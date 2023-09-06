You are here

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023. (File/AP)
A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023. (File/AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
  • The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van
  • Police advised the public not to approach Khalife
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British police said they had issued an urgent appeal after a former soldier suspected of terrorism offenses escaped from a London prison on Wednesday.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who was awaiting trial on charges relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act, is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth shortly before 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), London police said in a statement.
The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van.
Police advised the public not to approach Khalife, who is 6ft 2ins tall (1.88m) and was wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots.
“We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the London police’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public.”
At a previous court appearance in February, Khalife, who was based at barracks in central England at the time of the alleged offenses, was accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”
He was also charged with making a bomb hoax by placing three cannisters with wires on a desk “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite.”

Topics: British Police terrorism London prison Daniel Abed Khalife

UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque
World
UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
World
Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
Updated 13 sec ago

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
Updated 13 sec ago
ATHENS: A 36-year-old man who tried to board a passenger ship as it sailed from Greece’s Piraeus port on Tuesday drowned after being pushed back by crew members off the vessel’s stern ramp, the country’s shipping minister said on Wednesday.
The incident has shocked the country. Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete.
Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Wednesday that the man, who had bought a ticket, had boarded the ship before disembarking for unknown reasons and then tried to board again, which was when he was pushed back by crew members and fell into the sea just as the ship departed.
“I feel shock and horror for what has happened,” Varvitsiotis told Parapolitika radio station. “The images are revealing and shocking. I also feel great sadness for the loss of the 36-year-old man.”
Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide.” He added that four people have been detained over the incident, which is being investigated by a prosecutor.
In two separate statements on Wednesday, the ship’s owner Attica Group said that its management was “shocked by the tragic incident” and that it was cooperating with authorities to help shed light on the case.
“The scenes we all witnessed last night are unthinkable and do not conform with the group’s values,” it said, adding that the group was also investigating internally why “clear, defined procedures which must be strictly followed by the crews of all our ships were not followed.”

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
  • On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation
  • At the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

BUCHAREST: Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Romania’s Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member’s land.
Romanian officials had earlier denied reports of drones falling on Romanian territory and said Russian attacks in neighboring Ukraine did not cause a direct threat.
On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation.
“I confirm that pieces which might be the elements of a drone were found,” Tilvar told Antenna 3 CNN broadcaster.
He said the area had not been evacuated because there was nothing to suggest that the parts posed a threat and said the pieces would be analyzed to confirm their origin.
Kyiv had said on Monday that drones detonated in Romania during an overnight Russian air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, where attacks have increased since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Speaking in Bucharest on Wednesday at the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border.
“If it is confirmed that the components (found) belong to a Russian drone, such a situation would be inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
“We are on alert and in constant contact with our NATO allies,” he added.
Tilvar reiterated there was no direct threat and told Agerpres it was possible the drone did not explode upon impact but rather it simply fell or pieces landed on Romanian territory.
“(That) does not make us happy, (...) but I don’t think that we can talk about an attack and, as I said before, I think we need to know how to distinguish between an act of aggression and an incident,” Agerpres quoted him as saying.
A ministry spokesperson said search teams had been in the area for several days while the minister and other defense officials talked to residents.
Moscow has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of the war last year, and Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbors several times.
In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November; Poland and NATO allies later said it was a misfired Ukrainian air defense missile.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Romania drone President Klaus Iohannis NATO

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
World
At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea
World
Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
  • Vigil held to oppose DSEI, one of the world’s biggest defense-sector events
  • ‘We call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel’
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A vigil organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has been held in London against the Defense & Security Equipment International arms fair, one of the biggest defense-sector events in the world.
The vigil called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has previously voiced opposition to DSEI, to cancel the event.
DSEI, a biennial fair due to begin on Sept. 12, will be attended by hundreds of arms manufacturers and dealers, including firms based in or doing business with Israel.
PSC said in a statement that the fair promotes the use of lethal equipment against “indigenous and marginalized communities across the world,” including the Palestinians.
It added that Israeli companies and the Israel Defense Forces use weapons and equipment exhibited at DSEI against the Palestinians, and then advertise and sell them to other customers as “battle-tested.”
Ben Jamal, PSC director, said DSEI “provides a venue to Israel’s apartheid regime to buy weapons, and allows Israeli arms companies to sell their lethal weapons developed through Israel’s attacks on Palestinians to other repressive states. The arms fair must be shut down.
“In addition, we call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel through the introduction of a comprehensive military embargo, as Palestinian civil society has repeatedly demanded.”

