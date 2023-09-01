You are here

Lina Soualem's 'Bye Bye Tiberias' explores exile, colonial trauma 

Lina Soualem’s ‘Bye Bye Tiberias’ explores exile, colonial trauma 
Lina Soualem is a French-Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker and actress. (Supplied)
Iain Akerman

Iain Akerman 

Lina Soualem’s ‘Bye Bye Tiberias’ explores exile, colonial trauma 
  • The filmmaker’s latest documentary focuses on her mother, the Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass, and her female forebears
Updated 8 sec ago
Iain Akerman

DUBAI: “Sometimes I would ask myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’” admits Lina Soualem. “But it’s my mission. I wanted to make this film for the memory of all these women. For this story to be able to exist beyond our family.” 

The French-Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker and actress is discussing her new documentary, “Bye Bye Tiberias,” which will premiere at the Giornate Degli Autori, an independent sidebar to the Venice International Film Festival, on Sept. 3. Its North American premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.  

The film’s central character is Soualem’s mother, the Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass, best known for her roles in HBO’s “Succession” and Hulu’s “Ramy,” as well as films including “Munich” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Abbass grew up in the Galilean village of Deir Hanna. In her early 20s, she made the decision to leave her family home and follow her dream of becoming an actress in Europe. Behind her she left her mother, grandmother, and seven sisters. 




Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem in Deir Hanna in “Bye Bye Tiberias.” (Supplied)

It is this decision that is central to “Bye Bye Tiberias.” Reflecting on Abbass’ chosen exile and the ways in which the women of her family have influenced her and her mother’s lives, Soualem’s film portrays four generations of daring Palestinian women, including her great grandmother, Um Ali, her grandmother Nemat, and her great aunt Hosnieh. 

“When my mother reads a poem about my great grandmother, we can feel that she is overwhelmed by emotion,” says Soualem, who has appeared in films such as Hafsia Herzi’s “You Deserve A Lover” and Rayhana Obermeyer’s “I Still Hide To Smoke.” “And me, too, because she’s really the source of transmission. For me, she’s the presence that is always there, and she carries so much suffering without really ever complaining about it. 

“And the story of my great aunt combines all the tragedy of our family, because it’s the loss of place, it’s the separation from family, it’s the body separated from the soil. I couldn’t imagine being separated from my mother and sister for 30 years. And what is impressive is that, despite all of this, my great aunt seems to be a model of femininity and positivity for my mother. The one who lost the most is the one who taught her the most.” 




Um Ali, Lina, Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem as a baby in the Nineties in “Bye Bye Tiberias.” (Supplied)

“Bye Bye Tiberias” deals with questions of colonial trauma, exile and transmission, as did “Their Algeria,” Soualem’s directorial debut, albeit in different ways. The latter was an emotive and languid exploration of the pain behind her paternal Algerian grandparents’ long journey of exile. The former is more than just a film, says Soualem. It’s memory, justice, legacy and history. Retracing such ground was not easy, especially for Abbass.  

“I think it was very difficult for her,” admits Soualem. “I went digging into places that were uncomfortable and I don’t think she ever planned to do this. At the same time, she was very supportive. That’s the contradiction that we’re made of. Because we come from these difficult stories, we want to face them. But we also want to avoid being drawn into them because we want to be able to breathe. It was hard for her to be taken back to all the things she faced a long time ago, but at the same time she felt she needed to do it for me.” 




A wedding in Deir Hanna in the 1980s, as shown in “Bye Bye Tiberias.” (Supplied)

Mixing contemporary imagery with archival footage, much of which was shot by Soualem’s father, the French actor Zinedine Soualem, the documentary also includes poetry and two moments of reconstruction. The latter sees Abbass act out pivotal moments in her early life. The former includes a poem written by her grandfather for her grandmother, and a poem by her mother about her great grandmother. Soualem also wrote poetry for the film, which is read onscreen by her mother.  

“I wanted my mother to read them because I wanted… the transmission in the film to continue. I wanted to inscribe things, to fictionalize our stories, to bring poetry into these stories. It’s a way of creating our own imaginary territory, in the context of a story in which loss of territory is ongoing and repetitive. 

