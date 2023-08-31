Jet skiers killed by Algeria coast guard after losing way: reports

RABAT: Two holidaymakers jet skiing in Morocco were shot dead by the Algerian coast guard when they strayed across the maritime border between two Mediterranean countries, Moroccan media reported on Thursday.
Bilal Kissi and Abdelali Merchouer, both French-Moroccan dual nationals, came under fire after taking a wrong turn off the beach resort of Saidia on Morocco’s northeast tip, the Le360 news website said, citing a witness.
A third man, Smail Snabe, also French-Moroccan, was arrested by the Algerian coast guard and appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday, Le360 reported.
There were four men in the group on Tuesday, all riding jet skis.
“We got lost but we kept going until we found ourselves in Algeria,” Mohamed Kissi, the brother of the young man who died, was quoted as saying by the Moroccan website Al Omk.
“We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian dinghy came toward us” and those on board “fired at us,” he said.
“Thank God I wasn’t hit, but they killed my brother and my friend. They arrested my other friend,” he added.
“Five bullets hit my brother and my friend. My other friend was hit by a bullet,” Kissi was quoted as saying.
“We got lost and we were out of fuel,” he said, adding that he was picked up by the Moroccan navy who took him back to the Saidia marina.
The incident comes against a backdrop of increased tensions between Algeria and Morocco exacerbated by their antagonism over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.
The border between the North African nations has been closed since 1994, and Algiers severed ties with Rabat in 2021 after accusing its neighbor of “hostile acts,” an accusation Morocco called “completely unjustified.”
When asked about the reported shooting of the jet skiers on Thursday, Moroccan government spokesman Mustapha Baitas declined to comment, saying only that it was “a matter for the judiciary.”
There was no immediate comment from the Algerian side.
US arms control official to visit Israel, Turkiye next week to discuss security issues
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News
LONDON: A senior US official is set to travel to Israel and Turkiye next week to discuss security issues and weapons control, the State Department said on Thursday.
“Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, will travel to Jerusalem and Ankara during the week of Sept. 4-9,” the State Department said in a statement.
“In Jerusalem, she will meet with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for discussions on strategic stability, multilateral arms control, responsible uses of artificial intelligence and space security,” it added.
Meanwhile, in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Stewart will hold talks with officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of National Defense “on strategic stability, risk reduction, and current arms control and security matters.”
How India’s suspension of sugar exports will affect import-reliant Arab countries
As major importers of Indian sugar, Arab countries are braced for further food price inflation
The ban follows similar controls on rice and onions, both staples of the Arab dinner table
Updated 01 September 2023
Reina Takla Jumana Al-Tamimi
RIYADH/DUBAI:Arab countries are braced for a sharp rise in the price of all things sweet after it emerged this week that India, a major supplier of agricultural products to import-reliant Middle East, plans to suspend sugar exports from this October until September next year.
According to three Indian government sources who spoke to Reuters news agency, New Delhi imposed the 11-month ban — the first of its kind in seven years — mainly due to reduced cane yields caused by a lack of rain over the summer monsoon season.
“This potential ban stems from inadequate rainfall in critical sugarcane cultivating districts,” Pushan Sharma, director of research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, told Arab News.
Although rainfall distribution in the sugarcane-growing states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka was normal this summer, Sharma says “a few key districts have received lesser rainfall, and the yields are expected to be lower” in the 2023-24 sugar season.
The fall in production is a major concern for the sugar industry as these states alone account for more than half of India’s total sugar output.
Reduced production in India and the country’s absence from the world market will undoubtedly cause price increases at a time when sugar was already trading at multi-year highs.
There are now renewed fears of further inflation in global food markets, particularly in the Arab world, which buys much of its sugar from India.
“There are some Arab countries that will not be able to absorb the price increase shock, and this will affect its imports, its stock, and the distribution process,” Fadel El-Zubi, a lead consultant for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Jordan, told Arab News.
“These Arab countries will witness further inflation, at a time when their local currencies are already weak.” Therefore, these countries need to take proactive measures ahead of anticipated disruptions in the food market, he said.
