Construction of Saudi Arabia's first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 
The Shurfah and Hoffmann Green management teams at the French Embassy in Saudi Arabia (Hoffmann Green)
Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 
Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Construction on Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant is set to begin in 2024 as part of the sector’s push towards more sustainable practices.

French firm Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Riyadh-headquartered Shurfah Group have signed a 22-year exclusive licensing agreement as part of the deal, according to a press statement.  

The press statement noted that the engineering and production process will be carried out by IBAU Hamburg, a German general contractor, while the operations will be carried out at Hoffmann Green Cement units in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia, one of the major oil producers in the world for several decades, is now leading the sustainability journey in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Kingdom itself has set its net-zero emission targets in 2060.  

According to the press statement, clinker-free cements are expected to contribute to the decarbonization of the sector.  

The agreement will allow Shurfah Group to market Hoffmann Green carbon-free cement throughout Saudi Arabia. 

“Saudi Arabia has announced that it is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. In order to meet its ecological ambitions, Shurfah is striving to contribute to the sustainable development of the Saudi economy and the realization of Vision 2030,” said Abdullah Al-Majed, founder and chairman of Shurfah Holding.  

He added: “The construction of the first vertical plant in 2024 is just the beginning before, we hope, the duplication of several units throughout the country.”  

Topics: cement Hoffmann Green Shurfah Group

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology Holdings is in the advanced stages of discussions with Saudi Arabia on establishing its first overseas factory, marking a pivotal move as both nations seek to broaden their energy collaboration beyond traditional oil-based ties.  

The company intends to build a factory in the Kingdom to produce 120,000 tons of polysilicon annually, according to a statement by GCL Technology’s joint CEO Lan Tianshi to Bloomberg. He added that the factory could start operations by 2025. 

Lan went on to mention that “Saudi Arabia has mature infrastructure and experience in industrial manufacturing.”

In addition, he said, the Kingdom’s abundant sunlight resources could facilitate its shift from being an oil giant to solar energy producer.  

Topics: GCL Technology solar

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to bolster cooperation and promote mutual development, the Saudi Tadawul Group and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have signed a memorandum of understanding. 

The agreement includes a focus on dual listings of exchange-traded funds, initiatives related to investor relations and infrastructure development, as well as fintech, environmental and social practices

There’s also support for family businesses and small-medium enterprises, corporate governance, and data and research, according to a press release. 

The agreement was signed by Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of STG, and Cai Jianchun, president of the SSE, during a visit by a high-level delegation from the SSE to Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Group Shanghai Stock Exchange

ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China

ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China
Updated 25 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China

ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China
Updated 25 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bank of China, the Saudi-listed company has announced.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the power generation and desalination firm said the move represents a “deepening (of) our strategic partnership and strengthening (of) our long-term cooperation with the Chinese entity.”

Topics: ACWA Power Bank of China

Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 

Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 
Updated 34 min 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 

Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 
Updated 34 min 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a move to promote the maritime sector, Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program has partnered with the Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference taking place in Jeddah as a strategic sponsor.

Organized by the Transport General Authority, this two-day event is scheduled to run until Sept. 6 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

NIDLP’s participation foreshadows new and promising horizons for solutions, ideas, and initiatives aimed at further developing sector growth opportunities.

Topics: National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference  Transport General Authority (TGA)

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  
Updated 43 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  
Updated 43 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Beond, a newly established luxury airline with its primary hub in the Maldives, has announced Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as the inaugural origin cities for its flights to Malé. 

Scheduled to commence on Nov. 9, Beond’s first flight will depart from Riyadh to the Maldives, the company said in a press release. Munich and Zurich will follow with flights on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, respectively. 

Sascha Feuerherd, Beond’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are thrilled to announce Riyadh, Munich and Zurich as launch cities for Beond. Our customers there will enjoy an incredible premium leisure experience on their way to Maldives, a beautiful destination.”   

He added: “Our team is hard at work preparing for service launch with a goal to exceed every expectation of our first customers from the moment they book with us.” 

Founded by Feuerherd, along with aviation veterans Max Nilov and Tero Taskila in January 2022, Beond is a joint venture formed by the investment firm Arabesque and the Maldivian hospitality company SIMDI Group. 

The airline plans to operate to over 50 destinations in more than 25 countries with a fleet of over 30 aircraft in the next five years. 

Beond recently received its Air Operator’s Certificate in Maldives from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, the press statement added. 

Beond is focusing exclusively on premium travel in the leisure sector, with no economy-class seats, as it aims to distinguish itself from other airlines that typically cater to the business travel market. 

The Maldives, located in the Indian Ocean, is one of Asia’s most sought-after tourism destinations. It has received accolades, including “Best Long-Haul Destination of the Year”  at the UK’s Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards 2022, and the title of the “World’s Leading Destination”  for the third consecutive year in 2022 at the World Travel Awards. 

Topics: Beond Riyadh aviation tourism

