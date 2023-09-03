You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France
1 / 2
People attend the funeral of Bilal Kissi, one of two jet skiers who was killed by Algerian border guards, in the city of Saidia, Morocco, on Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France
2 / 2
People attend the funeral of Bilal Kissi, one of two jet skiers who was killed by Algerian border guards, in the city of Saidia, Morocco, on Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vdy9

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France
  • Two of the skiers were killed, a third was wounded and detained, while a fourth one managed to escape
  • The survivor said his group got lost and ran out of fuel while jet-skiing along Moroccan waters
  • The killings come at a time of increased tensions between Algeria and Morocco
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria said Sunday its security forces had opened fire this week after a group of jet skiers from Morocco ignored warning shots and refused to comply with orders to stop.

Lawyers for two men shot dead in the incident plan to file a complaint in France. One was French-Moroccan and the other held a residence permit in France.
“During a security patrol inside our territorial waters, a coast guard unit intercepted on Tuesday at 7:47 p.m. (18:47 GMT), three jet skis that clandestinely entered our territorial waters,” a defense ministry press release said.
“After issuing an audible warning and ordering them to stop several times, the suspects refused to comply and fled,” it added of Tuesday’s incident in which two tourists were killed.
The defense ministry said that after several warning rounds, “shots were fired, forcing one of the jet skis to stop, and the other two fled.”
The ministry said the shootings happened “because of increased activity by drugs-trafficking gangs and organized crime” in the border zone, and because of “the obstinacy of those on the jet skis.”
The statement said one body was recovered on Wednesday, “of an unidentified man with a gunshot wound.”
His body was taken to Tlemcen for an autopsy, it added.
The defense ministry statement said people should “not pay attention to false information that aims to sully the honorable image of the Algerian forces.”

Reports from Morocco said French-Moroccan tourist Bilal Kissi, 29, and his Moroccan cousin Abdelali Mechouar, 40, were killed.
A third man, Smail Snabe, was wounded and detained in Algeria, according to media reports in Morocco on Friday.
Kissi’s brother Mohamed, who had also been in the group, said they got lost and ran out of fuel after leaving the Moroccan resort of Saidia, near the border with Algeria.
He said he managed to leave the area after the incident and was picked up by the Moroccan navy.
Bilal Kissi’s body was recovered on Saidia beach on the Moroccan side of the border.
Saidia is a popular Moroccan summer resort known for its long beach and water sports.
Kissi was buried on Thursday in Bni Drar village near Oujda, in the presence of dozens of relatives.
Sunday’s statement from the defense ministry was the first official reaction from Algeria to Tuesday’s incident.
In Morocco, the prosecutor’s office in the city of Oujda has opened an investigation, a judicial source told the official Moroccan news agency MAP on Friday.
The family of the two tourists killed are to launch a legal action in France, their lawyers announced on Sunday.
Hakim Chergui, who is acting for the families of the victims, said the legal action would be submitted on Monday or Tuesday.
They are accusing the Algerian authorities of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, the hijacking of a vessel and failure to assist a person in danger.

The break in diplomatic relations between Morocco and Algeria “does not justify the committing of the least crime and even less so the impunity of those responsible,” said a statement from the lawyers.
It was issued shortly before the Algerian defense ministry statement was released.
It comes at a time of increased tensions between Algeria and Morocco, exacerbated by antagonism over the disputed Western Sahara territory.
The border between the two North African countries has been closed since 1994, and Algiers severed diplomatic ties in August 2021, accusing Morocco of “hostile acts” — a decision Rabat called “completely unjustified.”
There has been no official statement yet from Rabat about the incident.
However, Morocco’s state-run National Human Rights Council (CNDH) condemned the use of live fire by the Algerian coast guard against “defenseless citizens, instead of helping people lost at sea.”
It said this was “a grave violation of international norms.”
The CNDH also said that a third person was still in intensive care in Oujda, without naming him.
It said Snabe had been “sentenced to 18 months” in prison in Algeria.
 

Topics: Algeria Morocco Algeria-Morocco conflict

Related

Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing
Middle-East
Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing
Jet skiers killed by Algeria coast guard after losing way: reports
Middle-East
Jet skiers killed by Algeria coast guard after losing way: reports

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan

People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (AFP)
People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan

People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (AFP)
  • Thousands evacuated, flights canceled as first major storm hits the island in 4 years
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

TAITUNG: Typhoon Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan Sunday, unleashing torrential downpours, whipping up winds and plunging thousands of households into darkness as the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights canceled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm.
Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said in a news conference the typhoon was “at our doorstep” and by 3:40 p.m. confirmed to AFP it had made landfall in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan.
Residents hunkered down indoors in the dark, staying away from windows as strong gusts of wind sent fallen trees and dislodged water tanks flying in the air, according to an AFP reporter.
“I think this time it is serious,” said retired mechanic Chang Jhi-ming, 58, in Taitung.