Arab countries will not weather future price fluctuations “unless they start implementing the right food system and gradually increase self-sufficiency.”
While these countries do not necessarily need to achieve total self-sufficiency, El-Zubi added, they do need to increase the current level of production and depend less on importing food items.
El-Zubi predicts “some consumption behavior” will change as a result of the sugar export suspension, but such a change “can’t happen overnight.”
FASTFACTS
India to suspend sugar exports from October 2023 to September 2024.
Middle East countries are major importers of Indian sugar.
Move is expected to increase food inflation in the Arab world.
The rise in crude oil prices in recent years, which invariably impacted the cost of freight, had made India a popular choice for Middle Eastern sugar importers, given its relative proximity compared to other major sugar producers like far-flung Brazil.
Nevertheless, Arab countries, mainly in North Africa, imported approximately 10 percent of Brazil’s sugar exports in the first quarter of 2023.
Last year, Qatar imported 90 percent of its sugar from India, the UAE 43 percent, Bahrain 34 percent, and Saudi Arabia and Kuwait 28 percent each, according to figures from the International Trade Center.
Sugar is a staple ingredient in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, making them especially susceptible to price rises as a result of the export suspension.
“Since all GCC countries have significant dependency on Indian sugar, an export ban in India would lead to lower supplies in the global market, making imports more expensive for all sugar-importing countries,” said Sharma.
And these countries will not find it easy to find new or substitute sources for their sugar in the meantime.
“While these sets of restrictions will force the Arab world to diversify their supply sources, it will take time to change suppliers,” Anupam Manur, an assistant professor at the Bangalore-based Takshashila Institution, told Arab News.
“In the short-run, higher food inflation will be seen.”
Despite these predictable ramifications, the Indian government has concluded the ban was a necessary step.
“Domestic considerations come into play in the ban. The government is looking at the domestic consumers’ interest,” Gokul Patnaik, chairman of Global AgriSystem Pvt. Ltd. and former director of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, told Arab News.
“Farmers and growers can make some money through increased prices. In the case of onions, the growers are affected directly. In the case of sugar (a processed product), it’s an indirect effect. But it harms the growers in all cases.”
For Manur, a pattern is emerging in India’s agricultural trade policy. New Delhi’s “successive restrictions on export” clearly indicate it seeks to “prioritize domestic supply requirements” over export earnings, he said.
Overall retail inflation in India was also a recent concern, with the consumer price index jumping to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July and food inflation to 11.5 percent, its highest in over three years.
“However, inflation is as much a result of demand-supply mismatches as it is with consumer expectations,” said Manur.
“Ironically, by undertaking this series of restrictions on exports, it is sending a signal of scarcity, and that can drive up prices by itself. It also diminishes incentives at the margin for increased production.”
India has proven to be one of the fastest-growing sugar exporters in recent years. Last year, it was the second-largest exporter of the commodity worldwide, selling $5.7 billion worth, up from a comparatively paltry $810.9 million in 2017.
New Delhi’s increased sugar exports can be attributed to a number of factors ranging from favorable weather conditions to rising domestic sugar production and government policies supporting sugar exports.
“India holds the position of the second-largest sugar exporter globally after Brazil, contributing to 15 percent of global exports,” said Sharma.
“However, for the October 2022 to September 2023 sugar season, the export share is expected to decline to 11 percent due to a significant drop in exports.”
Sugar is not the only Indian food export that has proven unreliable in recent months.
The country surprised foreign consumers last month by imposing a ban on non-basmati white rice exports. It also set a 40 percent duty on onion exports in an attempt to stabilize food prices ahead of state elections later this year.
“This kind of knee-jerk reaction of banning the export is not good for our well-being as a long-term exporter,” said Patnaik. “At best, there can be adjustments in export taxes, but the total ban should not be done.
“If you ban, you lose credibility as a long-term supplier. The ban will no doubt affect the Arab world. But it will also affect India’s credibility.”
Manur concurred with this assessment. “India might experience strained trading relations with its trading partners and could result in either retaliatory tariffs or the loss of negotiating power in future trade talks,” he said.
“Further, this can hurt India in the long run as many countries would scramble to diversify their food suppliers.”
