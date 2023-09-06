You are here

Spain fire Vilda as women's team coach, name his assistant as replacement
Spain coach Jorge Vilda celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup. Vilda has been sacked as women's team coach, Spain Football Federation said on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

  • In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales or the scandal, RFEF thanked 42-year-old Vilda for his “extraordinary sporting legacy”
  • Tome had been Vilda’s assistant coach since 2018 and has since “established herself as a key player in the national team’s growth,” the RFEF said in a statement
Reuters

MADRID: Spain’s women’s team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, the football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended RFEF’s president for kissing team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth in celebration of Spain’s World Cup victory.

Vilda was replaced by his assistant, Montse Tome, who becomes the first woman to helm the women’s national team. She had been Vilda’s assistant coach since 2018 and has since “established herself as a key player in the national team’s growth,” the RFEF said in a statement.

A new board formed after RFEF President Luis Rubiales’ suspension by soccer’s world governing body over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago terminated Vilda’s contract.

In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales or the scandal, RFEF thanked 42-year-old Vilda for his “extraordinary sporting legacy.”

“The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champions and second in the FIFA rankings,” the RFEF statement said.

The furor involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women’s rights and sexist behavior.

In a separate statement by interim President Pedro Rocha, the RFEF apologized for Rubiales’ “inappropriate conduct..”

“The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values of football and sport as a whole have been enormous,” the three-page statement signed by Rocha said.

Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men’s squad.

Most of the players involved were cut from the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain’s leading female players for her book “Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers,” said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda could not immediately be reached for comment. Rubiales did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vilda and Luis de la Fuente, the men’s national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on Aug. 25 but later issued statements condemning his behavior.

Rubiales had praised Vilda for the World Cup triumph and offered him a new four-year contract, increasing his annual salary to &euro;500,000 ($536,000) from &euro;160,000.

Spain’s top 58 female players said they would not play for the national team under the existing leadership. An RFEF source told Reuters last week that players were now being consulted to see whether the removal of Vilda would change that.

Arab News

  • Camp being held ahead of two friendly matches during the training window, which runs from Sept. 3-12
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi national team held a training session on Tuesday at South Shields FC, near Newcastle, ahead of two friendly matches during the training window, which runs from Sept. 3-12.

The players took part in the training session under the supervision of newly-appointed head coach, Roberto Mancini.

The session consisted of passing and possession drills, as well as various tactical exercises. They will continue the training program on Wednesday with a closed training session.

The first friendly match is against the Costa Rican national team on Sept. 8. The second will be against South Korea national team on Sept. 12.

Both games will be played at St. James’ Park, the home stadium of Newcastle United.

 

 

Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era

Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era
AP

  • Spain are still heavily favored to qualify with a top-two finish and also host Cyprus next Tuesday
  • European champion Italy also took an unexpected turn since beating Nations League host the Netherlands in the third-place game in June
GENEVA: Spain return to national-team soccer this week amid turmoil since the men’s and women’s teams won international titles in the last games they played.
The first two days of Spanish men’s preparation for a European Championship qualifying game Friday in Georgia started with captain Álvaro Morata reading a statement of support to the Women’s World Cup-winning players and denouncing “unacceptable behavior” by now-suspended federation boss Luis Rubiales.
Off-field distractions continued Tuesday: an apology to world soccer for Rubiales’ conduct at and since the women’s final in Australia by his interim replacement Pedro Rocha, and firing beleaguered women’s team coach Jorge Vilda.
Men’s team coach Luis de la Fuente — who won a UEFA Nations League title in June just months into the job — has kept that job despite also being a longtime federation ally of Rubiales.
Unlike Vilda, De la Fuente did not face a walkout by his entire coaching staff and a player mutiny. Only Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has said he won’t play for Spain until “things change.”
Still, those Nations League victories over Italy then Croatia in the final, in a penalty shootout, seem a long time ago and the Group A table in Euro 2024 qualifying leaves fourth-place Spain lots to do.
Group leader Scotland won two more games in June, after stunning Spain 2-0 in March, and are eight points clear ahead of playing last-place Cyprus on Friday. The Scots could qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany as soon as next Tuesday.
Spain are still heavily favored to qualify with a top-two finish and also host Cyprus next Tuesday. Back-to-back wins for the Euro 2008 and 2012 champion can at least distract from the Rubiales saga.
ITALY
European champion Italy also took an unexpected turn since beating Nations League host the Netherlands in the third-place game in June.
Coach Roberto Mancini last month abandoned his defense of the Azzurri’s title won in 2021, and two weeks later was confirmed as Saudi Arabia’s coach on a four-year contract worth a reported $100 million.
New coach Luciano Spalletti cut short his sabbatical taken after leading Napoli to a runaway Serie A title and now starts against a Mancini nemesis.
Italy play on Saturday at North Macedonia, which shockingly ended Mancini’s path to the 2022 World Cup in the European qualifying playoffs.
Italy then host Ukraine at San Siro in Milan next Tuesday, seeking to close on group leader England which have just one qualifying game in this international break.
CLEAR LEADERS
Scotland and England are joined by France and Euro 2016 champion Portugal as leaders with four straight wins in the 10 groups. France and Portugal have yet to concede a goal.
France host Ireland on Thursday at Parc des Princes and could field a stellar trio of Paris Saint-Germain forward — Kylian Mbappé, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé — on their home field.
Portugal brought Cristiano Ronaldo home from Saudi Arabia for games at second-place Slovakia on Friday and home to Luxembourg.
Serbia will host Hungary in Group G with the top spot on the line.
POLITICS
With 53 European nations in qualifying action — all bar Euro 2024 host Germany and suspended Russia — some politics usually can be found.
Turkiye host Armenia on Friday for the first time since their World Cup qualifier in 2009 that both state presidents attended. It signaled an easing of diplomatic tension between the neighbors since World War I.
Kosovo host Switzerland on Saturday with strong ties between the squads stemming from immigration to the Alpine nation since war in the Balkans in the 1990s.
Kosovo can call on Ismajl Beka and Kreshnik Hajjrizi who were born in Switzerland and play for clubs there. Switzerland’s Uran Bislimi played two international friendlies for Kosovo last year before settling on his national-team eligibility. The ethnic Albanian roots of Swiss veterans Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri are well established from wins against Serbia at the past two World Cups.
Ukraine will host England in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday as their national and club teams continue to play international games abroad during the Russian war on their country.
HISTORIC FRIENDLY
The first recognized international soccer game was Scotland playing England to a 0-0 draw in Glasgow on Nov. 30, 1872.
The actual 150th anniversary passed while England were in Qatar for the World Cup, so the game honoring the historical mark was delayed to next Tuesday at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Russia were removed by FIFA from qualifying playoffs for that World Cup but finally get to Doha next Tuesday to play Qatar. Russia have been a pariah in European soccer during the war and this will be their sixth game against an Asian national team in the past 18 months.
Germany fill their schedule hosting friendlies against Japan on Saturday and France next Tuesday in Dortmund.

Nketiah ready to seize England chance

Nketiah ready to seize England chance
AFP

  • The 24-year-old is England’s all-time top goalscorer at under-21 level having netted 16 in 17 games
  • Nketiah has also deputised for Jesus this season, scoring twice in four Premier League games, to earn his call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad
BURTON UPON TRENT, United Kingdom: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah believes his first England call-up has come at the right time as he stakes his claim to be Harry Kane’s deputy at Euro 2024.
The 24-year-old is England’s all-time top goalscorer at under-21 level having netted 16 in 17 games.
But after bursting onto the scene as an 18-year-old, Nketiah’s future at Arsenal looked in doubt until an injury to Gabriel Jesus gave him the opportunity to impress for Mikel Arteta’s men last season.
Nketiah has also deputised for Jesus this season, scoring twice in four Premier League games, to earn his call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad.
“I think I am a much better player now than I was two or three years ago. It is really nice and I am coming in at a good time,” said Nketiah on Tuesday.
“I feel confident and I feel ready to continue to improve. That is the thing, I’m still young and humble enough to know I am not the finished article.
“Coming away with these players and being able to show my quality and learn from them is really good for me and (to) continue to take those steps in my career.”
England travel to face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday looking to extend their perfect record from four games of Euro 2024 qualifying.
The Three Lions then face Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday to mark the 150th anniversary of the first ever international between the countries.
That clash at Hampden Park could offer Southgate the chance to rest the likes of Kane as he looks to assess the depth of his squad ahead of the tournament in Germany next year.
And Nketiah is desperate for game time after opting to play for England over Ghana, where his parents are from.
“Obviously both sides were always an option,” he added on the possibility to representing the Black Stars.
“I think naturally coming through the academy at England, you have the aspiration to play here and once the call-up was there and the offer was on the table it was really hard to turn down.
“I felt now was a good time to make that step so obviously I’m really happy to be here and proud to be here. Hopefully I can go on and help the team this week and get some caps.”

Jeddah hosts FIFA Club World Cup 2023 draw

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
Arab News

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
  • Al-Ittihad will play against Auckland City in the first match on Dec. 12
  • Mexico’s Leon will meet Japan’s Urawa Reds
Jeddah hosted the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 draw on Tuesday, with the tournament emblem being unveiled during a live broadcast on FIFA’s digital platforms and Saudi sports channels.

