’s US Open — was on the wrong end of a first-round upset
  • Third seed Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, kept home hopes alive with a clinical 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Italy’s Camila Giorgi
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz launched the defense of his US Open crown with a brisk victory after his opponent suffered an injury on Tuesday as third seed Daniil Medvedev strolled into the second round with a quick-fire win.

Alcaraz, returning to the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where he lifted his first Grand Slam as a teenager a year ago, was always in control after Germany’s Dominik Koepfer rolled his left ankle badly in the opening game.

Koepfer tried to continue despite being in obvious discomfort, but finally called it quits while trailing 3-2 in the second set after dropping the first 6-2.

“That’s not the best way to get through into another round,” said world No.1 Alcaraz. “But I have to say on my side I was playing great.”

Alcaraz, who faces Lloyd Harris of South Africa in the second round, is on course to face 2021 US Open champion Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev opened his account on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Hungary’s Attila Balazs in just 74 minutes.

The Russian will face Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in the second round on Thursday for a spot in the last 32.

“That’s probably the fastest three-set match I played,” Medvedev said after his blistering demolition of Balazs.

While Alcaraz and Medvedev cruised into the second round, Karen Khachanov — a semifinalist at last year’s US Open — — was on the wrong end of a first-round upset.

The 11th-seeded Russian was bounced out in straight sets by American world No.89 Michael Mmoh, losing 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Germany’s 12th seed Alexander Zverev, a beaten finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2020, never looked in danger of following Khachanov out of the tournament, registering a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic.

Jannik Sinner, the Italian sixth seed, trounced Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

In other men’s games on Tuesday, British veteran Andy Murray downed France’s Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-5, 6-3, in a match that saw a bungled attempt to use the US Open’s new video review technology for the first time.

Chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell attempted to deploy the system after Moutet requested a review following a double-bounce call.

The umpire was forced to abandon the attempt however after discovering officials were unable to properly access footage of the incident.

“I don’t know how the technology works,” Murray said. “But it obviously didn’t go to plan in a pretty important moment of the match. So, yeah, it would be good if they could get that fixed.”

Meanwhile, China sealed a notable first when Wu Yibing beat Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to join compatriot Zhang Zhizhen in the second round.

It is the first time in tennis’s Open era that two Chinese men have reached the second round of the same Grand Slam tournament.

In the women’s draw meanwhile another semifinalist from 2022 also made an early exit, with French seventh seed Caroline Garcia slumping to a 6-4, 6-1 reverse against Chinese qualifier Wang Yafan.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, desperate to land her first Grand Slam title after losing in three major championship finals in 2022 and 2023, survived a medical scare before scraping past Colombia’s Camila Osorio.

The 29-year-old fifth seed looked out of sorts throughout her 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win, at one stage in the opening set complaining of breathing difficulties before taking an extended medical timeout.

Jabeur has played only one tournament since being upset in last month’s Wimbledon final by unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Vondrousova, seeded ninth in New York, cruised into the second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-0 win over South Korean qualifier Han Na-Lae.

Third seed Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, kept home hopes alive with a clinical 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

But there was disappointment for American icon Venus Williams, competing in her record-extending 24th US Open.

Williams was bounced out 6-1, 6-1 by Belgium’s Greet Minnen — who was just a few weeks old when Williams reached her first US Open final back in 1997.

Williams, 43, whose ranking has fallen to 410th in the world after a season disrupted by injury, refused to give any clue as to when she may follow her sister Serena into retirement.

Asked what would be the decisive factor in determining her next career move, she replied: “I wouldn’t tell you so I don’t know why you’re asking.”

