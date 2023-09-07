You are here

France seek Rugby World Cup glory with Dupont as catalyst

France seek Rugby World Cup glory with Dupont as catalyst
France's Antoine Dupont attends a press conference to announce the French Rugby World Cup squad in Reuil-Malmaison, outside Paris Wednesday ahead of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. (AP)
France seek Rugby World Cup glory with Dupont as catalyst

France seek Rugby World Cup glory with Dupont as catalyst
  • Dupont: We’ve never been so well prepared
  • All eyes will be on a dream start to the tournament when France play the three-time world champion All Blacks at the Stade de France on Friday
PARIS: Dynamic scrum-half Antoine Dupont will lead France into a home Rugby World Cup with hopes high that he can spark a first Northern Hemisphere victory in 20 years in the sport’s quadrennial showpiece.

The last — — and only — team from the Six Nations to win the World Cup was England in 2003, when an extra-time drop-goal by Jonny Wilkinson sealed victory in Sydney over an Australian side coached by Eddie Jones.

Since then, the trophy has remained firmly in the South Hemisphere: South Africa won in 2007 and 2019, while New Zealand triumphed in 2011 and 2015.

The time seems ripe for France, however, with Dupont key to a resurgence under coach Fabien Galthie, who has employed eye-pleasing tactics based around free-running backs and a disciplined pack.

While the loss of fly-half Romain Ntamack to injury is a blow, France boast a deep squad with a consistency in selection often missing in previous campaigns.

“We’ve never been so well prepared,” Dupont told AFP. “We have won 80 percent of our matches and the Six Nations in 2022.

“We have a promising generation of talented players who have gained experience and continuity in the backbone of the team. That hasn’t been the case over the last 10 years.

“So all systems are go. What’s more, we’re lucky enough to be hosting the competition, so we’re hoping for public support.”

The last major global sports event on French soil before next year’s Paris Olympics will be held in nine venues across France, which previously hosted the 2007 World Cup and also staged several matches as joint hosts of the 1991 edition.

All eyes will be on a dream start to the tournament when France play the three-time world champion All Blacks at the Stade de France on Friday: It is a matchup many pundits predict could go full wheel to be the final, at the same stadium, on Oct. 28.

A defeat for France would not spell disaster, however. New Zealand beat South Africa in the 2019 opener in Japan, but it was the Springboks who went on to beat England in the final.

“What could be better than New Zealand?” asked Galthie. “This is a team that hasn’t lost a match in the pool phase since the World Cup began. Ever. 31 wins.

“This is a team that has three World Cup titles to its name... We’re so happy to be playing them. Friday’s match is a celebration, a joy, a great joy for us. It’s wonderful.”

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont added: “It was 200 years ago that our sport was born and there can be no better place to celebrate our birthday than here in France.”

For all of France’s form, they are not the current Six Nations Grand Slam champions. That accolade was last claimed by Ireland, who come into the competition as the world’s No. 1 ranked side.

Talismanic fly-half Johnny Sexton will be back to skipper Andy Farrell’s side after serving a ban for abusing referee Jaco Peyper after Sexton’s Leinster were defeated by La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final.

Defending champions South Africa, skippered by their first black African captain Siya Kolisi, handed out a record 35-7 defeat of New Zealand in both sides’ final warmup match, a timely reminder that on its day Springbok rugby has few equals.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has quality oozing through his squad, from Kolisi at flanker to indefatigable scrum-half Faf de Klerk to the famed ‘bomb squad’ of replacement forward deployed en masse in the second half of games.

While the All Blacks were made to suffer by the Boks, coach Ian Foster was blunt when asked if he thinks New Zealand can win the World Cup.

“I do. It’s a well-tested group that’s gone through a lot of adversity, stayed tight and found solutions,” he said.

As for Australia, it is a mixed bag. Eddie Jones, back in charge of the Wallabies after leaving England, axed veteran skipper Michael Hooper and fly-half Quade Cooper and brought in a host of youngsters. He handed the captaincy to giant La Rochelle lock Will Skelton.

A tough pool awaits, much like in 2015 and 2019, when the Wallabies also played Wales and Fiji, many pundits’ pick as dark horses for the tournament, notably after their historic 30-22 victory over England last month.

