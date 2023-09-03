You are here

Berlin Wall relic gets a 'second life' on US-Mexico border as Joe Biden adds barriers

Berlin Wall relic gets a ‘second life’ on US-Mexico border as Joe Biden adds barriers
The three-ton pockmarked, gray concrete Berlin Wall slab sits between a bullring, a lighthouse and the border wall, which extends into the Pacific Ocean. (AP)
Updated 03 September 2023
AP

  • Shards of the Berlin Wall scattered worldwide after it crumbled in 1989, with collectors putting them in hotels, schools, transit stations and parks
Updated 03 September 2023
AP

TIJUANA, Mexico: As the US government built its latest stretch of border wall, Mexico made a statement of its own by laying remains of the Berlin Wall a few steps away.
The 3-ton pockmarked, gray concrete slab sits between a bullring, a lighthouse and the border wall, which extends into the Pacific Ocean.
“May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges,” reads the inscription below the towering Cold War relic, attributed to Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero and titled, “A World Without Walls.”
For Caballero, like many of Tijuana’s 2 million residents, the US wall is personal and political, a part of the city’s fabric and a fact of life. She considers herself a migrant, having moved from the southern Mexico city of Oaxaca when she was 2 with her mother, who fled “the vicious cycle of poverty, physical abuse and illiteracy.”
The installation opened Aug. 13 at a ceremony with Caballero and Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s former foreign secretary who is now a leading presidential candidate.
Caballero, 41, is married to an Iranian man who became a US citizen and lives in the United States. She and their 9-year-old son used to cross the border between Tijuana and San Diego.
Since June, Caballero has lived in a military barracks in Tijuana, saying she acted on credible threats against her brought to her attention by US intelligence officials and a recommendation by Mexico’s federal government. Weeks earlier, her bodyguard survived an assassination attempt.
Caballero said that she does not know who wants to kill her but suspects payback for having seized arms from violent criminals who plague her city. “Someone is probably upset with me,” she said in her spacious City Hall office.
Shards of the Berlin Wall scattered worldwide after it crumbled in 1989, with collectors putting them in hotels, schools, transit stations and parks. Marcos Cline, who makes commercials and other digital productions in Los Angeles, needed a home for his artifact and found an ally in Tijuana’s mayor.
“Why in Tijuana?” Caballero said. “How many families have shed blood, labor and their lives to get past the wall? The social and political conflict is different than the Berlin Wall, but it’s a wall at the end of the day. And a wall is always a sphinx that divides and bloodies nations.”
President Joe Biden issued an executive order his first day in office to halt wall construction, ending a signature effort by his predecessor, Donald Trump. But his administration has moved ahead with small, already-contracted projects, including replacing a two-layered wall in San Diego standing 5.5 meters high with one rising 9.1 meters and stretching one kilometer to the ocean.
The wall slices through Friendship Park, a cross-border site inaugurated by then-US first lady Pat Nixon in 1971 to symbolize binational ties. For decades, families separated by immigration status met through barbed wire and, later, a chain-link fence. It is a cherished, festive destination for tourists and residents in Mexico.
At an arts festival in 2005, David “The Human Cannonball” Smith Jr. flashed his passport in Tijuana as he lowered himself into a barrel and was shot over the wall, landing on a net on the beach with US border agents nearby. In 2019, artist Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana covered the Tijuana side of the wall with paintings of adults who moved to the US illegally as young children and were deported. Visitors who held up their phones to bar codes were taken to a website that voiced their first-person narratives.
Cline said he was turned away at the White House when he tried delivering the Berlin Wall relic to Trump and then trucked it across the country to find a suitable home. He said the piece has found “its second life” at the Tijuana park alongside the colorful paintings on the border wall that express views on politics and immigration.
The US government has gradually restricted park access from San Diego over the last 15 years in a state park that once allowed cross-border yoga classes, religious services and music festivals. After lengthy consideration, the Biden administration agreed to keep the wall at 18 feet for a small section where some access will be allowed.
Dan Watman of Friends of Friendship Park, which advocates for cross-border park access, said the 18.3-meter section that will remain at the lower height is only a token gesture. “The park on the Mexican side has become sort of a one-sided party,” he said.
US Customs and Border Protection said that it anticipates replacing the “deteriorated” two-layer barrier by November and that the higher one under construction “will provide much needed improvements.”
Tijuana’s mayor said she understands the need for the US to enforce borders and she has warm relations with US officials, including Ken Salazar, the ambassador to Mexico. She said Salazar asked her to evict migrants who camped with hopes of getting asylum in the US and blocked access to a US border crossing in 2022. She heeded his recommendation.
Any failures at the border are a collective responsibility of governing nations, the mayor said.
“We are against violence, we are against family separation, we are against division, and that’s what the wall represents,” she said.

