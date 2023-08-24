You are here

  • Home
  • Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City

Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City

Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Rocket League will close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City. (SEF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gbb2e

Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City

Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • From Aug. 24-27, the Esports Arena will host 24 top teams as they battle it out for share of $2m prize pool
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes on Wednesday confirmed details of the highly-anticipated Rocket League tournament which will close the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.

From Aug. 24 to 27, the best Rocket League teams will battle it out for a share of the $2 million prize pool — with the winners taking home $500,000.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the competition starts on Thursday as the 24 participating teams begin the group stages live from the Esports Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Faisal bin Homran, chief esports officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has seen some of the greatest gaming action ever this summer, and Rocket League is the ideal tournament to conclude the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide.

“A high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition, Rocket League has rightly earned a spot as one of the favorite games across the globe. Expect hi-octane thrills and drama galore at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.”

The participating Rocket League teams at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes are: FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, Gen.G Mobil1 Racing, Karmine Corp, Team Liquid, Team BDS, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Secret, Ground Zero Gaming, Pioneers, Rule One, Team Falcons, Elevate, Gaimin Gladiators, Limitless, Twisted Minds, Version 1, KOI, G2 Esports, OpTic Gaming, Team Vitality, Monkeys, Oxygen Esports and suhh.

Topics: Gamers8

Related

Supremacy at stake as Gamers8: The Land of Heroes hosts $2m PUBG Global Series 2
Sport
Supremacy at stake as Gamers8: The Land of Heroes hosts $2m PUBG Global Series 2
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Saudi Sport
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool

Prince Faisal elected to second term as president of Arab Esports Federation

Prince Faisal elected to second term as president of Arab Esports Federation
Updated 22 August 2023
SPA

Prince Faisal elected to second term as president of Arab Esports Federation

Prince Faisal elected to second term as president of Arab Esports Federation
Updated 22 August 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The general assembly of the Arab Esports Federation has elected Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan as president for a second term.

The election took place during the Kingdom’s hosting of the Afro-Arab Esports League from Aug. 18 to 20, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The assembly also elected Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan as the first vice president, and Hussain AlKooheji, Sherif Abdel Baqi and Maher Sarouli as vice presidents.

Prince Faisal said: “Through this meeting, our objective is to advance our Arab nations to a prominent position within the esports sector, showcasing professionalism that serves as a global benchmark. We aspire for Arab players to excel on the international esports stage.”

Prince Faisal said that Arab countries have talented and dedicated players, leaders and officials.

Topics: Arab Esports Federation eSports

Related

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8
Sport
Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8
Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Sport
Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8

Soniqs Esports claim PUBG Global Series 2 crown and $600,000 top prize at Gamers8
  • Saudi Arabian team Twisted Minds finish second after 11 days of action at Boulevard Riyadh City and earn $260,000 from the $2m prize pool
  • The future for esports in Saudi Arabia is ‘limitless’ says Soniqs’ team member hwinn
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Soniqs Esports claimed PUBG Global Series 2 glory on Sunday night at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, to earn the coveted tournament trophy and top prize of $600,000.

Eleven days of competition saw 24 of the planet’s best teams battle it out for a share of the $2 million prize pool at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Soniqs — featuring Americans hwinn, M1ME, Shrimzy and Gunner, as well as Australian TGLTN — claimed top spot, pipping Saudi Arabian team Twisted Minds, who earned $260,000 for their exploits, into second place. Question Mark, who took $162,000, finished third.

Hwinn said: “It feels good. It feels deserved. The win came from confidence and trust — trust in the process and trust in the team. The consistency of getting the late game and just keeping the vibe between games and making sure we were focusing on the next game and not worrying too much about the past was also key.

“It feels good, there’s not really any other way to put it,” he added. “I think we’ve been working really hard, so it does feel like we have earned it. The prize pool is amazing, I know the guys are very happy, but personally for me it’s just pride in winning. We want to keep winning and we want to be the best and solidify ourselves as the best PUBG team ever.”

The 29-year-old American also praised Gamers8 as “the best experience to date” of his gaming career.

“It’s been amazing. This whole thing’s been a grand spectacle. I think the future (for Saudi Arabia and gaming and esports) is limitless. I’m super excited to be playing in future tournaments here,” said hwinn.

“Saudi Arabia’s a wonderful country — the food’s great, the people are friendly. With Gamers8, the whole thing they’ve built here is just amazing.

“It’s awesome to see the growth of esports, especially in this country. I do believe esports is the future — this generation loves it and there’s so much potential to a game like PUBG. If they keep posting events like this, then we’ll keep showing up.”

Soniqs also took home an extra $20,000 for most WWCD overall — Winner Winner Chicken Dinner — during the PGS2 competition in Riyadh. TGLTN also earned from the finals an extra $20,000 as most-valued player, and $10,000 for most kills.

