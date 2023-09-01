Where We Are Going Today: Harrat restaurant in AlUla

Harrat restaurant in AlUla is among the amazing places to savor the region's best flavors through a mix of Arabic and International fusion dishes.
From laid-back lunches to lively evenings, this eatery has a variety of options to suit all tastes. Seafood, Middle Eastern mezze, pasta, and fresh grills are all part of the menu.
The dishes are made by international chefs using fresh ingredients sourced directly from AlUla's sustainable farms, giving a rich taste of the region's essence.
As you step in, you'll be greeted by a rustic ambiance adorned with handmade rugs and local earthenware. It's a truly authentic experience that awaits.
Harrat offers visitors with a refreshing farm-to-table Caesar salad as a starter. It is a delightful mix of parmesan slices, juicy shrimp, crisp lettuce, and sweet pomegranate.
The main course options included intriguing Middle Eastern and African-inspired dishes. The "Basha w Asakro" from Syria and the olive and lemon Moroccan chicken tajine were flavorful highlights.
The dish "Basha w Asakro" originally consisted of Shish Barak and kibbeh. However, the chefs at Harrat restaurant put their twist on it by replacing the kibbeh with fried Shish Barak. This delightful variation is served with a rich tomato sauce, deviating from the original recipe's yogurt soup.
For the main, they also offer the festive Sayadieh, an Egyptian dish. It features a big Lethrinus nebulosus fish on a tray, accompanied by brown rice adorned with rosemary, rose petals, lemon slices, and roasted pine nuts.
Dessert is a treat for both the eyes and the taste buds. The mahalabia, topped with delicate Syrian cotton candy, is adorned with rose petals, pistachios, and a drizzle of caramel.
They also offer vanilla ice cream crowned with a date-paste flower, infused with Arabian spices like cardamom and cinnamon. A sprinkle of pistachios and a whole walnut added the final touch.
Review: Daimumah Restaurant, a food-lovers’ delight in AlUla
Updated 01 September 2023
Daimumah Restaurant in AlUla is the perfect spot for food lovers.
This open-air eatery offers a genuinely diverse dining experience amid the ancient farmland and palm-scattered oasis of Daimumah, one of AlUla’s newest tourist destinations that brings to life the region’s natural and
cultural history.
Situated near the western entrance of this picturesque location, the restaurant’s name, which is derived from the Arabic word for sustainability, reveals its mission of merging art, nature, and heritage within the stunning backdrop of an oasis.
One is drawn to a shaded deck with a trio of citrus trees on entering. The atmosphere is tranquil, offering a perfect place to unwind and soak up the beauty of the surroundings.
The menu offers a delightful blend of local flavors and international favorites, catering to a wide range of palates.
One of the standout aspects of Daimumah Restaurant is its commitment to using seasonal ingredients sourced directly from local farms and the oasis.
This “farm-to-table” approach ensures that every dish is made with the freshest and most flavorsome ingredients available.
To begin, one might opt for a refreshing watermelon smoothie to combat the summer heat. The salads that follow as starters showcase a creative twist with ingredients like fried banana, eggplant, and cauliflower.
Vegetable quinoa salad seasoned with citrus vinaigrette and eggplant beef roll are also served. One may order the rib-eye truffle beef steak for main, served with baby potatoes with a drizzle of teriyaki sauce. Visitors will appreciate the effort put into creating a diverse and enticing menu.
The beautiful dish of mixed fruits, which was served post-dinner, offered a thoughtful touch that helped in creating a delightful occasion.
Recipes for success: Chef Pierre Haddad talks Saudi food scene, cooking for celebrities
The executive chef of Via Mercato in Riyadh discusses the Saudi culinary scene and offers some cooking advice
Pierre Haddad has cooked for the likes of Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck
Updated 01 September 2023
DUBAI: Lebanese chef Pierre Haddad is the executive chef at Riyadh’s Via Mercato — a luxury gourmet food hall he joined in March.
“There is a revolution in the food and beverage market in Saudi Arabia,” he tells Arab News. “I love being part of it. It is booming, and it will boom even more. I wish nothing but the best for this country. We are all here for a mission to always deliver the best of the best for this country.”
Before joining Via Mercato, Haddad worked in Lebanon, the UAE and Egypt. Along the way, he has served some of the biggest names in sports, including Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi.
“He is a very humble legend,” Haddad said. “I served him, his mother, his kids and his wife. I was very happy in the moment. I created dishes on the spot for him because he is someone very special to me. It was an unforgettable experience, and I can always mention it to my kids in the future. I am very proud.”
Perhaps a more daunting challenge was serving virtuoso chef Wolfgang Puck, although Haddad says that Puck “loved” his food.
“It was an honor for me to get such good compliments from a big chef like him,” he recalls.
Here, Haddad discusses the importance of respect, passion and knives.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Salt. I don’t mean iodized salt; I mean real salt. It enhances all the flavors. But you need to be careful of the dosage to create the perfect experience.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
Not the food, but I’m barely able to find a good server who can describe the food and be passionate about it. I get sad if the food comes and it’s delicious, but the server wasn’t able to explain it in the right way.
