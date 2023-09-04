You are here

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Aug. 10, 2023. (AP file photo)
A ship carrying Ukrainian grain is seen in the Black Sea near port of Odesa. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Reuters

  • Erdogan will meet with Putin in a bid to persuade him to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal
  • Russia hypes up use hypersonic missile amid battlefield losses in Ukraine
Reuters

Russia launched an overnight air attack on one of Ukraine’s major grain exporting ports, Ukrainian officials said, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, were due to hold talks.
Ukraine’s air force urged residents of Izmail port, one of Ukraine’s two major grain-exporting ports on the Danube River in the Odesa region, to seek shelter after midnight on Monday. Some Ukraine media reported the sound of blasts in the area.
Putin and Erdogan were to meet on Monday in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi as Ankara and the United Nations seek to revive a Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global food crisis. Ankara called the talks vital for the deal.
Russia quit the deal in July — a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye — complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.
After quitting the Black Sea grain deal, Moscow has launched frequent attacks on the ports of the Danube River, which has since become Ukraine’s major route for exporting grain.
Monday’s attack — the scale of which was not immediately known — followed Russia’s strikes on Sunday on the other major Danube port of Reni, in which the port’s infrastructure was damaged and at least two people injured.

Hypersonic missiles
Moscow, meanwhile, hyped up its use of hypersonic, air-launched Kinzhal missiles in Ukraine by presenting with state awards the first crew that launched them.

"The Su-34 aircraft used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile during the special military operation", Russian TASS state news agency cited an unnamed military source as saying. “The first crew that successfully completed this task was presented with state awards.”

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.” Kyiv and its allies say the 18-month-long Russian aggression is an unprovoked war to grab land.
Moscow has said very little so far about the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, but Ukraine’s military Kyiv says Russia uses them frequently.
TASS did not say when Russia used the Kinzhal missiles for the first time in Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry said in March that the missiles had been deployed to destroy Ukrainian targets, according to the ministry’s Telegram channel.
The Kinzhal is one of six “next generation” weapons unveiled by President Vladimir Putin in a speech in March 2018. 

 

Cyprus police make more arrests as racism-fueled violence spreads

Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

  • Cyprus has seen an upsurge in anti-migrant sentiment in recent years, as well as a spike in antisocial behavior which was formerly restricted to soccer hooliganism and drunken tourists
Reuters

NICOSIA: Police in Cyprus have made 20 arrests after a spate of racism-fueled violence against migrants which erupted in the west of the island last week and spread to its southern city of Limassol in a weekend rampage.
Storefronts belonging to migrants in the island’s second city were smashed and Asian delivery drivers assaulted in a string of violent incidents which started on Friday night and continued until the early hours of Sunday.
Cyprus has seen an upsurge in anti-migrant sentiment in recent years, as well as a spike in antisocial behavior which was formerly restricted to soccer hooliganism and drunken tourists.
Last week Syrians living in Chlorakas, a village in western Cyprus, were targeted by hooded attackers in sporadic incidents over two days, leading to 22 arrests.
Undeterred, about 500 people moved to Limassol on Friday going on a rampage which targeted foreign-owned businesses and people who did not look Greek Cypriot. Overnight Saturday to Sunday, three people from southeast Asia were attacked and robbed, state media said.
The latest disturbances have been fueled by what advocacy groups say is a fumbled response by state authorities to a surge in irregular migration to the eastern Mediterranean island and a tolerance of xenophobic rhetoric and behavior.
State officials frequently say Cyprus is on the frontline of irregular migration in the eastern Mediterranean, though the rate of increase has tapered off this year.
Migrants reach Cyprus from the neighboring Middle East and also from Africa through a porous cease-fire line splitting the island.
“We had a government that for 10 years, were (using) rhetoric that more or less portrayed these people as a real national and ethnic and demographic security threat,” said Doros Polycarpou of the advocacy group Kisa.
“They used the narrative, they created the framework, the demands from the society but they couldn’t deliver the necessary action,” he told Reuters.
Cyprus itself has a large number of internally displaced persons from conflicts between Greek and Turkish Cypriots starting in 1963, and a Turkish invasion in 1974 which uprooted more than 200,000 people. A large number of people still live in government-facilitated housing hastily constructed after the conflict.
Among the victims of the weekend’s violence were a group of visitors from Kuwait, according to social media accounts of witnesses.
Senior diplomat Kyriakos Kouros said a protest was filed by an ambassador of an unnamed Arab state on Saturday after tourists were targeted.
“They cut short their visit. I doubt they will ever return,” Kouros, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on the social media platform X on Sunday, posting a picture of the departure of a group at an airport. One member of the group was in a wheelchair.
“It is the first time I have felt so embarrassed about such an incident in our country,” he wrote. “This isn’t the Cyprus I was born, raised, had a family and am getting old in,” he said.

