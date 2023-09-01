Russian ambassador invite to Nobel banquet sparks ire

You are here

King Carl XVI Gustaf and professor Evi Heldin arrive to the Nobel Prize Banquet at the Town Hall in Stockholm, on Dec. 10, 2022. (Reuters/File)
01 September 2023
AFP

  • “I was greatly surprised that Russia was being invited,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said
  • On Thursday, the Nobel Foundation said it would extend an invitation to all ambassadors of countries which have representation in Sweden or Norway
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s prime minister said Friday he disagreed with the Nobel Foundation inviting the Russian ambassador to this year’s Nobel banquet, adding to growing criticism of the decision.
“The Nobel Foundation of course decides who they want to invite. But like many others, I was greatly surprised that Russia was being invited,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a written statement to AFP.
“I would not have done it if I were handling invites to an award ceremony and I understand that it upsets many people in both Sweden and Ukraine,” Kristersson added.
On Thursday, the Nobel Foundation — which organizes the annual Nobel prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm — said it would extend an invitation to all ambassadors of countries which have representation in Sweden or Norway.
In 2022, the Foundation decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors over the war in Ukraine, and the Iranian envoy over the country’s crackdown on a wave of protests.
“It is clear that the world is increasingly divided into spheres, where dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced,” Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the Nobel Foundation, said in a statement.
“To counter this tendency, we are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies.”
Several prominent Swedish politicians, including the leaders of the Center, Green and Left parties, have said they would boycott the event due to Russia’s invitation.
The glitzy bash is held each year in Stockholm on December 10 when laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics receive their awards from King Carl XVI Gustaf, followed by a gala banquet for around 1,200 guests.
A separate ceremony is held in Oslo on the same day for the Peace Prize laureate.

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year
Reuters

  • Many, at home and abroad, stayed online for a fourth year, their education ravaged by Russia's invasion and COVID-19
  • Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi reported this week that 84% of schools were now equipped with operational shelters
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian children began their second straight school year in wartime on Friday, some heading to new classrooms underground, others bracing to run to bomb shelters to take cover from Russian missiles and drones.
Many, at home and abroad, stayed online for a fourth year, their education ravaged by Russia's invasion and COVID-19.
Russian air attacks have totally destroyed 1,300 schools since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to data by the U.N. Children's Fund, which recorded damage to many other schools.
Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi reported this week that 84% of schools were now equipped with operational shelters.
"When he was studying online, there was not always an opportunity to get to a bomb shelter," said Mariia Doloban, 32, whose 8-year-old son Oleksii starts the year at a new school in the capital Kyiv with a proper bomb shelter.
"But at school, he will take cover every time the air raid siren goes off."
Doloban was one of millions of refugees who fled Ukraine, but like many others has since returned, saying she feels better back home than abroad, where children either study remotely or struggle in local schools.
They fled the southern city of Kherson for Thessaloniki in April 2022, but her son Oleksii felt lost in a Greek school.
"Whenever I asked what he was doing at school, he often said that he was sleeping during classes because he was bored and could not understand anything," said Doloban, who found herself bouncing around Ukrainian cities for a year after leaving Greece and is now living out the outskirts of the capital.
Oleksii told his father, a doctor on the front line, in a video call that he was worried about starting school, but joined in with the other children dancing in a welcome ceremony on their first day.
At another Kyiv school, 6-year-old Ulas Kyrychenko, kitted out with new stationary and a smart suit and tie, was looking forward to learning how the sea creates waves and making friends after spending time as a refugee in Germany during the early part of the war.
His mother Klarysa Kyrychenko said she knew when she returned to the Kyiv-area suburb that shelling and bombing would continue, so she chose a school in the city in an old building with a basement bomb shelter.
She protested when her son said he wanted to join the Ukrainian military like his father, who is fighting in the east.
"Russia is very big, the biggest country on Earth," he told Reuters, pointing it out, along with the much smaller Ukraine, on his toy globe at home. "I want us to win."

CLASSES UNDERGROUND
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, it can take less than a minute for a missile from Russia to arrive - so authorities there have had to improvise a way to get kids back into school.
Classrooms have been created in the city's ornate Soviet-era metro stations, some with views of chandeliers hanging over colonnaded platforms below.
More than 1,000 children will be able study in person in the 60 schoolrooms that have been built, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said, a development welcomed by many parents.
"They will be able to socialise with each other there, find a common language, communicate," Iryna Loboda said on a Kharkiv street where she was out with her school-aged son.
Not everyone is on board with the plan.
"Children's safety comes first," another mother, Tetiana Bondar, said. "My children will attend online classes, although our school offered a bus to transfer children to the subway."

