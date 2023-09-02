You are here

Mohamed Al-Fayed, Harrods owner whose son dated Princess Diana, dead at 94

Fulham owner Mohamed Al-Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium, London, Nov. 15, 2008. (AP)
Fulham owner Mohamed Al-Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium, London, Nov. 15, 2008. (AP)
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

  • Diana was bearing Dodi’s child and accused Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, of ordering Britain’s security services to kill her to stop her marrying a Muslim and having his baby
LONDON: Mohamed Al-Fayed, the self-made Egyptian billionaire who bought the Harrods department store and promoted the discredited conspiracy theory that the British royal family was behind the death of his son and Princess Diana, has died, Fulham Football Club said in a statement.
“On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94,” said Shahid Khan, who succeeded Al-Fayed as owner of the London soccer club.
Born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, Al-Fayed began his career selling fizzy drinks and then worked as a sewing-machine salesman. He built his family’s fortune in real estate, shipping and construction, first in the Middle East and then in Europe.
Although Al-Fayed owned establishment symbols such as Harrods, Fulham and the Ritz hotel in Paris, he was always an outsider in Britain, tolerated but not embraced.
He fell out with the British government over its refusal to grant him citizenship of the country that was his home for decades, and often threatened to move to France, which gave him the Legion of Honour, its highest civilian award.
Al-Fayed — who could be charming, autocratic, vindictive, and at times wildly outspoken – spent 10 years trying to prove Diana and his son Dodi were murdered when their car crashed in a road tunnel in Paris in 1997 as they tried to outrun paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.
Unsupported by any evidence, according to the inquest into Diana’s death, he claimed that she was bearing Dodi’s child and accused Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, of ordering Britain’s security services to kill her to stop her marrying a Muslim and having his baby.
While Al-Fayed was known for self-invention, exaggeration, and boasting, he was also a central figure in key moments in Britain’s recent history.
His rancorous takeover of Harrods in 1985 sparked one of Britain’s most bitter business feuds, while in 1994 he caused a scandal with the disclosure that he had paid politicians to ask questions on his behalf in parliament.
Like many billionaires, Al-Fayed spurned convention. He once said he wanted to be mummified in a golden sarcophagus in a glass pyramid on the roof of Harrods.
At the store, where he instituted a dress code — even for customers — which he enforced in person, he installed a kitsch bronze memorial statue of Diana and Dodi dancing beneath the wings of an albatross.
As the owner of Fulham, he erected a larger-than-life, sequined statue of Michael Jackson outside the ground even though the singer only attended one match. When people complained, he said: “If some stupid fans don’t understand or appreciate such a gift, they can go to hell.”
HARRODS TAKEOVER
Much of Al-Fayed’s past remained murky — even his date of birth. He said he was born in then British-ruled Egypt in 1933. However, a British government inquiry into the Harrods takeover said 1929.
Al-Fayed became resident in Britain in 1974 and added the al to his name. Casting this as self-aggrandisement, the satirical magazine Private Eye nicknamed him the “Phoney Pharaoh.”
In 1985 he and his brothers beat businessman Roland “Tiny” Rowland to Harrods, one of the most famous shops in the world.
Al-Fayed hoped that buying the store would win him acceptance in British society. Instead, it led to a series of bitter confrontations.
Rowland took Al-Fayed and his brothers to a Department of Trade inquiry, claiming that they had misrepresented their wealth.
The inquiry cast doubt on their origins as part of a wealthy business family, past business connections, and their independent financial resources.
After a quarter of century of ownership, Al-Fayed sold Harrods to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund in 2010.
Al-Fayed’s application for British citizenship was denied by the government in 1995. He said racism kept him on the fringe of acceptability.
A year earlier, Al-Fayed had embarrassed the government by disclosing that he had made gifts and payments to politicians in return for them asking parliamentary questions for him. The so-called “cash-for-questions” scandal ended the careers of four politicians, including one minister.
The allegations of sleaze undermined the Conservatives, who lost a landslide election to Labour leader Tony Blair in 1997.