 

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan

People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

  • Thousands evacuated, flights canceled as first major storm hits the island in 4 years
AFP

TAITUNG: Typhoon Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan Sunday, unleashing torrential downpours, whipping up winds and plunging thousands of households into darkness as the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

A woman struggles with her umbrella against gusts of wind generated by Typhoon Haikui in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP)

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights canceled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm.
Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said in a news conference the typhoon was “at our doorstep” and by 3:40 p.m. confirmed to AFP it had made landfall in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan.
Residents hunkered down indoors in the dark, staying away from windows as strong gusts of wind sent fallen trees and dislodged water tanks flying in the air, according to an AFP reporter.
“I think this time it is serious,” said retired mechanic Chang Jhi-ming, 58, in Taitung.

FASTFACT

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights canceled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm.

“This is just beginning, the wind is just coming in and you can see trees toppling already.”
The typhoon has gathered speed since yesterday, and at 7:15 p.m. was carrying sustained winds of about 140 kilometers per hour.
“Rain and wind will be most intense and its impact will be most obvious during this period” after landfall, said a spokesperson with the weather bureau, adding that the typhoon will move into the Taiwan Strait by Monday evening.

Across the island, more than 21,000 households lost power and, while most saw it restored by mid-afternoon, about 9,000 were still without electricity when Haikui hit — including in Taitung.
Authorities have reported two minor injuries in Hualien county, a mountainous region where a warning for flash floods was issued, after a fallen tree hit a car.
Hualien and Taitung counties were also under a torrential rainfall advisory, due to remain in place until at least Monday afternoon.
The last major storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which killed one person.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Haikui would be the first in four years to cross the Central Mountain Range running north to south of the island — a path that could lead to landslides in surrounding counties.
“I remind the people to make preparations for the typhoon and watch out for your safety, avoid going out or any dangerous activities,” Tsai said.
The streets in Hualien were deserted Sunday, battered by unrelenting rain, while a fishing harbor in northeastern coastal Yilan county saw towering waves slam against the shore.
In Yilan, some residents braved the downpour to shop at a nighttime market that had remained open despite the authorities’ warnings.
In Taitung, ripped-up trees already littered the streets before Haikui landed, street signs swayed under the strong winds and a restaurant owner tied down his signpost advertising seafood.
The military had mobilized soldiers and equipment, such as amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats, around the parts of Taiwan where Haikui was expected to have the heaviest impact.

 

UK govt vows action as over 104 schools shut down due to crumbling concrete scandal

Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

  • The government will take action immediately when we know there is any kind of risk
AFP

LONDON: The UK government vowed Sunday to “do what it takes” to ensure pupils’ safety, after scores of schools were forced to shut buildings made with an aerated concrete prone to collapse.
As many as 104 schools and colleges containing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete have been ordered not to reopen buildings this coming term, in a growing scandal dating back years.
More than 50 other education sites have already been forced to put “mitigations in place” this year due to the presence of RAAC.
Structural experts have warned it is likely to be found within many other sites, including hospitals, courts and some public housing, and they may also have to close for remedial works.
RAAC — a cheap, lightweight form of concrete — was widely used in parts of building construction across Britain from the 1950s to the mid-1990s, with concerns about its risk of collapse emerging since 2018.
That year the roof of a primary school in Kent, southeast England, collapsed without warning.
“The government will take action immediately when we know there is any kind of risk,” Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt told Sky News as he faced a barrage of questions about the issue.
“We will do what it takes to make sure that children are safe,” he added, amid a public outcry as millions of pupils return to school from summer holidays.
“We will prioritize spending money to sort out these problems where that needs to happen.”
Hunt said officials had initiated a “huge survey” of every single school in the country to identify where RAAC is in place.
The Sunday Times reported that experts have cautioned that asbestos could be exposed in the schools affected by the crumbling concrete, resulting in many being shut for months.
Meanwhile, the Collaborative Reporting for Safer Structures UK organization has repeatedly warned in reports that RAAC planks are present in many types of UK buildings.
The “useful life” of such planks has been estimated to be around 30 years, it has noted.
In his round of broadcast interviews, Hunt said the government would act wherever potential structural problems are identified.
“If we receive any information that suggests that, then we will take the action that’s necessary,” he told the BBC.
However, education officials, public sector unions and opposition parties have hit out at the government’s handling of the issue, in particular the short notice given to impacted schools ahead of the new term.
“I am extremely disappointed and frustrated that there was not a plan in place for this happening,” England’s Children’s Commissioner Rachel De Souza told the BBC.
“There should have been planning in place and a really good school building program that has addressed this over the years.”