In the short term, it could negatively impact poorer countries in the Arab world, where food security is already a concern, especially since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, which threatens to imperil grain exports to major importers.
While major sugar-importing countries like the UAE have sufficient financial cushioning to deal with increased food prices, developing nations in the region do not.
Sudan will be fragmented if the deadly conflict is not resolved, army chief warns
Al-Burhan rules out reconciliation with RSF, vows his forces will defeat paramilitary
Updated 31 August 2023
AP
CAIRO: The head of Sudan’s army warned on Thursday that the northeast African country will be divided if the conflict between the military and rival paramilitary force is not resolved.
Sudan plunged into chaos after monthslong tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting on April 15.
“We are facing a war, and if it is not resolved quickly Sudan will be fragmented,” Al-Burhan said in a speech addressed to the country’s police force in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan.
Al-Burhan’s remarks echo those he made in Egypt on Tuesday, the general’s first trip abroad since the conflict broke out.
During the visit, Al-Burhan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and discussed ways to end the fighting. But neither gave any details about any potential initiatives or terms.
BACKGROUND
More than 4.6 million people have been displaced. Those include over 3.6 million who fled to safer areas inside Sudan and more than 1 million others who crossed into neighboring countries.
However, during a separate speech on Monday, Al-Burhan ruled out any reconciliation with the RSF, vowing that his forces will defeat the paramilitary group.
According to Kholood Khair, the founder and director of Confluence Advisory, a think tank specializing in Sudanese affairs and politics, the general is trying to pander to different camps.
There is “the domestic audience plus Egypt who want to hear that he and SAF are equal to the task of beating the RSF, and the Western international community plus Saudi Arabia who want to hear that a ceasefire might be imminent,” Khair said.
The nearly five-month conflict has reduced the capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield, with neither side managing to gain control of the city.
In the Darfur region — the scene of genocidal campaign in the early 2000s — the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias attacking ethnic African groups, according to rights groups and the UN.
Last week, Al-Burhan managed to leave Sudan’s besieged military headquarters in Khartoum, where he has purportedly been stationed since April. He later traveled to Port Sudan, which is controlled by the army.
The fighting is estimated to have killed at least 4,000 people, according to the UN human rights office, though activists and doctors on the ground say the toll is likely far higher.
Lebanese man accused of raping 6-year-old niece faces death penalty
Similar punishment sought for victim’s mother and grandparents, who allegedly covered up the crime and delayed obtaining medical treatment for the girl, who later died
Bill before parliament to criminalize firing shots into air after young girl was killed by stray bullet; Japanese Embassy presents mobile clinic to mental health charity Embrace
Updated 31 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: A man accused of raping his 6-year-old niece, who later died of injuries she sustained during the assault, is facing the death penalty in Lebanon, as are the child’s mother, grandfather and grandmother, who allegedly helped cover up the crime.
They are charged with the premeditated murder of Lynn Taleb, concealing evidence of the crime and protecting the uncle at the expense of the girl’s life. All of the accused are in custody.
An indictment issued on Thursday by North Lebanon First Investigative Judge Samaranda Nassar accuses maternal uncle Nader Bou Khalil of raping the girl in the bathroom of his house on June 29, while his wife was in hospital giving birth to their child.
The victim’s mother, Waad Bou Khalil, grandfather, Fawaz Bou Khalil, and grandmother, Hayat Al-Roz, are accused of “covering up the crime, trying to erase the evidence, changing the circumstances surrounding the crime, refraining from treating the child in the hospital for five days, and only giving her salt-water baths, which led to the exacerbation of the child’s pain as she was grappling with internal bleeding, physical and psychological trauma, all of which ultimately led to her untimely death.”
Doctors have said that girl could have survived if she had received immediate medical treatment.
In another recent incident that caused the death of a child in Lebanon, 7-year-old Naya Hanna died on Saturday, 23 days after being hit in the head by a stray bullet while she was eating in a playground during a summer camp in the Hadath area, east of Beirut.