DIANA AND DODI
That summer, Al-Fayed’s son Dodi began a relationship with Princess Diana, who had divorced Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. Dodi and Diana were pictured by British tabloids on holiday on a yacht in the south of France.
After traveling to Paris, the couple were killed when their Mercedes, driven at high speed by a chauffeur who had been drinking whisky and was trying to evade the paparazzi, crashed into a concrete pillar in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.
Beset by grief and an overwhelming sense of injustice, Al-Fayed spent millions on legal battles to ensure there was an inquest.
When it started in London a decade after the crash, Al-Fayed would accuse everyone from the royal family, prime minister Blair, Diana’s sister Sarah, the French embalmers of Diana’s body, and the Paris ambulance drivers of being implicated.
But the jury said the couple were unlawfully killed by their chauffeur’s driving. Al-Fayed said he accepted the verdict and gave up legal attempts to show they were murdered.
“I’m leaving the rest for God to get my revenge,” he said.

UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque among highest-rated free attractions in Asia

Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi has been ranked as one of the highest-rated free tourist attractions in Asia, according to a recent study.

US vacation rentals and property management company Casago went in search of the best free attractions across the US and the world, and the team analyzed publicly available Tripadvisor reviews, identifying the attractions with the most five-star ratings.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque placed fifth in the rankings with 86 percent five-star reviews, while the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Oman’s capital of Muscat came in 10th with 80.54 percent.

Morocco claimed three top attractions among the highest rated in Africa, including the Chefchaouen Medina which came in second with 76.40 percent of five-star ratings.

The study said: “Chefchaouen’s streets are lined with pretty blue houses, a sight deemed a ‘photographer’s dream’ by one reviewer (who also advises not to visit in the busy summer months).”

The Ksar of Ait-Ben-Haddou came sixth with 67.74 percent five-star ratings, and Medina of Fez ranked ninth with 62.09 percent.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Blue Hole — a diving location on the southeast Sinai, a few kilometers north of Dahab — ranked the fifth-highest free tourist attraction in Africa with 68.93 percent.

The Arizona-based company gathered the findings by locating the “things to do” page for every country on Tripadvisor and selecting the “free entry” filter.

It pulled the first five pages of attractions ranked by “traveler favorites” and then calculated the percentage of five-star, or “excellent,” reviews for each attraction by country.

Casago then ranked attractions by the percentage of five-star reviews to isolate the highest-rated attractions by country and worldwide.

 

5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows

Updated 01 September 2023
AP

  • Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck
  • The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area
TORONTO: Police west of Toronto on Wednesday warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road.
Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street, in Burlington, Ontario, just west of Toronto.
It was “quite the scene,” Const. Ryan Anderson said.
“Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around,” he said. “The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times.”
The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area.
About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, Anderson said.
By around 9:15 a.m., police said most of the five million bees had been safely collected and the crates were being hauled away. Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.
A colony of honeybees in summer has around 50,000 to 80,000 bees, according to the Canadian Honey Council, a national association of beekeepers.

Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years

Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

  • Lippert Thyden reconnected with his family thanks to a DNA tracing via MyHeritage.com and Nos Buscamos, a Chilean non-governmental organization which helps reconnect people separated during the 17-year dictatorship
SANTIAGO: A 42-year-old lawyer who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the United States has traveled thousands of miles to South America to meet his biological mother for the first time.
“She didn’t know about me because they took me at birth and told her I was dead,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden said in a TikTok video while on the plane to meet his mother for the first time. “When she asked for my body, they told her they had disposed of it.”
“So we’ve never held each other, we’ve never hugged.”

