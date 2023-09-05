India’s Manipur charges four journalists with misrepresenting violence in the state

MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion

LONDON: MBC Group and Paramount Global Content Distribution have extended their partnership for three more years.

The deal will see the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa region bring more of Paramount’s children’s entertainment content to its platforms, including MBC3, and Shahid.

Ashraf Younis, director of MBC3 at MBC Group, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Paramount Global and continue delivering exceptional content to our young viewers.

“The extension of this partnership represents our shared commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment across traditional broadcasting and digital platforms in the MENA region.”

As part of the renewed agreement, MBC Group will continue to deliver exclusive FTA first-run content on its children’s free-to-air TV channel, MBC3, with a minimum of 350 episodes each year.

It will include recent seasons of shows such as “PAW Patrol,” “The Loud House,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” plus new additions such as “The Patrick Star Show,” “Middlemost Post,” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Shahid, MBC Group’s streaming platform, will also feature titles on-demand, including “Dora the Explorer,” “Shimmer and Shine,” “The Loud House,” and “Bubble Guppies,” in English and French.

In addition, the renewed partnership will include licensing and merchandising rights, allowing MBC Group to use the content for marketing campaigns and other off-screen initiatives.

Bassel Ghoussainy, head of licensing at MBC Group, said: “Our commitment to providing quality entertainment experiences extends beyond broadcasting.

“By leveraging the popularity of the shared content between MBC Group and Paramount Global, we aim to continue creating exciting activations for young fans to engage with their favorite animated characters and related Nickelodeon brands through licensed products and merchandise.”