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan
AFP

  • Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-border attacks
  • “As a result of an Azerbaijani provocation, four servicemen were killed and one wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defense ministry said
AFP

YEREVAN: Four Armenian servicemen were killed and three Azerbaijani soldiers wounded on Friday, the two countries said, as they accused each other of engaging in a new round of clashes.
Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-border attacks.
“As a result of an Azerbaijani provocation, four servicemen were killed and one wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defense ministry said, after earlier reporting two were killed.
The ministry said earlier that Azerbaijan had fired at Armenian positions near the town of Sotk, less than ten kilometers (six miles) from the Azeri border.
Azerbaijan said two of its soldiers were injured by an Armenian drone strike in the region of Kalbajar, on the other side of the border, while another was injured in cross-border fire.
“We declare that all responsibility for the tension and its consequences lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” Baku’s defense ministry said.
Both sides regularly blame each other for starting the violence and both sides accuse the other of spreading disinformation.
The latest clashes mark another blow to achieving peace between the two ex-Soviet republics, which have for decades been locked in a bitter dispute over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Yerevan and Baku have fought two wars for control over the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but largely populated by ethnic Armenians.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blocking food and aid supplies to Armenian-populated towns in Nagorno-Karabakh via the Lachin corridor, the sole road linking Armenia to the region.
Yerevan and international aid groups have warned the humanitarian situation in the mountainous region is dire and deteriorating, with shortages of food and medicine.
The two sides have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement despite mediation efforts by the European Union, United States and Russia.

Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia

Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
Reuters

  • The flag sports a white skull surrounded by the words “PMC Wagner Group” in both English and Russian
  • The cause of the crash is still unclear
Reuters

KUZHENKINO, Russia: At the site of the plane crash which killed Russia’s most powerful mercenary nine days ago, a black Wagner flag flies beside a mound of rocks surrounded by flowers but all the debris of the private jet has been cleared.
The plane on which Yevgeny Prigozhin was traveling to St. Petersburg from Moscow crashed killing all 10 people on board on Aug. 23, including two other top Wagner figures, Prigozhin’s four bodyguards and a crew of three.
At the crash site near the village of Kuzhenkino in Russia’s Tver region, there was no sign of the remains of the Embraer Legacy 600 jet, footage obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.
All that remained was a makeshift stone memorial of four boulders to the mercenary chief surrounded by red carnations and a Wagner flag flying on a pole made from a tree branch.
The flag sports a white skull surrounded by the words “PMC Wagner Group” in both English and Russian.
The cause of the crash is still unclear, but villagers near the scene told Reuters shortly after the crash that they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.
The plane crashed exactly two months since Prigozhin took control of the southern city of Rostov in late June, the opening salvo of a mutiny which shook the foundations of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that investigators were considering the possibility that the plane carrying Prigozhin was downed on purpose, the first explicit acknowledgement that he may have been assassinated.

UK misses own deadline for Afghan refugee resettlements

UK misses own deadline for Afghan refugee resettlements
(AFP filephoto)
Arab News

  • Govt pledged to clear backlog by end-August, but Defence Ministry revised this to non-complex cases
  • Around 8,000 ARAP applications remain outstanding, with many Afghans in UK facing homelessness
Arab News

London: The UK government has failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to resettle Afghan refugees in long-term accommodation in Britain.

As of Aug. 30 the government had received over 141,000 applications under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy since its launch in April 2021, of which around 93,000 were unique applications. Nearly 8,000 of these remain unprocessed.

In May the Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Parliament “we will complete the processing of applications by this summer,” but the Ministry of Defence later scaled down that prediction, saying it would resolve all but the most complex cases by the end of August.

The failure to meet the deadline has been complicated after it emerged numerous Afghans who were told to vacate temporary hotel accommodation this month to find long-term private housing, will have to stay in their rooms or become homeless.

In addition, around 2,000 people who qualify for UK resettlement under ARAP remain in Afghanistan, with a similar number left to fend for themselves in neighboring Pakistan.

John Healey MP, Labour’s shadow defence secretary, said it was “shameful that thousands of ARAP applications are still not processed despite the government promising to clear the backlog by today.

“Not only that, (but) eligible Afghans are now being kicked out of hotels without new housing, while hundreds remain stuck in Pakistan. Ministers must fix the failing ARAP scheme.”

One former Afghan military analyst, who worked alongside British and coalition forces and is awaiting the outcome of his ARAP application, told The Independent: “The MoD told the Parliament they will finish with the ARAP eligibility by August, and August is almost gone and they still haven’t sent me anything.

“I don’t know why my case is so complex or why it’s taking such an unacceptable amount of time. Despite the government’s promise to process applicants, years have passed and there are still simple applications pending.”

Sarah Fenby-Dixon, a consultant with the Refugee Aid Network, a charity, said she was working with 52 Afghans who applied for ARAP visas, and that 20 of these had received no response to their applications from the MoD.

“Many of them have extensive proof of their work alongside British soldiers, have supporting letters from their former British colleagues and evidence of horrific attacks that they have faced from the Taliban because of their work,” she told The Independent.

“People are hiding in cellars or in the mountains; they cannot go out and they cannot work to feed their children. The government’s treatment of them is a shameful betrayal.”

