Saudi Arabia expresses condolences to South Africa for victims of Johannesburg building fire

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi to return to Earth on Saturday
AlNeyadi, the first Arab astronaut on a long-term space mission and to complete a spacewalk, will return after spending 6 months aboard the International Space Station
The astronaut will travel back on SpaceX Dragon capsule, which will undock from ISS, then go through a deorbit burn, re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and a splashdown
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will begin his return to Earth from the International Space Station on Saturday evening at 5:05 p.m. UAE time, the Emirates’ space center confirmed on Friday.
AlNeyadi, the first Arab astronaut deployed on a long-term space mission and the first to complete a spacewalk, will make the journey home after spending six months aboard the ISS.
The Emirati astronaut, together with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, lifted off on March 2 in NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AlNeyadi, who conducted more than 200 experiments while on board the ISS, will travel back on the SpaceX Dragon capsule, which will undock from the ISS, then go through a deorbit burn, re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, and a splashdown.
His journey will be broadcast live via the NASA website and on the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) website.
AlNeyadi posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, about the bond he has formed with his fellow crew members during his time on the ISS.
We began the mission as crewmates, but now we're brothers.
Over the last 6 months, I gained a new family - with whom I shared expertise, traditions, and cultures, and experienced beautiful and challenging moments while creating unforgettable memories together.
“We began the mission as crewmates, but now we are brothers,” he wrote. “Over the last six months, I gained a new family with whom I shared expertise, traditions, and cultures and experienced beautiful and challenging moments while creating unforgettable moments together.”
On arrival, AlNeyadi will undergo several days of medical testing, evaluation, and mission debriefs in the US before returning home to the UAE.
Saudi foundation marks World Letter Writing Day by publishing letters sent by King Abdulaziz
The rare historical documents, some of them more than 100 years old, including missives from the king to his father, some of his sisters, and officials in government agencies
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: To coincide with World Letter Writing Day on Sept. 1, the King Abdulaziz Foundation published a number of rare historical documents, some of them more than 100 years old, including a number of letters written by King Abdulaziz to his father, Abdul Rahman bin Faisal, some of his sisters, and officials in government agencies.
They include a reply the future king of Saudi Arabia sent to his father in 1919, in which he expressed his appreciation and fondness for him, told him he had received the letters he sent, and talked about the condition he was in and the conditions of those with him, the foundation said on Friday. In another letter, written in 1925, the king reassured his father that he and his companions were well and reported good news about the conditions of the country and its people.
The letters reflect the depth of King Abdulaziz’s love for his father and the special relationship between them that was evident during the stages leading up to the restoration of Saudi rule and building the Saudi state, the foundation said.
King Abdulaziz, who ruled Saudi Arabia from when it was founded in 1932 until his death in 1953, was known to value family ties and did not allow the responsibilities of leadership and state building to cause him to neglect those areas, it added.
The foundation also published three letters in which the king’s love and appreciation of his sisters Mudhi, Hessa and Al-Jawhara were evident. In one of them, sent to Mudhi in 1924, he informed her that he had entered Makkah. In another, sent to Hessa, he spoke of the beautiful atmosphere during the Hajj pilgrimage in 1927, its tranquility, and the safety of the pilgrims. In a letter to Al-Jawhara in 1928, he talked about the application of Shariah.
The foundation said another set of documents includes letters that highlight the humanity of King Abdulaziz, and his great interest in the details of people’s lives and their needs. It said that this humanity, and his eloquence, are evident in letters sent to officials and princes urging them to take into account the requirements and rights of the people, to take care of them, and to ensure their needs were met.
The documents include a 1924 letter he sent to Saleh bin Abdul Wahed, and asked him to forward to Dr. Mahmoud Hamdi, which asked for medical examinations of pilgrims to be conducted.
In 1931 he sent a letter to an official asking for homes to be provided for some imams and muezzins. A letter sent to Abdullah Al-Khalid and Abdul Rahman bin Oudan in 1942 called for trustworthy people to be recruited to distribute charitable donations among the poor. In a similar vein, he ordered money for Hajj expenses to be handed out to the poor and needy in 1941.
The foundation said that the publication of the letters offers a reminder of the great humanitarian ideals of the founder of the country. It added that the King Salman Center for the Restoration and Preservation of Historical Documents is using the latest technologies to catalog, restore and preserve such documents.
A huge collection of historical documents and rare letters related to the nation’s history is in the care of the foundation, along with an integrated archive of other historical items, including photographs and films. It said that the collection represents a database of national history that is invaluable to researchers and other specialists.
Women hikers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait complete daunting Pacific Crest Trail
Adventurers covered remarkable distance of 4,270 km in 180 days
Haya Al-Samari, 33, and Fai Al-Omran, 28, are lifelong outdoor enthusiasts
Updated 01 September 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Adventurers Haya Al-Samari and Fai Al-Omran, citizens of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait respectively, recently achieved a long-cherished dream by completing the Pacific Crest Trail — covering a distance of around 4,270 km in 180 days.
At the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail, they were congratulated by a small crowd of friends and hiking enthusiasts.
The two women began their long walk on April 1 from the US-Mexico border passing through California, Oregon, and Washington before reaching the Canada-US border on Aug. 19.
For the two amateur hikers, who have lived an outdoor life skiing, hiking and mountain biking, finishing the trail that included six mountain passes, each over 3,300 meters, was a lifelong goal.