“It’s a very complex film,” adds Soualem. “I didn’t really try to make it easier, because I couldn’t. It’s a position that I have. We always try to simplify things and it becomes clichéd and stigmatized. Why do we need to simplify things to be able to convey emotion? This is something that I’m trying to avoid. I think we have the right to complexity.” 

Topics: Lina Soualem Bye Bye Tiberias

Best and Worst: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi discusses artistic process, evils of social media

Best and Worst: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi discusses artistic process, evils of social media
Updated 40 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Shyama Krishna Kumar

Best and Worst: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi discusses artistic process, evils of social media
Updated 40 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi, 25, is known for her work inspired by her own hearing loss at the age of five. Here, she discusses her artistic process and the evils of social media.  

Best film you’ve ever seen? 

“A Beautiful Life” by Mehdi Avas. I especially liked this one because it’s about an artist reflecting on his life as an artist.  

Worst film you've ever seen?   

I walked out of Tom Cruise’s latest “Mission Impossible.” I didn’t enjoy it at all.   

Best advice to give an up-and-coming artist?   

Don’t settle for what you have. Use the tools you have and improve your skills.   

Worst advice to give an up-and-coming artist?   

The worst thing you can tell a rising artist is that they are limited.  

Best advice you've ever been given?    

One of my all-time favorite professors in college said to me, “You have to get better at what you do in order to be noticed,” motivating me to work on myself.  

Worst advice you've ever been given?  

“Life is hard and you can’t succeed.” 

  

Best book you've ever read?  

“Mindfulness and the Art of Drawing” by Wendy Ann. It talks about exactly what I’m going through right now as an artist. For me to sketch, I need to be able to focus and bring out what I’m feeling inside. And this book teaches you how to create without giving in to distractions.  

 Worst book you've ever read?     

“Badass Habits” by Jen Sincero. It didn’t teach me anything new. It was simply giving orders.  

Best thing to do when you're feeling low?  

I love swimming. I make at least 7 to 10 minutes to swim every day.  

Worst thing to do when you're feeling good?     

When I’m feeling good, if I go online and waste my time on social media, it definitely dampens my mood.  

Best holiday destination?     

I love beach holidays. In Saudi, I like visiting the beaches in Jeddah, they are beautiful.  

Worst holiday destination?     

I hate road trips — long stretches with no scenery and views. I don’t like that.  

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?     

I need to have a minimum of eight hours of sleep and I need to make my own breakfast, it helps me prepare for the day. And working out always helps.  

Worst thing to do when you're trying to have a productive day?   

Go on social media.   

Topics: Nujood Al-Otaibi

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea film fest CEO attends opening night of Venice Film Festival  

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea film fest CEO attends opening night of Venice Film Festival  
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Arab News  

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea film fest CEO attends opening night of Venice Film Festival  
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Mohammed Al-Turki, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival’s CEO, attended the opening ceremony of 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday.  

He posed on the red carpet wearing a black tuxedo by Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani.  

Al-Turki was joined by Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached, who wore an off-white guipure mermaid gown adorned with delicate tassels of leaves and crystals by Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali.  

The gown was from the couturier’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.  

Another Arab designer whose work was spotted on the red carpet was Lebanese celebrity designer Zuhair Murad.  

Italian model Paola Turani wore a fitted white halter dress, from Murad’s Resort 2024 collection, adorned with intricate embellishments detailing.  

Al-Turki and Abirached were not the only Arab celebrities at the opening ceremony.  

The event was also attended by Tunisian film director Kaouther ben Hania, Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri and Moroccan filmmaker Faouzi Bensaïdi.  

In the coming days, fans are also expected to spot Lebanese filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki on the red carpet as she is part of this year’s jury.  

She is joined by French Cesar-winning actor and producer Elsa Zylberstein, Mexican actor and Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, British-Nigerian screenwriter Misan Sagay and renowned Italian director Stefano Savona. 

