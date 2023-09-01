You are here

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs

Supporters of Niger's National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) protest outside Niger and French airbase in Niamey on September 1, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger. (AFP)
Supporters of Niger's National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) protest outside Niger and French airbase in Niamey on September 1, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger. (AFP)
AFP

  • The UN’s International Organization for Migration warned on Friday of overcrowding in the migrant transit centers it runs in Niger
GENEVA: The UN said on Friday it was seeking contact with Niger coup leaders after they stopped its agencies and other organizations from working in military “operation zones.”
“We’ve seen the reports. We are reaching out to the de facto authorities in Niger to better understand what this means and the implications for the humanitarian work,” UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said in Geneva.
Her comments came after Niger’s Interior Ministry late on Thursday announced it was stopping UN agencies, NGOs and international organizations from working in military “operation zones.”
It did not specify which regions were affected, but said the measures were “due to the current security situation.”
“All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended,” it said.

BACKGROUND

Niger’s new military leaders took power in a coup on July 26, when troops ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Niger’s new military leaders took power in a coup on July 26, when troops ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.
Among the justifications they gave for unseating the democratically elected leader was the dire security situation in the landlocked former French colony in the heart of the Sahel.
Niger is battling two insurgencies — a spillover in southeastern Niger from a long-running conflict in neighboring Nigeria, and an offensive in the southwest by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso. But since the coup, the attacks have continued, with the UN refugee agency saying earlier this week that more than 20,000 people had been displaced by such violence in the past month alone.
More than 710,000 people are already displaced within the country, including uprooted Nigeriens and refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration warned on Friday of overcrowding in the migrant transit centers it runs in Niger.
The organization hosts around 5,000 migrants in seven transit centers positioned along Niger’s migration routes.
It said that more than 1,400 people — mainly from Mali, Guinea, Senegal and Nigeria — had been unable to access the overcrowded centers and were outside awaiting assistance.
IOM is calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow people to return to their countries of origin, and thus relieve the strain on the centers.
“At this time, there are no possibilities for us to organize charter flights, and consequently people will remain there for weeks and months,” Christopher Gascon, IOM’s regional director for West and Central Africa, told journalists in Geneva.
Opening up humanitarian corridors would allow aid workers to bring migrants to the airport and organize charter flights out, he said.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has floated the idea of a transition back to democracy in Niger similar to the nine-month period his country underwent in the late 1990s.
Tinubu said Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 after a nine-month transition period instituted by former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who has also headed delegations to meet the Niger junta.
“The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger’s military authorities are sincere,” the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.

 

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
  • Beinash Batool currently thought to be in Pakistan with Urfan Sharif, his brother and five children
  • Adults wanted for questioning in connection with the death of the 10-year-old British schoolgirl last month
LONDON: Beinash Batool, the stepmother of dead British schoolgirl Sara Sharif, has been urged to hand herself in to the police by a relative.

Batool, 29, is currently thought to be in hiding with Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, in Pakistan, along with Urfan’s brother Faisal Malik. All three are wanted for questioning in connection with the death of the death of Sara, aged 10, whose body was found on Aug. 10 the day after the trio left the UK. 

A cousin of Batool, who requested to remain anonymous, urged her to return to the UK.

The cousin told Sky News: “Beinash should come back to the UK.

“I don’t know where she is. But I’m worried about her. I’m worried about her kids. She should come back to the UK, go to the police and tell them exactly what happened.”

She added: “I don’t know — my family don’t know — what happened. It could have been an accident; a misunderstanding.”

The cousin added that Batool had become estranged from her own parents as a result of her marriage to Urfan Sharif.

“The relationship (with her family) is finished,” she said. “She married secretly, and her father said, ‘she is not my daughter.’ She hasn’t spoken to her parents since.”

The revelations come a day after Urfan Sharif’s father urged his son to hand himself in. Police in the Pakistani city of Jhelum, where Sharif’s family is from, were reprimanded by a Rawalpindi court last week after it emerged that two of his relatives had been illegally detained and questioned by police over his whereabouts.

