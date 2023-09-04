Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Singapore president-elect and Thailand’s new PM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his victory in Singapore's presidential election, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two leaders also sent their congratulations on Sunday to Srettha Thavisin on his selection as prime minister of Thailand, another SPA report said.
In separate cables, the king and crown prince further wished the new leaders of the two Southeast Asian countries and their peoples "success" and "further progress and prosperity."
Tharman, 66, an economist by profession who has previously served his country in various capacities, was announced winner in the September 1, 2023 election after receiving 70.40% of the vote. He will succeed Halimah Yacob and will be the 9th president of Singapore.
As head of state, the president of Singapore appoints the prime minister, who is the head of government.
Srettha, the new prime minister of Thailand, was named to the post by Parliament on August 22 and King Maha Vajiralongkorn issued his royal approval on September 1.
A prominent real estate developer until officially entering politics last year, Srettha will also hold the finance minister’s post.
ROSHN reaches for ‘bigger social impact’ in Saudi Arabia
The PIF-backed company’s Yuhyeek program is helping to build sustainable Saudi communities through multiple initiatives
Updated 04 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: ROHSN, a Saudi real estate developer powered by the Public Investment Fund, has proven itself to be one of the leading socially responsible enterprises, adding value to properties while accounting for the Kingdom’s environment and community.
Corporate social responsibility is an important element of enterprises as it increases the economic growth of the country, enhances the well-being of employees and their families, and contributes to the development of local communities and society.
ROSHN’s corporate social responsibility involves, but is not limited to, championing women’s empowerment, implementing policies to protect and benefit the environment, ending poverty on a national and global level, and community volunteering.
Mohammed Ashour, senior manager of corporate social responsibility at ROSHN, leads the company’s commitment to communities and society at large. “We like to challenge ourselves and raise the bar when it comes to social responsibility, we don’t follow the traditional corporate social responsibility of the past,” Ashour said.
ROSHN’s focus is on improving the quality of life of the community and follows five main pillars: community development, environment and sustainability, art and culture, health and wellness, education and innovation.
HIGHLIGHTS
• ROSHN launched an art program to support local artists.
• Their Yuhyeek program contributes building sustainable and healthy lifestyles for Saudis.
“The five pillars reflect the values of the ROSHN group, and through these pillars we engage in initiatives and programs that support and increase the quality of life and give back to the communities,” Ashour said.
Their main social responsibility program, Yuhyeek, contributes to advancing the social and economic development of the Kingdom as well as building sustainable and healthy lifestyles for Saudis.
The program also focuses on building development partnerships with leading entities in the non-profit sector, to increase the quality of life and support for underprivileged families in the Kingdom.
ROSHN’s social responsibility program supports and partners with initiatives that make the health, wellness and well-being of the community a top priority.
We like to challenge ourselves and raise the bar when it comes to social responsibility, we don’t follow the traditional corporate social responsibility of the past.
Mohammed Ashour, CSR senior manager at ROSHN
Saudi Vision 2030 focuses on improving quality of life and building communities through multiple indicators and projectors, and this has inspired the development of the Yuhyeek program, Ashour said.
“We have been (in) a proud partnership with the sports federation (Saudi Sports for All Federation), we supported the first marathon in Riyadh, the second marathon, as well as the first Jeddah half-marathon,” Ashour said.
He added: “We have also supported multiple walks and parades and different activities hosted by the ROSHN waterfront in Jeddah.”
Yuhyeek has supported several activities and initiatives for people with disabilities and has engaged in multiple awareness programs, including leading the national breast cancer awareness campaign across the Kingdom with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association.
The program has also adopted accessibility standards across different infrastructures within the communities and promoted sustainability through its tree-planting initiatives. The program includes an environmental sustainability initiative that adopts sustainability and recycling standards across ROSHN offices and sites in the Kingdom, making environmental awareness and a socially conscious and responsible community a top priority.
Investing in art and culture is another important pillar of the program. Through a strategic partnership between ROSHN and the Ministry of Culture, Yuhyeek has supported several initiatives across the ministry’s ecosystem.
The program, in partnership with the ministry, launched the Diriyah Biennale Foundation and was part of the Islamic Arts Biennale hosted for the first time in the Kingdom.
“The biennale lasted for four months early this year and it was a huge attraction, and a great platform for visitors as well as locals and residents to visit and know more about the Islamic art across history,” he said.
In its effort to invest in art and culture, ROSHN launched an art program where it partnered with local artists to develop art pieces. Ashour said: “Several of the locally developed art pieces are now located in our sales representative and offices across the Kingdom.