Asked for a message to new players, hwinn said: “My advice to aspiring esports players is to focus on being healthy. Have a healthy mindset and go to the gym. Work on being the best teammate that you can be — it’s not all about skill, it’s about how good a team play you have.”

Topics: Soniqs Esports PUBG Gamers8

Related

Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Sport
Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Team Vitality win Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest at Gamers8
Sport
Team Vitality win Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest at Gamers8

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh
  • Thai team celebrate resounding win and declare that last year’s glory ‘changed their lives’
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Vampire Esports soared to consecutive PUBG Mobile World Invitational wins at Gamers8 in Riyadh on Sunday, as the team from Thailand said last year’s victory had “changed their lives.”

The side proved decisive victors after earning 227 points — almost double that of second-placed side Six Two Eight, from China, who claimed 138 points — and deservedly took home the $500,000 top award from the total $3 million prize pool. It added to the $500,000 Vampire Esports won last summer.

The six-day intense battle royale competition this year, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation and PUBG MOBILE, saw the PMWI tournament exclusively played on the HONOR Magic5 Pro.

HONOR are the main and official smartphone partners for the eight-week long Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, which runs until the end of August at Boulevard Riyadh City.

And the successful six of SchwepXz, who earned a $10,000 prize for 18 total rescues, and Fluketh, nOOzy, Rvenclaw, Stoned and TonyK, who also took a $10,000 prize for 53 total eliminations, certainly mastered the device for Vampire Esports.

Rvenclaw, the Vampire Esports Leader, said: “We’re so glad to successfully defend our championship in Saudi Arabia. We’re so pleased. Winning at Gamers8 in Riyadh last year was the greatest achievement of our lives. It changed our lives. It gave us confidence to compete at the biggest tournaments and confidence to come back here and win.”

Vampire Esports came into the final day of the tournament 60 points clear of second place, but the team insisted they never felt they could relax at any stage. The Thai team sharpened their teeth, bit down on the competition, and increased their lead even further to leave the rest dead and buried.

“Every day we wanted to get as far from the second placed team as possible,” Rvenclaw added. “We were fully focused, and we knew that we could do it. Thank you to everyone for their support and thank you Gamers8 and Saudi Arabia. We hope to see you all again next year.”

Topics: esport Gamers8 PUBG

Related

Battle Royale commences at Gamers8 as world’s best fight for $3m prize pool in PUBG MOBILE World Invitational
Sport
Battle Royale commences at Gamers8 as world’s best fight for $3m prize pool in PUBG MOBILE World Invitational
PUBG Mobile partners with VOV Gaming, Endless Studios to launch KSA contest
Corporate News
PUBG Mobile partners with VOV Gaming, Endless Studios to launch KSA contest

Alliance between Thriving and Iraqi E-Sports Federation combines huge dreams and passionate visions

Alliance between Thriving and Iraqi E-Sports Federation combines huge dreams and passionate visions
Updated 14 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Alliance between Thriving and Iraqi E-Sports Federation combines huge dreams and passionate visions

Alliance between Thriving and Iraqi E-Sports Federation combines huge dreams and passionate visions
  • Iraqi federation and Saudi talent and content-creating foundation announce signing of new partnership
  • Strategic cooperation agreement will help raise profile of Iraqi E-sport Federation at Gamers8 in Kingdom
Updated 14 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Iraqi E-Sports Federation and Thriving, the Saudi talent and content-creating foundation, announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement on Thursday.
The partnership aims to increase the visibility of the Iraqi E-Sports Federation in the Arab electronic sports landscape by organizing competitions, developing content and promoting shared objectives and visions.
“Our goal is to transfer a better experience to Iraq, achieve future partnerships, attract sponsors and give Iraqis the opportunity to participate in tournaments and clubs,” said Hayder Jaafar, president of the Iraqi E-Sports Federation.
Moayad El-Tayeb, president of Thriving, told Arab News that signing such an agreement would help to enrich e-sports content throughout the Arab world.
“The future of video game and e-sports content in Saudi Arabia is thriving and this is why signing such an agreement will enhance the ability to achieve our common goals and implement the common vision,” he said. “We will work together to organize tournaments, manage and develop content.”
Saudi Arabia-based Thriving is a foundation that manages, develops and produces video games and electronic sports projects.
El-Tayeb said that the organization had ties with three other teams, including a Qatari e-sports team.
The CEO of Ads Soul Foundation, Abdulaziz Al-Zahrani, said that the collaboration presented many opportunities.
“Today’s agreement is an important step to strengthen the relationship, develop mechanisms for holding tournaments and competitions, and create and train players, in addition to ensuring high-quality content,” he said.
Thriving will provide marketing services as part of the relationship, in addition to monitoring social media accounts, organizing competitions, supporting the goals of the Iraqi E-Sports Federation and creating a platform for professional players.
The launch of the Gamers8, the world’s e-sports event, in Riyadh has attracted considerable interest from the Arab federations for electronic sports and received strong support from the Kingdom.
Riyadh season will begin with several significant events in professional tournaments and entertainment activities that bring together the greatest number of video games and e-sports. This cooperation will increase the opportunity to expand these activities and events.

