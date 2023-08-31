You are here

Experts stress need to establish legal framework for growth of esports

Experts during a panel discussion on the last day of the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Thursday. More than 2,500 delegates attended the industry event to discuss the future of esports and gaming industry. AN photo by Abdulrahman BinShalhoub
Experts during a panel discussion on the last day of the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Thursday. More than 2,500 delegates attended the industry event to discuss the future of esports and gaming industry. AN photo by Abdulrahman BinShalhoub
Nirmal Narayanan
Farida El-Gazzar

  Experts acknowledge huge potential in Saudi Arabia's gaming industry
Nirmal Narayanan Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: As the world steadily embraces technologies like the metaverse, governments all across the globe should establish a digital legal framework for the healthy functioning of virtual platforms, experts said.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, they said the legal framework should be made in such a way that it helps attract talent.

“Countries that understand the importance of establishing a digital legal framework will become very attractive over the next decades,” said Sebastien Borget, chief operating officer and co-founder of The Sandbox.

Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands said that the first step governments should take is to recognize digital assets as actual properties.

Siu further pointed out that Saudi Arabia offers huge potential for advanced technologies to grow as the Kingdom’s population is very much tech-savvy.

“Saudi Arabia is the 12th most active country, where users spend over eight hours online, which is more than their working hours,” noted Siu.

The forum, a major global industry gathering created to shape the future of the rapidly evolving gaming and esports sector, concluded on Thursday with a host of top international participants.

High-profile guests from the worlds of gaming, entertainment, technology, sports, and government, led discussions on an industry worth around $170 billion — more than Hollywood and the music industry combined.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, was one of several speakers on the opening day.

“Saudi Arabia aims to become a global hub for gaming and esports, and hosting events such as Next World Forum is a key part of the journey to fulfilling that quest,” Prince Faisal said on the opening day of the two-day forum.

More than 2,500 delegates attended the event. Prince Faisal bin Bandar said becoming a global hub for gaming and esports is not just above investment. It is about one’s readiness to push the boundaries, he added.

Growth potential

Gareth Bale, former star footballer, esports investor and enthusiast, and director of Primesure Ltd., appeared on a celebrity panel alongside Michael Bay, the director and producer of Bay Films, and Gary Vaynerchuk, the CEO of Vaynermedia.

Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, said the growth of esports could see gamers become more popular than footballers with sponsors and the public.

“Never say never. The scope is so big,” he said. “Esports is catching up with real football, and that’s not a bad thing. It gives kids a lot more opportunities to do what they want. Even my kids now, are growing up enjoying their consoles and have the opportunity to interact with their friends in another country.

“It’s a nice way to keep in touch — we’ve been in Spain, America, and obviously Wales and England, and they play games online and keep in touch. From where gaming has gone from when I started playing to now is incredible — just look at the facial hair and the acrobatics in celebrations.”

Bale added: “Since I’ve had the opportunity to invest in esports, it’s been really good. It’s been nice to invest and give opportunities to others.

“Virtual reality is becoming the next best thing to the real thing.”

Jessica Tams, co-founder and CEO of Seven Falls, said: “Saudi Arabia is a great place for the gaming industry, as most of the residents of the country are gamers. There is a lot of support from the government for gaming, and sales and distribution of games is a testament to that.”

“The country is a good place for companies to come to set up shops here, find local talent, and train them.”

The entrepreneur also disclosed her company’s plan to expand into Saudi Arabia and hire local talent to begin operations in the Kingdom.

Mosaad Al-Dossary, CEO of Team Falcons, also expressed similar views about the potential of the gaming industry in the Kingdom and the enthusiasm of Saudi youth in the industry.

“The number of people who came to this forum from abroad is massive. We are leading the change, and I would love to have the Next World Forum in AlUla,” he said.

Agreements

The Next World Forum saw an agreement signed between the Saudi Esports Federation, represented by CEO Turki Al-Fawzan, and the Qatar Esports Federation, represented by Secretary-General Faisal Al-Khalid.