An international manhunt is underway for the three, with Interpol and other agencies in the UK and Pakistan doing their “level best” to locate the trio, who are believed to be accompanied by five of Sharif’s children.

Sara’s body was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, after police in the UK received a phone call from her father expressing fears for her safety from the Pakistani capital Islamabad. She and the family were known to police and social services.

A postmortem examination has failed to determine the cause of death, but stated that the girl had “suffered multiple and extensive injuries” that were “likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.” An inquest into the death has heard it was “likely to be unnatural” despite apparent claims by family members that she had been injured in a fall.

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year
Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year
  • Many, at home and abroad, stayed online for a fourth year, their education ravaged by Russia's invasion and COVID-19
  • Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi reported this week that 84% of schools were now equipped with operational shelters
KYIV: Ukrainian children began their second straight school year in wartime on Friday, some heading to new classrooms underground, others bracing to run to bomb shelters to take cover from Russian missiles and drones.
Many, at home and abroad, stayed online for a fourth year, their education ravaged by Russia's invasion and COVID-19.
Russian air attacks have totally destroyed 1,300 schools since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to data by the U.N. Children's Fund, which recorded damage to many other schools.
Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi reported this week that 84% of schools were now equipped with operational shelters.
"When he was studying online, there was not always an opportunity to get to a bomb shelter," said Mariia Doloban, 32, whose 8-year-old son Oleksii starts the year at a new school in the capital Kyiv with a proper bomb shelter.
"But at school, he will take cover every time the air raid siren goes off."
Doloban was one of millions of refugees who fled Ukraine, but like many others has since returned, saying she feels better back home than abroad, where children either study remotely or struggle in local schools.
They fled the southern city of Kherson for Thessaloniki in April 2022, but her son Oleksii felt lost in a Greek school.
"Whenever I asked what he was doing at school, he often said that he was sleeping during classes because he was bored and could not understand anything," said Doloban, who found herself bouncing around Ukrainian cities for a year after leaving Greece and is now living out the outskirts of the capital.
Oleksii told his father, a doctor on the front line, in a video call that he was worried about starting school, but joined in with the other children dancing in a welcome ceremony on their first day.
At another Kyiv school, 6-year-old Ulas Kyrychenko, kitted out with new stationary and a smart suit and tie, was looking forward to learning how the sea creates waves and making friends after spending time as a refugee in Germany during the early part of the war.
His mother Klarysa Kyrychenko said she knew when she returned to the Kyiv-area suburb that shelling and bombing would continue, so she chose a school in the city in an old building with a basement bomb shelter.
She protested when her son said he wanted to join the Ukrainian military like his father, who is fighting in the east.
"Russia is very big, the biggest country on Earth," he told Reuters, pointing it out, along with the much smaller Ukraine, on his toy globe at home. "I want us to win."

CLASSES UNDERGROUND
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, it can take less than a minute for a missile from Russia to arrive - so authorities there have had to improvise a way to get kids back into school.
Classrooms have been created in the city's ornate Soviet-era metro stations, some with views of chandeliers hanging over colonnaded platforms below.
More than 1,000 children will be able study in person in the 60 schoolrooms that have been built, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said, a development welcomed by many parents.
"They will be able to socialise with each other there, find a common language, communicate," Iryna Loboda said on a Kharkiv street where she was out with her school-aged son.
Not everyone is on board with the plan.
"Children's safety comes first," another mother, Tetiana Bondar, said. "My children will attend online classes, although our school offered a bus to transfer children to the subway."