Topics: London Palestine Solidarity Campaign Vigil Defence & Security Equipment International

Palestinian protests held in London to mark 70 years of Nakba
World
Palestinian protests held in London to mark 70 years of Nakba
Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks
World
Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership
  • Ankara secured pledge from Brussels to resurrect stalled membership negotiations
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: The European Union’s enlargement commissioner told Turkiye on Wednesday to address issues around democracy and the rule of law if it wants to boost its drive to join the bloc.
Ankara secured a pledge from Brussels to resurrect stalled membership negotiations in exchange for lifting its blockade of Sweden’s drive to join the NATO military alliance.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made mending torn ties with Western allies one of his priorities after winning a difficult election in May.
The EU’s enlargement chief Oliver Varhelyi came to Ankara to try and gauge where the sides could find common ground.
Varhelyi told reporters that he hoped to come up with “something tangible and something positive” for the bloc’s leaders to discuss at a European Council summit in December.
“I think this partnership has huge potential,” he said.
But Varhelyi noted that negotiations were currently at a “standstill” and needed action by Turkiye on human rights issues to move on.
“For this to remobilize, there are very clear criteria to set out ... (that include) democracy and the rule of law,” he said.
Turkiye first applied to be a member of the European Economic Community — a predecessor to the EU — in 1987.
It became an EU candidate country in 1999 and formally launched membership negotiations with the bloc in 2005.
The talks stalled over European concerns about human rights violations that came in the midst of a sweeping crackdown Erdogan launched after surviving a failed 2016 military coup.
But Ankara accuses Brussels of never seriously considering membership for what would be the largest majority-Muslim nation of the 27-nation bloc.
Erdogan has publically raised problems Turks have reported getting European tourist visas and accused Brussels of trying to turn Turkiye into a “warehouse” for migrants.
Turkiye helped stem Europe’s migrant crisis by agreeing to temporarily house millions of Syrians and other people fleeing war zones in exchange for billions of euros in aid in 2016.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Brussels on Wednesday of putting “political” obstacles to the accession talks.
“We expect the EU to demonstrate the will needed to improve relations and to act more brave,” Fidan said.
EU chief Charles Michel said last month that the bloc should get ready to admit new members from eastern Europe and the Balkans by 2030.
Turkiye’s membership is not currently on the agenda of the expansion wave.

Topics: European Union (EU) Turkey

Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October
Business & Economy
Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October
Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
Updated 06 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
  • Central bank assistant governor briefs stakeholders in Riyadh on opportunities in Philippines
  • Last month, Philippine regulator approved first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank
Updated 06 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ central bank said on Wednesday it has been promoting Islamic banking and finance initiatives in the country and held consultations in Saudi Arabia to expand the sector.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been actively promoting Islamic finance in the country, and the possibilities for its development have been growing since last month, when the country’s monetary board approved the first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank.
The decision expanded the possibility for foreign and private banks to tap into the market. Earlier, it was limited to the state-owned Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines.
“The BSP’s strategy of promoting Islamic banking and finance supports the BSP’s financial stability mandate as (the) Islamic banking and finance business model emphasizes Shariah governance and risk sharing principles to foster equity, justice and transparency,” the central bank said in a statement.
To expand the sector further, Arifa A. Ala, the bank’s assistant governor who is a lead advocate on Islamic banking and finance and chairs the Islamic Finance Coordination Forum, held a briefing for Saudi and Filipino stakeholders at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh on Aug. 17.
Themed “Islamic Banking and Finance in the Philippines,” the session highlighted investment opportunities and the potential to expand financial inclusion in the Catholic-majority Philippines and for Filipinos abroad.
“The business model of Islamic banking is beneficial to all types of banking clients regardless of religion,” Ala said.
“The goal is to provide the public, in general, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, with appropriate financial choices that suit their risk appetite and financial needs and make the Philippines aligned with global developments.”
Ala has briefed investors in Riyadh on the initiatives undertaken in the Philippines to expand the sector.
“Assistant Gov. Ala shared the major milestones in the development of the Philippines’ Islamic banking and finance ecosystem,” the BSP said. “(She) emphasized the vast opportunities for investments and potential benefits in terms of wider reach.”

Topics: Philippines Islamic banking Saudi Arabia Saudi investors

Philippines takes command of counter-piracy task force in Bahrain
World
Philippines takes command of counter-piracy task force in Bahrain
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
World
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 300,000 pills
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 300,000 pills
Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
Saudi deputy FM expresses concern at termination of Sudanese talks
Saudi deputy FM expresses concern at termination of Sudanese talks
UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison
A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
Basketball legend LeBron James spotted in Riyadh
American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket

