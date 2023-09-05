You are here

Oil rises as Riyadh, Moscow extend supply cuts until year end

Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44, or about 1.6 percent, to $90.44 a barrel by 1334 GMT, eclipsing the $90 level for the first time since last November. Reuters
Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44, or about 1.6 percent, to $90.44 a barrel by 1334 GMT, eclipsing the $90 level for the first time since last November.
Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices jumped about 2 percent on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day reduction for another three months through December.

Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44, or about 1.6 percent, to $90.44 a barrel by 1334 GMT, eclipsing the $90 level for the first time since last November.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude October futures rose $1.85, or about 2 percent, to $87.4.

Riyadh’s decision to extend its 1 million bpd voluntary cut will be reviewed monthly to consider whether to deepen the cut or increase production, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

Fellow OPEC+ member Russia also prolonged its voluntary cuts through the end of the year “to maintain stability and balance” in oil markets, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

The world’s second-largest oil exporter is reducing exports by 300,000 bpd for the period.

Russia had said it would cut oil exports voluntarily by 500,000 bpd, about 5 percent of its output, in August and by 300,000 bpd in September. Russia is also reducing its oil production by 500,000 bpd until the end of 2024.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday quoting an official source in the Energy Ministry.

The cut which first took effect in July will continue “for another three months until the end of December 2023,” the report said.

With the new decision, Saudi Arabia’s oil output for October, November, and December will be approximately 9 million barrels per day.

The SPA report quoted the source as saying that the decision will be reviewed monthly to consider “deepening the cut or increasing production.”

The source also noted that this cut is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024. The report said this additional voluntary aims to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, called OPEC+, to support the stability of oil markets.

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the third consecutive day, as it slipped slightly on Tuesday by 19.89 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 11,410.98.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.79 billion ($1.54 billion) as 79 of the listed stocks advanced, while 132 declined.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 37.84 points or 0.16 percent to 23,545.75, while the MSCI Tadawul Index edged down by 0.78 percent to 1,474.51.  

Maharah Human Resources Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, as the firm’s share price rose by 9.63 percent to SR68.30.  

Other positive performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. whose share prices soared by 6.67 percent and 6.64 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. The company’s share price dipped by 2.78 percent to SR47.75.  

The share price of Nama Chemicals Co. also dropped by 2.47 percent to SR31.65.  

On parallel market Nomu, the share price of Paper Home Co. surged by 29.85 percent to SR126.60.  

The share price of Nofoth Food Products Co., also listed in Nomu, edged up by 7.60 percent to SR21.52.  

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Nofoth Food Products Co. recommended doubling the company’s capital to SR48 million through a one-for-one bonus-share distribution. Once approved, the number of shares of the company will be also increased to 48 million from 24 million.  

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural fund launches new financing product   

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural fund launches new financing product   
Updated 54 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural fund launches new financing product   

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural fund launches new financing product   
Updated 54 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to bolster farming and promote sustainable practices, Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has launched a new financial product specifically designed to support rural farms.   

The initiative aims to develop farms by diversifying their income sources, ensuring long-term sustainability, and capitalizing on unique rural opportunities. It also aims to play a role in preserving local ecosystems, fostering environmental and rural tourism, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The fund’s strategy involves providing financial support to existing and productive agricultural businesses, covering both their investment and operational expenses. 

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea International Co., Methanol Chemicals Co., Al-Maliki Holding Group, and Technogym Co. were among several companies to receive approval for mergers and acquisitions from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition in August. 

Among these approvals was Red Sea International Co.’s acquisition of 51 percent of Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Co., according to a statement. 

Methanol Chemicals Co. expanded its presence by acquiring 84 percent of Aldar Chemicals. Furthermore, the methanol producer gained a 80 percent share of the International Co. for Chemical Industries,

Additionally, a joint venture between Al-Maliki Holding Group and Technogym Co. was approved, focusing on marketing and retailing fitness equipment and gyms. Last month, the authority approved a total of 13 merger and acquisition requests, a slight decrease from the 16 approved in July. Acquisitions accounted for 84.6 percent of the approvals in August, while joint ventures represented 15.4 percent, the statement added. 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 
Updated 05 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 
Updated 05 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Construction on Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant is set to begin in 2024 as part of the sector’s push towards more sustainable practices.

French firm Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Riyadh-headquartered Shurfah Group have signed a 22-year exclusive licensing agreement as part of the deal, according to a press statement.  

The press statement noted that the engineering and production process will be carried out by IBAU Hamburg, a German general contractor, while the operations will be carried out at Hoffmann Green Cement units in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia, one of the major oil producers in the world for several decades, is now leading the sustainability journey in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Kingdom itself has set its net-zero emission targets in 2060.  

According to the press statement, clinker-free cements are expected to contribute to the decarbonization of the sector.  

The agreement will allow Shurfah Group to market Hoffmann Green carbon-free cement throughout Saudi Arabia. 

“Saudi Arabia has announced that it is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. In order to meet its ecological ambitions, Shurfah is striving to contribute to the sustainable development of the Saudi economy and the realization of Vision 2030,” said Abdullah Al-Majed, founder and chairman of Shurfah Holding.  

He added: “The construction of the first vertical plant in 2024 is just the beginning before, we hope, the duplication of several units throughout the country.”  

