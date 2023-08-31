You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4
The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/96mz2

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4
  • The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia’s resort of Sochi on Sept. 4 to primarily discuss Black Sea grain exports, two Turkish sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, one of the sources said.
The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July. Ankara has since sought to convince Moscow to return to the agreement. 

Topics: Russia ukraine war President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
World
At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
Ukraine’s best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships
Sport
Ukraine’s best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships

Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video

Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video

Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video
  • Comments in the video reflected Prigozhin’s awareness of risks to his life
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: A newly released video of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin purports to show him in Africa only days before his death, addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security.
“For those who are discussing whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing — right now it’s the weekend, second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa,” Prigozhin says in the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel which is linked to his Wagner Group.
“So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else — everything’s ok,” he adds with a wave of his hand.
Reuters was not able to verify the location or the date of the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle. Prigozhin’s camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on Aug. 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.
His “weekend” reference implied the latest clip must have been made on Aug. 19 or 20, only three or four days before he and other top Wagner figures and bodyguards were killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on Aug. 23.
His comments in the video reflected Prigozhin’s awareness of risks to his life.
His Wagner force fought for Russia in the Ukraine war but he was fiercely critical of the defense establishment and led a brief mutiny in late June.
The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion that President Vladimir Putin had Prigozhin killed in revenge, but has said the investigation into the crash is examining the possibility of foul play.
Prigozhin was buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his home town of St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Related

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death
World
White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death
Russia’s Prigozhin buried privately in St. Petersburg
World
Russia’s Prigozhin buried privately in St. Petersburg

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defense minister in letter to PM Sunak

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defense minister in letter to PM Sunak
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defense minister in letter to PM Sunak

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defense minister in letter to PM Sunak
  • Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as UK defence minister
  • Ben Wallace helped lead Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Ben Wallace confirmed his resignation as defense minister on Thursday in a letter to Rishi Sunak, offering the government his continued support while warning the British prime minister not to see defense as a “discretionary spend.”
Wallace, who helped lead Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said last month he wanted to step down after four years in the role and would quit as a lawmaker at the next national election to pursue new opportunities.

He was replaced by ex-energy secretary Grant Shapps as the new defense minister, the fifth government job for him over the last year, after serving in four different ministries - transport, interior affairs, business and then at energy and net zero.
Seen as a strong advocate for increased spending on the armed forces, Wallace had hoped to be a potential successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but the former Norwegian prime minister’s contract was extended by another year.
The departure of the popular Wallace saddened some in the governing Conservative Party, but the move was unlikely to change London’s support for Ukraine.
In his official resignation letter, Wallace renewed his appeal for the government not to turn to defense to make spending cuts.
“The Ministry of Defense is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people,” he wrote.
“I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defense was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out.”
He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “That’s all folks. Been a privilege to serve this great nation.”
Sunak praised Wallace for his work, saying in a letter in response: “You have served our country in three of the most demanding posts in government: defense secretary, security minister and Northern Ireland minister.”
“I fully understand your desire to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties.”
A former captain in the British army, Wallace, 53, was appointed as defense minister in 2019 by his friend and ally, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after holding junior ministerial roles in earlier governments.
Wallace, alongside Johnson, soon became an ardent supporter of Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year, cajoling other nations to help supply the requests for weapons from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
But his frustration with not getting the NATO general secretary post earlier this year bubbled over at the military alliance’s summit last month, when he said Ukraine needed to show gratitude and not treat its allies like “Amazon.”
He later said in Ukrainian on Twitter that his comments “were somewhat misrepresented” and he instead wanted to emphasize that London’s relationship with Kyiv was not transactional but more of a partnership.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Ben Wallace

Related

UK foreign secretary says he raised human rights on China visit
World
UK foreign secretary says he raised human rights on China visit
Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
World
Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country

US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program

US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program
Updated 31 August 2023
AFP

