More than 5 million people displaced by monthslong conflict in Sudan, UN agency says
Sudan was plunged into chaos almost five months ago (AFP)
  • International Organization for Migration over 4 million people have been internally displaced by the conflict while another 1.1 million fled to neighboring countries
CAIRO: More than 5 million people have now been displaced by the monthslong fighting in Sudan, the United Nations’ migration agency said Wednesday as clashes between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary force show no sign of easing.
According to the International Organization for Migration, over 4 million people have been internally displaced since the conflicted erupted in mid-April while another 1.1 million have fled to neighboring countries. More than 750,000 have traveled to either Egypt or Chad, the agency said.
International efforts to mediate the conflict have so far failed. There have been at least nine cease-fire agreements since the outbreak and all have broken down.
Sudan was plunged into chaos almost five months ago when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, escalated into open warfare.
The fighting has reduced Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield, with neither side managing to gain control of the city.
Meanwhile, in the western Darfur region — the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s — the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias attacking ethnic African groups, according to rights groups and the UN
Formal peace negations mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s coastal town of Jeddah were adjourned in late June with both mediators publicly calling out the RSF and the army for continually violating truces they had agreed to.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

  • The violence started when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on August 27 detained the Arab chief Ahmad Al-Khabil
Beirut: US-backed, Kurdish-led forces in Syria declared the “end of military operations” in the country’s east Wednesday after days of clashes with local Arab tribes left at least 90 people dead.
The violence started when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on August 27 detained the Arab chief Ahmad Al-Khabil, who headed the affiliated Deir Ezzor Military Council.
SDF spokesman Farhad Shami told AFP on Wednesday that “military operations in Dhiban have ended,” although SDF forces were still searching districts of the town for remaining enemy fighters.
“Neighbourhoods are being searched for armed groups coming from the western bank of the Euphrates,” Shami added.
The clashes had rocked Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province, killing mostly fighters but also nine civilians, said the war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Control of the province is split between the SDF to the east of the Euphrates river and Iran-backed Syrian government forces and their proxies to the west.
The violence had pitted the SDF against loyalists of Khabil, who is also known as Abu Khawla, and local Arab fighters.
But the tribes are divided in their loyalties, added the Britain-based Observatory, which has a vast network of sources inside Syria.
Arab-majority Deir Ezzor, a resource-rich region which borders Iraq, is bisected by the Euphrates and is home to dozens of tribal communities.
Some of their fighters joined the SDF in its battle to uproot the Daesh group that ended the jihadists’ self-declared caliphate in Syria.
In northern Syria on Monday, Turkiye-backed fighters who said they were from Arab tribes attacked SDF positions in support of local fighters in Deir Ezzor.
The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved “elements of the regime and some beneficiaries” of Khabil, whom they accuse of drug trafficking, mismanagement and communicating with Damascus.
The US embassy in Syria, which is based outside the country, had Sunday said that senior US officials had met with Kurdish-led forces and community leaders in eastern Syria to discuss the need for de-escalation.
Kurdish authorities control areas in north and northeast Syria through local civilian and military councils in an effort to stave off Arab discontent.
Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011 with the government’s repression of peaceful protests. The conflict has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

  • The desert location, overlooking the Dead Sea, was a hideout for Jewish rebels against the Romans
  • A coin from the time of the Bar Kokhba revolt of 132-135 AD was found at the entrance to the cave
JERUSALEM: Four 1,900-year-old swords, complete with wooden and leather scabbards, have been discovered in a remote cave in an Israeli desert, leading archaeologists to believe they were the booty of Jews who rose up against Roman rule.
The fashioning of three of the blades recalls Roman “spatha” swords, and the fourth has a ring-pommel handle consistent with the period, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said. The rare find included a shafted Roman “pilum” spear.
The desert location, overlooking the Dead Sea, was a hideout for Jewish rebels against the Romans, who controlled what was then Judea between the first century BC and second century AD.
A coin from the time of the Bar Kokhba revolt of 132-135 AD was found at the entrance to the cave.
“The hiding of the swords and the pilum in deep cracks in the isolated cave ... hints that the weapons were taken as booty from Roman soldiers or from the battlefield,” IAA archaeologist Eitan Klein said in a statement.
“Obviously, the rebels did not want to be caught by the Roman authorities carrying these weapons.”

