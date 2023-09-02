You are here

840,000 Afghans who've applied for key US resettlement program still in Afghanistan, report says

Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept. 27, 2021. (AP)
Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept. 27, 2021. (AP)
AP

Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept. 27, 2021. (AP)
  The State Department estimates that as of April of this year more than 840,000 applicants for the special visa program and their family members remain in Afghanistan, the report said
WASHINGTON: More than 840,000 Afghans who applied for a resettlement program aimed at people who helped the US war effort in Afghanistan are still there waiting, according to a report that lays out the challenges with a program intended to help America’s allies in the two-decade long conflict.
The report released Thursday by the State Department’s inspector general outlines steps the department took to improve processing of special immigrant visas for Afghans. But two years after the US pullout from Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban to power, challenges remain.
The visa program was started in 2009 to help Afghans who worked side-by-side with Americans and faced significant risks for doing so. A similar program exists for Iraqis. Both programs have been plagued by criticism that cases move much too slowly, leaving applicants in dangerous limbo.
And since the US left Afghanistan the number of people applying for the visas has skyrocketed. According to the report, there were a little less than 30,000 applicants in October 2021, but by December 2022 that number had grown to roughly 155,000. Those figures do not include family members who are allowed to resettle with them if their application is approved.
The State Department estimates that as of April of this year more than 840,000 applicants for the special visa program and their family members remain in Afghanistan, the report said. Not everyone who applies is accepted; the State Department noted that about 50 percent of applicants do not qualify when their applications are reviewed at a key stage early in the process.
The department also said since the start of the Biden administration in January 2021 through Aug. 1 of this year it’s issued nearly 34,000 visas for the applicants and their family members, which it said was a substantial increase from previous years.
The report said the department has hired more staff to process applications, coordinated with the Pentagon to verify applicants’ employment, and eliminated some of the steps required of applicants. But, the report said, there was more it could do. For example, the report noted that a key position overseeing the special immigrant visa process has seen frequent turnover and vacancies.

 

Topics: Afghanistan

Bangladesh battles deadliest dengue fever outbreak

People hold placards during an awareness campaign against mosquito-borne diseases, in Dhaka on Aug. 14,2023. (AFP)
People hold placards during an awareness campaign against mosquito-borne diseases, in Dhaka on Aug. 14,2023. (AFP)
Updated 01 September 2023

Bangladesh battles deadliest dengue fever outbreak

People hold placards during an awareness campaign against mosquito-borne diseases, in Dhaka on Aug. 14,2023. (AFP)
  • WHO warns that disease’s rapid spread represents ‘pandemic-level threat’
  • Bangladeshi health-care system not prepared for prolonged dengue crisis
Updated 01 September 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is facing its worst dengue fever outbreak on record. Nearly 600 people have died of the mosquito-borne tropical disease so far this year, and the country’s health-care system is in danger of being overwhelmed, with over 2,000 new cases reported daily.

Dengue fever is an annual concern during the monsoon season between July and September, when thousands of Bangladeshis contract the potentially deadly viral disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which breed in freshwater pools and in rain drains.

Over the past two decades, incidences of dengue fever have increased dramatically. Previously, the worst dengue outbreak came in 2019, with over 100,000 cases reported across the country.

As of Friday, Bangladeshi health authorities have recorded 593 dengue deaths and 123,000 cases of hospitalization in 2023.

Half of the patients with dengue have been admitted to hospitals in August alone. The infection rate is not slowing, suggesting the peak of the outbreak is yet to come.

“A prolonged outbreak of dengue will cause more infections and deaths. It’s putting our health systems and health workers under pressure, as it is becoming difficult to handle the increasing number of patients. Local government workers in charge of mosquito control are also overburdened,” Dr. M. Mushtaq Hussain, senior adviser to Bangladesh’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, told Arab News.

“The dengue outbreak will continue with the same devastating outlook for September, if the rain continues,” he added.

The World Health Organization warned in January that dengue is the world’s fastest-spreading tropical disease and represents a “pandemic-level threat.” In Bangladesh, medical facilities were far from ready to handle the situation.  