As for England, beaten finalists in 2019, Steve Borthwick has overseen six defeats in nine matches since taking over from Jones.

“We’ve seen signs of growth in certain areas and other areas have dropped off but Saturday is about building and bringing this together,” Borthwick said of their crucial opening game against Argentina.

Skipper Owen Farrell and No 8 Billy Vunipola will be missing after bans for dangerous tackles, and referees in general will be under intense pressure to take action against offenders as part of the crackdown on head injury-related shocks.

Updated 07 September 2023
AP

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
  • UEFA and the influential European Club Association signed a renewed working agreement through 2030
  • The Champions League is being revamped next year with 36 teams instead of 32, each guaranteed eight games, and total commercial revenue of €4.4 billion ($4.72 billion)
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

GENEVA: With billions in prize money to distribute from the revamped Champions League next year, UEFA plans to pay more based on merit and share more among teams across Europe that don’t qualify.

The formula announced Wednesday for distributing money to hundreds of clubs should reduce the guaranteed cash currently paid to wealthy clubs with storied pasts.

UEFA and the influential European Club Association signed a renewed working agreement through 2030.

The accord in place since 2008 aims to ensure stability in European soccer, though it did not prevent 12 storied ECA members from trying to launch the Super League in 2021. That project effectively tried to replace the Champions League in a grab for more money and control but failed within 48 hours.

The Champions League is being revamped next year with 36 teams instead of 32, each guaranteed eight games, and total commercial revenue of &euro;4.4 billion ($4.72 billion) projected Wednesday by UEFA for its men’s club competitions.

That is about an 18 percent increase on this season’s total of more than 3.73 billion euros ($4 billion) of combined gross income for the Champions League, Europa League — which also gets 36 teams — and third-tier Europa Conference League.

However, it is below the “4.6 to 4.8” billion euros range suggested by UEFA just four months ago after a first wave of broadcast deals for the 2024-27 seasons had performed well in Britain, France and the US.

UEFA and ECA have long faced criticism for seeming to skew too much prize money toward elite clubs and helping widen a wealth gap across European soccer.

Seeking to turn that trend Wednesday, UEFA said more of the current gross revenue estimate — 7 percent instead of 4 percent — will be paid to clubs that do not qualify for European competitions.

“A central element of this agreement is the shared priority to nurture European club football at every level,” UEFA said.

The European Leagues group said this would share 308 million euros ($330 million) among those clubs instead of the current 175 million euros ($188 million).

“(This) will help all clubs across Europe to safeguard their competitiveness on and off the pitch while keeping investing in youth and talent development,” the 33-nation leagues group said.

UEFA also will pay a bigger share of Champions League prize money in equal fees to all clubs who qualify — up from 25 percent of the pot this year to 27.5 percent next season. Currently, all 32 teams get at least 15.64 million euros ($16.8 million) to play in the group stage.

The share of the prize pot allocated to performance bonuses — wins and draws in the first stage, then escalating amounts for advancing through each knockout round — rises to 37.5 percent from the current 30 percent.

In the last round of club prize payments published by UEFA, for the 2021-22 season, Champions League winner Real Madrid topped the table with 133.7 million euros ($143.4 million).

The ECA working agreement with UEFA also recognizes it as the only official representative of clubs in Europe. It is facing a challenge from the Union of European Clubs group which aims to give a stronger voice to lower-ranked members.

“I want to be clear,” ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris Saint-Germain president, told his members Wednesday who were joined in Berlin by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, “as clubs we have obligations under our (UEFA agreement). We must all honor them.”

Super League leaders Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still exiled from the ECA ahead of an imminent final ruling from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg to their challenge to UEFA control in European soccer.

Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps

Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps

Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps
  • The former No. 1-ranked player has said she intends to return to action at the Australian Open next January
  • Wednesday’s gathering touched on topics such as loneliness, connecting with others via a “buddy system,” the role of social media in mental health struggles and parenting
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka returned to the US Open — the site of some of the tennis star’s greatest triumphs on a court and some difficult moments off it — for the first time in about a year to participate in a panel about mental health in sports, a topic she helped focus a spotlight on two years ago.

