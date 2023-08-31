You are here

Fire kills more than 70 in Johannesburg apartment block

Update
Authorities said fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg. (Reuters)
  • One of the worst fires in living memory in South Africa
  • Officials say block may have been ‘rented’ by gangs
JOHANNESBURG: More than 70 people were killed overnight when fire raged through a five-story apartment block in a poor area of Johannesburg, officials said on Thursday, adding that some of the victims may have been renting rooms there from criminal gangs.
At noon, the munipical-owned building was still smoldering, a large part of it blackened by soot, as emergency services gathered around it and bodies lay covered in blankets on a nearby street, a Reuters reporter said.
Leo, a 25-year-old who survived the blaze, had been living on the second floor. He escaped along with his mother via the stairs.
“People were just running away. It was dark and there was smoke. You couldn’t see anything,” he said.
At least one person jumped to their death, said Thando le Nkosi Manzini, a student who saw the blaze from the street. “I saw a guy jumping from the fourth floor,” he told Reuters.
The blaze, which started at around 1.30 a.m., killed at least 73 people and injured 43, the municipal government said, in one of South Africa’s worst such tragedies in living memory. Johannesburg authorities initially suggested the building had been occupied by squatters.
But city Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda told reporters it was owned by the municipal authorities and had been leased to charity for displaced women but had “ended up serving a different purpose,” without giving further details.
Lebogang Isaac Maile, the head of the Human Settlements department for Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, later said some of the victims may have been renting from criminal gangs illegally collecting fees.
“There are cartels who prey on who are vulnerable people. Because some of these buildings, if not most of them, are actually in the hands of those cartels who collect rental from the people,” he told reporters at the scene.

APARTHEID HERITAGE BUILDING

A sign on the entrance to the gutted block showed it was a heritage building to South Africa’s apartheid past, where Black South Africans came to collect their “dompass” — documents that would enable them to work in white-owned areas of the city.
Authorities said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. Johannesburg is one of the world’s most unequal cities with widespread poverty, joblessness and a housing crisis. It has about 15,000 homeless people, according to Gauteng’s provincial government. Fires are common in Johannesburg, especially in poor areas. One of the poorest townships of Alexandra has seen hundreds of homes razed in several fires over the past five years.
The city suffers from chronic power shortages during which many resort to candles for light and wood fires for heat.
Maile said the fire “demonstrates a chronic problem of housing in our province, as we’ve previously said that there’s at least 1.2 million people who need housing.”

China's Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India, PM to attend

China's Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India, PM to attend
  • Summit in India had been viewed as a venue at which Xi may meet with US President Joe Biden
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced he will not be travelling to New Delhi
NEW DELHI/BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip a summit of G20 leaders in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China told Reuters.

Two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20 country said Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the Sept. 9-10 meeting in New Delhi.

Spokespersons for the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Li is also likely to attend a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sept 5-7, according to a report from Kyodo.

The summit in India had been viewed as a venue at which Xi may meet with US President Joe Biden, who has confirmed his attendance, as the two superpowers seek to stabilise relations soured by a range of trade and geopolitical tensions.

Xi last met Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia last November.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced that he will not be travelling to New Delhi and will send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

One senior government official from host India told Reuters that “we are aware that the premier will come”, in place of Xi.

In China, two foreign diplomats and a government official from another G20 country said that Xi will likely not be travelling for the summit.

Two of these three sources in China said they were informed by Chinese officials, but they were not aware of the reason for Xi's expected absence.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Anticipation of a meeting between Xi and Biden has been fuelled by a stream of top U.S. officials visiting Beijing in recent months, including a trip by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo earlier this week.

Another upcoming summit mooted for face-to-face talks between the two leaders is an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting in San Francisco on Nov. 12-18.

Xi, who secured a precedent-breaking third term as leader last October, has made few overseas trips since China abruptly dropped strict pandemic-induced border controls this year.

He did, however, attend a meeting from leaders of the BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in South Africa last week.

Several G20 ministerial meetings in India ahead of the summit have been contentious as Russia and China together opposed joint statements which included paragraphs condemning Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rare conversation on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg and discussed reducing tensions in the bilateral relationship that soured after clashes along their Himalayan frontier in 2020 left 24 soldiers dead.

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal Sept. 4
  • The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia’s resort of Sochi on Sept. 4 to primarily discuss Black Sea grain exports, two Turkish sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, one of the sources said.
The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July. Ankara has since sought to convince Moscow to return to the agreement. 

Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video

Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video
  • Comments in the video reflected Prigozhin’s awareness of risks to his life
MOSCOW: A newly released video of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin purports to show him in Africa only days before his death, addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security.
“For those who are discussing whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing — right now it’s the weekend, second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa,” Prigozhin says in the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel which is linked to his Wagner Group.
“So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else — everything’s ok,” he adds with a wave of his hand.
Reuters was not able to verify the location or the date of the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle. Prigozhin’s camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on Aug. 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.
His “weekend” reference implied the latest clip must have been made on Aug. 19 or 20, only three or four days before he and other top Wagner figures and bodyguards were killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on Aug. 23.
His comments in the video reflected Prigozhin’s awareness of risks to his life.
His Wagner force fought for Russia in the Ukraine war but he was fiercely critical of the defense establishment and led a brief mutiny in late June.
The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion that President Vladimir Putin had Prigozhin killed in revenge, but has said the investigation into the crash is examining the possibility of foul play.
Prigozhin was buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his home town of St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defense minister in letter to PM Sunak

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defense minister in letter to PM Sunak
  • Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as UK defence minister
  • Ben Wallace helped lead Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
LONDON: Ben Wallace confirmed his resignation as defense minister on Thursday in a letter to Rishi Sunak, offering the government his continued support while warning the British prime minister not to see defense as a “discretionary spend.”
Wallace, who helped lead Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said last month he wanted to step down after four years in the role and would quit as a lawmaker at the next national election to pursue new opportunities.

He was replaced by ex-energy secretary Grant Shapps as the new defense minister, the fifth government job for him over the last year, after serving in four different ministries - transport, interior affairs, business and then at energy and net zero.
Seen as a strong advocate for increased spending on the armed forces, Wallace had hoped to be a potential successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but the former Norwegian prime minister’s contract was extended by another year.
The departure of the popular Wallace saddened some in the governing Conservative Party, but the move was unlikely to change London’s support for Ukraine.
In his official resignation letter, Wallace renewed his appeal for the government not to turn to defense to make spending cuts.
“The Ministry of Defense is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people,” he wrote.
“I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defense was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out.”
He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “That’s all folks. Been a privilege to serve this great nation.”
Sunak praised Wallace for his work, saying in a letter in response: “You have served our country in three of the most demanding posts in government: defense secretary, security minister and Northern Ireland minister.”
“I fully understand your desire to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties.”
A former captain in the British army, Wallace, 53, was appointed as defense minister in 2019 by his friend and ally, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after holding junior ministerial roles in earlier governments.
Wallace, alongside Johnson, soon became an ardent supporter of Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year, cajoling other nations to help supply the requests for weapons from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
But his frustration with not getting the NATO general secretary post earlier this year bubbled over at the military alliance’s summit last month, when he said Ukraine needed to show gratitude and not treat its allies like “Amazon.”
He later said in Ukrainian on Twitter that his comments “were somewhat misrepresented” and he instead wanted to emphasize that London’s relationship with Kyiv was not transactional but more of a partnership.

US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program

US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program
  • State Department informed Congress of the $80 million package
  • The move is sure to anger China
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s administration has for the first time approved direct US military aid to Taiwan under an assistance program aimed at foreign governments, officials said Wednesday, as worries grow over China.
The State Department informed Congress on Tuesday of the $80 million package, which is small compared with recent sales to Taiwan but marks the first assistance to Taipei under the Foreign Military Financing program, which generally involves grants or loans to sovereign countries.
The move is sure to anger China. For five decades, the United States has officially recognized only Beijing although Congress, under the Taiwan Relations Act, requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defense.
Successive US administrations have done so through sales rather than direct aid to Taiwan, with formal statements speaking in the tone of business transactions with the island’s de-facto embassy in Washington.
The State Department insisted that the first-ever aid under the program did not imply any recognition of sovereignty of Taiwan.
“Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and our longstanding One China policy, which has not changed, the United States makes available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“The United States has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity.”
Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed gratitude. “The aid will help in regional peace and stability,” it said in a short statement.
The State Department did not formally announce the aid or give details, but a person familiar with the notice said the assistance would involve support to improve awareness at sea.
The assistance needs approval from Congress, which is virtually certain as lawmakers from both parties widely support Taiwan.
Representative Mike McCaul, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and frequent critic of Biden’s foreign policy, praised the step.
“These weapons will not only help Taiwan and protect other democracies in the region, but also strengthen the US deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive CCP,” he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.
China and the United States in recent months have resumed dialogue with hopes of bringing greater stability to the turbulent relationship between the world’s largest developed and developing nations.
But Taiwan remains a clear point of friction, with Chinese officials repeatedly issuing warnings and viewing the United States as bent on supporting formal independence by the island.
China has carried out major military exercises three times in little more than a year in response to Taiwanese leaders’ interactions with the United States, raising the prospect it is practicing moves for an invasion.
Senior US officials have said they believe Chinese President Xi Jinping is taking steps away from the status quo on Taiwan, although American analysts debate to what extent both China’s recent economic concerns and Russia’s struggles to subdue Ukraine will dissuade Beijing.
It is the second time in as many months that the Biden administration has broken new ground in supporting Taiwan.
In July, Biden approved $345 million of military aid to Taiwan from leftover US stockpiles, taking a cue from one means of US support to Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion.
Israel is the top recipient of Foreign Military Financing, to the tune of more than $3 billion a year.

