Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage

Siwar Derbeli, an 18-year-old Tunisian with coeliac disease, stands with her mother, Hasna Arfaoui, as they prepare a gluten-free pasta meal in their kitchen, in Tunis, Tunisia August 30, 2023. (REUTERS)
Siwar Derbeli, an 18-year-old Tunisian with coeliac disease, stands with her mother, Hasna Arfaoui, as they prepare a gluten-free pasta meal in their kitchen, in Tunis, Tunisia August 30, 2023.
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

  • The government has denied that shortages are due to the crisis in public finances, with talks for a foreign bailout stalled and credit ratings agencies warning that Tunisia may default on sovereign debt
TUNIS: For Siwar Derbeli a national rice shortage is not just another inconvenient symptom of Tunisia’s stretched national finances but a source of hunger because the coeliac disease she suffers from means it is one of the few staples she can comfortably eat.
Shortages of imported goods sold at subsidised rates have been increasing in Tunisia since last year, with wheat, sugar, cooking oil and dairy products periodically disappearing from supermarket shelves along with some medicines.
Although rice is not the most common staple in Tunisia, where bread, pasta and couscous are more frequently eaten, its lack of gluten makes it indispensable for the country’s estimated 100,000 people with coeliac disease — an autoimmune condition that prompts a dangerous response to gluten.




Monji ben Hriz, president of the Tunisian Association for Coeliac Disease, attends an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia August 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

“You come home and can’t find the basic food you need to eat. It’s a very unfortunate situation,” said Derbeli, 18.
Her mother, Hasna Arfaoui, was cooking Derbeli’s evening meal with expensive gluten-free pasta that is hard to afford for Arfaoui, an unemployed widow with three children who used to work as a cleaner.
“We have been facing difficulties with her diet, and it has been very tiring for us. The specialized food she needs is expensive and we often struggle to afford it. Basic ingredients like rice are missing,” she said.




A view shows rice for donation at the headquarters of Tunisian Association for Coeliac Disease, in Tunis, Tunisia August 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

The government has denied that shortages are due to the crisis in public finances, with talks for a foreign bailout stalled and credit ratings agencies warning that Tunisia may default on sovereign debt.
However, economists, political analysts and Tunisia’s influential labor union have all said the government is delaying or stopping imports of subsidised goods to help cope with a $5 billion budget deficit despite public hardship.
Monji ben Hriz, president of the Tunisian Association for Coeliac Disease, said no ship was due to offload rice until December and that state-held stocks had already run out.
Some privately imported rice is available, but at a much higher cost that is prohibitive for many Tunisians.
“People are now enduring real difficulties sourcing rice and there are those who have changed their diet for this reason, jeopardizing their health,” he said.

 

Topics: Tunisia coeliac disease gluten

Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

  • Alarmed at high number of injuries during protests involving opposing Eritrean protesters, particularly in Israel, UN human rights chief Volker Turk says
GENEVA: The United Nations’ rights chief said Monday he was “alarmed” by the high number of injuries during recent clashes in Israel involving Eritrean protesters.
Trouble erupted on Saturday when a demonstration against an Eritrean government event turned violent, injuring nearly 140 people, including a dozen Eritrean asylum seekers who were hit by Israeli police gunfire.
“Alarmed at high number of injuries during protests involving opposing Eritrean protesters, particularly in Israel,” UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Crucial that investigations take place, hate speech is avoided — especially by authorities — and principle of non-refoulement is fully respected,” he added.
The clashes began outside a south Tel Aviv venue that was set to host a pro-regime event organized by the Eritrean embassy in Israel.
Hundreds of anti-government Eritreans came to prevent the event from taking place. Israeli police declared their gathering an illegal demonstration and ordered the street to be emptied.
But demonstrators clashed with police who “used live fire against rioters,” Israeli police said in a statement, adding that at least 49 of their personnel were wounded.
While police and Eritrean demonstrators clashed at the event site, there were also confrontations between supporters and opponents of Eritrea’s government elsewhere in Tel Aviv.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel was considering deporting 1,000 Eritreans who took part in “riots” in Tel Aviv over the weekend .
According to June statistics, there are 17,850 Eritrean asylum seekers in Israel.

Topics: United Nations Israel Eritreans Eritrean refugees

Israel halts Gaza imports over ‘attempt to smuggle explosives’

Israel halts Gaza imports over ‘attempt to smuggle explosives’
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

  • Halevi ordered the halting of “commercial deliveries from Gaza to Israel, allowing security adjustments to be made at the crossing
JERUSALEM: Israel’s army chief on Monday ordered the suspension of all imports from Gaza after an alleged attempt to smuggle explosives, the army and defense ministry said in a statement.
Officers from the defense ministry, which controls crossings between Israel and the Palestinian enclave, “detected several kilograms of high quality explosives, hidden within a clothing delivery carried by three trucks” at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the statement said.
Army chief of staff Herzi Halevi, with approval from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, ordered the halting of “commercial deliveries from Gaza to Israel, allowing security adjustments to be made at the crossing.”
“Deliveries will resume in accordance with subsequent situation assessments,” it added.
The statement said Israel “will not allow terror organizations to take advantage of civilian and humanitarian facilities for terror purposes.”
The Gaza Strip has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since the Islamist group Hamas seized power there in 2007.
The Kerem Shalom crossing is the only point of entry for goods between the enclave and Israel.
Monday’s development comes amid raging tensions in the occupied West Bank.
Violence from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged and claimed the lives of at least 225 Palestinians so far this year.
At least 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Israel Gaza

Sweden urges Iran to free national held since April 2022

Johan Floderus. (Twitter @EU_Hostages)
Johan Floderus. (Twitter @EU_Hostages)
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