I like all kinds of food, but I love Italian. It’s so close to my culture, especially the pizza. I like to taste each element of a pizza: the dough, the sauce and the toppings. If the chef can hit all three elements and create a unique taste, then you know that the rest of the menu will be great.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I like cooking breakfast, especially eggs. I still wake up with the same passion and I like to be innovative and creative with the spices, condiments, and cheeses. It’s the start of the day, so when you do it right, your day will continue right.
When they try to change something in the dishes. I’d like for them to try and understand my philosophy when making the dishes for them and why I put each item in a dish. I want them to enjoy every single bite, not just eat.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I was always influenced by my mother. I spent a lot of time with her in the kitchen. I still remember the taste of her kibbeh nayeh. I can still remember the taste of it. It’s in my taste buds until now. It’s a mix of raw meat, bulgur and spices. My mom was the master of this dish. I was influenced by her to do it perfectly.
As a head chef, what are you like?
If you’re not a disciplinarian, then you’re not a chef. We’re like an army; you should always lead by example. Sometimes I shout, so everyone can wake up and focus a bit, but I’m not always shouting at people. We need to give some love to the family that we work with — you spend more time with them than your actual family. You need to treat them like family, but at the same time know the limits. They need to cooperate, respect the recipe, respect the food and respect the guests.
Lebanese chef Pierre Haddad’s carabineros carpaccio
Ingredients:
1 piece carabineros carpaccio
50 g carabineros smoked roast garlic sauce
10 ml basil oil
10 g yuzu caviar
5 g caviar oscietra
10 leaves micro greens
3 pieces craquant
Carabineros smoked roast garlic sauce:
100 g smoked roasted garlic
1 piece carabinero shrimp
10 ml basil oil
1 pinch salt maldon
1 pinch black pepper
60 g kewpie mayo
5 ml white balsamic
1 pinch piment d’espelette
Sauce instructions:
Cut 0.5 cm from the top of the garlic glove and wrap each one with aluminum foil and cook in the oven on 180*c for 20 minutes.
Remove, from oven take off the aluminum foil and squeeze the garlic so you have the pulp.
Blanch the carabineros in boiled water for 30 seconds, place in ice bath.
In a blender place all ingredients together and blend until you have a smooth blend.
Platting instructions:
Peel the carabinero shrimp, keep the tail hanged, with a knife open the back end to end very carefully.
Tenderize the shrimp very gently covering it with parchment paper.
Place the shrimp in the bowl.
Dots the carabinero sauce in an unsymmetrical way.
Place the caviar gently with caviar spoons
Add the yuzu caviar near the caviar oscitera.
Garnish it with craquant & sakura mix, and drizzle some basil oil.
Place the carabinero head on the side of the plate for garnishing.
If you’re an art enthusiast with a love for coffee, then Art Cafe in Riyadh is the place for you.
The cafe opened at the UWalk on Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road in Riyadh three years ago and has several branches in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom.
With high ceilings and comfortable seating, the cafe is a great place to relax if you’re looking for an escape from the summer heat and want an enriching and creative ambiance.
The owner’s passion for art inspired them to launch the cafe with an in-house gallery. They offer customers opportunities to display their artwork on the walls of the cafe free of charge, which adds a great local touch to the interior.
Due to the proximity of its location to King Saud University, the cafe has become a hub for students and university staff looking for a suitable place to enjoy coffee, work, study or even just gather with friends.
Along with a range of options for hot and cold coffee, including a lavender latte and dark mountain latte, and a variety of berry mojitos, they also have cheesecakes and cookies.
However, despite the vibrant atmosphere and satisfying service, the lack of savory options on the menu leaves something to be desired.
Where We Are Going Today: Swiss Butter restaurant in Jeddah
At Swiss Butter restaurant, simplicity meets satisfaction with their straightforward concept
Updated 25 August 2023
Treat yourself to an exquisite culinary experience at Swiss Butter restaurant, where you can savor the utmost quality in beef filet, chicken breast, and salmon fillet dishes. What truly distinguishes this restaurant is their exceptional secret sauce, a carefully crafted recipe made up of butter and 33 herbs and spices that adds a unique and unparalleled flavor to every bite.
Conveniently located in Le Mall, Tahliya, Jeddah, Swiss Butter restaurant guarantees a dining experience that surpasses expectations, despite having a smaller menu variety. From the moment you step through the doors, you will experience a welcoming atmosphere that combines the cozy ambiance of a casual diner with the refined elegance of a bistro. The interior design showcases a fusion of exposed metal and wooden accents, creating a visually pleasing environment. The addition of greenery adds a refreshing touch, enhancing the overall atmosphere with a natural and vibrant feel.
At Swiss Butter restaurant, simplicity meets satisfaction with their straightforward concept. The beef filet, chicken and salmon are expertly prepared, ensuring that each dish is cooked to perfection and served in charming cast iron pots, along with a choice of baked potato or fries, mesclun salad, chili flakes, and the option of brown or white bread. Their loaded platters ensure a fulfilling dining experience.