Topics: Berlin Wall Mexico US

Mohamed Al-Fayed, Harrods owner whose son dated Princess Diana, dead at 94

Mohamed Al-Fayed, Harrods owner whose son dated Princess Diana, dead at 94
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters

  • Diana was bearing Dodi’s child and accused Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, of ordering Britain’s security services to kill her to stop her marrying a Muslim and having his baby
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Mohamed Al-Fayed, the self-made Egyptian billionaire who bought the Harrods department store and promoted the discredited conspiracy theory that the British royal family was behind the death of his son and Princess Diana, has died, Fulham Football Club said in a statement.
“On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94,” said Shahid Khan, who succeeded Al-Fayed as owner of the London soccer club.
Born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, Al-Fayed began his career selling fizzy drinks and then worked as a sewing-machine salesman. He built his family’s fortune in real estate, shipping and construction, first in the Middle East and then in Europe.
Although Al-Fayed owned establishment symbols such as Harrods, Fulham and the Ritz hotel in Paris, he was always an outsider in Britain, tolerated but not embraced.
He fell out with the British government over its refusal to grant him citizenship of the country that was his home for decades, and often threatened to move to France, which gave him the Legion of Honour, its highest civilian award.
Al-Fayed — who could be charming, autocratic, vindictive, and at times wildly outspoken – spent 10 years trying to prove Diana and his son Dodi were murdered when their car crashed in a road tunnel in Paris in 1997 as they tried to outrun paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.
Unsupported by any evidence, according to the inquest into Diana’s death, he claimed that she was bearing Dodi’s child and accused Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, of ordering Britain’s security services to kill her to stop her marrying a Muslim and having his baby.
While Al-Fayed was known for self-invention, exaggeration, and boasting, he was also a central figure in key moments in Britain’s recent history.
His rancorous takeover of Harrods in 1985 sparked one of Britain’s most bitter business feuds, while in 1994 he caused a scandal with the disclosure that he had paid politicians to ask questions on his behalf in parliament.
Like many billionaires, Al-Fayed spurned convention. He once said he wanted to be mummified in a golden sarcophagus in a glass pyramid on the roof of Harrods.
At the store, where he instituted a dress code — even for customers — which he enforced in person, he installed a kitsch bronze memorial statue of Diana and Dodi dancing beneath the wings of an albatross.
As the owner of Fulham, he erected a larger-than-life, sequined statue of Michael Jackson outside the ground even though the singer only attended one match. When people complained, he said: “If some stupid fans don’t understand or appreciate such a gift, they can go to hell.”
HARRODS TAKEOVER
Much of Al-Fayed’s past remained murky — even his date of birth. He said he was born in then British-ruled Egypt in 1933. However, a British government inquiry into the Harrods takeover said 1929.
Al-Fayed became resident in Britain in 1974 and added the al to his name. Casting this as self-aggrandisement, the satirical magazine Private Eye nicknamed him the “Phoney Pharaoh.”
In 1985 he and his brothers beat businessman Roland “Tiny” Rowland to Harrods, one of the most famous shops in the world.
Al-Fayed hoped that buying the store would win him acceptance in British society. Instead, it led to a series of bitter confrontations.
Rowland took Al-Fayed and his brothers to a Department of Trade inquiry, claiming that they had misrepresented their wealth.
The inquiry cast doubt on their origins as part of a wealthy business family, past business connections, and their independent financial resources.
After a quarter of century of ownership, Al-Fayed sold Harrods to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund in 2010.
Al-Fayed’s application for British citizenship was denied by the government in 1995. He said racism kept him on the fringe of acceptability.
A year earlier, Al-Fayed had embarrassed the government by disclosing that he had made gifts and payments to politicians in return for them asking parliamentary questions for him. The so-called “cash-for-questions” scandal ended the careers of four politicians, including one minister.
The allegations of sleaze undermined the Conservatives, who lost a landslide election to Labour leader Tony Blair in 1997.

DIANA AND DODI
That summer, Al-Fayed’s son Dodi began a relationship with Princess Diana, who had divorced Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. Dodi and Diana were pictured by British tabloids on holiday on a yacht in the south of France.
After traveling to Paris, the couple were killed when their Mercedes, driven at high speed by a chauffeur who had been drinking whisky and was trying to evade the paparazzi, crashed into a concrete pillar in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.
Beset by grief and an overwhelming sense of injustice, Al-Fayed spent millions on legal battles to ensure there was an inquest.
When it started in London a decade after the crash, Al-Fayed would accuse everyone from the royal family, prime minister Blair, Diana’s sister Sarah, the French embalmers of Diana’s body, and the Paris ambulance drivers of being implicated.
But the jury said the couple were unlawfully killed by their chauffeur’s driving. Al-Fayed said he accepted the verdict and gave up legal attempts to show they were murdered.
“I’m leaving the rest for God to get my revenge,” he said.

Topics: Mohamed Al-Fayed

UAE's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque among highest-rated free attractions in Asia

UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque among highest-rated free attractions in Asia
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi has been ranked as one of the highest-rated free tourist attractions in Asia, according to a recent study.

