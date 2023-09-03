Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 

CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s leading film distribution company CineWaves Films announced on Thursday the launch of its China office, making it the first Arab cultural entity with a physical presence in the world’s largest film market.

This came during the Arab-Chinese Animation Forum, and the move aims to achieve strategic international expansion and open up opportunities for Saudi films worldwide.

The official announcement was made by Zha Yindong, vice-mayor of Suzhou and Faisal Baltyuor, the founder of CineWaves Films, in the presence of Chinese government representatives and cultural sectors.

“Cinewaves Films Chinese Office is a significant milestone in international cultural cooperation after the restoration of the Saudi film industry,” said Feng Qian, CEO of Ori Group.

“This will help to advance Sino-Arab development in the cultural and audio-visual industry. The office will carry out business in China in the fields of financing, co-production, distribution, (and) talent cultivation.

“The office will also provide services to other cultural enterprises and organizations in the Arab region to expand the network in China.”

Faisal Baltyuor, founder and CEO of CineWaves Films, said: “Launching our office in China, the largest film market in the world, is part of our ongoing commitment to broaden the international reach of Saudi films and foster cultural exchange with global markets.

“The establishment of our presence in China is a significant step for the Saudi and Arab film industry, opening up new opportunities and audiences.”

He added: “Through our partnership with Ori Group, we will not only participate in the production of Chinese animation films but also encourage them to consider the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for shooting and to facilitate the distribution of these films across the Arab world.

“What is happening now marks a significant milestone for Saudi cinema and requires concerted efforts and unwavering focus from all stakeholders.”

CineWaves Films has a wide international presence. It co-produced the Sudanese film “Goodbye Julia,” directed by Mohamed Kordofani, the first Sudanese film to compete in the Uncertain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival and which won the Freedom Award.

In addition to its production ventures, CineWaves Films has partnered with Film Clinic for the distribution of Arab films in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration has facilitated the distribution of several critically acclaimed films, including “The Man Who Sold His Skin” for the Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, “You will Die at Twenty” by Sudanese director Amjad Abu Alala, and two Egyptian titles: “Yomeddine” by A.B. Shawky and “19 B” by Ahmad Abdalla, among others.