“For me coming back here, it means a lot. This room, in particular. There were some tears shed. A lot,” Osaka, who won two of her four major championships at Flushing Meadows, said with a chuckle in the Grand Slam tournament’s main interview room. “I feel a lot of joy coming back here. It’s kind of like seeing an old friend I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Wednesday’s gathering, which also included Michael Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer, and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, touched on topics such as loneliness, connecting with others via a “buddy system,” the role of social media in mental health struggles and parenting.

Osaka is a 25-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the US with her parents when she was 3. She recently gave birth to a daughter and hasn’t competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022, shortly after she lost in the first round of the US  Open.

The former No. 1-ranked player has said she intends to return to action at the Australian Open next January.

“It’s definitely been really interesting. The whole process. It felt long and short at the same time. When I stepped away ... I just remember watching the Australian Open and being very devastated, because I’ve never missed an Australian Open,” said Osaka, who won that major twice, too. “I was just thinking when I was watching Serena and Venus (Williams), I was thinking, ‘I probably, no way, will ever play at their age.’ But sitting here, I’m like, ‘No, you know what? I might do that.’”

Osaka revealed her issues with depression and anxiety when she withdrew from the French Open in 2021. She later took extended breaks from the game to protect her mental health.

Her latest time away “really raised my love for the sport and it made me realize I’m not going to play forever. I have to embrace the times. I’ve been playing tennis since I was 3,” she said. “I don’t think I can predict what I’ll do — I never am able to do that — but it definitely made me appreciate a lot of things that I took for granted.”

Osaka, who also spent time watching tennis Wednesday, spoke about how she “felt lonely” during her pregnancy.

Phelps discussed a “breaking point” nearly 10 years ago, “where I didn’t want to be alive.”

“I literally didn’t talk about anything I was going through with my own family for 10 years and then it just — I was a volcano that erupted,” Phelps said. “Instead of talking about it, I just let it build.”

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics
  • Slovenia still have a chance at the Olympics, but will have to win a qualifying tournament next July
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

MANILA: Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday.

“It’s an honor,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after Canada’s first World Cup semifinal berth was clinched. “It’s an honor in itself. But we’re not satisfied.”

Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game — both of them coming after he argued with referees over calls or non-calls. Slovenia were down by 15 at the time and wound up getting within nine shortly after Doncic departed, but it wasn’t enough.

Doncic returned to the court, in flip-flops instead of sneakers, as time expired to congratulate Canadian players.

“Playing for the national team, it’s a lot of emotions. A lot of times I don’t control myself, which I’ve been having problems with,” Doncic said. “But you know, the referees told one of the guys they’re not going to call a foul on him because he’s coming at us. I think this is not fair. I know I complained a lot, but I don’t think it’s fair. They’ve been playing very physical with me, but if you say that, it’s not fair.”

Canada — which saw Dillon Brooks ejected shortly before Doncic departed, also after a technical — will play Serbia in Friday’s semifinals, with the US and Germany set to meet in the other semifinal. The winners of those games will play for the World Cup on Sunday night.

Brooks met his teammates in the hallway by the locker room after the game, wearing boxing gloves and punching the air. Indeed, Canada has been a fighter so far at this World Cup. And Doncic — who lauded the way Brooks played — didn’t have a chance to land a knockout blow.

“Guys like him, they can get hot. ... But we wore him down,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Slovenia were bidding to make the World Cup semifinals for the first time since gaining their independence in 1991. Slovenia will play Lithuania on Thursday at the start of the consolation playoffs that will be used to determine fifth through eighth place.

The win was big for Canada, and big for Germany and Serbia. The top two finishers from Europe are guaranteed automatic berths into the Paris Olympics — and with Slovenia now assured of finishing no better than fifth, while Germany and Serbia cannot finish lower than fourth, it’s those two nations who’ll be heading to France next summer.

Slovenia still have a chance at the Olympics, but will have to win a qualifying tournament next July.