Coda Payments, a leading provider of cross-border monetization solutions for mobile gaming and digital services, has partnered with Etihad Etisalat to enable users to purchase their favorite mobile gaming top-ups and vouchers using their mobile phone number.

The service, which is now live in the Kingdom, will provide Mobily customers with far greater convenience in how they pay for their mobile gaming needs.

The new payment option offers a seamless and secure way to pay for gaming top-ups and vouchers at Codashop using an existing phone bill.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Thai Trade Exhibition Saudi Arabia 2023 aimed at promoting bilateral trade across various sectors concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Riyadh and Bangkok have managed to forge a robust economic alliance, which is underpinned by several factors including shared economic interests and a commitment to leveraging each other’s strengths.

The four-day trade show sought to bolster commercial ties between the two countries. Over 100 manufacturers and entrepreneurs from the country are showcasing a wide range of products from different sectors such as food and beverage, fashion, health, beauty, jewelry, medical services, and spas.

The event drew the participation of entrepreneurs, professionals, and companies who are enthusiastic about capitalizing on potential business prospects and establishing collaborative partnerships.

The exhibition highlighted the strong trade and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Thailand. It presented a valuable opportunity for Saudi entrepreneurs, businesspeople and investors to meet with their Thai counterparts and discuss investment and partnership opportunities in various fields.

It also allowed visitors interested in tourism and cultural exchange to learn more about Thai culture, products and services.

The General Authority of Foreign Trade participated in the exhibition to highlight its role in strengthening trade relations with various countries by opening markets and presenting investment opportunities.

GAFT aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s international trade gains and defend its interests in foreign trade.

Last November, Thai authorities put forth a bilateral collaboration proposal aimed at bolstering the relationship between their country and the Kingdom. This initiative coincided with a significant investment delegation from Riyadh visiting Bangkok.

In June, a senior Thai official announced that Thai enterprises are prepared to commit a collective investment of $36 million in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand trade exhibition

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to further boost promising local businesses, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 102 new industrial licenses during July 2023 compared to 73 released in June, according to a report by the National Industrial and Mining Information Center. 

Most of the licenses were granted to main industrial activities, led by the food product manufacturing sector with 21 permits, followed by non-metallic minerals activity with 16, non-ferrous metal manufacturing — except machinery and equipment — with 14.

Rubber and plastics products manufacturing came next with nine licenses. Among others, eight permits went to other manufacturing industries. 

According to the report, the total number of industrial licenses issued by the ministry from the beginning of this year until the end of July amounted to 659, while the number of existing factories in the Kingdom until the end of the same month reached 11,032, with an investment of SR1.479 trillion ($394.4 billion).

Topics: Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources mining license

Updated 31 August 2023
Reem Walid

Reem Walid

RIYADH: The gaming industry is emerging as a powerful tool in addressing political challenges faced by young refugees worldwide, said a senior UN official at the Next World Forum in Riyadh.  

Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser and representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council at the UN Refugee Agency, was speaking at a panel discussion titled “Virtual Realities, Real World Consequences: The Impact of Politics in Gaming” on Thursday. 

His statement underscored the transformative influence of gaming, indicating its potential to serve as an instrument to address the political obstacles experienced by young refugees worldwide. 

By harnessing the immersive nature of gaming, he said the industry could potentially empower 41 percent of refugees under the age of 18 to confront the political challenges they grapple with. 

“We hear a lot about the slogan of leaving no one behind but, honestly, I think we are leaving 1 percent of humanity behind especially in certain sectors including gaming,” Khalifa disclosed. 

He added: “Giving them voice requires a lot of cooperation between the gaming world and those who can connect the gaming world with the world of refugees.”  

During the same panel discussion, Tim Scott, director of public policy in the UK and Middle East at Roblox, talked about how the gaming industry is capable of giving everyone a voice and how it can help perpetuate certain stereotypes or political views.  

“We’re in 180 different countries and more. You know there are 70 million daily active users on the platform and a lot of them are just having fun which is ultimately what the games industry is about,” Scott explained.  

He added: “We tend to forget that a little bit yes but what’s exciting is that democratization of a voice is being heard on the platforms.”  

