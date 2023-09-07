Lebanon army says blocked entry of 1,200 Syrian migrants

UAE to host global climate summit for faith leaders ahead of COP28

LONDON: Abu Dhabi will host a global summit for faith leaders on Nov. 6-7 to highlight the critical role of faith communities in combating climate change, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The two-day summit will take place ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP28, in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

It will be organized by the Muslim Council of Elders in partnership with the COP28 Presidency, the UN Environment Programme, and the Catholic Church, and under the patronage of the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Faith leaders from the world’s major religions, as well as academics and environmental experts, are set to participate to discuss their ethical responsibilities in dealing with the climate crisis.

The meeting will also look at how faith and science can work together to bridge the gap between empirical evidence and spiritual teachings; discuss ways for raising religious leaders’ voices to improve climate justice; and ways to involve grassroots communities in sustainable development.

MCE Secretary-General Mohamed Abdelsalam said: “As our world inches closer to irreversible climate damage that can only be addressed through collective effort, the preliminary summit of religious leaders for COP28 comes at a critical moment where scaling up climate action in all sectors of society, eradicating climate change ignorance, and raising awareness of environmental issues have become imperative.”

COP28 Director General Majid Al-Suwaidi said: “Inclusion is the foundation of the COP28 Presidency — faith-based communities and organizations play a crucial role in helping the world address climate change.

“Our goal is to provide a global stage for fostering religious engagement and interfaith dialogue with the aim of inspiring ambitious goals and concrete actions to address the climate crisis.”

Al-Suwaidi added that the MCE and the UNEP will co-host the Faith Pavilion at COP28, the first of its kind at a COP event.

COP28 UAE is expected to attract about 70,000 people, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youngsters, and non-state players.

It will carry out the first-ever Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of progress toward climate targets, as mandated by the Paris Agreement.