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, left, meets his brother Jonathan Gonzalez for the first time in Valdivia, Chile on Aug. 17, 2023. (AP)

Walking down a street in mother’s hometown of Valdivia some 740km (460 miles) south of the Chilean capital, with a bouquet of flowers in hand, Lippert Thyden tearfully hugged Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his biological mother, and told her he loved her.
He traveled to Chile with his wife and two daughters, who met their grandmother for the first time.
Lippert Thyden reconnected with his family thanks to a DNA tracing via MyHeritage.com and Nos Buscamos, a Chilean non-governmental organization which helps reconnect people separated during the 17-year dictatorship. Thousands of people were disappeared and tens of thousands tortured during Pinochet’s rule, which ended in 1990.
Nos Buscamos founder Constanza del Rio created the organization after failing to find information about her own biological family. The NGO says it has managed to help some 400 people reconnect to their family.
“This case is one of hundreds or thousands of cases of child trafficking during the dictatorship and democracy,” del Rio said. “These children were declared as dead and sold to foreigners for $10,000 or $15,000.”

 

Egyptians, Zambians in court over gold on mystery plane

Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

  • Authorities seized 127 kilos of “suspected gold,” firearms, 126 rounds of ammunition and almost $5.7 million when the plane landed in Lusaka
LUSAKA: Five Egyptians and six Zambians appeared in court Monday after a mystery plane landed in Lusaka with 130 kilos of “suspected” gold, nearly six million dollars and weapons on board.
Drug and law enforcement authorities said 11 suspects, including a senior Zambian police officer, had been arrested and charged with “espionage,” in the capital.
The suspects arrived at a magistrate’s court late Monday afternoon, an AFP correspondent reported.
Authorities in the southern African country seized 127 kilos (280 pounds) of “suspected gold,” a handful of firearms, 126 rounds of ammunition and almost $5.7 million when the plane landed in Lusaka two weeks ago.
The Drug Enforcement Commission said the chartered aircraft was transporting “dangerous goods.”
Court papers seen by AFP list a former Egyptian military person and businessman as well as a Zambian police officer among the suspects.
The story, much of which remains unclear, has continued making waves in Egypt.
An independent Egyptian journalist who was arrested in Cairo following reports accusing officials of involvement in smuggling cash, weapons and gold, was later released.
However, Egyptian state media had claimed the aircraft in question was privately owned and that it had only transited through Cairo.
The suspects could face up to 30 years in jail under Zambian law.

Toronto program encourages hijab-wearing women to get on two wheels

Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

  • Hijabs and Helmets aims to provide education and a welcoming environment toward people new to cycling and the city — especially to Muslim women who may come from backgrounds where cycling was not the norm
TORONTO: For Tagreed Elhassan it’s the feeling of the wind in her face.
Cycling gives her a sense of independence and a way to exercise. She learned the basics growing up in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and now a program in her new home of Toronto has taught the 24-year-old Eritrean refugee how to steer and basic bike mechanics, giving her the confidence to teach others.
“I learned it here,” she said, sitting in a park in Toronto’s east end. “Small things that grow into something big.”

Hijabs and Helmets aims to provide education and a welcoming environment toward people new to cycling and the city — especially to Muslim women who may come from backgrounds where cycling was not the norm.

The program was created three years ago to meet a community need, said Menna Badawi, a community health worker at Access Alliance Multicultural Health & Community Services and program lead for Hijabs and Helmets.
It gets most of its funding from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns Toronto sports teams including the Maple Leafs ice hockey team and the Raptors basketball team.
The group realized “there was a gap in services for Muslim women in the community ... who are interested in cycling and kind of don’t know where to go,” Badawi said.

Hala Elhassan puts on her helmet before cycling to meet up with community program Hijabs and Helmets, in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, on August 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Laura Proctor)

Badawi, who has been part of an all-women Muslim running club, said she understood the feeling.
“As a Muslim hijabi I did find there was a gap in recreational sports for women who look like me,” she said.
The group serves Toronto’s Taylor Creek area, which has a high proportion of newcomers, Badawi said.
Elhassan said she got involved in the program last year with her sisters. Soon she felt comfortable enough to bike to the supermarket, bags balanced on handlebars.
The deliberate inclusion of hijab-wearing women “means a lot,” Elhassan said. “I felt like, oh, we are recognized.”

 

