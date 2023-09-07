Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme

You are here

Vladislav Klyushin, an owner of an information technology company with ties to the Russian government, is seen in an undated photograph attached to a US Department of Justice filing. (Reuters)
BOSTON: A Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in a US prison after being convicted of participating in a $93 million insider-trading scheme involving hacked secret earnings information about multiple companies.
Vladislav Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company called M-13 that did work for the Russian government, was sentenced by US District Judge Patti Saris in Boston after a jury found him guilty in February.
Hackers from 2018 to 2020 viewed and downloaded yet-to-be-announced earnings reports for hundreds of companies including Tesla and Microsoft, which Klyushin and others used to trade before the news was public, according to prosecutors.
“The defendant’s massive gains here came out of other investors’ pockets,” Assistant US Attorney Seth Kosto said during the sentencing hearing. “That does real injury to American markets.”
Klyushin, 42, is one of the highest-profile Russians in US custody. And while his case predated the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year ordered by President Vladimir Putin, Klyushin’s connections to the Kremlin have long intrigued American authorities.
M-13 not only did work for Putin’s government but also employed Ivan Ermakov, a former Russian military intelligence officer wanted by the American government for his alleged involvement in hacking schemes aimed at interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, according to prosecutors.
Ermakov was charged along with Klyushin and three other Russian nationals with carrying out the hack-and-trade scheme. Only Klyushin has faced trial after he was apprehended in Switzerland during a ski trip in 2021 and extradited to the United States. Klyushin is expected to appeal his conviction.
During the hearing, Kosto urged a sentence of 14 years in prison, telling the judge that letting Klyushin return soon to Russia would be a “recipe for recidivism” and calling the defendant a “powerful person” with connections to the “highest echelons of Russian society.”
Maksim Nemtsev, Klyushin’s lawyer, said a lengthy sentence would rob his client of his ability to be with his children in Russia during their childhood.
“There’s no reason to believe he would risk the well-being of his family by committing crimes again,” Nemtsev said, as he asked for a three-year sentence that would take into account the 2-1/2 years he already has been in US custody.
Klyushin’s lawyers have argued there was no evidence he possessed inside information and knew of any hacking. Oliver Ciric, his attorney in Switzerland, said the real reason Klyushin was charged was his Russian government connections. Ciric has said US intelligence officials tried to recruit Klyushin in 2019 and that British intelligence did the same a year later.
Klyushin and his associates made $93 million trading stocks based on yet-to-be-announced information that hackers stole from publicly traded companies, according to prosecutors. The hackers broke into the networks of two firms that help publicly traded companies file reports with US securities regulators, Donnelley Financial Solutions and Toppan Merrill, prosecutors said.
The stolen financial information about those companies allowed Klyushin to turn a $2 million investment into nearly $21 million and the group as a whole to turn about $9 million into $93 million, prosecutors added.

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics
Updated 58 min 18 sec ago
AP

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics
  • Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year
  • “Time to move on,” Finnish public broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying
Updated 58 min 18 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN: Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders and a strong voice in supporting Ukraine, said Thursday she’s quitting Finnish politics and will join a London-based non-profit organization.
Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year. She received praise for her Cabinet’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her vocal support of Ukraine in the last year had increased her international visibility. She also saw her country become the 31st member of NATO.
“Time to move on,” Finnish public broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying. “I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland.”
In April, Finland joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II, but its leaders signaled they wanted to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through its neighbors.
“I believe that I can serve those voters (in Finland) well and maybe even better in the new assignment,” Marin told a press conference as she announced her departure from the 200-seat Finnish parliament Eduskunta. Earlier this month, she stepped down as head of the Social Democratic Party.
Marin will join the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and earlier this month, the non-profit organization said she would become “strategic counsellor.”
“The task will be to be an adviser to different countries, governments and leaders on policy issues that are familiar to me, such as good governance, technology, climate, gender equality and other issues that I have had to work with,” she said according to the Huvudstadsbladet newspaper, one of Finland’s largest.
In the April parliamentary elections, she lost to Finland’s main conservative party in a tight three-way race that saw right-wing populists take second place. Marin’s Social Democrats ended in third, dashing her hopes for re-election.
As prime minister she headed a coalition government, including her own Social Democrats, the centrist Center Party, the Green League, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party in Finland.
Her private life and active social media use received a lot of international coverage during her premiership. In August 2022, she apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.
The photo came out after a video that showed Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether a prime minister in office is entitled to party heartily.