US vacation rentals and property management company Casago went in search of the best free attractions across the US and the world, and the team analyzed publicly available Tripadvisor reviews, identifying the attractions with the most five-star ratings.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque placed fifth in the rankings with 86 percent five-star reviews, while the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Oman’s capital of Muscat came in 10th with 80.54 percent.

Morocco claimed three top attractions among the highest rated in Africa, including the Chefchaouen Medina which came in second with 76.40 percent of five-star ratings.

The study said: “Chefchaouen’s streets are lined with pretty blue houses, a sight deemed a ‘photographer’s dream’ by one reviewer (who also advises not to visit in the busy summer months).”

The Ksar of Ait-Ben-Haddou came sixth with 67.74 percent five-star ratings, and Medina of Fez ranked ninth with 62.09 percent.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Blue Hole — a diving location on the southeast Sinai, a few kilometers north of Dahab — ranked the fifth-highest free tourist attraction in Africa with 68.93 percent.

The Arizona-based company gathered the findings by locating the “things to do” page for every country on Tripadvisor and selecting the “free entry” filter.

It pulled the first five pages of attractions ranked by “traveler favorites” and then calculated the percentage of five-star, or “excellent,” reviews for each attraction by country.

Casago then ranked attractions by the percentage of five-star reviews to isolate the highest-rated attractions by country and worldwide.

 

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi TripAdvisor Holiday destinations Morocco

5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows

5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

  • Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck
  • The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

TORONTO: Police west of Toronto on Wednesday warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road.
Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street, in Burlington, Ontario, just west of Toronto.
It was “quite the scene,” Const. Ryan Anderson said.
“Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around,” he said. “The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times.”
The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area.
About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, Anderson said.
By around 9:15 a.m., police said most of the five million bees had been safely collected and the crates were being hauled away. Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.
A colony of honeybees in summer has around 50,000 to 80,000 bees, according to the Canadian Honey Council, a national association of beekeepers.

Topics: Canada TORONTO bees

Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years

Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

  • Lippert Thyden reconnected with his family thanks to a DNA tracing via MyHeritage.com and Nos Buscamos, a Chilean non-governmental organization which helps reconnect people separated during the 17-year dictatorship
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

SANTIAGO: A 42-year-old lawyer who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the United States has traveled thousands of miles to South America to meet his biological mother for the first time.
“She didn’t know about me because they took me at birth and told her I was dead,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden said in a TikTok video while on the plane to meet his mother for the first time. “When she asked for my body, they told her they had disposed of it.”
“So we’ve never held each other, we’ve never hugged.”

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, left, meets his brother Jonathan Gonzalez for the first time in Valdivia, Chile on Aug. 17, 2023. (AP)

Walking down a street in mother’s hometown of Valdivia some 740km (460 miles) south of the Chilean capital, with a bouquet of flowers in hand, Lippert Thyden tearfully hugged Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his biological mother, and told her he loved her.
He traveled to Chile with his wife and two daughters, who met their grandmother for the first time.
Lippert Thyden reconnected with his family thanks to a DNA tracing via MyHeritage.com and Nos Buscamos, a Chilean non-governmental organization which helps reconnect people separated during the 17-year dictatorship. Thousands of people were disappeared and tens of thousands tortured during Pinochet’s rule, which ended in 1990.
Nos Buscamos founder Constanza del Rio created the organization after failing to find information about her own biological family. The NGO says it has managed to help some 400 people reconnect to their family.
“This case is one of hundreds or thousands of cases of child trafficking during the dictatorship and democracy,” del Rio said. “These children were declared as dead and sold to foreigners for $10,000 or $15,000.”

 

Egyptians, Zambians in court over gold on mystery plane

Egyptians, Zambians in court over gold on mystery plane
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

  • Authorities seized 127 kilos of “suspected gold,” firearms, 126 rounds of ammunition and almost $5.7 million when the plane landed in Lusaka
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

LUSAKA: Five Egyptians and six Zambians appeared in court Monday after a mystery plane landed in Lusaka with 130 kilos of “suspected” gold, nearly six million dollars and weapons on board.
Drug and law enforcement authorities said 11 suspects, including a senior Zambian police officer, had been arrested and charged with “espionage,” in the capital.
The suspects arrived at a magistrate’s court late Monday afternoon, an AFP correspondent reported.
Authorities in the southern African country seized 127 kilos (280 pounds) of “suspected gold,” a handful of firearms, 126 rounds of ammunition and almost $5.7 million when the plane landed in Lusaka two weeks ago.
The Drug Enforcement Commission said the chartered aircraft was transporting “dangerous goods.”
Court papers seen by AFP list a former Egyptian military person and businessman as well as a Zambian police officer among the suspects.
The story, much of which remains unclear, has continued making waves in Egypt.
An independent Egyptian journalist who was arrested in Cairo following reports accusing officials of involvement in smuggling cash, weapons and gold, was later released.
However, Egyptian state media had claimed the aircraft in question was privately owned and that it had only transited through Cairo.
The suspects could face up to 30 years in jail under Zambian law.

Topics: Egypt Zambia