“Our health systems are not sufficiently equipped to tackle a situation like a dengue outbreak when it turns into an epidemic,” Hussain said. “In our urban areas, there is an absence of three-tier health facilities. As a result, not all dengue patients are able to get treatment. The patients who have been hospitalized had not received treatment in the early stages and became critical when they got admitted to hospitals.”

The increase in dengue cases is a problem linked to climate change, but in Bangladesh it is also a symptom of the failure to control the spread of mosquitoes.

“If we can’t apply integrated mosquito management scientifically, we won’t be able to control the Aedes mosquitos and dengue fever. I fear the number of dengue patients may increase in the coming years,” Prof. Dr. Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist from Jahangirnagar University in Dhaka, told Arab News.

“Integrated vector management has four components — environmental management, biological control, chemical control, and community engagement. Only if we implement all four, year-round, will we see success in controlling the Aedes mosquitos.”

He forecast that the outbreak will begin to ease only next month as it has now reached every part of Bangladesh.

“The mosquitoes have spread across the country,” Bashar said. “Earlier, dengue was confined within Dhaka city, now people are getting infected in 64 districts of the country.”

 

 

Topics: Bangladesh

Iraq seeks to train its nurses at Philippine medical schools

An Iraqi nurse helps a man in Baghdad, Iraq January 12, 2020. (REUTERS)
An Iraqi nurse helps a man in Baghdad, Iraq January 12, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Iraq seeks to train its nurses at Philippine medical schools

An Iraqi nurse helps a man in Baghdad, Iraq January 12, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • Iraq faces shortage of 30,000 health workers — 20,000 of them nurses and caregivers.
  • Filipino nurses are known in the Middle East for professionalism and good training.
Updated 01 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Iraq wants to send its nursing students for training at Philippine medical schools, Baghdad’s envoy to Manila told Arab News, as an Iraqi health ministry delegation wrapped up its visit on Friday.

A delegation led by Iraq’s Deputy Health Minister Khamees Hussein Ali was in Manila this week for talks with Philippine officials to reboot bilateral relations and cooperation after a 10-year gap.

One of the main sectors discussed during the talks was health care.

While Filipino nurses are not being employed at Iraqi hospitals as the Philippines has yet to lift its worker deployment ban — in place since 2020 due to security reasons — Iraq has requested that its staff be trained at Philippine facilities.

“We gave the proposal that we will send Iraqi nurses to train here,” Iraq Embassy Charge d’Affaires Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Mohammed told Arab News.

“They will spend one year here, so they will graduate from Iraqi universities and from the Philippines.”

The health ministry’s delegation also requested training for faculty members from Iraqi universities to make them familiar with the nursing curriculum of Philippine schools.

Filipino nurses, many of whom are well-trained and fluent in English, have long been in high demand abroad.

The Iraqi envoy said that Filipino nurses enjoyed a worldwide reputation due to their professionalism, which has come under the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic — in many countries in the Middle East they had led frontline response efforts.

“Filipino nurses are like the angels now ... so everyone, not only in Iraq but also in Europe, the US, other Arab countries, asks for Filipino nurses,” he said.

“Their reputation is very good … that is why we are very happy to cooperate.”

Iraq has been struggling to uplift its health care system, once one of the best in the Middle East, which has been wrecked by decades of conflict, international sanctions and the US-led invasion in 2003.

Many medical professionals have left Iraq since the early 2000s and the country is facing a shortage of 30,000 health professionals — 20,000 of them nurses and caregivers — according to data released this month from the Ministry of Planning.

 

 

Topics: Philippines Iraq

Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters
AFP

Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
  New strongman Gen. Nguema blasts corruption among state contractors in a fiery address
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters AFP

LIBREVILLE: Gabon’s main opposition group, Alternance 2023, urged the international community on Friday to encourage the junta that overthrew President Ali Bongo this week to hand power back to civilians.

Military officers seized power in a coup on Wednesday minutes after an announcement that Bongo had secured a third term in an election, ending his family’s nearly 60-year hold on power.
They placed him under house arrest and installed Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema as transitional leader.
The coup — West and Central Africa’s eighth in three years — drew cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital, Libreville.
But the opposition, which says it is the rightful winner of Saturday’s election, has raised objections.
“We were happy that Ali Bongo was overthrown but ... we hope that the international community will stand up in favor of the republic and the democratic order in Gabon by asking the military to give back the power to the civilians,” Alexandra Pangha, spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo Ossa, told the BBC.