FASTFACT

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights canceled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm.

“This is just beginning, the wind is just coming in and you can see trees toppling already.”
The typhoon has gathered speed since yesterday, and at 7:15 p.m. was carrying sustained winds of about 140 kilometers per hour.
“Rain and wind will be most intense and its impact will be most obvious during this period” after landfall, said a spokesperson with the weather bureau, adding that the typhoon will move into the Taiwan Strait by Monday evening.
Across the island, more than 21,000 households lost power and, while most saw it restored by mid-afternoon, about 9,000 were still without electricity when Haikui hit — including in Taitung.
Authorities have reported two minor injuries in Hualien county, a mountainous region where a warning for flash floods was issued, after a fallen tree hit a car.
Hualien and Taitung counties were also under a torrential rainfall advisory, due to remain in place until at least Monday afternoon.
The last major storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which killed one person.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Haikui would be the first in four years to cross the Central Mountain Range running north to south of the island — a path that could lead to landslides in surrounding counties.
“I remind the people to make preparations for the typhoon and watch out for your safety, avoid going out or any dangerous activities,” Tsai said.
The streets in Hualien were deserted Sunday, battered by unrelenting rain, while a fishing harbor in northeastern coastal Yilan county saw towering waves slam against the shore.
In Yilan, some residents braved the downpour to shop at a nighttime market that had remained open despite the authorities’ warnings.
In Taitung, ripped-up trees already littered the streets before Haikui landed, street signs swayed under the strong winds and a restaurant owner tied down his signpost advertising seafood.
The military had mobilized soldiers and equipment, such as amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats, around the parts of Taiwan where Haikui was expected to have the heaviest impact.

 

Topics: Typhoon Haikui

Related

US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program
World
US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program
Hundreds flee floods as super typhoon brushes past Philippines
World
Hundreds flee floods as super typhoon brushes past Philippines

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
  • Bakr lauded the king’s role in Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Fayez Basbous, chairman of the Palestine Committee in Jordan’s Lower House, reaffirmed King Abdullah’s commitment to reviving solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Jordan News Agency reported.

The statement was made during the committee’s meeting on Sunday with Dr. Ahmed Bakr, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Academics. 

Basbous stressed the need to support the Palestinian people in securing their rights, and urged the union to continue its role in raising awareness of the Palestinian cause.

Bakr lauded the king’s role in Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites. Citing Israeli government attacks against the Palestinian people, Bakr emphasized the mounting pressures on Jordan to defend the Palestinian cause.

The union is hosting the International Scientific Conference for the Protection of Jerusalem and Islamic and Christian Sanctities in November. 
 

Topics: Jordan Palestinian cause

Related

Palestinian trucker kills Israeli soldier in ramming, is shot
Middle-East
Palestinian trucker kills Israeli soldier in ramming, is shot
US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments’ about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’
Middle-East
US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments’ about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria

Ethan Goldrich
Ethan Goldrich
Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
AFP

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria

Ethan Goldrich
  • Key officials reiterate importance of strong American partnership with SDF in efforts to defeat Daesh
Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The US Embassy in Syria said on Sunday that senior officials had met Kurdish-led forces and community leaders in eastern Syria, discussing the need for de-escalation after days of deadly violence.

Fighting erupted in the Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province after the US-backed, Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF detained Ahmad Al-Khabil, the head of the local Deir Ezzor Military
Council, last Sunday.
The violence has killed 49 fighters from both sides and eight civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, and a curfew went into effect in the area on Saturday.

BACKGROUND

The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved ‘elements of the regime and some beneficiaries’ of Ahmad Al-Khabil.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Ethan Goldrich and Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, commander of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq, met “in northeast Syria” with the SDF, Kurdish authorities and tribal leaders from Deir Ezzor, the American Embassy said.
“They agreed on the importance of addressing the grievances” of Deir Ezzor residents, “the dangers of outsiders interfering” and “the need to avoid civilian deaths and casualties,” said an embassy statement on X, formerly Twitter.
The participants also agreed on “the need for de-escalation of violence as soon as possible,” said the statement from the US Embassy, which is based outside Syria.
The largely Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province is controlled by the SDF to the east of the Euphrates, while forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iran-affiliated fighters are stationed on the west bank.
Kurdish authorities manage areas under their control through local civilian and military councils, to avoid upsetting local Arab tribes.
The US-led coalition maintains bases in the area, including at Syria’s largest gas field, Al-Omar.
Goldrich and Vowell “reiterated the importance of the strong US partnership with the SDF” in efforts to defeat Daesh, the statement added.
The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved “elements of the regime and some beneficiaries” of Khabil.
On Sunday, a day after the curfew came into effect, the SDF and the Observatory said the situation appeared to be calming down.
SDF spokesman Farhad Shami said the tensions had been restricted to five villages out of 120 in the area, adding that “in one remaining village, matters are moving toward resolution.”
The situation “is being handled with great sensitivity, but we hope the issues will be settled soon, whether militarily or in communication with the Arab tribes in the region,” he added.
The SDF spearheaded the offensive that defeated Daesh’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people since it broke out in 2011.