Hiking the trail may seem impossible to many, but Al-Samari, 33, and Al-Omran, 28, were fueled by dreams of adventure.
Speaking to Arab News shortly after completing the trail at the Canada-US border, the pair said they felt proud and that it was a rewarding experience.
“A real mixed bag of emotions. I’m still trying to process what we went through. There’s obviously a huge sense of relief, anticipation to reunite with family and friends, and a renewed sense of appreciation for luxuries I used to take for granted such as clean water and a mattress,” said Al-Samari.
FASTFACTS
• The two friends have documented their trip on social media platforms, much to the delight of their followers.
• Under the Abaya, the Saudi Arabia female empowerment platform, sponsored the two adventurers.
Al-Omran added: “I feel content, very proud and happy of this achievement. I am glad we made this dream come true and reached our goal. It was a long and hard journey that took a lot of determination and willpower.”
When asked what they wanted to do after getting home, they said meeting family and friends, and eating all kinds of food.
Describing the adventure, Al-Samari said: “The highs were high and the lows were low, both literally and metaphorically speaking. The main turning point for me personally is when I changed my mentality from trying to maximize my daily mileage to simply enjoying each day as it comes. Also, the trails in Washington were out of this world … from hiking between clouds to swimming in every lake.”
Al-Omran said: “It’s hard to pick the best moments, every section had amazing days. Overall, the trip itself was a great adventure. If I had to pick one thing, I’d say the people. Whether they were fellow hikers, or locals in towns, or the people who help you along the way.”
“A hike like this gives you lots of time to think and plan what you want to do next. Now that we’re going home it’s time to take these thoughts and ideas and turn them into reality,” she added.
Al-Samari plans to settle down and begin making plans for the future, but “resting is my main concern for now and not sure what I am going to do next.”
They had documented their trip on social media platforms, much to the delight of their followers.
Under the Abaya, the Saudi Arabia female empowerment platform, sponsored the two adventurers.
Commenting on this support, Al-Omran said: “The experience is something like we’ve never done before. I am honored to be supported by a brand that stands for women empowerment and pushed boundaries.”
Al-Samari quipped: “I’ve been dreaming of doing it for 10 years. It was the perfect time to go on this wild adventure. I’m very grateful to be working with UTA and together paving the way too (for) many Saudi women to chase their dreams.”
Six-month long exhibition will be held at the National Museum in the Kingdom’s capital
Updated 01 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: The National Museum in Riyadh opened the “Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” exhibition this week, showcasing defining moments in the history of Islam.
The exhibition shows the Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah to Madinah, which he was forced to take to escape persecution for his religious teachings.
The exhibition is organized as a cooperation project between the National Museum and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, with the participation of specialized technical teams and more than 70 researchers and artists.
It is set to move after six months from the National Museum in Riyadh to Madinah, and then to other cities around the world.
“The exhibition highlights the values that came out of this story, and what are the incidents that led the Prophet to decide to move from Makkah, his birthplace, and move his community to another location,” said Kumail Almusaly, curator of traveling exhibitions at Ithra.
“It also mainly highlights the route that the Prophet migrated through from Makkah to Madinah which is an unprecedented route.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The exhibition shows the Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah to Madinah, which he was forced to take to escape persecution for his religious teachings.
• The exhibition is organized as a cooperation project between the National Museum and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, with the participation of specialized technical teams and more than 70 researchers and artists.
The exhibition covers the Prophet Muhammad’s journey through 14 interactive stations, arranged in eight sections for each of the eight days of the journey, with immersive audio-visual installations and films.
It explores the material culture of pre-Islamic Makkah and Madinah through a range of artifacts and is complemented by new commissions from artists and craftspeople from all over the world.
The exhibition is built on the exhaustive research and fieldwork conducted by Atiq Al-Biladi and Abdullah Alkadi.
Both researchers are leading authorities on Hijrah, and Alkadi traveled the exact route taken by the Prophet Muhammad across the desert from Makkah to Madinah, passing through the Kingdom’s rocky Hijaz mountains to provide a comprehensive story of the event.
“We are highlighting the great effort by Abdullah Alkadi, in terms of identifying the exact location that the Prophet went through in his journey,” said Almusaly.
He added: “The exhibit highlights this story in parallel with the route on so many different levels, and this is what makes it different from any of the exhibitions I worked on.”
The exhibition also includes interactive seminars, workshops, and activities for visitors of all ages.
Saudi and Singaporean finance ministers discuss bilateral cooperation
The two sides reviewed the major challenges facing the global economy
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, during a visit to Singapore, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance them, and reviewed the major challenges facing the global economy.
Hosted Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mohammad Al-Jadaan to lunch at Kampong Glam.
We had a good exchange on global developments & Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 journey. Look forward to working with him to strengthen our bilateral relations pic.twitter.com/k3ZCTKocsq
They also held talks on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the most prominent programs emerging from it, and green financing.
Al-Jadaan also met with a number of private sector institutions and Singaporean government agencies, where they reviewed opportunities for bilateral cooperation and upgrading the financial sector in a way that serves both countries’ economies.
Today I met with H.E. the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Singapore Mr. Lawrence Wong to discuss enhancing bilateral economic relations, fiscal policy, and #SaudiVision2030 and its promising opportunities for foreign investment.