You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Arifa A. Ala speaks during the “Islamic Banking and Finance in the Philippines” briefing at the Philippines embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 17, 2023. (BSP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69tcu

Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
  • Central bank assistant governor briefs stakeholders in Riyadh on opportunities in Philippines
  • Last month, Philippine regulator approved first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank
Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ central bank said on Wednesday it has been promoting Islamic banking and finance initiatives in the country and held consultations in Saudi Arabia to expand the sector.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been actively promoting Islamic finance in the country, and the possibilities for its development have been growing since last month, when the country’s monetary board approved the first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank.
The decision expanded the possibility for foreign and private banks to tap into the market. Earlier, it was limited to the state-owned Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines.
“The BSP’s strategy of promoting Islamic banking and finance supports the BSP’s financial stability mandate as (the) Islamic banking and finance business model emphasizes Shariah governance and risk sharing principles to foster equity, justice and transparency,” the central bank said in a statement.
To expand the sector further, Arifa A. Ala, the bank’s assistant governor who is a lead advocate on Islamic banking and finance and chairs the Islamic Finance Coordination Forum, held a briefing for Saudi and Filipino stakeholders at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh on Aug. 17.
Themed “Islamic Banking and Finance in the Philippines,” the session highlighted investment opportunities and the potential to expand financial inclusion in the Catholic-majority Philippines and for Filipinos abroad.
“The business model of Islamic banking is beneficial to all types of banking clients regardless of religion,” Ala said.
“The goal is to provide the public, in general, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, with appropriate financial choices that suit their risk appetite and financial needs and make the Philippines aligned with global developments.”
Ala has briefed investors in Riyadh on the initiatives undertaken in the Philippines to expand the sector.
“Assistant Gov. Ala shared the major milestones in the development of the Philippines’ Islamic banking and finance ecosystem,” the BSP said. “(She) emphasized the vast opportunities for investments and potential benefits in terms of wider reach.”

Topics: Philippines Islamic banking Saudi Arabia Saudi investors

Related

Philippines takes command of counter-piracy task force in Bahrain
World
Philippines takes command of counter-piracy task force in Bahrain
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
World
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit

At least 16 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine — presidential adviser

Updated 19 sec ago

At least 16 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine — presidential adviser

At least 16 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine — presidential adviser
Updated 19 sec ago
KYIV: At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday in a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.
Podolyak, in comments to Reuters, gave no other details of the attack on the industrial city which is close to front lines. Local media described it as a missile attack.

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims
  • Death of 10-year-old being treated as murder by Surrey police
  • Sara’s missing father and stepmother release video claiming schoolgirl’s death was ‘an incident,’ say they will co-operate with authorities
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

London: The mother and grandmother of British schoolgirl Sara Sharif have said they barely recognized her body at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.

The 10-year-old was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, where she lived with her father, Urfan Sharif, her stepmother Beinash Batool, and five siblings, all of whom fled to Pakistan along with her uncle, Faisal Malik on Aug. 9, the day before her body was found following a phone call from her father to police in the UK from Islamabad. 

The three adults are wanted for questioning in connection with the death, which is being treated as murder after a postmortem found Sara suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Urfan, 41, Batool, 29, currently in hiding in the country, sent a video to broadcasters including the BBC and Sky News this week in which they offered to cooperate with authorities and claimed Sara’s death was “an incident.” 

Batool, contradicting an earlier claim by another of Urfan’s brothers that Sara had fallen down the stairs and broken her neck, said in the video: “Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety. The kids are unable to attend school as they’re afraid to leave the house,” she said. 

“No one is leaving the house, the groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear of safety.”

She added: “That is why we have gone into hiding. Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court.”

Urfan, Batool and Malik are currently at the center of an international manhunt, involving police in the UK, Pakistan and organizations including Interpol.

Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, previously told the BBC that his granddaughter’s death was an “accident” and that while the family had left the UK out of “fear,” all would eventually return and cooperate with police.

In an interview with Polish broadcaster TVN’s “Uwaga!” program, Olga Sharif, Sara’s mother, said she had difficulty recognizing her daughter. 

“One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised. Even now, when I close my eyes, I can see what my baby looked like,” she said.

Olga, a Polish national now living in the UK, added that she separated from Urfan in 2015, but a family court decided in 2019 that Sara and her older brother should live with their father. After a period of contact, Batool prevented her from visiting them.

“Their stepmother wrote to me not to come anymore because the children did not want to see me,” she told TVN. “It’s not normal that once the children were happy and arguing about who would talk to mum first, and then the kids don’t even want to talk to me on the phone and are calling me the worst names.”

She previously criticized claims Sara’s death could have been an accident, adding that “life will never be the same” without her daughter.

Sara’s grandmother, Sylwia Kurz, told the BBC separately that Olga now wanted to be reunited with her son.

“Olga would very much like to have him so that he can be with her. She would like to get her son back, as we all would,” she said. “My grandson is 13 years old, after all, so he must have known why Sara didn’t fly with them.”

Topics: UK London

Related

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
World
Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims
World
Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims

EU states look to UK Rwanda scheme to stop migration flow

EU states look to UK Rwanda scheme to stop migration flow
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

EU states look to UK Rwanda scheme to stop migration flow

EU states look to UK Rwanda scheme to stop migration flow
  • Austrian chancellor praises idea amid increasing number of migrants, with Syrians and Afghans the largest groups
  • Move comes after ‘groundbreaking’ EU deal signed with Tunisia to help stop migration
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: European countries are exploring offshoring asylum applications in a bid to stem the flow of migrants into the continent.

Migration to Europe has increased 53 percent over the past 12 months, and over 1 million people are expected to claim asylum in EU countries this year. Syrians and Afghans constitute the highest number of applications.

The EU’s Agency for Asylum said 519,000 applications were made in the first half of 2023, and “historically, the volume of applications tends to be higher in the second half of the year.”

The UK has tried to establish a scheme to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda while their applications are processed, to ease the strain on resources in Britain and to act as a deterrent to those with bogus claims.

Earlier this year, a deal was signed between the EU and Tunisia, in which Brussels pledged over €1 billion ($1.073 billion) to help stop the flow of people from the North African country across the Mediterranean.

Last week, Austria backed calls for a Rwanda-style scheme for EU members, with immigration a key electoral issue in Poland, Germany and the Netherlands later this year.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told Die Welt newspaper: “Austria will continue to do its utmost in the EU to create the political and legal conditions for asylum procedures to be carried out already, outside the EU. We will not give in.

“Corresponding agreements with third countries are possible, as the example of Rwanda shows.”

Nehammer also praised the “groundbreaking” deal signed in July between the EU and Tunisia.

Topics: Rwanda UK migrants United Kingdom (UK) European Union (EU)

Related

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’ video
World
UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’
UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful
UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful

Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive

Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive

Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive
  • Blinken likely to announce new package of US assistance worth more than $1 billion
  • Ukraine is in fourth month of counteroffensive
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

KYIV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv on Wednesday in a gesture of support for Ukraine as its three-month-old counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds on with only small gains.
During his two-day visit, Blinken is likely to announce a new package of US wartime assistance worth more than $1 billion, a senior State Department official told reporters on the trip.
Blinken, the first top US official to visit Kyiv since the counteroffensive began in early June, began talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, the official said.
“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but has what it needs for the long term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent,” Blinken said standing alongside Kuleba.
“We’re also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy.”
Media reports have cited unidentified US officials as saying the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been too slow and hindered by poor tactics — criticism that angered Ukrainian officials and prompted Kuleba to tell critics to “shut up.”
Ukraine has retaken more than a dozen villages and small settlements in its offensive. But its push into Russian-held territory has been slowed by minefields and trenches, and Russian air strikes have continued across Ukraine, with Kyiv coming under attack only hours before Blinken’s arrival.
US officials have not publicly criticized Ukraine’s military tactics, and last week said they had seen notable Ukrainian progress in the previous 72 hours of its push in the southeast.
The State Department official said Washington wanted to discuss how the counteroffensive was going and assess battlefield needs as well as any steps that might be required to shore up Ukraine’s energy security before winter.
“I think what’s most important is that we get a real assessment from the Ukrainians themselves,” the official said. “We want to see, hear how they intend to push forward in the coming weeks.”
Asked about Blinken’s visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow believed Washington planned to continue funding Ukraine’s military “to wage this war to the last Ukrainian.” He said US aid to Kyiv would not affect the course of Russia’s ‘special military operation’.