  • Kuwait lodged a protest over the attack during racist-motivated violence in Limassol on Friday evening
  • Anti-migrant sentiment has grown in recent years as the government highlighted its struggles against irregular migration
Nicosia: Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos met Kuwait’s ambassador on Wednesday to condemn an attack on Kuwaiti tourists during anti-migrant violence in the island’s second city, Limassol.
He met Kuwait ambassador Abdullah Al-Kharafi after the Gulf country lodged a protest over the attack during racist-motivated violence in Limassol on Friday evening.
Kombos posted on social media platform X, that the two diplomats had a “warm and comprehensive meeting, reaffirming the excellent level of the bilateral relations.”
The ministry said: “FM Kombos took the opportunity to condemn the recent deplorable incident against tourists. The minister relayed his wish to visit Kuwait very soon.”
There was no mention of whether there was a formal apology to Kuwait over the attack.
On Sunday, Cyprus said it received a diplomatic protest from an unspecified Gulf Arab state.
Wednesday’s post confirmed that the country was Kuwait and that Cyprus was trying to repair any damage to its ties.
Senior diplomat Kyriakos Kouros posted on the X platform Sunday that a group of tourists left Cyprus soon after being attacked.
“They cut short the holidays to leave in a hurry, scared! I doubt they will ever come back.”
Kouros, the foreign ministry permanent secretary, posted a photograph of a group at the airport. One sat in a wheelchair and had a bandaged forearm. Another was dressed in a suit.
Police in the Mediterranean island have been heavily criticized for not doing more to stop Friday’s violence.
They said they had arrested 13 people after protesters wounded five foreigners and smashed some foreign-owned shops on the Limassol seafront.
During the unrest some black-hooded protesters held a banner that read: “Refugees not welcome.”
Kouros said that in all his years as a diplomat, he had never felt so “embarrassed” about an incident in Cyprus.
“We should not have allowed it to develop into something so hideous,” he said.
Authorities said a Vietnamese mother whose shop was vandalized on Friday will receive state support to repair her property. A post on social media had shown her in tears after the attack.
Anti-migrant sentiment has grown in recent years as the government highlighted its struggles against irregular migration.
European Union member Cyprus says it is a “front-line country” on the Mediterranean migrant route, struggling to cope with an influx of undocumented migrants and refugees.
The latest EU data shows Cyprus has the highest number of first-time asylum applications relative to population in the 27-member bloc.
With almost four million annual visitors, tourism is a key economic driver, contributing around 15 percent of GDP to the Cypriot economy.

Topics: Kuwait Cyprus

  • The rains followed a particularly dry summer that saw the water reservoirs of the city of 16 million people fall to nine-year lows
Istanbul: Five people died on Tuesday in flash floods from torrential rains that turned the streets of Istanbul and parts of northwestern Turkiye into rushing rivers, officials said.
The nighttime storm partially flooded an Istanbul subway station and forced the evacuation of dozens of people from a city library, media reports said.
Television and social media images showed rushing waters sweeping away cars and city market stalls.
The Istanbul governor’s office said two people died.
The rains followed a particularly dry summer that saw the water reservoirs of the city of 16 million people fall to nine-year lows.
Turkiye’s emergency service said three people also died on Tuesday and three were missing in floods that hit the northwestern city of Kirklareli.

  • In the early 2000s the UN estimated 300,000 people were killed in Darfur
N’DJAMENA: The United States envoy to the United Nations arrived in Chad on Wednesday to meet Sudanese refugees who have fled ethnic and sexual violence in Darfur, which she described as “reminiscent” of atrocities 20 years ago that Washington declared a genocide.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is a member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, is due to visit Chad’s border with Darfur in western Sudan to highlight the worsening conflict and growing humanitarian crisis.
War broke out in Sudan on April 15 — four years after former President Omar Al-Bashir was ousted by a popular uprising. Tensions between the army (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which jointly staged a coup in 2021, erupted into fighting over a plan to transition to civilian rule.
“We certainly have reached a level of serious atrocities being committed and it is very reminiscent of what we saw happening in 2004 that led to the genocide determination,” said Thomas-Greenfield before arriving in Chad.
“We’re hearing from women who are being brutally gang raped over and over again, villages being raided, there are aerial photos showing mass graves. Signs are there,” she said.
In the early 2000s the UN estimates some 300,000 people were killed in Darfur when “Janjaweed” militias — from which the RSF formed — helped the army crush a rebellion by mainly non-Arab groups. Sudanese leaders are wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity.
“Once again, Darfur is descending into an abyss without mercy or hope,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement. “Civilians have been trapped, targeted, raped and murdered. It is unlawful and it is outrageous.”
Thomas-Greenfield first visited Chad’s border with Darfur in 2004 as a senior State Department official — the same year Washington described the violence there as a genocide.
“I went before the genocide was declared, but saw all of the evidence that a genocide was happening,” she said. “I had witnessed that before, having gone into the refugee camps in Goma (Democratic Republic of Congo) after Rwanda and seeing the tortured look on people’s faces, the terror on their faces.”
A genocide was committed in Rwanda in 1994 when ruling Hutu majority extremists killed more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and Hutu moderates in 100 days.

’RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK’
The United Nations says that since the start of the Sudan war in April some 380,000 refugees — mostly women and children — have fled to Chad. Hundreds of thousands more have escaped to Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has appealed for $1 billion to help provide aid and protection to more than 1.8 million people who are expected to flee Sudan this year. Nearly 7.1 million people are displaced inside the country, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Griffiths said that those inside Sudan who had managed to escape the violence now face starvation.
“More than 60 percent of people in West Darfur are highly food insecure, as is over half the population in East and South Darfur,” Griffiths said. “We’re in a race against the clock.”
In recent weeks the United Nations has been able to deliver aid into West Darfur from Chad and has aid trucks ready to reach other parts of the region, but said “unrelenting clashes” were stopping them from reaching the people in need.
“Darfur’s people are caught in a state of near total deprivation. Our message is urgent: Stop the fighting and let us through,” Griffiths said.
In Sudan the UN says half the country’s 49 million people need help and has appealed for $2.6 billion — so far, it has secured only 26 percent of this amount. Washington is the top donor, followed by the European Commission, Germany and Canada.
The fighting throughout Sudan has caused a “humanitarian catastrophe,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council last week in a report seen by Reuters.
“The growing ethnic mobilization and the increase in ethnically motivated attacks could spark a full blown civil war, with potentially an even more devastating impact on the Sudanese people, the region and beyond,” Guterres wrote.

