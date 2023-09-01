Hijrah exhibition travels to Riyadh

You are here

The exhibition is built on the exhaustive research and fieldwork conducted by Atiq Al-Biladi and Abdullah Alkadi.


  • Six-month long exhibition will be held at the National Museum in the Kingdom’s capital
RIYADH: The National Museum in Riyadh opened the “Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” exhibition this week, showcasing defining moments in the history of Islam.

The exhibition shows the Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah to Madinah, which he was forced to take to escape persecution for his religious teachings.

The exhibition is organized as a cooperation project between the National Museum and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, with the participation of specialized technical teams and more than 70 researchers and artists.

It is set to move after six months from the National Museum in Riyadh to Madinah, and then to other cities around the world.




“The exhibition highlights the values that came out of this story, and what are the incidents that led the Prophet to decide to move from Makkah, his birthplace, and move his community to another location,” said Kumail Almusaly, curator of traveling exhibitions at Ithra.

“It also mainly highlights the route that the Prophet migrated through from Makkah to Madinah which is an unprecedented route.”

The exhibition covers the Prophet Muhammad’s journey through 14 interactive stations, arranged in eight sections for each of the eight days of the journey, with immersive audio-visual installations and films.




It explores the material culture of pre-Islamic Makkah and Madinah through a range of artifacts and is complemented by new commissions from artists and craftspeople from all over the world.

Both researchers are leading authorities on Hijrah, and Alkadi traveled the exact route taken by the Prophet Muhammad across the desert from Makkah to Madinah, passing through the Kingdom’s rocky Hijaz mountains to provide a comprehensive story of the event.




“We are highlighting the great effort by Abdullah Alkadi, in terms of identifying the exact location that the Prophet went through in his journey,” said Almusaly.

He added: “The exhibit highlights this story in parallel with the route on so many different levels, and this is what makes it different from any of the exhibitions I worked on.”

The exhibition also includes interactive seminars, workshops, and activities for visitors of all ages.

 

  • Adventurers covered remarkable distance of 4,270 km in 180 days
  • Haya Al-Samari, 33, and Fai Al-Omran, 28, are lifelong outdoor enthusiasts
JEDDAH: Adventurers Haya Al-Samari and Fai Al-Omran, citizens of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait respectively, recently achieved a long-cherished dream by completing the Pacific Crest Trail — covering a distance of around 4,270 km in 180 days.

At the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail, they were congratulated by a small crowd of friends and hiking enthusiasts.

The two women began their long walk on April 1 from the US-Mexico border passing through California, Oregon, and Washington before reaching the Canada-US border on Aug. 19.

Haya Al-Samari and Fai Al-Omran said they felt proud and that it was a rewarding experience. The two women began their long walk on April 1 from the US-Mexico border passing through California, Oregon, and Washington. (Supplied)

For the two amateur hikers, who have lived an outdoor life skiing, hiking and mountain biking, finishing the trail that included six mountain passes, each over 3,300 meters, was a lifelong goal.

Hiking the trail may seem impossible to many, but Al-Samari, 33, and Al-Omran, 28, were fueled by dreams of adventure.

Speaking to Arab News shortly after completing the trail at the Canada-US border, the pair said they felt proud and that it was a rewarding experience.

“A real mixed bag of emotions. I’m still trying to process what we went through. There’s obviously a huge sense of relief, anticipation to reunite with family and friends, and a renewed sense of appreciation for luxuries I used to take for granted such as clean water and a mattress,” said Al-Samari.

Al-Omran added: “I feel content, very proud and happy of this achievement. I am glad we made this dream come true and reached our goal. It was a long and hard journey that took a lot of determination and willpower.”

When asked what they wanted to do after getting home, they said meeting family and friends, and eating all kinds of food.

Describing the adventure, Al-Samari said: “The highs were high and the lows were low, both literally and metaphorically speaking. The main turning point for me personally is when I changed my mentality from trying to maximize my daily mileage to simply enjoying each day as it comes. Also, the trails in Washington were out of this world … from hiking between clouds to swimming in every lake.”

Al-Omran said: “It’s hard to pick the best moments, every section had amazing days. Overall, the trip itself was a great adventure. If I had to pick one thing, I’d say the people. Whether they were fellow hikers, or locals in towns, or the people who help you along the way.”

“A hike like this gives you lots of time to think and plan what you want to do next. Now that we’re going home it’s time to take these thoughts and ideas and turn them into reality,” she added.

Al-Samari plans to settle down and begin making plans for the future, but “resting is my main concern for now and not sure what I am going to do next.”

They had documented their trip on social media platforms, much to the delight of their followers.

Under the Abaya, the Saudi Arabia female empowerment platform, sponsored the two adventurers.

Commenting on this support, Al-Omran said: “The experience is something like we’ve never done before. I am honored to be supported by a brand that stands for women empowerment and pushed boundaries.”

Al-Samari quipped: “I’ve been dreaming of doing it for 10 years. It was the perfect time to go on this wild adventure. I’m very grateful to be working with UTA and together paving the way too (for) many Saudi women to chase their dreams.”