Topics: Finland Sanna Marin NATO

Ukraine wants help to pressure Russia to return illegally transferred children

Ukraine wants help to pressure Russia to return illegally transferred children
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

Ukraine wants help to pressure Russia to return illegally transferred children

Ukraine wants help to pressure Russia to return illegally transferred children
  • The ICC has accused Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine
  • Ukraine has repatriated 406 children so far and does not know exactly how many more there are in total
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s human rights commissioner has called for more international pressure on Moscow to help Kyiv bring home thousands of Ukrainian children who Kyiv says have been illegally taken to Russia during the war.
Dmytro Lubinets spoke to Reuters in Kyiv days after several minors were reunited with their parents in western Ukraine on Saturday after a journey home from Russia and Russian-held areas.
“When Russia feels international pressure, that’s when we can bring more Ukrainian children back,” he said.
Matters had got “easier” since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.
The ICC has accused Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Moscow, which invaded in February 2022, has repeatedly denied its forces have engaged in war crimes or forcibly taken Ukrainian children. It has said it transported Ukrainian children to protect them from fighting on the ground.
Ukraine has repatriated 406 children so far and does not know exactly how many more there are in total because it does not have access to Russia or swathes of occupied territory in the south and east, Lubinets said.
Kyiv has identified and verified almost 20,000 who have been taken, he said.
The children Ukraine seeks to return include ones taken from orphanages, those who had parents but were “kidnapped” and taken away, children who became orphans during the war and those who were separated from their parents during filtration, he added.

’VERY DIFFICULT’
Svitlana Riabtseva, 39, was among a group of parents who were reunited with their children on Saturday night in western Ukraine where they had arrived from Russia via other countries.
She said she had put her children, now 10 and 9, in a state boarding school in Kupiansk, a town in the east occupied by the Russians at that time. She said she returned five days later and found the children had been taken away and bussed deep into Russian-occupied Ukraine.
“I panicked, I was hysterical,” she said told Reuters in Kyiv on Wednesday.
Kupiansk was liberated in September in a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Chaos followed and there was no mobile connection. Riabtseva said she was eventually able to appeal for help from Ukrainian authorities who brought back the children to Ukrainian territory last weekend.
“They (the children) still seem frightened and they are scared of everything. They don’t talk about it at all.”
Reuters could not independently verify the details of her account.
Lubinets described the process of repatriating children as “very difficult.” He said he did not want to disclose the mechanism so as not to compromise future missions.
He said Ukraine was partnering with non-governmental groups like Orphans Feeding Foundation, a Dutch NGO that is helping coordinate a program launched by the president’s office under the slogan “Bring Kids Back UA.”
Lubinets said nine children were brought back to Ukraine last week. Eleven were returned the week before.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict human rights Ukrainian children

Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France

Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France

Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France
  • The president promised a detailed proposal — which would mean changing referendum rules laid out in France’s constitution — “in the coming weeks”
  • Immigration has been top of the political agenda over the summer
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he would offer proposals to widen referendums in France to allow a possible ballot on immigration demanded by conservatives and the far right.
His promise in a letter to party leaders comes after a 12-hour meeting last week designed to break deadlock in the National Assembly, or lower house, where Macron’s supporters have no majority but no alternative bloc exists.
The president promised a detailed proposal — which would mean changing referendum rules laid out in France’s constitution — “in the coming weeks.”
That would “allow us to continue our talks, which I hope will reach conclusion when we next meet” in the autumn, he added.
Immigration has been top of the political agenda over the summer as Macron’s camp have failed to bring aboard conservatives for a proposed reform that would toughen conditions for irregular arrivals but allow some undocumented people working in critical industries to remain in France.
Macron wrote that the law would be debated in parliament “from this autumn” ahead of any possible public vote.
There are “known disagreements” on the subject but “it cannot be avoided,” he added.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will be charged with coming up for further proposals on institutional reform, including decentralising France’s notoriously Paris-centric administration and some form of proportional representation in parliament.
In a bone thrown to the left, Macron added that he would hold a “social conference” in October to discuss improving the lot of people on low incomes.
And he promised a roadmap on planning for climate protection measures in the week of September 18.
Reactions were slow to arrive from a political class still seemingly weighing up the possible benefits and risks of cooperating with the president.
Greens chief Marine Tondelier charged on X — formerly Twitter — that environmental policy had “a minuscule place in this letter” but promised more detailed responses in the coming days.

