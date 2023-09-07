You are here

Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France

Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with French PM Elisabeth Borne at the start of the third plenary session of the CNR (National Council for the Refoundation) on Sept. 7, 2023 at the Elysee palace in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

  • The president promised a detailed proposal — which would mean changing referendum rules laid out in France’s constitution — “in the coming weeks”
  • Immigration has been top of the political agenda over the summer
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he would offer proposals to widen referendums in France to allow a possible ballot on immigration demanded by conservatives and the far right.
His promise in a letter to party leaders comes after a 12-hour meeting last week designed to break deadlock in the National Assembly, or lower house, where Macron’s supporters have no majority but no alternative bloc exists.
The president promised a detailed proposal — which would mean changing referendum rules laid out in France’s constitution — “in the coming weeks.”
That would “allow us to continue our talks, which I hope will reach conclusion when we next meet” in the autumn, he added.
Immigration has been top of the political agenda over the summer as Macron’s camp have failed to bring aboard conservatives for a proposed reform that would toughen conditions for irregular arrivals but allow some undocumented people working in critical industries to remain in France.
Macron wrote that the law would be debated in parliament “from this autumn” ahead of any possible public vote.
There are “known disagreements” on the subject but “it cannot be avoided,” he added.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will be charged with coming up for further proposals on institutional reform, including decentralising France’s notoriously Paris-centric administration and some form of proportional representation in parliament.
In a bone thrown to the left, Macron added that he would hold a “social conference” in October to discuss improving the lot of people on low incomes.
And he promised a roadmap on planning for climate protection measures in the week of September 18.
Reactions were slow to arrive from a political class still seemingly weighing up the possible benefits and risks of cooperating with the president.
Greens chief Marine Tondelier charged on X — formerly Twitter — that environmental policy had “a minuscule place in this letter” but promised more detailed responses in the coming days.

Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time

Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time
Updated 6 sec ago

Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time

Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time
  • Lavrov, the first Russian foreign minister to visit Bangladesh since its 1971 independence, reached Dhaka late on Thursday for a two-day visit
  • Bangladesh’s FM Abdul Momen took up the issue of timely completion of the nuclear power project and bilateral trade issues with Lavrov
Updated 6 sec ago
DHAKA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday assured Bangladesh that Moscow was committed to complete a nuclear power project on time, despite obstacles resulting from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Lavrov, the first Russian foreign minister to visit Bangladesh since its 1971 independence, reached Dhaka late on Thursday for a two-day visit after attending the East Asia summit in Jakarta.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Abdul Momen took up the issue of timely completion of the nuclear power project and bilateral trade issues with Lavrov, who also offered export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet Dhaka’s energy needs, officials said.
“Our flagship joint project is construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant on the territory of Bangladesh,” Lavrov said.
“The project is progressing smoothly in line with the schedule, and delivery and charging of first nuclear fuel are expected as early as in October,” Lavrov said after the meeting.
Bangladesh is building the first of two nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russian state-owned atomic company Rosatom in a $12.65 billion project, 90 percent of which is financed through a Russian loan repayable within 28 years with a 10-year grace period.
The construction of the plant has been delayed due to two years of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and war-related sanctions. In December last year, because of US sanctions on Moscow, Bangladesh denied entry to a Russian ship that was carrying equipment for the nuclear power plant.
The first unit of the plant, with a total generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts, was due to start operation in July next year but is facing a setback over loan repayments.
Bangladesh has faced its worst electricity crisis since 2013, a Reuters analysis of government data shows, due to erratic weather and difficulty in paying for fuel imports amid declining forex reserves and a weakened currency.
Bangladesh was Russia’s second-largest trade partner in South Asia after India, Lavrov said, adding the bilateral trade was expected to further increase.
The two countries are also collaborating to find solutions for sending essential commodities from Russia to Bangladesh, and alternative currencies to the dollar are being explored for trade settlements, he said.
Both Russia and Western countries are seeking the support of Bangladesh, which has been reluctant to take sides in the Ukraine war even as it struggles with higher fuel and food import costs.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron will also visit Dhaka next week after attending the G20 meeting, aiming to deepen relations with a country experiencing rapid economic growth.
Lavrov will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday before heading to New Delhi for the G20 leaders’ summit, government official said.
Dhaka has asked Moscow to ensure it uses non-sanctioned ships to deliver equipment for the plant, while urging a resolution of its conflict with its neighbor through dialogue and discussions.
“We don’t want war. We want all issues to get resolved through dialogue and discussion,” Bangladesh’s foreign minister Momen said.

Top French court backs school ban on abaya Muslim dress

A woman wearing an abaya walks through the streets of Lille, northern France. (File/AFP)
A woman wearing an abaya walks through the streets of Lille, northern France. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

Top French court backs school ban on abaya Muslim dress

A woman wearing an abaya walks through the streets of Lille, northern France. (File/AFP)
  • The State Council said it had rejected a motion by an association for an injunction against the ban
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: France’s highest administrative court on Thursday ruled that a school ban on abayas, traditional over-garments worn by some Muslim women, is legal.
The State Council, France’s highest court for complaints against government authorities, said it had rejected a motion by an association for an injunction against the ban decreed by the government last month, saying it was not discriminatory toward Muslims.

