You are here

  • Home
  • Gaming industry can be used to empower 41% of young refugees 
nextwrld23
nextwrld23

Gaming industry can be used to empower 41% of young refugees 

Gaming industry can be used to empower 41% of young refugees 
By harnessing the immersive nature of gaming, the industry could potentially empower 41 percent of refugees under the age of 18 to confront the political challenges they grapple with. AN Photo by Abdulrahman BinShalhoub
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymg2p

Updated 17 sec ago
Reem Walid

Gaming industry can be used to empower 41% of young refugees 

Gaming industry can be used to empower 41% of young refugees 
Updated 17 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The gaming industry is emerging as a powerful tool in addressing political challenges faced by young refugees worldwide, said a senior UN official at the Next World Forum in Riyadh.  

Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser and representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council at the UN Refugee Agency, was speaking at a panel discussion titled “Virtual Realities, Real World Consequences: The Impact of Politics in Gaming” on Thursday. 

His statement underscored the transformative influence of gaming, indicating its potential to serve as an instrument to address the political obstacles experienced by young refugees worldwide. 

By harnessing the immersive nature of gaming, he said the industry could potentially empower 41 percent of refugees under the age of 18 to confront the political challenges they grapple with. 

“We hear a lot about the slogan of leaving no one behind but, honestly, I think we are leaving 1 percent of humanity behind especially in certain sectors including gaming,” Khalifa disclosed. 

He added: “Giving them voice requires a lot of cooperation between the gaming world and those who can connect the gaming world with the world of refugees.”  

During the same panel discussion, Tim Scott, director of public policy in the UK and Middle East at Roblox, talked about how the gaming industry is capable of giving everyone a voice and how it can help perpetuate certain stereotypes or political views.  

“We’re in 180 different countries and more. You know there are 70 million daily active users on the platform and a lot of them are just having fun which is ultimately what the games industry is about,” Scott explained.  

He added: “We tend to forget that a little bit yes but what’s exciting is that democratization of a voice is being heard on the platforms.”  

Chris Busse, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Seven Falls, shed light on the effect that the gaming industry has nowadays as opposed to a few years back.  

“Different cultural impacts have made us aware of what games can do now,” Busse said. 

He added: “I would say 15 years ago no we never talked about it, we talked about you know well hey is this fun and is this cool and what are we going to do now.”  

Michal Klosinski, a professor at the University of Silesia Game Studies, clarified what the gaming industry looks like from a research perspective.  

“From the research perspective, if you think about games you think about their worlds and the messages they convey; you think about them as tools for enacting or maybe implementing specific political agency, but also as objects that are policed,” Klosinski said.  

Another speaker during the panel was Kate Edwards, CEO of Geogrify, who talked about gaming as a cultural artifact.  

“Games truly are a cultural artifact of any place where they’re created, whether it’s Saudi Arabia, the US, Germany, China, or elsewhere,” she described. 

Edwards added: “It is a cultural artifact of the same caliber as film, television, literature (and) art, so we have to treat it as such.” 

Topics: nextwrld23 gaming Saudi

Related

SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  
Business & Economy
SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  

Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 

Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 

Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, as it shed 83.55 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 44,491.20. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu was steady, as it lost just 1.90 points to close the day’s trading session at 23,654.33. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also lost 13.30 points to 1,482.19.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.77 billion ($2.34 billion) as 98 of the stocks advanced, while 112 declined.  

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 10 percent to SR34.65. 

Other top gainers include Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. whose share prices surged by 9.96 percent and 8.38 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Almarai Co. as its share price edged down 4.66 percent to SR63.40. 

Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer on the parallel market, with its share price going up by 5.19 percent to SR142. 

On Nomu, the worst performer was Watani Iron Steel Co. whose share price dropped by 8.22 percent to SR29.60.  

Meanwhile, Saudi AZM for Communications and Information Technology announced the award of Mazaya project with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the project includes providing advisory services to support small and medium enterprises.  

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock

Related

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index rebounds to close at 11,575 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index rebounds to close at 11,575 

SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  

SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  
Updated 31 August 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  

SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  
Updated 31 August 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: In a high-profile talk at the Next World Forum in Riyadh, Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, highlighted the salient feature of the ambitious strategy that has reshaped the Kingdom’s gaming sector.  

During the talk titled “The next level: A new chapter for the Saudi Esports Federation,” Al-Fawzan likened the journey of the federation to a challenging video game — filled with setbacks, lessons and triumphant wins.  