She said that the junta’s plan to inaugurate Nguema as head of state on Monday was “absurd.”
Bongo was elected 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967.
Opponents say the family did little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth.
Before being detained, the Bongos lived in a luxurious palace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
They own expensive cars and properties in France and the US, often paid for in cash, according to a 2020 investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project or OCCRP, a global network of investigative journalists.
Meanwhile, almost a third of the country’s 2.3 million people live in poverty.
Military leaders ordered the arrest of several members of Bongo’s Cabinet early on Wednesday on accusations ranging from alleged embezzlement to narcotics trafficking.
State broadcaster Gabon 24 said on Thursday that duffel bags stuffed with cash wrapped in plastic have been confiscated from the homes of various officials.
Its footage included a raid on the house of former Cabinet director Ian Ghislain Ngoulou.
He told the channel that the money was part of Bongo’s election fund.
The coup in Gabon follows others in Guinea, Chad and Niger, plus two each in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020. The takeovers have erased democratic gains in a region where insecurity and widespread poverty have weakened elected governments, worrying international powers with strategic interests at stake.
Alternance 2023 has said it wants a full vote count from Tuesday’s election, which it said would show Ondo Ossa had won.
Gabon’s election commission said after the election that Bongo had been re-elected with 64 percent of the vote, while Ondo Ossa secured almost 31 percent.
Ballot counting was done without independent observers amid an internet blackout.
Pangha said the opposition hoped to get an invitation from the junta to discuss the Central African country’s transition plan but said it had not received anything yet.
The junta has not made its transition plans public.
The African Union’s Peace and Security Council demanded on Thursday that the military refrain from any interference in the political process and called for fair and transparent elections.
It said it will impose sanctions on the coup leaders if they do not return to barracks and restore constitutional order.
France, Gabon’s former colonial ruler, and other Western powers have condemned the military takeover.
Gabon’s sovereign dollar bonds rebounded slightly on Friday, with the 2025 issuance gaining 1.46 cents.
On Wednesday, when news of the coup hit markets, bonds fell at the fastest daily pace fall since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and at 85.29 cents on the dollar, it remained 7.7 cents below the pre-coup traded level.
Gen. Nguema has blasted corruption among state contractors in a fiery address, telling business leaders they must commit to the “development of the country.”
On Thursday, he summoned around 200 Gabonese business leaders to a meeting, where he lashed out against firms overbilling for their services.
The speech was broadcast on state television on Friday.
Opponents of the ousted regime had regularly accused contractors close to the government of massively overbilling on state contracts in return for kickbacks to high-ranking government officials.
“It is difficult to perceive, at this stage, your commitment or patriotism when it comes to the development expected by our compatriots,” Nguema said, vowing to make sure the overcharged money “comes back to the state.”
“This situation, for me, cannot continue, and I will not tolerate it.”
National TV also showed rolling images of the deposed president’s son Noureddin Bongo Valentin and other arrested officials in front of suitcases filled with cash allegedly seized from their homes.
The military has accused them of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president’s signature, among other allegations.

 

Topics: Gabon coup Ali Bongo

Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly South African fire

Members of the K9 unit walk the dogs as they leave the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
Members of the K9 unit walk the dogs as they leave the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters
AP

Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly South African fire

Members of the K9 unit walk the dogs as they leave the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
  We have been told that if you are able to identify your family members, then you will be able to collect the bodies
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters AP