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah with the participation of seven clubs: the host Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia; CAF Champions League 2022/2023 winners Al-Ahly from Egypt; AFC Champions League 2022 winners Urawa Reds from Japan; Concacaf Champions League 2023 winners Club Leon from Mexico; OFC Champions League 2023 winners Auckland City from New Zealand; UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 winners Manchester City from England; and the yet-to-be-determined Copa Libertadores champions.

The draw was conducted by Jaime Yarza, director of FIFA Tournaments, with Samantha Johnson presenting and the roles of assistants performed by City legend Yaya Toure and Al-Ittihad icon Manaf Abushugair.

Al-Ittihad will play against Auckland City in the first match on Dec. 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

In the same round, Mexico’s Leon will meet Japan’s Urawa Reds. The winners of the two matches will qualify for the semifinals to face Manchester City and the yet-to-be-determined Copa Libertadores champions.

Al-Ahly will play against the winner of the match between Al-Ittihad and Auckland City.

This is the first time the tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Benzema’s Al-Ittihad avoid facing Man City in semifinals of Saudi-hosted FIFA Club World Cup

Benzema's Al-Ittihad avoid facing Man City in semifinals of Saudi-hosted FIFA Club World Cup
SALEH FAREED

  • The Dec. 12-22 tournament for continental champions and the host nation’s league winner will be played in Al-Ittihad’s home city Jeddah
  • The event will be the last Club World Cup in the current annual format before a 32-team version played every four years starts in June 2025
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad and their star striker Karim Benzema avoided Manchester City in the semifinal draw on Tuesday for the first FIFA Club World Cup to be hosted by the Kingdom.

The December 12-22 tournament for continental champions and the host nation’s league winner will be played in Al-Ittihad’s home city Jeddah.

The event will be the last Club World Cup in the current annual format before a 32-team version played every four years starts in June 2025. The inaugural host is the US.

Al-Ittihad will kick the tournament off against Auckland City, the champions of Oceania.

The winners of that tie will go on to face African champions Al-Ahly of Egypt in the second round for a place in the semifinals against the champions of South America.

The Copa Libertadores is currently at the semifinals stage featuring Boca Juniors of Argentina and Brazilian clubs Palmeiras, Fluminense and Internacional.

Manchester City, as the champion of Europe, also get direct entry to the semifinals and will play either Club León of Mexico or Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

The final on Dec. 22 will be played at the 62,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City, home of Al-Ittihad.

Jaime Yarza, director of FIFA Tournaments, conducted the draw and was assisted by Yaya Toure, who won a memorable and dramatic final with Barcelona in 2009 and Manaf Abushugair, a two-time AFC Champions League winner with Al-Ittihad.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Saudi soccer federation leader Yasser Al-Misehal, who is now a member of the ruling FIFA Council, also attended the draw ceremony.

During his welcoming speech, Al-Misehal said: “We are prepared and excited to welcome the world to Jeddah in December, we are honored that Jeddah is hosting this world-renowned tournament.

He continued: “This tournament will be an extraordinary celebration of professional football, international talent and best-in-class skill, showcasing the great facilities, hospitality and unique culture of Saudi Arabia as a world-class sporting destination.

“The sports sector is a fundamental pillar of the continuous transformation process that the Kingdom is witnessing, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030, and enjoys unlimited support from the Saudi leadership, Saudi Arabia has succeeded in establishing its position as one of the most important and fastest growing sports destinations globally,” he added.

Infantino said he was looking forward to the tournament in Jeddah, adding it was a “special occasion” taking place “in a very special country, in a great football environment.”

After the draw Saudi Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal wrote on his official account on X, formerly Twitter: “The world is awaiting an exceptional edition of the Club World Cup... we will meet in the Bride of the Red Sea (Jeddah) in December.”

He added: “Good luck to the representative of our country, Al-Ittihad, in a distinguished Saudi edition of the Club World Cup.”

Benzema, who came to the ceremony wearing the Saudi thoub, added: “I have played in the FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid and I have the experience to help my team.”

Yaya Toure said: “It is a great opportunity for football fans here in Saudi Arabia to witness some of the best football talent in the world. All of the teams participating are champions. It is high quality and the fans are really in for a treat.”

Hussam Ghali, former captain of Egyptian giants Al-Ahly expressed his happiness at the club being with the best teams in the world for the eighth time in a row and told the press that his team were looking forward to playing the winners of the Al-Ittihad and Auckland City tie.

* With AP

