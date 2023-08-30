You are here

Saudi police-camera action shows Captagon operations foiled across Riyadh

Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh police on Tuesday night carried out several security raids targeting drug dealers and their hideouts, as part of the Saudi war against the amphetamine drug known as Captagon.
The video footage of the raids shows security officers in cars chasing drug dealers around the city and seizing bags of Captagon pills.
The combined operation was carried out on Tuesday night, when police stormed a house and seized 442,000 pills of amphetamine pills hidden inside dart boards.
Three Syrian nationals were arrested.

The Saudi authorities continue in their crackdown on the supply and use of illegal narcotics with millions of amphetamine tablets seized almost every week.

The drug haul had a combined estimated street value of approximately $4.420 m to $11.05m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10 - $25 a pill.

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenage boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of narcotics usually is used in organized crime and terrorism.
At the same time, the authority called on all people to help in the fight against smuggling by contacting it on the number designated for security reports 1910 or via e-mail: [email protected], or the international number +966 11 420 8417.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world

Topics: Captagon Saudi Arabia