The world’s longest-running film festival was due to start with “Challengers,” a tennis romance with one of the biggest stars of her generation, Zendaya. 

But it was replaced at the last minute by an Italian war drama, “Comandante,” due to the ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and writers – primarily over pay and the threat of AI – that has barred them from publicity work. 

The rest of the line-up was largely unaffected: the festival will see Emma Stone as a Frankenstein-like creature in “Poor Things” and Bradley Cooper as legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” among several Oscar contenders. 

Topics: Mohammed Al-Turki venice film festival

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa wish Queen Rania on her 53rd birthday 

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa wish Queen Rania on her 53rd birthday 
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Arab News 

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa wish Queen Rania on her 53rd birthday 
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his mother, Queen Rania, on her 53rd birthday, alongside a photo featuring the two of them and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein. 

“May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday,” he captioned the post. 

 

Queen Rania has had a busy year. In March, her daughter Princess Iman bint Abdullah II tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, a managing partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund. 

In a much-publicized event, her oldest son Crown Prine Hussein then got married to Saudi-born architect, Princess Rajwa, in June.  

Queen Rania also celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary with King Abdullah II this year. 

Meanwhile, newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa were most recently spotted earlier this month attending the 11th edition of the King Abdullah II International Basketball Cup. 

The couple supported their team as Jordan won its match against Mexico. 

The prince and princess, who tied the knot on June 1, wore matching black T-shirts with a print of the Jordanian flag’s colors. 

Topics: Queen Rania Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein Crown Prince Hussein

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Wellness Festival to return for third edition in October  

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Wellness Festival to return for third edition in October  
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Arab News  

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Wellness Festival to return for third edition in October  
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The AlUla Wellness Festival is ready to return for its third edition, from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4.  

The two-week flagship festival is dedicated to promoting mind, body, and wellness and offers a diverse array of holistic workshops and activities inspired by AlUla's historical and natural heritage.  

Visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse array of wellness activities, such as yoga classes, meditation courses, and personalized mental health coaching sessions. Attendees can also enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities, from hiking experiences to stargazing at night.  

Commenting of the festival launch, Rami Al Mouallim, Vice President, Royal Commission of AlUla said in a statement: “Reflecting on the remarkable journey since the inception of the AlUla Wellness Festival grand opening in October 2020, we take immense pride in curating events that celebrate the beauty and essence of every season in AlUla.”  

“Today, AlUla stands as a refined and sophisticated destination, with an unrivaled blend of heritage, culture, arts, and adventure that captivates our visitors from all corners of the world,” he added.  

This year’s edition will also see the return of the highly anticipated ‘Five Senses Sanctuary,’ the region’s leading retreat for wellness practices, yoga, physical and, as the centerpiece experience.  

Building on the success of previous editions, this year's sanctuary will feature an expanded array of opportunities to an impressive list of yogi celebrities, motivational speakers, engaging workshops, musical performances.    

Topics: AlUla Wellness Festival

Recipes for success: Chef Pierre Haddad  talks Saudi food scene, cooking for celebrities

Recipes for success: Chef Pierre Haddad  talks Saudi food scene, cooking for celebrities
Updated 16 min 37 sec ago
Hams Saleh

Hams Saleh

Recipes for success: Chef Pierre Haddad  talks Saudi food scene, cooking for celebrities
  • The executive chef of Via Mercato in Riyadh discusses the Saudi culinary scene and offers some cooking advice
  • Pierre Haddad has cooked for the likes of Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck
Updated 16 min 37 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Lebanese chef Pierre Haddad is the executive chef at Riyadh’s Via Mercato — a luxury gourmet food hall he joined in March.  

“There is a revolution in the food and beverage market in Saudi Arabia,” he tells Arab News. “I love being part of it. It is booming, and it will boom even more. I wish nothing but the best for this country. We are all here for a mission to always deliver the best of the best for this country.” 

Before joining Via Mercato, Haddad worked in Lebanon, the UAE and Egypt. Along the way, he has served some of the biggest names in sports, including Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi.   