“We are proud of these pieces reflecting the local culture and history, most importantly showcasing and supporting the work of our talented local artists.”
Earlier this year, ROSHN signed a memorandum of understanding with Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work to promote community-driven and social projects in the Kingdom.
“Since our collaboration with Ehsan, we supported more than 18 initiatives in the last four months alone … initiatives focusing on autism, kidney failure treatments, disabilities, orphans, mobile clinics, and food-saving programs for food banks,” Ahsour said.
One of the largest and leading projects of Yuhyeek was the renovation project in partnership with Tarmeem Charity, in which 75 houses were renovated in seven different regions across the Kingdom.
“We are hoping that this continues and reflects further initiatives by Yuhyeek and to also reach for a bigger social impact,” Ashour said.
Saudi Arabia’s public library coin collection reveals history of Islamic world
The Islamic currency began its development at the beginning of the year 692 A.D. during the reign of the Umayyad Caliph Abd Al-Malik ibn Marwan
The King Abdulaziz Public Library’s coin collection covers all Islamic periods of the past 1,400 years
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Historical coins from around the Arab and Islamic world are prominent artifacts that can reveal the religious, political, economic, social, and artistic events that occurred in the era they originated. The King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh boasts a collection of more than 8,100 historical coins made of gold, silver and other metals.
The study of these coins is related to various areas of life as well as to the countries and places where they were minted. The coinage process took place in many Arab and Islamic nations and regions, including Makkah and Madinah, as well as the Islamic Caliphate’s locations, namely in Damascus, Baghdad, Cairo, Tunisia and Andalusia.
Initially, dinars were minted in the same way as Byzantine bronze coins — portraying the Roman ruler Heraclius with his two sons — at the mint in Alexandria. The Islamic currency began its development at the beginning of the year 692 A.D. during the reign of the Umayyad Caliph Abd Al-Malik ibn Marwan.
NUMBER
8k+
The King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh boasts a collection of more than 8,100 historical coins made of gold, silver and other metals.
The King Abdulaziz Public Library’s coin collection covers all Islamic periods of the past 1,400 years. The collection also has a wide geographical coverage which includes India and Central Asia in the East, Morocco and Andalusia in the West, the Caucasus in the North, and Yemen and Oman in the South.
According to some experts, the coins at the library are part of one of the most important and distinguished collections preserved in the Kingdom. The library possesses rare Arab and Islamic coins dating back to the Umayyad, Abbasid, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Atabeg, Seljuk and Mamluk eras, which were found in the Islamic Levant and Maghreb countries until the Ottoman era.
The first Arab Islamic dinar can be found at the library; it is distinguished by the fact that it is the first Arab Islamic coin to be minted, given that the coins used in the early Islamic era were minted in non-Islamic countries.
According to a report by Saudi Press Agency, the coin is engraved with the inscription of the Shahadah (Islamic testimony of faith), and the obverse shows “a pole on four stands topped with a small ball to the right and Iota Beta in Greek to the left, which refers to the number 12.” The reverse of the coin shows “an image of three persons, the Byzantine emperor and his two sons, wearing Arab traditional costumes which are different from the Byzantine costumes that appear on the Byzantine dinar.” It weighs 3.1 grams with a diameter of 18.3 millimeters.
Most of the Islamic coins at the library cannot be found anywhere else in the world. The library’s collection includes a Sasanian Arab dirham minted in Damascus in 695 A.D., and an Abbasid dirham minted in Basra in 758 A.D. during the reign of Caliph Abu Jaafar Al-Mansour. The term “slave” (originally written in Arabic “abed”) is engraved under the writings on the obverse of the Abbasid dirham coin, which distinguishes it from other coins minted during the reign of Caliph Al-Mansour as well as from those minted in Basra. It is noteworthy that the aforementioned term was never engraved on the coins minted earlier during the caliph’s reign.
The dirham is a valuable addition to the library’s collection, which also includes the Tulunid dinar minted in Palestine in 906 A.D. and the Makkah dinar minted in 1060 A.D., in addition to other coins belonging to the civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula.
The Arab and Islamic coins at the library fall within its cultural and knowledge strategy to preserve Arab and Islamic heritage using books, documents, photos, and artifacts in order to provide researchers and scholars with diverse historical material, and to highlight the valuable heritage of the Kingdom.
Coins are indexed and classified according to the scientific methods used in classifying international coin collections, and the library creates a database including all the basic data for each coin. The data is entered into an automated system available to the library’s researchers and specialists.