Whether you are a meat lover or prefer seafood, Swiss Butter restaurant caters to all palates. The generous smothering of the secret green sauce elevates the flavors to new heights. Proudly developed in Lebanon and closely resembling the renowned entrecote sauce, it is a delightful addition that perfectly complements the beef, chicken or salmon. Dipping your fries into it creates a double pleasure of flavors and tantalizes the taste buds with its richness and complexity. In addition to this, the menu also features a selection of succulent burger options.
Though the dessert menu offers fewer options, their pain perdu and molten lava are irresistible. The pain perdu is topped with a luscious caramel sauce, while the molten lava boasts a decadent center filling and is drizzled with rich chocolate sauce, served alongside a scoop of ice cream. Each dessert offers its own unique and delicious experience that will leave you craving for more.
Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe
Updated 25 August 2023
DUBAI: South African-born Marc Coetzee is the executive chef at Riyadh’s Chi Spacca, which bills itself as “an upscale Italian steakhouse restaurant” with “a powerful sense of devoutness to meat.” That makes it the ideal place for Coetzee.
“I grew up running around on a farm with no shoes,” he tells Arab News. “My dad is a hunter — not a trophy hunter, an old hunter-gatherer type; he respects the animal, he processes it himself, and he uses every single part of it. When I was nine or 10, he bought a butchery, so I grew up in the meat industry. It’s what I love. I love the smell of meat. I love the taste of meat. I like to work with meat.”
Coetzee moved to Riyadh around 18 months ago, and has been surprised at how rapidly the Kingdom is progressing, both in terms of its culinary scene and in general.
“It’s growing so fast, it’s difficult to keep up. Apart from our company — which has opened 20-something restaurants — you have constant openings and pre-openings of hotels and restaurants, not just in Riyadh, but all over,” he says. “It’s the most exciting place to be in the world at the moment.
“I’ve loved it,” he continues. “My wife and two daughters are here with me and it’s a great family environment. The local people are extremely warm. They don’t really make you feel like an expat. They make you feel at home.”
Here, Coetzee discusses patience, simplicity, and the role of music in cooking, and provides a recipe for focaccia.
What’s your top tip for amateur cooks?
Learn how to season properly — how to make sure you put the right amount of salt and pepper in a dish, because it changes the dish completely. If you don’t put enough seasoning, it comes out bland and flat. If you put too much, it’s salty and inedible. And the other thing is music. Music plays such an important role in making you relaxed and getting you in the mood to make a great dish. When you have that marriage of the really great fun of cooking and really great music, it’s amazing. I love it.
When you started out as a professional, what was your most common mistake?
Probably not reading recipes properly. When you’re young, you think you know everything. And I was very impatient. So I wouldn’t take the time to read the recipe through, or to make sure the meat was seared properly and the vegetables were caramelized properly — all of that is crucial to the flavor of the dish. So I think what I’ve learned over the years is: Take your time, be patient, and follow the recipe.
What one ingredient can improve any dish?
Lime or lemon. That acidity completely changes the flavor, the complexity and the depth of a dish. You don’t need a load of complex flavors: Our fish dish here at Chi Spacca, it comes in fresh, we whack it on the grill, put it on a plate, give you some lemon and that’s it. It’s about simplicity — just getting some really good ingredients and not messing around with it too much.
What’s your go-to dish when you need to make something quickly?
My mom’s recipe for mac and cheese. It’s not traditional; it has bacon, tomato, onion, garlic, and you cook a stew, then layer the pasta on that, then the cheese, and then you bake it in the oven and it gets this really nice crispy cheese on the top. So you have the smokiness of the bacon, the garlic stew, oh my gosh. That’s probably my number one. It works in winter, it works in summer, it’s freaking easy and everybody loves it.
Well, like I said, I love meat, so I do like to have a barbecue. Not just because of the meat, but it’s that culture of sitting around, having a great conversation, you know? The whole experience. For me, that’s very close to home.
And what’s the secret to a great barbecue?
I think it’s the wood that you use. It gives a flavor to the meat. And it’s also about what meat you use and how you prepare it beforehand, you know? Leave it out of the fridge, let it get to room temperature so that you can cook it more easily. But honestly, it doesn’t even matter. As long as you have friends and family around, any barbecue’s a great barbecue.
1. Combine the flour, coarse salt, and instant yeast in a mixer. Mix until flour is well incorporated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave for between 1-2 hours.
2. Lightly oil an oven dish and line with parchment paper. Pour 1tbsp of olive oil into the center. Place the dough in the dish, turning it so it is coated in the oil. Spread the dough evenly.
3. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and allow to rest for 2 hours (it may take as long as 3 hours, depending on the temperature of your kitchen). The dough should cover most of the pan.
4. Preheat oven to 230c with a rack in the center.
5. Drizzle 1tbsp of olive oil over the dough. With oiled fingers, using both hands, press straight down and create deep holes that go all the way through the dough. If necessary, gently stretch the dough as you do this to allow it to fill the pan.
6. Sprinkle the top with Italian seasoning and flaky sea salt.
7. Place dish in oven and immediately reduce temperature to 220c. Bake for 22-28 minutes until the top is golden and the underside is crisp. Remove from oven and transfer to a cooling rack.