JOHANNESBURG: Police with sniffer dogs searched on Friday through the gutted remains of a Johannesburg apartment block as authorities stepped up investigations into the cause of a fire that killed more than 70 people.
Officers cordoned off areas around the run-down five-story building that was destroyed in a blaze in the early hours of Thursday in one of South Africa’s worst such disasters in living memory.
Most of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and investigators would have to rely on DNA samples from friends and relatives to identify them, said Thembalethu Mpahlaza from Gauteng province’s Forensic Pathology Services.
Only 12 of the 74 bodies they had recovered so far were identifiable by sight, he added.
“I am devastated,” said block resident Wambali Kaunda, who lost his brother and niece in the fire.
“We have been told that if you are able to identify your family members, then you will be able to collect the bodies.”
He said he was on the first floor not far from the exit when the fire broke out, so managed to escape.
While household fires are common in Johannesburg, especially in poor areas, the incident has highlighted a housing crisis in one of the world’s most unequal cities with widespread poverty and joblessness.
The apartment block is owned by municipal authorities, but officials have struggled to provide a clear picture of who lived there, saying the block had been “invaded and hijacked” by unknown groups.
A provincial official said some of those who died may have been renting from, or were being extorted by, criminal gangs in the so called “hijacked buildings” syndicates.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the fire was “great tragedy” and a wake-up call for South Africa to tackle its inner-city housing crisis.
Ramaphosa, who visited the scene, also said the tragedy was partly caused by “criminal elements” who had taken over the building and were charging people to live there.
“The lesson for us is that we’ve got to address this problem,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa’s call was repeated by many figures from national and local government, who said it was time to resolve Johannesburg’s housing crisis. Emergency services teams have left the scene and pathologists on Friday faced the grisly task of identifying dozens of charred bodies.
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the building has been handed over to the police and forensic investigators, who will conduct their own searches and were already working at the scene on Friday.
The police have opened a criminal case, although it was unclear who might face any charges over the deaths as no official authority was in charge of running the building.
South Africa’s parliament has called for a wider investigation.
But hijacked buildings have been an issue in the city’s center for years, if not decades.
Senior city officials conceded they had been aware of problems at the building since at least 2019.
The sudden focus on the issue, only after so many people died, angered some.
“We have seen the president calling this incident tragic,” said Herman Mashaba, a former mayor of Johannesburg and now the leader of an opposition political party.
“What do you mean tragic? You’ve been aware of this. We have seen the decay of this city over 25 years. It’s not something that just happened overnight.”

 

Topics: South Africa fire

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs
  The UN's International Organization for Migration warned on Friday of overcrowding in the migrant transit centers it runs in Niger
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The UN said on Friday it was seeking contact with Niger coup leaders after they stopped its agencies and other organizations from working in military “operation zones.”
“We’ve seen the reports. We are reaching out to the de facto authorities in Niger to better understand what this means and the implications for the humanitarian work,” UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said in Geneva.
Her comments came after Niger’s Interior Ministry late on Thursday announced it was stopping UN agencies, NGOs and international organizations from working in military “operation zones.”
It did not specify which regions were affected, but said the measures were “due to the current security situation.”
“All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended,” it said.

BACKGROUND

Niger’s new military leaders took power in a coup on July 26, when troops ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Niger’s new military leaders took power in a coup on July 26, when troops ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.
Among the justifications they gave for unseating the democratically elected leader was the dire security situation in the landlocked former French colony in the heart of the Sahel.
Niger is battling two insurgencies — a spillover in southeastern Niger from a long-running conflict in neighboring Nigeria, and an offensive in the southwest by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso. But since the coup, the attacks have continued, with the UN refugee agency saying earlier this week that more than 20,000 people had been displaced by such violence in the past month alone.
More than 710,000 people are already displaced within the country, including uprooted Nigeriens and refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration warned on Friday of overcrowding in the migrant transit centers it runs in Niger.
The organization hosts around 5,000 migrants in seven transit centers positioned along Niger’s migration routes.
It said that more than 1,400 people — mainly from Mali, Guinea, Senegal and Nigeria — had been unable to access the overcrowded centers and were outside awaiting assistance.
IOM is calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow people to return to their countries of origin, and thus relieve the strain on the centers.
“At this time, there are no possibilities for us to organize charter flights, and consequently people will remain there for weeks and months,” Christopher Gascon, IOM’s regional director for West and Central Africa, told journalists in Geneva.
Opening up humanitarian corridors would allow aid workers to bring migrants to the airport and organize charter flights out, he said.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has floated the idea of a transition back to democracy in Niger similar to the nine-month period his country underwent in the late 1990s.
Tinubu said Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 after a nine-month transition period instituted by former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who has also headed delegations to meet the Niger junta.
“The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger’s military authorities are sincere,” the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.

 

Topics: Niger United Nations