Chris Busse, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Seven Falls, shed light on the effect that the gaming industry has nowadays as opposed to a few years back.  

“Different cultural impacts have made us aware of what games can do now,” Busse said. 

He added: “I would say 15 years ago no we never talked about it, we talked about you know well hey is this fun and is this cool and what are we going to do now.”  

Michal Klosinski, a professor at the University of Silesia Game Studies, clarified what the gaming industry looks like from a research perspective.  

“From the research perspective, if you think about games you think about their worlds and the messages they convey; you think about them as tools for enacting or maybe implementing specific political agency, but also as objects that are policed,” Klosinski said.  

Another speaker during the panel was Kate Edwards, CEO of Geogrify, who talked about gaming as a cultural artifact.  

“Games truly are a cultural artifact of any place where they’re created, whether it’s Saudi Arabia, the US, Germany, China, or elsewhere,” she described. 

Edwards added: “It is a cultural artifact of the same caliber as film, television, literature (and) art, so we have to treat it as such.” 

Topics: nextwrld23 gaming Saudi

ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, as it shed 83.55 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 44,491.20. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu was steady, as it lost just 1.90 points to close the day’s trading session at 23,654.33. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also lost 13.30 points to 1,482.19.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.77 billion ($2.34 billion) as 98 of the stocks advanced, while 112 declined.  

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 10 percent to SR34.65. 

Other top gainers include Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. whose share prices surged by 9.96 percent and 8.38 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Almarai Co. as its share price edged down 4.66 percent to SR63.40. 

Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer on the parallel market, with its share price going up by 5.19 percent to SR142. 

On Nomu, the worst performer was Watani Iron Steel Co. whose share price dropped by 8.22 percent to SR29.60.  

Meanwhile, Saudi AZM for Communications and Information Technology announced the award of Mazaya project with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the project includes providing advisory services to support small and medium enterprises.  

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock

Nour El-Shaeri

Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: In a high-profile talk at the Next World Forum in Riyadh, Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, highlighted the salient feature of the ambitious strategy that has reshaped the Kingdom’s gaming sector.  

During the talk titled “The next level: A new chapter for the Saudi Esports Federation,” Al-Fawzan likened the journey of the federation to a challenging video game — filled with setbacks, lessons and triumphant wins.  

Tracing the federation’s humble beginnings to 2017, Al-Fawzan expressed immense pride in the accomplishments thus far.   

“Our story began in 2017, the days of humble beginnings with dreams larger than life, when a vision was born to create a home for gaming in Saudi Arabia. We saw a Kingdom filled with champions,” Al-Fawzan said.  

He added: “Our purpose was to cultivate local talents, starting from the grassroots community and evolving to elite professionals.”   

One of the organization’s major milestones was the GSA Esports Cup in 2018. As a foray into the international esports arena, it attracted a staggering 30,000 registration requests for only 1,300 available slots, signaling a flourishing passion for gaming in Saudi Arabia.   

“This was more than a tournament; it was our declaration to the world that the Kingdom is not merely a participant, but a potent force poised to become a premier esports hub,” Al-Fawzan said.  

He added that in 2018, when the global gaming market aimed to generate $100 billion in revenue, Saudi Arabia was determined to carve out a significant slice for itself.       

He further elaborated on how the Gamers8 festival, initially postponed due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, led to the launch of the virtual event Gamers Without Borders, which featured over 200,000 competitors from 22 countries.   

“It was an industry-defining moment that marked Saudi Arabia’s incomparable appearance on the global esports scene,” he stated.   

From starting with just two teams, the Saudi Esports Federation now boasts more than 100 esports teams.   

Al-Fawzan emphasized that the recent National Gaming and Esports Strategy amplifies the Kingdom’s commitment to not only hosting premier events but also influencing the global sector’s future landscape.   

“With nearly two-thirds of our population identifying as gamers, our call to action is clear: gather, compete, invest, and facilitate. We are set to craft a future that goes beyond statistics, powered by our youth, our active gaming community, and our boundless ambitions,” he concluded. 

Topics: nextwrld23