Topics: France immigration French President Emmanuel Macron

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013
  • One of them suspected of involvement in a 2013 attack in eastern Syria in which more than 60 Shiite fighters and civilians were killed
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

BERLIN: Two Syrian men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of membership in extremist groups, and one of them is suspected of involvement in a 2013 attack in eastern Syria in which more than 60 Shiite fighters and civilians were killed, prosecutors said Thursday.
The suspects, identified only as Amer A. and Basel O. in line with German privacy rules, were arrested on Wednesday, the federal prosecutors’ office said. Both are accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization — Liwa Jund al Rahman, or Brigade of the Soldiers of the Merciful God, an armed rebel group that prosecutors said Amer A. formed in February 2013 and led.
Amer A. is also accused of committing war crimes by means of forced displacement and of membership in the Daesh group.
The war crimes charges relate to a June 2013 attack on Hatla, in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province, that killed about 60 Shiite residents. At the time, the attack underlined the increasingly sectarian nature of Syria’s civil war. Prosecutors said the attack was carried out jointly by Liwa Jund al Rahman under Amer A.’s command and other jihadi groups.
Survivors of the attack were forced to flee to elsewhere in Syria or abroad “by intentionally stoking fears of death — also by means of arson and looting,” prosecutors said in a statement. “This forced displacement meant the end of all Shiite presence in Hatla.”
Amer A. joined IS in July 2014 and put his group under its command, prosecutors said. They said Basel O. took a “prominent military position” in his group by late 2013 and commanded units of the organization in battles with Syrian government forces in December that year and in April 2014, particularly at Deir Ezzor’s military airfield.
A judge on Wednesday ordered the two suspects held in custody pending a potential indictment.
Germany’s application of the rule of “universal jurisdiction,” allowing the prosecution of serious crimes committed abroad, led last year to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity.
And in February, a German court convicted a Palestinian man from Syria of a war crime and murder for launching a grenade into a crowd of civilians waiting for food in Damascus in 2014.

Topics: Germany Syria

Blinken hails Ukrainian’s ‘extraordinary resilience’

Blinken hails Ukrainian’s ‘extraordinary resilience’
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

Blinken hails Ukrainian’s ‘extraordinary resilience’

Blinken hails Ukrainian’s ‘extraordinary resilience’
  • Blinken visited a school’s basement in Yagidne, where Russian troops kept dozens of villagers including elderly people and children captive
  • “This is just one building... (but) this is a story we’ve seen again and again,” Blinken said
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

KYIV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday praised Ukraine’s strength in the face of the Russian invasion during a visit to the Chernigiv region, which was occupied by Moscow at the beginning of the war.
Blinken visited a school’s basement in Yagidne, where Russian troops kept dozens of villagers including elderly people and children captive.
“This is just one building... (but) this is a story we’ve seen again and again,” Blinken said.
“But we are also seeing something else that’s incredibly powerful... the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people.”
Russian forces had seized parts of the Chernigiv region, including Yagidne, soon after the beginning of the war.
They withdrew after about a month, and Yagidne was recaptured by Ukrainian forces on March 30, 2022.
But the Russian army left towns and land destroyed and heavily mined.
Blinken said up to a third of Ukraine’s territory was now dealing with mines or unexploded ordnance.
“But Ukrainians are coming together to get rid of the ordnance, to get rid of the mines, and to literally recover the land,” Blinken said.
The top US official said Washington was “proud” to support Ukraine’s efforts to “take on the aggression as they recover as they rebuild.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Kyiv