 

Topics: Kurds Syria

Related

President Bashar al-Assad (C-R) touring the new power plant in the coastal city of Baniyas on August 3, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Syrian Kurds: US-led coalition needs ‘to have a clear stance’
Kurds demonstrate on Lausanne treaty centenary
Middle-East
Kurds demonstrate on Lausanne treaty centenary

Tunisia opposition party calls for release of key official from house arrest

Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
Updated 50 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia opposition party calls for release of key official from house arrest

Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
  • The National Salvation Front said it “considers this new step to be part of the series of continuous measures attacking democracy and freedoms in Tunisia”
Updated 50 min 17 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s opposition party Ennahdha said that one of its senior officials has been placed under house arrest by authorities in what it called an illegal decision.
Ennahdha condemned in a statement on Sunday the sanction against Abdel Karim Harouni and called for him to be released.
The National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition which includes Ennahdha, said in a statement that Harouni had been placed under house arrest from Saturday evening, one day before he was to take part in a meeting to prepare the party’s congress scheduled in October.
The opposition coalition denounced an “arbitrary decision” that comes “in the context of the arrest of the historical leaders of the Ennahdha party, the closure of all its headquarters, and threats to its leaders and activists.”

FASTFACT

The National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition which includes Ennahdha, said in a statement that Abdel Karim Harouni had been placed under house arrest from Saturday evening,

The National Salvation Front said it “considers this new step to be part of the series of continuous measures attacking democracy and freedoms in Tunisia.”
The move comes after Rached Ghannouchi was arrested earlier this year and sentenced to a year in prison for allegedly referring to police officers as tyrants in what his party said amounted to a sham trial.
Ghannouchi, 82, founder of the Ennahdha party and a former speaker of parliament, is the most prominent critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied.
He has maintained that Saied’s move in 2021 to take all powers into his hands amounted to a coup.
Saied shut down the Ennahdha-led parliament in 2021 and has since moved to consolidate power amid growing public disillusionment with Tunisia’s democracy.
Police have detained several other opposition figures this year.
The crackdown on opponents comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia.

 

Topics: Ennahda party Tunisia Abdel Karim Harouni

Related

Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
Middle-East
Tunisia places senior official in main opposition party under house arrest
Italy seeks more cooperation with Tunisia against illegal migration
Middle-East
Italy seeks more cooperation with Tunisia against illegal migration

Erdogan’s Russia visit is vital for Black Sea grain deal, chief aide says

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (REUTERS)
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (REUTERS)
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters

Erdogan’s Russia visit is vital for Black Sea grain deal, chief aide says

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (REUTERS)
  • Russian drones hit Danube River port infrastructure that is critical to Ukraine’s grain exports, injuring at least two people in the attack on southern parts of the Odesa region on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will focus on the Black Sea grain deal during their meeting on Monday as Turkiye seeks to bring Moscow back to the deal, Erdogan’s chief foreign policy adviser said.
“We play a leading role here. We see strong support from all around the world for the realization of the grain corridor,” Erdogan’s chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic told an interview on A Haber television channel.
“The current status (of the grain deal) will be discussed at the summit on Monday. We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success because this is a situation that affects the entire world,” Kilic said.
Russian drones hit Danube River port infrastructure that is critical to Ukraine’s grain exports, injuring at least two people in the attack on southern parts of the Odesa region on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said.
The Danube has become Ukraine’s main route for exporting grain since July, when Russia quit a UN and Turkiye-brokered deal that had given safe passage to Kyiv’s exports of grains, oilseeds and vegetables oils via the Black Sea.
Ankara acknowledged the technical complexities surrounding the agreement, particularly concerning Russian grain and payment mechanisms, Kilic said. The issue also involves international payment systems such as SWIFT, posing a multifaceted challenge, Kilic added.
“Here, the decision of Russian leader is important. I believe that the bilateral meeting between President Erdogan and Putin will play the most important role in this issue.”

 

Topics: Turkiye Black Sea grain deal Russia

Related

Russia says it will have talks with Turkiye about alternative to Black Sea deal
Middle-East
Russia says it will have talks with Turkiye about alternative to Black Sea deal
Two more ships pass through Black Sea corridor – Zelensky
World
Two more ships pass through Black Sea corridor – Zelensky

Latest updates

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France
Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France
Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan
People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (AFP)
UK govt vows action as over 104 schools shut down due to crumbling concrete scandal
More than 50 other education sites have already been forced to put “mitigations in place” this year due to the presence of RAAC.
Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference in Kyiv. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.