Lebanon approves ‘Barbie’ film for release after bid to ban it

BEIRUT: Lebanon this week approved the “Barbie” film to be screened in cinemas following an initial attempt to ban it by its culture minister over claims it contradicts conservative values.
Lebanon’s General Security agency, which is responsible for reviewing any films, plays or books to be released in Lebanon, issued a decision on Friday allowing the film’s screening, according to a copy of the decision seen by Reuters.
The only condition listed was that viewers be restricted to those aged 13 and above.
Last month, Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada asked the interior ministry to ban the film, saying it had been found to “promote homosexuality and sexual transformation” and “contradicts values of faith and morality” by diminishing the importance of the family unit.
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi in turn asked General Security’s censorship committee to review the film and give its recommendation.
Kuwait has banned “Barbie” and supernatural horror film “Talk to Me” to protect “public ethics and social traditions,” the state news agency said last month.
Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s Barbie doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.
WATCH: Miss Universe Bahrain contestants vie for the crown
Updated 02 September 2023
Karishma Nandkeolyar
DUBAI: It takes a backbone of steel, a rapier wit and stony determination to represent your country on the world stage — and seven women from Bahrain are competing for the crown, which will be handed out on Sept. 2. The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube.
The finalists include Mary Mohamed, Advaita Shetty, Mariam Naji, Lujane Yacoub, Menatalla Husein, Nivine Abouzeid and Turina Carrol.
They follow in the footsteps of Evlin Khalifa, who made waves last year for dressing modestly from beginning to end as she represented Bahrain in the beauty pageant. Today, she says: “This year has changed me the most but in a good way. In such a short time I’ve learnt some of the most important things in life. Here are two of them: There is no failure in life. And always stay true to yourself.”
She advises the girls to do the same — and to nurture their friendships with fellow contestants. She adds: “Your participation in this pageant already signifies your strength, confidence and determination to make a positive difference.”
Ahead of the christening on Sept. 2, we spoke to seven of the contestants. Here is what you need to know about them.
Mary Mohamed
Twenty-eight-year-old Mohamed is proud to call herself “mixed race” — she is half-Bahraini and half-Filipino. She is also a cognitive behavioral counsellor who specializes in eating disorders. This subject is close to her heart, as she herself struggled with an eating disorder in her youth. She is looking forward to vying for the crown, something she calls a huge honor. “For me, as a mixed woman, I would be able to represent Arab women, Asian women and Filipino women. In our region, we live side by side. And if there’s one thing in common that we have, is that we have been discriminated and judged, just based on where we come from. So to be able to represent this in this arena, to show that we can break limits and barriers that’s been placed on us, it would be the highest honor.”
Adivita Shetty
Shetty — partly of Indian descent — is an audiologist, traveler, animal lover and enthusiastic pageant competitor.
The 28-year-old is quick to call the Miss Universe platform a springboard for feminism. She explains: “Feminism is levelling the field for both men and women. I feel with pageants, despite you winning the crown or not winning the crown, the platform really takes you to different levels. For example, Miss Universe Bahrain, we got to do shoots for (the brand) Kevin Murphy, we got to go to Maldives and explore, meet people, build contacts, build confidence. And sometimes it’s just opportunities that women lack. When platforms such as Miss Universe Bahrain offer these fields — they can morph into endless possibilities.”
Mariam Naji
A year after being a runner-up in the Miss Bahrain competition, 26-year-old Naji returns to the fray. The social media star, and author of a horror novel, says that the competition is a great platform for speaking your truth. Her message to other women in Bahrain is: “You can do anything you want. Here in the Kingdom of Bahrain, we have society that supports the woman.”
Lujane Yacoub
She may be 19, but Yacoub is a veteran of the Miss Universe Bahrain bout. Last year, she was a runner-up. The actress, model and advocate for young children, says even though she didn’t win last year, the platform opened many doors for her. “My first year competing after I got first runner-up that year, and I went to approach charities, they knew who I was. And that alone allowed me to reach so many people, so many charities, so many organizations.” She believes that taking the title would mean many more opportunities to advocate her causes.
Menatalla Husein
Lash artist by day, beauty pageant candidate by night, Husein is all about advocating for children in foster care. This need comes from personal experience: “’I’ve been through that, and the struggle … it’s not easy. They (the children) need to have a voice. Because being in a place where the outsiders can’t hear you is hard sometimes, it can mentally damage you. So having someone that can be a voice for them is important,” she says.
Nivine Abouzeid
Abouzeid, 24, has always loved being in front of the camera. The marketing and PR manager models whenever she gets a chance to. But she believes that beauty is more than skin deep. For those wanting to follow in her footsteps, she says: “Don’t let your dreams remain dreams. You have the right to go and speak for yourself and you have the right to form your own opinions. I believe in myself and that’s why I’m here today.”
