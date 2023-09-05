Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 

RIYADH: Construction on Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant is set to begin in 2024 as part of the sector’s push towards more sustainable practices.

French firm Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Riyadh-headquartered Shurfah Group have signed a 22-year exclusive licensing agreement as part of the deal, according to a press statement.

The press statement noted that the engineering and production process will be carried out by IBAU Hamburg, a German general contractor, while the operations will be carried out at Hoffmann Green Cement units in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, one of the major oil producers in the world for several decades, is now leading the sustainability journey in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Kingdom itself has set its net-zero emission targets in 2060.

According to the press statement, clinker-free cements are expected to contribute to the decarbonization of the sector.

The agreement will allow Shurfah Group to market Hoffmann Green carbon-free cement throughout Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia has announced that it is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. In order to meet its ecological ambitions, Shurfah is striving to contribute to the sustainable development of the Saudi economy and the realization of Vision 2030,” said Abdullah Al-Majed, founder and chairman of Shurfah Holding.

He added: “The construction of the first vertical plant in 2024 is just the beginning before, we hope, the duplication of several units throughout the country.”