US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program

US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program
  • State Department informed Congress of the $80 million package
  • The move is sure to anger China
Updated 31 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s administration has for the first time approved direct US military aid to Taiwan under an assistance program aimed at foreign governments, officials said Wednesday, as worries grow over China.
The State Department informed Congress on Tuesday of the $80 million package, which is small compared with recent sales to Taiwan but marks the first assistance to Taipei under the Foreign Military Financing program, which generally involves grants or loans to sovereign countries.
The move is sure to anger China. For five decades, the United States has officially recognized only Beijing although Congress, under the Taiwan Relations Act, requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defense.
Successive US administrations have done so through sales rather than direct aid to Taiwan, with formal statements speaking in the tone of business transactions with the island’s de-facto embassy in Washington.
The State Department insisted that the first-ever aid under the program did not imply any recognition of sovereignty of Taiwan.
“Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and our longstanding One China policy, which has not changed, the United States makes available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“The United States has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity.”
Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed gratitude. “The aid will help in regional peace and stability,” it said in a short statement.
The State Department did not formally announce the aid or give details, but a person familiar with the notice said the assistance would involve support to improve awareness at sea.
The assistance needs approval from Congress, which is virtually certain as lawmakers from both parties widely support Taiwan.
Representative Mike McCaul, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and frequent critic of Biden’s foreign policy, praised the step.
“These weapons will not only help Taiwan and protect other democracies in the region, but also strengthen the US deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive CCP,” he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.
China and the United States in recent months have resumed dialogue with hopes of bringing greater stability to the turbulent relationship between the world’s largest developed and developing nations.
But Taiwan remains a clear point of friction, with Chinese officials repeatedly issuing warnings and viewing the United States as bent on supporting formal independence by the island.
China has carried out major military exercises three times in little more than a year in response to Taiwanese leaders’ interactions with the United States, raising the prospect it is practicing moves for an invasion.
Senior US officials have said they believe Chinese President Xi Jinping is taking steps away from the status quo on Taiwan, although American analysts debate to what extent both China’s recent economic concerns and Russia’s struggles to subdue Ukraine will dissuade Beijing.
It is the second time in as many months that the Biden administration has broken new ground in supporting Taiwan.
In July, Biden approved $345 million of military aid to Taiwan from leftover US stockpiles, taking a cue from one means of US support to Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion.
Israel is the top recipient of Foreign Military Financing, to the tune of more than $3 billion a year.

Topics: United States Taiwan

Related

Update China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
World
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US
World
Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US

Scores dead in building fire in South Africa’s biggest city

Scores dead in building fire in South Africa’s biggest city
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

Scores dead in building fire in South Africa’s biggest city

Scores dead in building fire in South Africa’s biggest city
  • Over 40 people were injured in the blaze
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

JOHANNESBURG: More than 50 people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday.
Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out in the predawn hours. He said the death toll might still increase.
A search and recovery operation was underway and firefighters were moving through the building, Mulaudzi said. The team had pulled 52 bodies out so far, he said, adding that more people might be trapped inside.
At least one child was among the dead, Mulaudzi said.
Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building downtown. Strings of sheets and other materials also hung out of some of the windows. It was not clear if people had used those to try and escape the fire or if they were trying to save their possessions.
Mulaudzi said the building was effectively an “informal settlement” where homeless people had moved in looking for accommodation without any formal lease agreements. He said that made it hard to search the building.
There might have been as many as 200 people living in the building, witnesses said.

Topics: South Africa Johannesburg

Related

Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit
World
Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit
South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
World
South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit
  • Mayor Eric Adams says Muslim New Yorkers ‘will not live in the shadows of the American dream’ on his watch
  • Muslims maintain the development will make them feel part of the New York community that acknowledges them
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

NEW YORK: The Muslim call to prayer will ring out more freely in New York City under guidelines announced Tuesday by Mayor Eric Adams, which he said should foster a spirit of inclusivity.
Under the new rules, Adams said, mosques will not need a special permit to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan.
Friday is the traditional Islamic holy day, and Muslims break their fast at sunset during Ramadan.
The police department’s community affairs bureau will work with mosques to communicate the new guidelines and ensure that devices used to broadcast the adhan are set to appropriate decibel levels, Adams said. Houses of worship can broadcast up to 10 decibels over the ambient sound level, the mayor’s office said.
“For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Adams said. “Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary.”
Flanked by Muslim leaders at a City Hall news conference, Adams said Muslim New Yorkers “will not live in the shadows of the American dream while I am the mayor of the city of New York.”
The adhan is a familiar sound in majority-Muslim countries but is heard less frequently in the United States.
Officials in Minneapolis made news last year when they moved to allow mosques to broadcast the adhan publicly.
The adhan declares that God is great and proclaims the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his messenger. It exhorts men — women are not required — to go to the closest mosque five times a day for prayer, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
“The sound of the adhan is not just a call to prayer; it is a call to unity, reflection, and community,” Afaf Nasher, the executive director of the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement. “We believe that this action will contribute to greater understanding and appreciation of the Muslim community’s values and traditions.”
Somaia Ferozi, principal of the Ideal Islamic School in Queens, said New York City’s new rules send a positive message to her students.
“Our children are reminded of who they are when they hear the adhan,” said Ferozi, who attended Adams’ news conference. “Having that echo in a New York City neighborhood will make them feel part of a community that acknowledges them.”
Adams, a Democrat, enjoys close relationships with faith leaders from various traditions and has promoted the role of religion in public life.
He has at times alarmed civil libertarians by saying he doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state.
“State is the body. Church is the heart,” Adams said at an interfaith breakfast earlier this year. “You take the heart out of the body, the body dies.”
A spokesperson for the mayor said at the time that Adams merely meant that faith guides his actions.

Latest updates

Iran thwarts 'largest sabotage plot' in country's defense industry
Iran thwarts 'largest sabotage plot' in country's defense industry
Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4
Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4
UBS to cut 3,000 Swiss jobs as it slashes costs by $10bn
UBS to cut 3,000 Swiss jobs as it slashes costs by $10bn
Saudi delegation participates in Medical Education conference in Glasgow
Saudi delegation participates in Medical Education conference in Glasgow
Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video
Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.