Canada won the silver medal at the 1936 Olympics — and in 22 trips to the Olympics or what’s now called the World Cup since, it has not added to that medal collection. And no matter what happens the rest of the way in Manila, this will be Canada’s best World Cup finish; it was sixth at the tournaments in 1978 and 1982.

The first half couldn’t have been more even. It was 50-50 after 20 minutes — Canada won the first quarter 26-24, Slovenia won the second quarter 26-24, the biggest lead for each team in the half was exactly four points, and even the rebound total was tied 14-14 at the break. Back and forth they went, with 18 lead changes and six ties in those opening two quarters.

Canada changed everything with a 19-5 run to start the third quarter and kept the lead the rest of the way. It wound up shooting 33 free throws to Slovenia’s 19.

“Congratulations to Canada,” Doncic said. “They played great.”

Basketball legend LeBron James spotted in Riyadh

American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Basketball legend LeBron James spotted in Riyadh

American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A video has been circulating online showing the American basketball legend LeBron James surrounded by men dressed in traditional Saudi dress — with captions suggesting it was filmed in Riyadh.
King James appeared in the video accompanied by bodyguards and photographers in Saudi dress.
Sources say that the superstar was invited by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports to visit the country but the ministry has not made any announcement in this regard.
James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the game’s greatest players.

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
  • Saudi Media Company criticized for ambiguous statement suggesting the fierce Riyadh rivals could both play at Al-Awwal Park
  • Al-Hilal will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

A social media row between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal fans over which club will play their matches at Al-Awwal Park for the remainder of the season seems to have been resolved, after several days of confusion and ire were followed by the confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo and co will continue to be the venue’s lone tenants during the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club.

The row erupted when the Saudi Media Co., which currently owns the right to King Saud University Stadium, or Al-Awwal Park, changed the colors of its account on X, formerly Twitter, from current tenants Al-Nassr’s yellow and blue to lilac, which many took to mean that another team, likely Al-Hilal, will be playing their home matches at the venue.

On social media, a debate raged between supporters of the two clubs, particularly as the Saudi Ministry of Sports has plans to comprehensively develop the King Fahd International Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Hilal’s recent home, in preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Matters were not helped by the lack of clarity from SMC, who, on Sept. 2, issued the following statement: “In reference to the media inquiries regarding SMC’s agreement with a Saudi club to play its matches on the Al-Awwal Park stadium, and due to our belief in the importance of responding and effectively engaging with media institutions and clarifying the situation to the interested sports audience, SMC would like to emphasize that it values and respects all of the nation’s clubs equally.

“However, the company is committed to its exclusive contract to make the Al-Awwal Park stadium the main and exclusive venue for the pro team of Al-Nassr Club, one of the Public Investment Fund’s companies.”

The ambiguous message failed to unequivocally deny Al-Hilal will play at Al-Awwal Park,  though, and the ongoing row between the two clubs left Al-Nassr fans demanding that Al-Hilal not be allowed to play at their stadium, saying that failure to do so will be seen as a “betrayal.”

Meanwhile, fans of Al-Hilal began circulating rumors that SMC had requested that their club play at Al-Awwal Park due to its large fanbase and potential to raise the profile of the stadium. They also speculated that the change of color of SMC’s X account was done to obtain Al-Hilal’s approval, though this has not been commented on officially by any of the parties.

However, it has now been confirmed that Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium will not be closed for renovation this season, meaning it will continue to be home to Al-Hilal and Riyadh Club, while Al-Nassr will have Al-Awwal Park to themselves.

Al-Awwal Park was inaugurated on May 7, 2015, by KSU, to host the university’s sporting activities.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Sela Sports Co. reached an agreement with KSU to host Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League match there.

In November of 2018, in one of its largest events, the stadium hosted “WWE Crown Jewel” and then, a year later, the AFC Champions League final between Al-Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds.

In 2020, the university put the stadium out to tender, and SMC obtained the rights to operate it for 10 years. On Oct. 26, 2020, SMC signed a contract with Al-Nassr to make the stadium the official venue for the team’s matches.

The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 people; the second and third sections can accommodate 22,000 spectators and the first 2,000, in addition to seats for VIPs and royalty.

It includes five television and radio broadcast rooms, in addition to a press conference hall.