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan
Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan
  • Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-border attacks
  • “As a result of an Azerbaijani provocation, four servicemen were killed and one wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defense ministry said
YEREVAN: Four Armenian servicemen were killed and three Azerbaijani soldiers wounded on Friday, the two countries said, as they accused each other of engaging in a new round of clashes.
Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-border attacks.
“As a result of an Azerbaijani provocation, four servicemen were killed and one wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defense ministry said, after earlier reporting two were killed.
The ministry said earlier that Azerbaijan had fired at Armenian positions near the town of Sotk, less than ten kilometers (six miles) from the Azeri border.
Azerbaijan said two of its soldiers were injured by an Armenian drone strike in the region of Kalbajar, on the other side of the border, while another was injured in cross-border fire.
“We declare that all responsibility for the tension and its consequences lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” Baku’s defense ministry said.
Both sides regularly blame each other for starting the violence and both sides accuse the other of spreading disinformation.
The latest clashes mark another blow to achieving peace between the two ex-Soviet republics, which have for decades been locked in a bitter dispute over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Yerevan and Baku have fought two wars for control over the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but largely populated by ethnic Armenians.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blocking food and aid supplies to Armenian-populated towns in Nagorno-Karabakh via the Lachin corridor, the sole road linking Armenia to the region.
Yerevan and international aid groups have warned the humanitarian situation in the mountainous region is dire and deteriorating, with shortages of food and medicine.
The two sides have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement despite mediation efforts by the European Union, United States and Russia.

Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia

Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia

Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
  • The flag sports a white skull surrounded by the words “PMC Wagner Group” in both English and Russian
  • The cause of the crash is still unclear
KUZHENKINO, Russia: At the site of the plane crash which killed Russia’s most powerful mercenary nine days ago, a black Wagner flag flies beside a mound of rocks surrounded by flowers but all the debris of the private jet has been cleared.
The plane on which Yevgeny Prigozhin was traveling to St. Petersburg from Moscow crashed killing all 10 people on board on Aug. 23, including two other top Wagner figures, Prigozhin’s four bodyguards and a crew of three.
At the crash site near the village of Kuzhenkino in Russia’s Tver region, there was no sign of the remains of the Embraer Legacy 600 jet, footage obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.
All that remained was a makeshift stone memorial of four boulders to the mercenary chief surrounded by red carnations and a Wagner flag flying on a pole made from a tree branch.
The flag sports a white skull surrounded by the words “PMC Wagner Group” in both English and Russian.
The cause of the crash is still unclear, but villagers near the scene told Reuters shortly after the crash that they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.
The plane crashed exactly two months since Prigozhin took control of the southern city of Rostov in late June, the opening salvo of a mutiny which shook the foundations of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that investigators were considering the possibility that the plane carrying Prigozhin was downed on purpose, the first explicit acknowledgement that he may have been assassinated.

Russian ambassador invite to Nobel banquet sparks ire

Russian ambassador invite to Nobel banquet sparks ire
Russian ambassador invite to Nobel banquet sparks ire

Russian ambassador invite to Nobel banquet sparks ire
  • “I was greatly surprised that Russia was being invited,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said
  • On Thursday, the Nobel Foundation said it would extend an invitation to all ambassadors of countries which have representation in Sweden or Norway
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s prime minister said Friday he disagreed with the Nobel Foundation inviting the Russian ambassador to this year’s Nobel banquet, adding to growing criticism of the decision.
“The Nobel Foundation of course decides who they want to invite. But like many others, I was greatly surprised that Russia was being invited,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a written statement to AFP.
“I would not have done it if I were handling invites to an award ceremony and I understand that it upsets many people in both Sweden and Ukraine,” Kristersson added.
On Thursday, the Nobel Foundation — which organizes the annual Nobel prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm — said it would extend an invitation to all ambassadors of countries which have representation in Sweden or Norway.
In 2022, the Foundation decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors over the war in Ukraine, and the Iranian envoy over the country’s crackdown on a wave of protests.
“It is clear that the world is increasingly divided into spheres, where dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced,” Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the Nobel Foundation, said in a statement.
“To counter this tendency, we are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies.”
Several prominent Swedish politicians, including the leaders of the Center, Green and Left parties, have said they would boycott the event due to Russia’s invitation.
The glitzy bash is held each year in Stockholm on December 10 when laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics receive their awards from King Carl XVI Gustaf, followed by a gala banquet for around 1,200 guests.
A separate ceremony is held in Oslo on the same day for the Peace Prize laureate.