An only child, she was wounded on Aug. 3 after the results of general certificate exams were announced and some of those who had passed fired celebratory shots into the air. The bullet lodged between her neck and head, and she remained in intensive care for more than three weeks before she died.
Her death sparked protests against the uncontrolled use of firearms and calls for those responsible to be held accountable. However, the shooter has not been identified. Some campaigners on social media described the type of celebration that cost the girl’s life as the “weapon of ignorance.”
MP Adib Abdel Massih has drafted a law, which he called the “Naya Hanna Bill,” that would criminalize the firing of live ammunition into the air, and urged parliament to urgently approve it.
“There has been an increase in deaths and injuries among citizens as a result of this phenomenon and its persistence, whether in times of joy or sorrow, even without motives or reasons,” he said.
In his proposal, which has been submitted to the parliament’s speaker, Nabih Berri, Abdel Massih suggests that “anyone who fires a weapon into the air, whether from a licensed or an unlicensed firearm, causing no harm to individuals shall be sentenced to imprisonment ranging from one to three years, fined 15 times the minimum official wage, have their weapon confiscated, and be permanently banned from obtaining a weapon license.
“The punishment escalates in terms of imprisonment and fine if the gunfire causes human injury, disability, or death. In cases leading to death, the penalty shall be imprisonment for 15 years and a fine of 50 times the minimum wage.”
Meanwhile, as the people of Lebanon continue to face such tragedies, along with the escalating effects of the long-running economic crisis in the country, the Japanese Embassy in the country has donated a mobile clinic to Embrace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for mental health issues.
As he presented the clinic to the organization on Thursday, Ambassador Magoshi Masayuki stressed the importance of initiatives that improve access to mental health services for those in need, regardless of geographical challenges. Japan will continue to stand by Lebanon and its people and help them face the repercussions of unprecedented hardships, he added.
Mia Atoui, the president of Embrace, said the mobile clinic project “plays a pivotal role in helping vulnerable patients in need to access mental health services, and in raising awareness of the importance of mental health care in the country.”
She expressed appreciation for the continued support provided by Japanese authorities and their commitment to working tirelessly to improve people’s lives by helping to enhance access to mental health services.
Embrace said the mobile clinic will provide more than 700 vulnerable people a year from all over the country, especially rural areas, with access to affordable, high-quality mental health services.
Libya’s PM rejects normalization with Israel following secret meeting of ministers
“We affirm our rejection of any form of normalization,” Dbeibah said during a televised ministerial meeting on Thursday evening
“Long live Libya, long live Palestine, and long live the Palestinian cause in all of our hearts,” he remarked
Updated 31 August 2023
AP
CAIRO: One of Libya’s rival prime ministers rejected Thursday the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel days after news broke of a secret meeting between the countries’ two foreign ministers.
Last Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen publicly announced that he and Libya’s foreign minister had held a private meeting in Rome the previous week, the first ever between top diplomats from both countries.
The next day, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and launched investigation into the meeting. It is illegal to normalize ties with Israel under a 1957 law in Libya, which has long been hostile toward Israel and supportive of the Palestinians.
“We affirm our rejection of any form of normalization,” Dbeibah said during a televised ministerial meeting on Thursday evening. “Long live Libya, long live Palestine, and long live the Palestinian cause in all of our hearts,” he remarked.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Dbeibah’s remarks.
The meeting ignited angry street protests in several Libyan cities, prompting Mangoush to flee to Turkiye for fear of her safety. Her exact whereabouts remain unknown.
“Unfortunately there was an individual in the government who acted independently,” Dbeibah said in reference to the Rome meeting. Harsh measures would be taken in response, he added, but provided no further details.
Two senior Libyan government officials previously told The Associated Press that the prime minister did in fact know about the talks between his foreign minister and the Israeli chief diplomat. One of the officials said Dbeibah gave his approval the meeting, while the second said Mangoush then briefed the prime minister about it after her return to Tripoli.
The second official also said Dbeibah gave his initial approval for joining the US-brokered Abraham Accords, but he was concerned about public backlash in a country where the support for the Palestinian cause is strong. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Libya slid into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. For years, the country has split between the Western-backed government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the country’s east. Each side has been backed by armed groups and foreign governments.