Tracing the federation’s humble beginnings to 2017, Al-Fawzan expressed immense pride in the accomplishments thus far.   

“Our story began in 2017, the days of humble beginnings with dreams larger than life, when a vision was born to create a home for gaming in Saudi Arabia. We saw a Kingdom filled with champions,” Al-Fawzan said.  

He added: “Our purpose was to cultivate local talents, starting from the grassroots community and evolving to elite professionals.”   

One of the organization’s major milestones was the GSA Esports Cup in 2018. As a foray into the international esports arena, it attracted a staggering 30,000 registration requests for only 1,300 available slots, signaling a flourishing passion for gaming in Saudi Arabia.   

“This was more than a tournament; it was our declaration to the world that the Kingdom is not merely a participant, but a potent force poised to become a premier esports hub,” Al-Fawzan said.  

He added that in 2018, when the global gaming market aimed to generate $100 billion in revenue, Saudi Arabia was determined to carve out a significant slice for itself.       

He further elaborated on how the Gamers8 festival, initially postponed due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, led to the launch of the virtual event Gamers Without Borders, which featured over 200,000 competitors from 22 countries.   

“It was an industry-defining moment that marked Saudi Arabia’s incomparable appearance on the global esports scene,” he stated.   

From starting with just two teams, the Saudi Esports Federation now boasts more than 100 esports teams.   

Al-Fawzan emphasized that the recent National Gaming and Esports Strategy amplifies the Kingdom’s commitment to not only hosting premier events but also influencing the global sector’s future landscape.   

“With nearly two-thirds of our population identifying as gamers, our call to action is clear: gather, compete, invest, and facilitate. We are set to craft a future that goes beyond statistics, powered by our youth, our active gaming community, and our boundless ambitions,” he concluded. 

Topics: nextwrld23

Related

Special Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman    video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman   

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund inks deal with Al-Rajhi Bank to spur homeownership

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund inks deal with Al-Rajhi Bank to spur homeownership
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund inks deal with Al-Rajhi Bank to spur homeownership

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund inks deal with Al-Rajhi Bank to spur homeownership
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to bolster housing accessibility, Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund has inked a strategic financing agreement with Al Rajhi Bank, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The initiative aims to boost Saudi citizens’ homeownership by providing financing packages through the Kingdom’s housing program. 

The move also incorporates state support in absorbing property transaction taxes for first-time homebuyers, capped at a home value of SR1 million ($266,623). 

A vital feature of this deal allows Sakani participants to receive immediate, non-repayable financial aid, scaling up to SR150,000.   

Further benefits include support for under-construction housing units and a set of additional financial solutions such as Moyasar payments and Saudi Mortgage Guarantees. 

This agreement propels the Kingdom’s ambition to augment housing affordability, aligning with the overarching objectives of Saudi Vision 2030’s Housing Program.  

REDF CEO Mansour bin Madi and Al Rajhi Bank CEO Waleed Al-Mogbel signed the agreement.

The deal was signed in the presence of Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing and chairman of the REDF.  

“The agreement fortifies our strategic partnership with financial entities and broadens the range of housing support solutions, targeting beneficiaries of the Sakani program,” said Madi. 

He added that the program is tailored to serve beneficiaries with diverse financial capabilities, offering various housing solutions.  

Al-Mogbel stated that the alliance between the bank and the REDF enriches the financial and housing options available to Sakani beneficiaries. 

“The agreement opens new avenues for Saudi families to own suitable housing, leveraging multiple options that the bank currently provides,” Al-Mogbel added.

As Saudi Arabia strides toward fulfilling its Vision 2030 agenda, housing emerges as a pivotal aspect of economic and social development.  

With such multi-faceted support, the deal augments housing affordability and improves the quality of life for countless Saudi families. 

In March, Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement with Al Rajhi Bank to refinance more than SR5 billion real estate financing portfolio.

The deal is the largest the company had signed and was a milestone in its strategic approach to support the housing market in the Kingdom by providing flexible mortgage solutions to citizens.

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund Al Rajhi Bank homeownership

Related

Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership
Business & Economy
Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership

Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector thrives with strong demographic enthusiasm

Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector thrives with strong demographic enthusiasm
Updated 31 August 2023
Nadin Hassan

Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector thrives with strong demographic enthusiasm

Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector thrives with strong demographic enthusiasm
Updated 31 August 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: The gaming sector in Saudi Arabia is experiencing strong growth, fueled by the interest and enthusiasm of its population, said the top executive of one of the world’s largest venture funds on esports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Next World Forum in Riyadh, Griffin Gaming Partners Managing Director Peter Levin highlighted that 70 percent of the population under 30 in the Kingdom displayed keen involvement in the gaming market.