 

Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference in Kyiv. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 September 2023
AP

  • The announcement sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine’s defense establishment during the war launched by Russia in February 2022
AP

KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.
Zelensky made the announcement on his official Telegram account.
“I have decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large. Now Rustem Umerov should lead the Ministry,” he said.
Umerov, 41, a politician with the opposition Holos party, has served as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022. He was involved in the exchange of prisoners of war, political prisoners, children and civilians, as well as the evacuation of civilians from occupied territories. Umierov was also part of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia over the UN-backed grain deal.
The announcement came after two people were hospitalized following a 3½-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in Ukraine’s Odesa region on Sunday, officials said.
The attack on the Reni seaport comes a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine under a Black Sea grain agreement that Moscow broke off from in July.
Russian forces fired 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones along the Danube River in the early hours of Sunday, 22 of which were shot down by air defenses, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ‘s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, described the assault as part of a Russian drive “to provoke a food crisis and hunger in the world.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the attack was aimed at fuel storage facilities used to supply military equipment.
Putin and Erdogan’s long-awaited meeting is due to take place in Sochi on Russia’s southwest coast on Monday.
Turkish officials have confirmed that the pair will discuss renewing the Black Sea grain initiative, which the Kremlin pulled out of six weeks ago.
The deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye in July 2022 — had allowed nearly 33 million metric tons (36 million tons) of grain and other commodities to leave three Ukrainian ports safely despite Russia’s war.
However, Russia broke away from the agreement after claiming that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer hadn’t been honored.
Moscow complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade, even though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.
The Sochi summit follows talks between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers on Thursday, during which Russia handed over a list of actions that the West would have to take in order for Ukraine’s Black Sea exports to resume.
Erdogan has indicated sympathy with Putin’s position. In July, he said Putin had “certain expectations from Western countries” over the Black Sea deal and that it was “crucial for these countries to take action in this regard.”
Elsewhere in Ukraine, three people were killed in two separate attacks by Russian shelling in the Donetsk area Sunday. An 85-year-old man was named among the victims after being crushed by the rubble of his own home, Ukraine’s Prosecutors’ Office reported.
A 36-year-old man was also killed in another Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson region.
Ukrainian prosecutors announced Sunday that they had opened a war crimes investigation into the death of a police officer killed by Russian shelling on the town of Seredyna-Buda on Saturday afternoon.
Two other police officers and one civilian were wounded during the attack, which hit Ukraine’s north-eastern Sumy region.

Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023

Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

  • Total number of Channel crossings in 2023 has reached 20,973
Arab News

LONDON: The number of migrants arriving in the UK in small boats hit a record for a single day on Saturday, the Independent reported. 

According to the most recent government data, around 872 people crossed the English Channel on 15 small vessels, an average of around 58 people per boat.

The total number of Channel crossings in 2023 has reached 20,973. It is still lower than it was at this time last year, when around 25,000 people had already made the dangerous journey.

The highest daily total since current records began in 2018 is 1,295 on Aug. 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, the average number of migrants crossing the Channel per boat reached a new monthly record in August, when 5,369 people made the journey in 102 boats, averaging roughly 53 migrants each vessel.

As one of his five key priorities while in power, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to cracking down on migrants crossing the channel illegally in small boats.

 