Becky Hart, a lawyer for the Afghan Pro Bono Initiative, which represents several clients still waiting on responses to their ARAP applications, told the paper: “Our clients are living in hell, with many now waiting two years for a response from this government. Many remain torn apart from family, desperate to be together again. We have had clients face torture and death by the Taliban, and they are living in constant fear for their lives while they wait for answers.”

Senior military figures have written to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to take action and ensure promises made to Britain’s Afghan allies are kept.

An MoD spokesperson told The Independent: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those interpreters and other staff eligible under the ARAP scheme who worked for, or with, UK forces in Afghanistan. That’s why we have committed to relocating all eligible Afghans and their families to the UK under the ARAP scheme — a commitment we will honour.

“Our absolute priority is supporting the movement of eligible people out of Afghanistan and to date, we have relocated around 12,200 individuals to the UK under ARAP.”

How scandal in California opened door to region’s first Arab-Muslim mayor

How scandal in California opened door to region’s first Arab-Muslim mayor
RAY HANANIA

  • Entrepreneur Ali Saleh had helped lead campaign to end high salaries in City of Bell which saw his election as mayor
  • Several elected officials ousted for paying themselves exorbitant wages after campaign led by Arab-American businessman
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: When the news broke in 2010 about excessive salaries being paid to the manager and council members in the City of Bell, southeast of Los Angeles, the controversy provoked voters to look for new leaders. 

One person who surfaced to lead a reform political movement in the City of Bell was Ali Saleh, a Muslim-American businessman whose parents immigrated to California from southern Lebanon in the 1970s. 

Saleh — who appeared on The Ray Hanania Radio Show this week — founded BASTA, the Bell Association to Stop the Abuse, which ousted the city’s five members after it was disclosed they were each being paid $100,000 annually, with the manager earning more than $1 million. 

“I was born and raised in the City of Bell. In 2010, we had a scandal unfortunately that happened here where the city manager was making over one million and council members were making close to $100,000,” Saleh told Arab News during the taping of the show Wednesday. 

“In comparison, I currently take a salary which is $670 a month which comes out to be a bit over $8,000 a year. And those council members (took) close to $100,000 each. The scandal was broken by the LA Times. At that time, I was a regular community member, working and trying to raise a family here in the City of Bell. Obviously, property taxes were high and we got involved. We created a community group called BASTA (or) Bell Association to Stop the Abuse.  

“And I was one of the founders of that organization and we were successful in recalling all of the council members and bringing in five new council members. In the City of Bell, like a lot of the small cities here in LA County, we appoint a mayor and vice mayor every year within the council and I had served as the first mayor right after all that had happened here in the City of Bell. I did not expect myself to be able to succeed but I was the top vote getter in a community that is 96 percent Latino.” 

Saleh said the financial scandal fueled support for change among the public and voters that led to his election. 

Although the City of Bell is 96 percent Hispanic, with a small pocket of Lebanese Americans, council members named him the city’s new mayor, the first Muslim-Arab to hold the position in the state. The mayor is appointed by the elected council and changes annually. 

“I ran with being transparent and being able to show the community what we do,” Saleh said. 

“We were able, because of the City of Bell, (ensure) everyone in the State of California has to show their salaries, and what they are making. So, you could basically go on the transparency website in the state and be able to see each government employee and what they are making.” 

After the election Saleh said the decision by the new council members to cut their salaries saved taxpayers nearly $500,000 a year. 

Saleh, a Democrat, said he was never interested in pursuing a career in politics and spent his time working in his family apparel business, which has several branches.  

“I had never had any interest of going into politics. And because of the unfortunate circumstances that happened here in the City of Bell that is how I got into politics,” Saleh said. 

“A lot of Lebanese here in LA County just want to put food on the table for the family and be able to raise a family here. And politics is secondary. But I am seeing a lot of new generations going into politics. When I first got elected in 2011, you didn’t see that much. I probably was the first Lebanese-Muslim mayor here in the state of California. I am hoping the young generations get more involved and take a career into politics and hopefully be able to serve their communities. There is a lot that we can give as Arab Americans to this great country.” 

Saleh said Arab Americans need to build trust among other constituencies and help them understand that they are really like everyone else. 

“I am fortunate to represent a community that is 96 percent Latino and they have entrusted themselves to have an Arab American to be on the city council here. This is my third term. I have been the top vote getter every single time and I am hoping to serve this community in any way possible whether it is on the council — or if I retire, I definitely will stay involved in our community,” said Saleh who is fluent in Spanish and Arabic. 

Saleh said the mostly Lebanese-Arab community constitutes about 2 percent of the city’s population and that there is a mosque and a Muslim Youth Center, which was used as a meeting location for the BASTA political movement. 

Saleh said that the goal of entering politics is to advocate for issues that bring services to the community and engender tolerance and acceptance of all peoples regardless of their heritage or national origins. 

The BASTA movement and the City of Bell show that Arab Americans and Hispanics can work together toward the same goals, he said. 

Saleh made his comments on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023, on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 radio and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