“He is a very humble legend,” Haddad said. “I served him, his mother, his kids and his wife. I was very happy in the moment. I created dishes on the spot for him because he is someone very special to me. It was an unforgettable experience, and I can always mention it to my kids in the future. I am very proud.” 

Perhaps a more daunting challenge was serving virtuoso chef Wolfgang Puck, although Haddad says that Puck “loved” his food.  

“It was an honor for me to get such good compliments from a big chef like him,” he recalls.  

Here, Haddad discusses the importance of respect, passion and knives. 

Q: When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made when preparing a dish?  

A: When you start as a chef, you are always passionate about it and you are always in a hurry to see results. But you must respect the recipe time, the ingredients and the procedure.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs? 

Well, I always advise them to love what they do. If they don’t have the passion for it, they will not succeed. They also need to have good quality knives. 

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? 

Salt. I don’t mean iodized salt; I mean real salt. It enhances all the flavors. But you need to be careful of the dosage to create the perfect experience.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?  

Not the food, but I’m barely able to find a good server who can describe the food and be passionate about it. I get sad if the food comes and it’s delicious, but the server wasn’t able to explain it in the right way.   

What’s your favorite cuisine? 

I like all kinds of food, but I love Italian. It’s so close to my culture, especially the pizza. I like to taste each element of a pizza: the dough, the sauce and the toppings. If the chef can hit all three elements and create a unique taste, then you know that the rest of the menu will be great.  

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home? 

I like cooking breakfast, especially eggs. I still wake up with the same passion and I like to be innovative and creative with the spices, condiments, and cheeses. It’s the start of the day, so when you do it right, your day will continue right.  

What behavior by customers most annoys you? 

When they try to change something in the dishes. I’d like for them to try and understand my philosophy when making the dishes for them and why I put each item in a dish. I want them to enjoy every single bite, not just eat.   

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why? 

I was always influenced by my mother. I spent a lot of time with her in the kitchen. I still remember the taste of her kibbeh nayeh. I can still remember the taste of it. It’s in my taste buds until now. It’s a mix of raw meat, bulgur and spices. My mom was the master of this dish. I was influenced by her to do it perfectly.   

As a head chef, what are you like? 

If you’re not a disciplinarian, then you’re not a chef. We’re like an army; you should always lead by example. Sometimes I shout, so everyone can wake up and focus a bit, but I’m not always shouting at people. We need to give some love to the family that we work with — you spend more time with them than your actual family. You need to treat them like family, but at the same time know the limits. They need to cooperate, respect the recipe, respect the food and respect the guests. 

Lebanese chef Pierre Haddad’s carabineros carpaccio

(Supplied)

Ingredients:

1 piece carabineros carpaccio

50 g carabineros smoked roast garlic sauce

10 ml basil oil

10 g yuzu caviar

5 g caviar oscietra

10 leaves micro greens

3 pieces craquant

Carabineros smoked roast garlic sauce:

100 g smoked roasted garlic

1 piece carabinero shrimp

10 ml basil oil

1 pinch salt maldon

1 pinch black pepper

60 g kewpie mayo

5 ml white balsamic

1 pinch piment d’espelette

Sauce instructions:

Cut 0.5 cm from the top of the garlic glove and wrap each one with aluminum foil and cook in the oven on 180*c for 20 minutes.

Remove, from oven take off the aluminum foil and squeeze the garlic so you have the pulp.

Blanch the carabineros in boiled water for 30 seconds, place in ice bath.

In a blender place all ingredients together and blend until you have a smooth blend.

Platting instructions:

Peel the carabinero shrimp, keep the tail hanged, with a knife open the back end to end very carefully.

Tenderize the shrimp very gently covering it with parchment paper.

Place the shrimp in the bowl.

Dots the carabinero sauce in an unsymmetrical way.

Place the caviar gently with caviar spoons

Add the yuzu caviar near the caviar oscitera.

Garnish it with craquant & sakura mix, and drizzle some basil oil.

Place the carabinero head on the side of the plate for garnishing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Via Mercato Riyadh VIA Riyadh