  • Neither the Swedish authorities nor the European Union have confirmed the detainee’s identity
  • The New York Times has named the man as Johan Floderus, a 33-year-old who works for the EU’s diplomatic service
STOCKHOLM: Sweden on Monday urged Iran to free one of its nationals it says has been held in the country arbitrarily since April 2022 in a case exacerbating bilateral tensions.
“A Swedish citizen — a man in his thirties — was detained in Iran in April 2022. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Sweden in Tehran are working very intensively on the case and are maintaining close contact with the EU,” Sweden’s foreign ministry told AFP in an email.
“The Swedish citizen has been arbitrarily deprived of his freedom and should therefore be released immediately.”
The ministry added it was in daily contact with the detained man’s family.
The New York Times has named the man as Johan Floderus, a 33-year-old who works for the EU’s diplomatic service. He was arrested on April 17 last year as he returned to Tehran following a holiday.
Neither the Swedish authorities nor the European Union have confirmed the detainee’s identity.
Iran announced in July last year it had arrested a man on suspicion of espionage.
“We are aware and have been following very closely the case of a Swedish national detained in Iran,” a European Commission spokesman said.
“We are in a very close touch with the Swedish authorities who have the consular responsibility,” the spokesman added.
“This case has also to be seen in the context of the growing number of arbitrary detentions involving EU citizens,” the Commission spokesman added.
“We have used and will continue to use every opportunity to raise the issue with the Iranian authorities to achieve — in close cooperation with the member states involved — the release of all arbitrarily detained EU citizens.”
The announcement of his arrest in July 2022 came two weeks after an Iranian citizen received a life jail term in Sweden for his role in the Iranian regime’s 1988 mass executions of thousands of opponents.
A Stockholm court found former Iranian prison head Hamid Noury guilty of “aggravated crimes against international law” and “murder.”
Several Western states have denounced what they term “hostage diplomacy” on the part of Iran, consisting of arresting Western nationals to obtain concessions such as the release of its own nationals.
Last May, Belgian humanitarian worker Olivier Vandecasteele, 42, was released after 15 months in Iranian detention for alleged spying in a prisoner swap for Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, sentenced to 20 years for plotting to bomb an opposition rally in Paris.
 

 

Topics: Iran Sweden

UN experts urge forces of powerful Libyan commander to stop evicting residents, demolishing homes

UN experts urge forces of powerful Libyan commander to stop evicting residents, demolishing homes
Updated 05 September 2023
AP

  • The experts said authorities in eastern Libya didn’t provide “any assistance” including compensations for affected residents, and that those who protested their removal were pressured or silenced through power cuts, harassment, and violence
CAIRO: United Nations-commissioned experts on Monday called for forces of a powerful Libyan military commander to stop evicting residents and demolishing their homes in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.
The experts said in a statement that the Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar, has since March removed more than 20,000 residents from their homes “at a very short notice.”
They also said the destruction in the city center “is spreading in an alarmed manner,” with residents expelled and forced to give up their property or their ownership documents.
The demolition is part of a development project in the city, according to local reports.
“The intentional demolitions, including of historic neighborhoods, protected heritage sites and many residential units, have already caused irreparable harm to the urban architecture and living heritage of the city,” the experts said.
A spokesman for Haftar’s forces didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The experts said authorities in eastern Libya didn’t provide “any assistance” including compensations for affected residents, and that those who protested their removal were pressured or silenced through power cuts, harassment, and violence.
The impacted areas remained closed to the public, they said. Al-Wasat, a Libyan news website, reported earlier this year that the demolished buildings included Italian-style houses built during the Italian occupation of Libya in the first half of the 20th century.
Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city, was the epicenter of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising which toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi who was later killed.
The city has become the stronghold for Haftar’s forces in 2014, when the powerful commander launched a major military operation against militant groups and other armed factions. Much of the city had been destroyed in the fighting.
Oil-rich Libya has plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising and is now ruled by rival administrations in the east and the west. Each is backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

 

 

Topics: Libya

UN envoy in Western Sahara for talks on disputed territory

UN envoy in Western Sahara for talks on disputed territory
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

  • Monday’s UN statement said de Mistura’s trip would focus “on the prospects of constructively advancing the political process on Western Sahara in the course of these regional engagements”
RABAT: The United Nations envoy for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, arrived in Laayoune on Monday for talks on the disputed territory, the UN said.
A statement said he was “looking forward to conducting visits in the region and meetings, engaging all concerned ahead of the issuance of the report of the Secretary-General to the Security Council in October.”
The conflict dates back to 1975, when colonial occupier Spain withdrew from Western Sahara, sparking a 15-year war between the Algeria-backed Polisario Front and Morocco for control over the territory.
That ended in a 1991 cease-fire deal with the North African kingdom in control of 80 percent of the resource-rich desert region and the Polisario clinging to hopes of a UN-supervised referendum on independence provided for in the deal.
The referendum has never taken place.
Monday’s UN statement said de Mistura’s trip would focus “on the prospects of constructively advancing the political process on Western Sahara in the course of these regional engagements.”
UN chief Antonio Guterres named de Mistura as his personal envoy for Western Sahara in October 2021, and he has visited the region several times since then.
The Security Council called in October last year for all parties to the dispute to engage in talks to come up with a “lasting and mutually acceptable political solution.”
Western Sahara is a vast desert territory bordering the Atlantic, with fish-rich waters and significant phosphate reserves.
The Security Council is due to vote next month on a resolution on the Western Sahara issue.
 

 

Topics: Western Sahara UN mediator Staffan de Mistura

