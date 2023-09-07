You are here

Lebanon army says blocked entry of 1,200 Syrian migrants

Lebanon army says blocked entry of 1,200 Syrian migrants
Millions of Syrians have already fled abroad since their country’s civil war broke out in 2011. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon army says blocked entry of 1,200 Syrian migrants

Lebanon army says blocked entry of 1,200 Syrian migrants
  • Lebanon hosts the largest number of refugees per capital in the world
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said Thursday it had prevented the entry of around 1,200 Syrian migrants this week, at a time both countries are beset by painful economic woes.
Millions of Syrians have already fled abroad since their country’s civil war broke out in 2011 following the government’s repression of peaceful pro-democracy protests.
Most of them cross the border into Lebanon, which the United Nations says hosts the largest number of refugees per capital in the world.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that it had “prevented around 1,200 Syrians from crossing the Lebanese-Syrian border in the past week.”
It had announced on August 23 that it turned back 700 Syrians attempting to enter the eastern Mediterranean country illegally.
“The Syrian-Lebanese border is porous and the number of soldiers mobilized is not enough,” a security official told AFP.
“Most Syrians come to Lebanon in the hope of finding work, given the unprecedented deterioration in living conditions in their country,” said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The Syrian government’s repression of demonstrations in 2011 escalated into a civil war that killed more than 500,000 people, ravaged the country’s economy and drove millions into exile.
In the early years of the conflict, Lebanon welcomed hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, before banning them from its territory in early 2015.
Since then, many Syrians have used smugglers to cross the border and seek a better life in Lebanon or beyond.
Officials in Lebanon say Syrians have again been pushed to flee at a time of protests over dire living conditions, after the government in Damascus scrapped fuel subsidies.
Lebanon, which has been mired in a crippling economic crisis for years, says it hosts nearly two million Syrians. The United Nation has registered almost 830,000 of them.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Syria refugees

UAE to host global climate summit for faith leaders ahead of COP28

UAE to host global climate summit for faith leaders ahead of COP28
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

UAE to host global climate summit for faith leaders ahead of COP28

UAE to host global climate summit for faith leaders ahead of COP28
  • Summit organized by Muslim Council of Elders, COP28 Presidency, UN, Catholic Church
  • Faith leaders from world’s major religions and academics and experts to discuss climate crisis
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Abu Dhabi will host a global summit for faith leaders on Nov. 6-7 to highlight the critical role of faith communities in combating climate change, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The two-day summit will take place ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP28, in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

It will be organized by the Muslim Council of Elders in partnership with the COP28 Presidency, the UN Environment Programme, and the Catholic Church, and under the patronage of the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Faith leaders from the world’s major religions, as well as academics and environmental experts, are set to participate to discuss their ethical responsibilities in dealing with the climate crisis.

The meeting will also look at how faith and science can work together to bridge the gap between empirical evidence and spiritual teachings; discuss ways for raising religious leaders’ voices to improve climate justice; and ways to involve grassroots communities in  sustainable development.

MCE Secretary-General Mohamed Abdelsalam said: “As our world inches closer to irreversible climate damage that can only be addressed through collective effort, the preliminary summit of religious leaders for COP28 comes at a critical moment where scaling up climate action in all sectors of society, eradicating climate change ignorance, and raising awareness of environmental issues have become imperative.”

COP28 Director General Majid Al-Suwaidi said: “Inclusion is the foundation of the COP28 Presidency — faith-based communities and organizations play a crucial role in helping the world address climate change.

“Our goal is to provide a global stage for fostering religious engagement and interfaith dialogue with the aim of inspiring ambitious goals and concrete actions to address the climate crisis.”

Al-Suwaidi added that the MCE and the UNEP will co-host the Faith Pavilion at COP28, the first of its kind at a COP event.

COP28 UAE is expected to attract about 70,000 people, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youngsters, and non-state players.

It will carry out the first-ever Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of progress toward climate targets, as mandated by the Paris Agreement.

Kuwait’s crown prince to visit China later this month

Kuwait’s crown prince to visit China later this month
Updated 28 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s crown prince to visit China later this month

Kuwait’s crown prince to visit China later this month
  • Kuwait is expected to sign agreements with China across several fields
Updated 28 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will visit China later this month, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.
Kuwait’s defense minister Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed preparations for the crown prince’s visit during a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwel.
The visit is “expected to include the signing of a number of important and vital agreements between the two countries in several fields,” said the KUNA statement.
The defense minister will lead a delegation to China that includes Kuwait’s foreign minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, oil minister Saad Al Barrak, and finance minister Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri.