GCC chief lauds Saudi Arabia’s DCO for sustainability efforts
Albudaiwi visited the DCO’s headquarters in Riyadh
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, lauded the Saudi Digital Cooperation Organization on Sunday for its efforts to achieve worldwide sustainable development in the digital realm, particularly the digital economy.
Albudaiwi made the statement during a visit to the DCO’s headquarters in Riyadh, Kuwait News Agency reported.
The secretary-general confirmed that the DCO and the GCC have agreed to find ways to collaborate digitally, particularly on youth and women’s affairs.
KSrelief signs $5m deal to provide clean drinking water in Somalia
Deal will involve drilling of 24 solar-powered artesian wells, restoring another 20 wells
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Sunday signed a $5 million agreement with a Somali civil society organization to supply clean drinking water to drought-affected communities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Moallem, director of KSrelief’s health and environmental aid department, said that the deal will involve the drilling of 24 solar-powered artesian wells and the restoration of another 20 wells.
Al-Moallem added that there will be an educational program on sanitation and hygiene as well as training for water resource management committees on well operation and maintenance.
More than 1 million Somalis will benefit from the wells, which will provide a sustainable and renewable source of clean drinking water.
According to the Saudi Aid Platform, the Kingdom has invested more than $400 million in humanitarian efforts across Somalia.
Al-Moallem said that KSRelief recently launched projects worth $190 million in various fields, including community support, health, water, emergency relief, food provision, malnutrition prevention and empowerment.
The $5 million water initiative is among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.
Saudi Arabia harbors more gender-diverse gaming sector globally, experts say
Jessica Tams, the CEO of Seven Falls, participated in a panel discussion featuring prominent female personalities in the esports industry
Updated 03 September 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: At the recent Next World Forum in Riyadh, the largest esports and gaming conference worldwide, industry leaders and experts noted that Saudi Arabia has a more gender-diverse sector compared to its US counterpart.
Jessica Tams, the CEO of Seven Falls, participated in a panel discussion featuring prominent female personalities in the esports industry, including Holly Liu of PKO Investments, investor Boyoung Kim, and adviser and investor Fan Shen.
The panel, “Breaking the Code: The Challenges for Women in Gaming Leadership,” explored female success in a male-dominated world as well as the significant challenges women faced, such as fighting stereotypes and making difficult career decisions.
The US average of women in the gaming industry is typically 20 percent, Liu said. Using those statistics, Saudi Arabia supersedes that number across its game development studios, Tams said during the panel.
“Hopefully that will stay … because of the programs from the government and training, and because they are gender-blind, when they’re coming up, and they’re very data-driven, it’s enabled a lot of women to come up and have jobs,” Tams said.
They drew an example from one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent game development companies.
Tams said: “I’ve noticed most of the companies in the gaming space are doing well, because having a diverse company makes better products. The companies that are very toxic, luckily are not producing this product for us. You can see a great example, actually, here in the Kingdom with Manga Productions, where they have over 60 percent women on staff.”
“They have programs for youth where they funnel them up, send them off to Japan and the US to get trained, and bring them back. They’ve noticed that a lot of the people that are coming back, because they’re so highly qualified, are actually women.”
In the US, finding women leaders in the industry is difficult. Griffin Gaming Partners attempted to track the number of female co-founder companies over the past year — but that wasn’t enough, Kim said. The numbers stayed stagnant and low, quarter after quarter, and it became a challenge to actively increase outbound activities to seek out those female founders.
Kim explained that the process involves “intentionally seeking out those opportunities. Same thing for recruiting: we took a data-driven approach, and noticed that there simply wasn’t enough coming down the pipeline from the initial application submission stage.
“So, what we had to do was reach out to candidates with experiences that we’re looking for, or adjacent experiences if it had to be, and once they came through the interviewer pipeline, really training them, spending extra time giving them the unfair advantage — because they have an unfair playground when they join.”
A study conducted by the University of California Los Angeles showed that women are more inclined to voice their opinions when there is a representation of at least 30 percent or more women in the room.
One major barrier for women in the gaming industry is the male-dominated company cultures, pay gaps, and lack of belonging as minorities. Women leaders are taking action by actively including women in the field, providing safe spaces for their growth, promoting themselves and other women, and creating opportunities. It is important to incorporate women into corporate and decision-making spaces, as diverse leadership teams lead to greater innovation, growth and creativity.
“I think it’s very important for any company to realize that because females, right now, fall in a lot more economic power. Having female employees in leadership to really capture that is really beneficial for the business,” Shen said.