Topics: E-sports Thriving Gamers8 Iraqi Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s largest e-sports festival kick starts in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s largest e-sports festival kick starts in Riyadh
Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh
Sport
Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh

‘Together, Pakistan strongest’: Trio makes Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia

‘Together, Pakistan strongest’: Trio makes Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 July 2023

‘Together, Pakistan strongest’: Trio makes Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia

‘Together, Pakistan strongest’: Trio makes Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia
  • Team featuring veteran champions Arslan ‘ash’ Siddique, Atif Butt and manager turned-player Imran Khan went undefeated
  • Players faced off against arch-rivals South Korea in finals, said playing in Riyadh felt like ‘representing two countries’
Updated 14 July 2023
Haseeb Asif

LAHORE: After years of gaining prestige and fame for individual accolades and performances, a team of top Tekken players from Pakistan have won an international trophy together in Riyadh – and it’s taken years of hard work getting there.

The final standings at the Nations Cup in Riyadh last week, the first country-based Tekken tournament, showed Pakistan at the top, unbeaten, and the rest of the world looking on in awe. The event, called Gamers8, was organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, bringing together 16 national teams from all over the world.

South Korea finished second, Japan third and the United States fourth. Team Pakistan received a cool $500,000 prize money for finishing first.

But this was not the first time Pakistan has reached the apex of professional Tekken. Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique, considered one of the best players in the world, won the Evo Japan Championships in 2019 and 2023, and the Evo World Championship in 2019. Atif Butt won the Tekken World Tour in 2022, and Imran Khan, who finished the Riyadh tournament without losing a single match, came second at the Evo World Championship in 2022.

But the trio’s triumph has been years in the making, ever since Siddique started a boot camp to practice with, and train, other players in Lahore, after his first international win in 2019.

“It started as a small dream,” he told Arab News in a phone interview on Thursday. “Now after all the bootcamps, all the practice, we’ve finally done it, we’ve proven Pakistan has the strongest Tekken community in the world.”

The $500,000 prize money was something even a veteran champion like Siddique hadn’t experienced before.

“This is not the first time I’ve played in Riyadh, but this the biggest tournament I’ve ever seen, with such a prize money,” he said.

On the way to bagging the prize, Siddique and his teammates had to beat Korean players ‘Knee’ — the highest earning Tekken player of all time — and ‘Ulsan’ and ‘Chikurin.’ Indeed, most international finals end up a slog between players from Pakistan and South Korea, Siddique said.

In addition to Red Bull Gaming, the champion is co-sponsored by Twisted Minds, a Saudi-based esports team, which added to the pressure of winning:

“I had to do well, to repay their faith. Twisted Minds is one of the biggest esports teams in the Middle East. So, it felt like I was representing two countries instead of one.”

“The funny thing is that I used to enter tournaments with these guys [his current teammates], and normally you hope one of them loses so you don’t have to face them in the next round,” Siddique said, laughing. “But this time our feelings were clear, we wanted to win together so we were doing everything together, making strategies together.”

Siddique said he was now looking forward to the Evo World Championship 2023 in Las Vegas.

“Imran Khan is confirmed to go, I am going, and the rest, well we are trying to arrange visas for them,” Siddique, who has had visa problems before, missing two tournaments in Europe, said.

His teammate Atif Butt, part of the winning trip, said he was having visa troubles ahead of the Vegas tournament.

“My [Jordanian] sponsors and I are trying to figure [the visa situation] out, but you know, there’s already a time constraint, just 30 days left,” he told Arab News.

“Look at how the Saudi government has made all this happen through their esports initiative. Our government should do the same.”

But Butt hasn’t let the uncertainty detract from what he’s achieved or wants to in the future: “Everyone there [Riyadh] wanted to take the trophy back home to their countries, we also wanted to prove ourselves in the community, prove that we are the best region in the world [in Tekken].”

Like Butt, Imran Khan is also sponsored by Jordan-based FATE Esports. The quiet one of the trio, he said the team faced “some difficulties” during the tournament but changed character picks and “experimented a bit” to overcome them.

“Difficulties” for a player who went the entire tournament without losing a single game?

“That’s just luck you know, it doesn’t mean I’m the best player in the world, but together, Pakistan is strongest.”

Topics: esport Gamers8 Pakistan Saudi Arabia

Related

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Saudi Sport
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash wins global Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan 2023
Pakistan
Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash wins global Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan 2023

follow us

Latest updates

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts
UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts
Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the teams to beat after AFC Asian Champions League draw
Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the teams to beat after AFC Asian Champions League draw
Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100
Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.