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon
  • Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014
  • His appointment was made in a decree by the new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

LIVERVILLE: Gabon’s military rulers on Thursday appointed Raymond Ndong Sima, a prominent opponent to ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, as interim prime minister following the country’s coup on August 30, state TV announced.
Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014 before becoming a critic and eventually challenging him in elections in 2016 and 2023.
His appointment was made in a decree by the new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as interim president on Monday after the coup.
In his inauguration speech, Oligui vowed to hold “free, transparent and credible elections” to restore civilian rule, although he did not give a timeframe.
He also said he would shortly announce an inclusive transitional government drawing on figures from across the political spectrum.
Bongo, 64, took office in 2009 on the death of his father Omar, who ruled the central African state with an iron fist for more than 40 years, gaining a reputation as a kleptocrat.
He was re-elected by a wafer-thin margin in 2016, according to bitterly disputed official results, but two years later suffered a stroke that weakened his grip on power.
On August 30, soldiers led by Oligui, head of the elite Republic Guard, detained Bongo, his wife and son shortly after election overseers declared him victor in a presidential ballot four days earlier.
Post-coup developments in Gabon are being anxiously followed in central Africa and beyond.
The oil-rich state joins Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso and Niger among African countries that have undergone coups in the last three years.

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme
  • “The defendant’s massive gains here came out of other investors’ pockets,” Assistant US Attorney Seth Kosto said during the sentencing hearing
  • Klyushin, 42, is one of the highest-profile Russians in US custody
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

BOSTON: A Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in a US prison after being convicted of participating in a $93 million insider-trading scheme involving hacked secret earnings information about multiple companies.
Vladislav Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company called M-13 that did work for the Russian government, was sentenced by US District Judge Patti Saris in Boston after a jury found him guilty in February.
Hackers from 2018 to 2020 viewed and downloaded yet-to-be-announced earnings reports for hundreds of companies including Tesla and Microsoft, which Klyushin and others used to trade before the news was public, according to prosecutors.
“The defendant’s massive gains here came out of other investors’ pockets,” Assistant US Attorney Seth Kosto said during the sentencing hearing. “That does real injury to American markets.”
Klyushin, 42, is one of the highest-profile Russians in US custody. And while his case predated the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year ordered by President Vladimir Putin, Klyushin’s connections to the Kremlin have long intrigued American authorities.
M-13 not only did work for Putin’s government but also employed Ivan Ermakov, a former Russian military intelligence officer wanted by the American government for his alleged involvement in hacking schemes aimed at interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, according to prosecutors.
Ermakov was charged along with Klyushin and three other Russian nationals with carrying out the hack-and-trade scheme. Only Klyushin has faced trial after he was apprehended in Switzerland during a ski trip in 2021 and extradited to the United States. Klyushin is expected to appeal his conviction.
During the hearing, Kosto urged a sentence of 14 years in prison, telling the judge that letting Klyushin return soon to Russia would be a “recipe for recidivism” and calling the defendant a “powerful person” with connections to the “highest echelons of Russian society.”
Maksim Nemtsev, Klyushin’s lawyer, said a lengthy sentence would rob his client of his ability to be with his children in Russia during their childhood.
“There’s no reason to believe he would risk the well-being of his family by committing crimes again,” Nemtsev said, as he asked for a three-year sentence that would take into account the 2-1/2 years he already has been in US custody.
Klyushin’s lawyers have argued there was no evidence he possessed inside information and knew of any hacking. Oliver Ciric, his attorney in Switzerland, said the real reason Klyushin was charged was his Russian government connections. Ciric has said US intelligence officials tried to recruit Klyushin in 2019 and that British intelligence did the same a year later.
Klyushin and his associates made $93 million trading stocks based on yet-to-be-announced information that hackers stole from publicly traded companies, according to prosecutors. The hackers broke into the networks of two firms that help publicly traded companies file reports with US securities regulators, Donnelley Financial Solutions and Toppan Merrill, prosecutors said.
The stolen financial information about those companies allowed Klyushin to turn a $2 million investment into nearly $21 million and the group as a whole to turn about $9 million into $93 million, prosecutors added.

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics
  • Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year
  • “Time to move on,” Finnish public broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

COPENHAGEN: Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders and a strong voice in supporting Ukraine, said Thursday she’s quitting Finnish politics and will join a London-based non-profit organization.
Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year. She received praise for her Cabinet’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her vocal support of Ukraine in the last year had increased her international visibility. She also saw her country become the 31st member of NATO.
“Time to move on,” Finnish public broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying. “I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland.”
In April, Finland joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II, but its leaders signaled they wanted to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through its neighbors.
“I believe that I can serve those voters (in Finland) well and maybe even better in the new assignment,” Marin told a press conference as she announced her departure from the 200-seat Finnish parliament Eduskunta. Earlier this month, she stepped down as head of the Social Democratic Party.
Marin will join the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and earlier this month, the non-profit organization said she would become “strategic counsellor.”
“The task will be to be an adviser to different countries, governments and leaders on policy issues that are familiar to me, such as good governance, technology, climate, gender equality and other issues that I have had to work with,” she said according to the Huvudstadsbladet newspaper, one of Finland’s largest.
In the April parliamentary elections, she lost to Finland’s main conservative party in a tight three-way race that saw right-wing populists take second place. Marin’s Social Democrats ended in third, dashing her hopes for re-election.
As prime minister she headed a coalition government, including her own Social Democrats, the centrist Center Party, the Green League, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party in Finland.
Her private life and active social media use received a lot of international coverage during her premiership. In August 2022, she apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.
The photo came out after a video that showed Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether a prime minister in office is entitled to party heartily.