Topics: Kuwait China Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Sudan army chief visits Qatar on third trip since war began

Sudan army chief visits Qatar on third trip since war began
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

Sudan army chief visits Qatar on third trip since war began

Sudan army chief visits Qatar on third trip since war began
  • Burhan and Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani set to discuss bilateral relations
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan traveled Thursday to Doha for talks with Qatar’s emir, Sudan’s ruling sovereign council said, his third trip abroad during his nearly five-month war with paramilitaries.
Burhan and Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will “discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan,” a council statement said.
Since April 15, Sudan’s regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan’s former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
After spending months under seige inside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Burhan made his first foray outside last month and has visited regional allies in recent weeks.
He has since been based in Port Sudan in the country’s east, which has been spared the fighting and to which government officials and the United Nations have relocated.
It also hosts Sudan’s only functioning airport.
Late last month, he took his first trip abroad to Egypt, historically his closest ally, followed by a visit to South Sudan this week.
Both Cairo and Juba have sought to mobilize efforts to end the fighting, after attempts to mediate in the early months of the war repeatedly floundered.
Multiple truces brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia were systematically violated, before the two mediators adjourned talks in June.
So far, the war has killed at least 5,000 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
It has also forced 4.8 million people out of their homes — one million of whom have crossed borders — according to the UN, which expects those numbers to rise further.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Qatar

Syria’s ancient adobe houses threatened by war, displacement

Syria’s ancient adobe houses threatened by war, displacement
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

Syria’s ancient adobe houses threatened by war, displacement

Syria’s ancient adobe houses threatened by war, displacement
  • Aleppo province was the scene of fierce battles from 2012 until Syrian government forces, aided by Russians, ousted rebels and Daesh extremists
  • While the violence has waned in the area, the ancient houses have been abandoned amid instability and economic hardship 
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

UMM AMUDA KABIRA, Syria: Traditional mud-brick houses that the people of northern Syria have built for thousands of years risk disappearing, as 12 years of war have emptied villages and left the buildings crumbling.
Also knowns as “beehive houses,” the conical adobe structures are designed to keep cool in the blazing desert sun, while their thick walls also retain warmth in the winter.
Umm Amuda Kabira village in Aleppo province is among a handful of places where residents long used to live in the small domed houses, made of mud mixed with brittle hay.
“Our village once had 3,000 to 3,500 residents and some 200 mud houses,” said Mahmud Al-Mheilej, standing beside deserted homes with weeds growing out of the roofs.
“Everyone left” after the region saw heavy fighting and was overrun by Daesh group jihadists, the schoolteacher in his 50s told AFP.
Aleppo province was the scene of fierce battles between Syrian government forces, rebels and Daesh extremists from 2012 until Russian-backed government forces gradually ousted them.
While the violence has waned in the area, instability and economic hardship have long become a fact of life across Syria.
“No more than 200 of us have returned” to the village, said Mheilej, who now lives in a concrete building close by.
Inside one traditional house, crevasses snaked along white walls riddled with holes.
All of the mud-brick homes have been abandoned, Mheilej said, pointing at a tumbledown wall, the remnants of a collapsed house.
“There is no one left to take care of the houses, that’s why they are decaying,” he added. “In time, they will disappear without a trace.”

Syria’s war broke out in 2011 and quickly escalated into a conflict that pulled in foreign powers and jihadists.
The fighting has killed more than 500,000 people, and millions have been displaced.
“We were born and raised inside the mud houses,” said Jamal Al-Ali, 66, from outside the ancestral home his family was forced to abandon in nearby Haqla.
The domed structure kept inhabitants cool in the summer and warm in the winter, said Ali, as he shared a meal with his family on a straw carpet.
Local masons were among those who fled the fighting, leaving the region short of their ancestral know-how.
Issa Khodr, 58, who took refuge in neighboring Lebanon, is one of the last Syrians with expertise in building the structures, which require regular upkeep.
With support from local charity Arcenciel, he has recreated the rustic dwellings in the Bekaa Valley, home to a large Syrian refugee population.
“I learnt the trade in the village when I was 14 because every time someone wanted to build a mud house, others would help,” said the former civil servant.
“Because of the war, the houses are disappearing, and so is our profession,” said Khodr.
Lebanese architect Fadlallah Dagher said the construction technique “is believed to have originated during the Neolithic period some 8,000 years ago.”
The project aims to pass on knowledge among the refugees, Dagher said, so that “once they return to their devastated country, which lacks resources, they can build their own homes.”
 

Topics: Syria Aleppo Syrian War Daesh

Topics: COP28 UAE