Turina Carrol
Twenty-eight-year-old Carrol, who is of Indian descent, is a flight attendant who believes in living her life to the fullest and treating people the way that you would want to be treated. She is all about being positive and living fearlessly.
It takes courage and confidence in your message to the world to represent your country. These women prove it is about more than just the photo ops — it is about getting your message out.
LONDON: Mohamed Al-Fayed, the flamboyant Egypt-born businessman whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, died this week, his family said Friday. He was 94.
Al-Fayed, the longtime owner of Harrods department store and the Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Diana 26 years ago. He spent years mourning the loss and fighting the British establishment he blamed for their deaths.
“Mrs Mohamed Al-Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023,” his family said in a statement released by the Fulham club. “He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones.”
Al-Fayed was convinced Dodi and Diana were killed in a conspiracy masterminded by Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He maintained the royal family arranged the accident because they did not like Diana dating an Egyptian. Al-Fayed claimed that Diana was pregnant and planning to marry Dodi and that the royal family could not countenance the princess marrying a Muslim.
In 2008, Al-Fayed told an inquest the list of alleged conspirators included Philip, two former London police chiefs and the CIA.
The inquest concluded that Diana and Dodi died because of the reckless actions of their driver — an employee of the Ritz Hotel owned by Al-Fayed — and paparazzi chasing the couple. Separate inquiries in the UK and France also concluded there was no conspiracy.
Al-Fayed’s relationship with the royal family was recently depicted in season five of “The Crown,” in which the billionaire, played by Salim Daw, gets to know Diana.
The son of a school inspector, Al-Fayad was born on Jan. 27, 1929, in Alexandria, Egypt.
After early investments in shipping in Italy and the Middle East, he moved to Britain in the 1960s and started building an empire.
At the height of his wealth, Al-Fayed owned the Ritz hotel in Paris and Fulham soccer team in London as well as Harrods, the luxury department store in the capital’s tony Knightsbridge neighborhood.
The Sunday Times Rich List, which documents the fortunes of Britain’s wealthiest people, put the family’s fortune at $2.1 billion this year, ranking Al-Fayed as the 104th richest person in the country.
Red Sea Film Foundation backs 3 international films
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation announced on Friday that it is investing in three star-studded movies: Johnny Depp’s “Modi,” Michael Mann’s Venice title “Ferrari,” and Guy Ritchie’s Second World War spy action feature “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”
Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said: “Red Sea International Film Financing is a vehicle for us to support our acclaimed storytellers, great directors, and create the opportunity for cultural exchange.”
Al-Turki wrote on Instagram: “Following on from our first international co-production with Maiwenn’s highly anticipated Cannes opener ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ we are elated to be playing a part in the debut of Michael Mann’s powerful film focused on one dramatic year in the life of Enzo Ferrari, as well as supporting the making of Johnny Depp’s fascinating window into the artist Modigliani’s life and work — which puts Depp back behind the camera — and Guy Ritchie’s propulsive exploration of Second World War renegades through ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’”
Details about the size of the investments are yet to be announced.
According to Deadline, the foundation also revealed that Depp’s movie, which is his second feature in the director’s chair following the 1997 feature “The Brave,” would act as a pilot for a new program in which Saudi interns would be welcomed to obtain hands-on training in various departments, including art, camera and production.
Al-Turki on Thursday attended the world premiere of “Ferrari” at the Venice Festival. He posed on the red carpet in a black tuxedo.
Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached was also at the event and was spotted on the red carpet multiple times.
Amal wore a blush lace dress that featured a tulle overskirt by Christian Dior. The dress was from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection for Dior.
Amal, who opted for a soft bronzy makeup look, wore a pair of strappy gold sandals, a matching clutch and pearl drop-earrings.
George, who shares two children with Amal, wore a black suit and navy blue button-down to the award ceremony for his wife.
“Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by Daesh, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe. Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched,” a press release from the DVF Awards stated.
Amal received the award alongside UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed; comedian and author Lilly Singh; coder and AI expert Dr. Joy Buolamwini; and environmental and human rights activist Helena Gualinga.
The ceremony, which took place at the Sala degli Arazzi of the Giorgio Cini Foundation, was hosted during the 80th Venice Film Festival, where Arab designers took over the event’s red carpet.
She also shared a picture of her youngest daughter Bella during their mall walk looking at Rodriguez’s picture at a store front. The poster was a campaign image that the model shot for Italian brand Elisabetta Franchi.
“Those eyes with which you look at me, give so much light to my life,” she wrote on Instagram in Spanish.
Earlier this year, Rodriguez was announced as the global ambassador for the luxury label.