In an interview with Arab News, Levin, who heads the venture fund on gaming with over $1 billion under management, emphasized the surge in competitive gaming.

“In the region, there’s a tremendous appetite for not just investing in the sector but also for teams to start enterprises here in Saudi and the region,” he said. 

Levin highlighted the company’s engagement with numerous regional startups and enterprises, reaffirming its commitment to support and underwrite initiatives in the interactive software space.

The company envisions substantial growth potential driven by demographics and consumption trends.  

“This is when we look at the Middle East, North Africa, Africa and the Indian subcontinent. These are major markets of growth for a variety of different reasons. Demographically, consumption patterns, mobile gaming continue to explode in the region and others,” Levin told Arab News. 

“So, we want to continue to deploy resources against it accordingly,” he continued. 

Levin stressed the need to closely monitor the market dynamics and remain informed about the gaming industry’s current state. 

He advocated a proactive approach to understanding the ecosystem, from university teams and students to thriving platforms, to identify investment opportunities and insights into emerging gaming projects. 

Furthermore, Lavin revealed that Griffin Gaming Partners has been actively seeking investment opportunities within Saudi Arabia, underscoring the company’s belief in the sector’s growth trajectory. 

Moreover, Levin highlighted growth projections, stating that the demand for content, games, and immersive experiences is rising rapidly.  

“There is so much lore from this region that is untapped, under-leveraged, and we do feel that the global consuming constituency of gamers currently at 3.1 billion, and that number is going to skyrocket to close to 5 billion over the next dozen plus years,” he concluded. 

Topics: nextwrld23 Griffin Gaming Partners eSports gaming sector

Related

Saudi Arabia’s robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry

UAE’s non-oil trade hits record high of $337.6bn in H1

UAE’s non-oil trade hits record high of $337.6bn in H1
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

UAE’s non-oil trade hits record high of $337.6bn in H1

UAE’s non-oil trade hits record high of $337.6bn in H1
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming its economic diversification journey, the UAE achieved an all-time high of 1.13 trillion dirhams ($337.6 billion) in non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2023, representing a 14.4 percent growth compared to the same period a year ago.

The robust performance in the first half was driven by record non-oil exports, which reached 205 billion dirhams in the first half of 2023, up 11.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022, news agency WAM reported, citing figures released by the Ministry of Economy. 

According to the report, non-oil exports in the first six months of 2023 exceeded those in 2017. 

The report added that non-oil exports’ contribution to the UAE’s total foreign trade was 16.6 percent in the first half of this year, compared to an estimated share of 14.2 percent during the same period in 2019.

“The UAE’s non-oil export continues to set unprecedented records as it rose 22 percent with the top 10 global trading partners in 2023. The bilateral trade with Türkiye recorded one of the highest growth rates in the first half of 2023, with 87.4 percent growth compared to the same period in 2022,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai. 

He added: “The UAE will remain a major player in international trade, maintaining its position as a bridge linking the East with the West and the North with the South.” 

The report added that UAE’s re-exports also recorded significant growth as the trade volume hit 341 billion dirhams in the first half of 2023, a 9.9 percent growth compared to the same period a year ago. 

The UAE’s imports reached 693 billion dirhams in the first half, up 17.5 percent compared to the first of the previous year. 

China was the UAE’s most active trading partner in the first half, followed by India, the US and Saudi Arabia. Turkiye, with whom the UAE recently signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, came in fifth place, followed by Iraq, Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong and Russia.

Topics: UAE economy The UAE Ministry of Economy

Related

UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global
Business & Economy
UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global

Latest updates

Gaming industry can be used to empower 41% of young refugees 
Gaming industry can be used to empower 41% of young refugees 
Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 
Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 
Saudi Arabia set for soggy end to year, meteorologists say
Most regions of Saudi Arabia will experience higher than average rainfall in the final months of the year, according to forecast
Dania Akeel comes third in World Cup for the Desert Rally Championship
Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel. supplied
Iraq reports huge illegal drugs seizure, two arrests
Iraq reports huge illegal drugs seizure, two arrests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.