RISING OPPOSITION TO UKRAINE AID
Blinken’s visit follows the dismissal this week of Oleksii Reznikov who, as Ukraine’s defense minister, had lobbied Washington and its allies for arms to fight the Russian invaders. Parliament was expected to confirm former lawmaker Rustem Umerov as his successor.
During his train ride to Kyiv, Blinken also held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen — coincidentally visiting the same day. Blinken thanked Frederiksen for “Denmark’s leadership in the F-16 coalition of partner nations to train Ukrainian pilots, and for its decision to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
Denmark and the Netherlands announced last month they would supply more than 60 US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as pilots are trained to fly them, the first countries to offer the jets after winning US approval to send them.
Despite staunch US support for Ukraine so far since Russia’s invasion in February last year, several Republican presidential hopefuls have questioned US aid, fueling concerns over whether Washington will still back Ukraine at the same level once the US 2024 election campaign intensifies.
The US government has so far provided more than $43 billion in weaponry and other military aid to Ukraine. A new package of security assistance is set to be announced this week, Reuters reported on Friday.
US President Joe Biden asked Congress in August to approve about $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs.
The request could face opposition in Congress, where some far-right Republicans — especially those with close ties to former President Donald Trump — want to pare back the billions in assistance Washington has sent to Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Over 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022: monitor
World
Over 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022: monitor
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter
World
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
  • Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires struck Asia, Africa, Europe and North America
  • Hottest August on record and warmer than all other months except July 2023
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: 2023 is likely to be the hottest year in human history, and global temperatures during the Northern Hemisphere summer were the warmest on record, the EU climate monitor said on Wednesday.
Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires struck Asia, Africa, Europe and North America over the last three months, with dramatic impact on economies, ecosystems and human health.
The average global temperature in June, July and August was 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.19 degrees Fahrenheit), smashing the previous 2019 record of 16.48C, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report.
“The three months that we’ve just had are the warmest in approximately 120,000 years, so effectively human history,” C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess told AFP.
Last month was the hottest August on record and warmer than all other months except July 2023.
Climate breakdown has begun,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
“Scientists have long warned what our fossil fuel addiction will unleash,” he added. “Our climate is imploding faster than we can cope, with extreme weather events hitting every corner of the planet.”
Record-high global sea surface temperatures played a major role in stoking heat throughout the summer, with marine heatwaves hitting the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea.
“Looking at the additional heat we have in the surface ocean, the probability is that 2023 will end up being the warmest year on record,” Burgess said.
The average global temperature through the first eight months of 2023 is the second-warmest on record, only 0.01C below the benchmark 2016 level, the report added.
If the Northern Hemisphere has a “normal” winter, “we can almost virtually say that 2023 will be the warmest year that humanity has experienced,” Burgess said.
Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.
This excess heat continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases — mainly from burning oil, gas and coal — build up in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Excluding the polar regions, global average sea surface temperatures exceeded the previous March 2016 record every day this summer from July 31 to August 31.
The average ocean temperature has been topping seasonal heat records on a regular basis since April.
Warmer oceans are also less capable of absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2), exacerbating the vicious cycle of global warming as well as disrupting fragile ecosystems.
Antarctic sea ice remained at a record low for the time of year with a monthly value 12 percent below average, “by far the largest negative anomaly for August since satellite observations began” in the 1970s, C3S said.
Higher temperatures are likely to come: the El Nino weather phenomenon — which warms waters in the southern Pacific and beyond — has only just begun.
Scientists expect the worst effects of the current El Nino to be felt at the end of 2023 and into next year.
At the 2015 Paris climate summit, countries agreed to keep global temperature increases to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, with an aspirational target of 1.5C.
A report by UN experts due this week will assess the world’s progress in meeting the goal and will inform leaders ahead of a high-stakes climate summit in Dubai starting on November 30.
The so-called “Global Stocktake” is expected to show that countries are well behind meeting their commitments.
“Surging temperatures demand a surge in action. Leaders must turn up the heat now for climate solutions,” said Guterres.
The C3S findings came from computer-generated analyzes using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.
Proxy data such as tree rings and ice cores allow scientists to compare modern temperatures with figures before records began in the mid-19th century.

Topics: heatwave climate change

Related

Warming world ‘brutalizes’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide
World
Warming world ‘brutalizes’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide
UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
World
UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves

Latest updates

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
Industry leaders set to gather in Dammam for Saudi Maritime Congress 
Industry leaders set to gather in Dammam for Saudi Maritime Congress 
At least 16 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine — presidential adviser
At least 16 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine — presidential adviser
Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital
Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital
Iran suspends news outlet Entekhab after foreign policy criticism
Iran suspends news outlet Entekhab after foreign policy criticism

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.