 

Saudi and Singaporean finance ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

Saudi and Singaporean finance ministers discuss bilateral cooperation
  • The two sides reviewed the major challenges facing the global economy
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, during a visit to Singapore, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance them, and reviewed the major challenges facing the global economy.


They also held talks on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the most prominent programs emerging from it, and green financing.
Al-Jadaan also met with a number of private sector institutions and Singaporean government agencies, where they reviewed opportunities for bilateral cooperation and upgrading the financial sector in a way that serves both countries’ economies.

Kingdom gains large profit in balance of payments on travel in first quarter

Kingdom gains large profit in balance of payments on travel in first quarter
  • This is a result of growth of around 225 percent (SR37 billion) in inbound tourism revenue compared with the first quarter of 2022
  • This growth reflects the efforts made by the Tourism Ministry to boost the sector
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism recently announced that the Kingdom made a significant profit in the balance of payments on travel in the first quarter of 2023, gaining SR22.8 billion ($6.08 billion) compared with a deficit of SR1.6 billion in the first quarter of last year.
This is a result of growth of around 225 percent (SR37 billion) in inbound tourism revenue compared with the first quarter of 2022, according to the Saudi Central Bank.
This growth reflects the efforts made by the Tourism Ministry to boost the sector and contribute to the development of the Kingdom’s economy, in line with the National Tourism Development Strategy.
It was achieved, according to the central bank, by “applying best practices in tourism development and improving tourism services and products,” as well as through the support of all government bodies for the development of the tourism sector.
The Kingdom has climbed 16 places in the World Tourism Organization’s International Tourism Revenue Index, ranking 11th in 2022, up from 27th in 2019.

AlUla to host global experts at inaugural archaeology summit

AlUla to host global experts at inaugural archaeology summit
  • RCU announces roster of more than 80 speakers for Sept. 13-15 forum
  • Project aims to attract 2m visitors a year to ancient heritage site by 2035
RIYADH: The AlUla World Archaeology Summit has announced a roster of leading Saudi and international speakers and delegates for its inaugural forum from Sept. 13-15.
More than 80 speakers will take part in the event, which aims to pave the way for new findings and innovations in the field.
The Royal Commission for AlUla said that speakers from the Kingdom will include visual artist Manal Al-Dowayan; Jasir Alherbish, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Commission; Prof. Daif Allah Al-Talhi, professor emeritus of archaeology at the University of Hail; and Prof. Suleiman Altheeb, professor emeritus of ancient Arabian scripts and languages at King Saud University.
Global speakers will include Prof. Shadreck Chirikure, Edward Hall professor of archaeological science at the University of Oxford; Jyoti Hosagrahar, deputy director of the World Heritage Center at UNESCO; Prof. Zeidan Kafafi, professor emeritus of archaeology, Yarmouk University, Jordan; Prof. Toshiyuki Kono, professor emeritus of private international law, Kyushu University; Gary Martin, founder and senior adviser, Global Diversity Foundation; Denise Pozzi-Escot, director, Pachacamac Site Museum, Peru; Timothy Whalen, director, Getty Conservation Institute; and Dennis Wuthrich, founder and CEO of Farallon Geographics in the US.
Other leading figures due to attend the summit include British historian and documentary presenter Bettany Hughes, and explorer, photographer and author Levison Wood.
More than 300 people will take part in the summit, engaging with a range of subjects intended to inspire visionary, heritage-based solutions to contemporary problems across a variety of sectors.
The summit will be held in AlUla’s Maraya multi-purpose venue, which holds the Guinness World Record as the largest mirrored building with 9,740 glass panels.
It will be held around the same time as Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 45th assembly of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, from Sept.10-25.
The summit is an initiative of the RCU, which is leading the comprehensive regeneration of AlUla as a major global destination for cultural and natural heritage. Archaeological research and conservation are cornerstones of the project, which aims to attract 2 million visitors a year to AlUla by 2035.
Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, executive director of archaeology, conservation and collections at RCU, said the summit is attracting interest worldwide, with speakers spanning the globe from the US and Australia to Jordan and Japan.
“We welcome them to share knowledge on the summit’s four themes: identity, ruinscapes, resilience and accessibility. Their presence aligns with AlUla’s legacy as a crossroads of civilizations, where people have exchanged ideas from far and wide.”
Delegates will visit AlUla’s key heritage sites, many of which are undergoing active archaeological excavation.
AlUla is best known for the Nabataean tombs of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, but since 2018 project teams have recorded thousands of archaeological locations across AlUla and Khaybar.
More sites are set to be explored by archaeological research institutions, universities and companies from the Kingdom and around the world.
In coming months 11 projects involving 150 to 200 archaeologists and associated specialists will conduct fieldwork across AlUla and neighboring Khaybar, one of the world’s most active archaeological research undertakings.

Saudi King Salman arrives in NEOM

Saudi King Salman arrives in NEOM
  • He was accompanied by a group of Saudi dignitaries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in NEOM on Friday, state news agency SPA reported. 

He was accompanied by a group of Saudi dignitaries. 

He departed from Jeddah on Friday morning. 

