Palestinian fishermen decry Israel's ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment
Palestinian fishermen unload their catch from their nighttime fishing trip at the seaport in Gaza City. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment
  New restrictions choke off the territory's already ailing economy
  Come on top of punishing 16-year blockade Israel, Egypt have maintained since Hamas seized control
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

KHAN YOUNIS: Israel closed the main commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip, effectively banning exports from the coastal territory after saying it had uncovered explosives in a shipment of clothes to the occupied West Bank. Gaza’s fishermen, with their perishable exports, were among the first to feel the pain.
The new restrictions choke off the territory’s already ailing economy. They come on top of the punishing 16-year blockade that Israel and Egypt have maintained since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized control of the enclave in 2007.
The blockade, which Israel says is needed to prevent Hamas from arming, severely limits the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza.
Israel closed the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing late on Monday after saying it had discovered explosives hidden in a shipment of Zara jeans and other clothing bound for the West Bank — one of the main markets for Gaza’s tiny export sector. Israeli officials fear the explosives were bound for Palestinian militants in the West Bank. Israel has not said when the crossing will reopen.
Palestinian fishermen, businessmen and rights advocates condemned Israel’s latest measure as a form of collective punishment against Gaza’s 2 million people, including tens of thousands of laborers who heavily depend on exports to Israel and the West Bank to stay afloat. Nearly all the goods that enter and exit Gaza pass through Kerem Shalom.
Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen, with their perishable exports, condemned the ban.
“Now I can’t make a living,” said Khalid Al-Laham, 35, from his bare home in the southern town of Khan Younis as his five children scurried around him. “I have to borrow food from the shops.”
The struggle also has reached Gaza’s wealthiest traders.
“Fish are completely different from any product, it’s sensitive,” said Mohammed Abu Hasira, a 38-year-old owner of a popular Gazan fish restaurant near the Mediterranean. “They should punish those who are at fault. Why are we being punished with them?”
Abu Hasira’s plans to export truckloads of seafood on Thursday were thwarted by the Israeli decision, he said. Within moments, his profits evaporated and costs skyrocketed.
Overall, the measure has caused 26 tons of fish to rot and resulted in $300,000 in weekly losses, Gaza’s main fishermen’s union said.
The restrictions represented a reversal of recent Israeli military moves to ease the blockade to relieve economic pressure on Gaza to prevent tensions from boiling over into another bloody conflict.
Israel now allows some 21,000 Gazan laborers to enter Israel for work, and in July, Israel issued hundreds more permits. Over 90 percent more people left the strip than during the same time last year, according to the United Nations humanitarian office.
But now Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen and others affected by the Israeli measure said they’ve again been subsumed into a larger political struggle that has nothing to do with them.
Israel says the closure was intended to deter militants from sneaking explosives through the crossing and to press the strip’s Hamas rules to crack down on the smuggling.
“The defense establishment will not allow terror organizations to take advantage of civilian and humanitarian facilities,” Israel’s defense ministry said.
But the move, rights groups said, also laid bare Israel’s inability to provide an effective answer to the security incidents and to address Gaza’s underlying problems.
“Instead of finding proportionate and reasonable measures, it just imposes sweeping measures and punitive closings,” said Miriam Marmur, a spokeswoman for Gisha, an Israeli human rights group.
Under the blockade, Gaza’s businessmen have grappled with what they describe as exasperating bureaucratic controls and routine indignities.
Fishermen say their struggle reflects how the blockade has damaged a vital part of Gaza’s economy. In July, fish accounted for 6 percent of all exports, according to the UN
The restrictions have prevented them from importing engines, fiberglass, and other materials needed to repair their dilapidated boats. The naval blockade limits how far out into the Mediterranean Sea the fishermen can go – and how much and what type of fish they can catch. If they drift too close to the boundaries, they risk being shot at or having their boats seized by the Israeli navy.
In an upscale tower just blocks away from the seaport, Muhammad Al-Ghussein, an engineer and spokesperson for the Palestinian Businessmen Association, said all merchants in Gaza shared the fishermen’s concerns.
“Halting exports is like dealing a fatal blow to a sector that’s already dying,” he said.

Jordan unable to take in more Syrian refugees, FM says

Jordan unable to take in more Syrian refugees, FM says
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan unable to take in more Syrian refugees, FM says

Jordan unable to take in more Syrian refugees, FM says
  Safadi urges international community to take responsibility for providing refugees with right to dignified living
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan is unable to accept any more Syrian refugees, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday, even if Syria’s ongoing crisis worsens and results in an exodus of people.
During a press conference with Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Amman, Safadi urged the international community to take responsibility for providing refugees with the right to dignified living, Kuwait News Agency reported.
The two officials discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with a step-by-step approach and UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and in a way that fulfills the Syrian people’s rights to a safe and stable homeland while preserving the country’s sovereignty.
Safadi highlighted the security threats in the region resulting from the Syrian crisis, including terrorism and drug smuggling.
Jordan will continue to protect its borders against the illegal movement of narcotics, he stressed.
Martin and Safadi signed a memorandum of understanding for political consultation between the two countries, which allows them to meet on a regular basis and set specific objectives to strengthen cooperation in various fields and maintain coordination on regional issues.
Safadi lauded Ireland’s continuous efforts to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international resolutions.
Martin stated that the relations between Ireland and Jordan are growing stronger, noting the two countries share similar stances, particularly on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and two-state solution.
During his trip to Jordan, Martin also met with King Abdullah II to discuss the Young Scientist Award, peacekeeping, security, innovation and economic cooperation. He also toured UN operations in the country to hear firsthand from Syrian refugees about the challenges they face.
 

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013
  One of them suspected of involvement in a 2013 attack in eastern Syria in which more than 60 Shiite fighters and civilians were killed
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

BERLIN: Two Syrian men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of membership in extremist groups, and one of them is suspected of involvement in a 2013 attack in eastern Syria in which more than 60 Shiite fighters and civilians were killed, prosecutors said Thursday.
The suspects, identified only as Amer A. and Basel O. in line with German privacy rules, were arrested on Wednesday, the federal prosecutors’ office said. Both are accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization — Liwa Jund al Rahman, or Brigade of the Soldiers of the Merciful God, an armed rebel group that prosecutors said Amer A. formed in February 2013 and led.
Amer A. is also accused of committing war crimes by means of forced displacement and of membership in the Daesh group.
The war crimes charges relate to a June 2013 attack on Hatla, in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province, that killed about 60 Shiite residents. At the time, the attack underlined the increasingly sectarian nature of Syria’s civil war. Prosecutors said the attack was carried out jointly by Liwa Jund al Rahman under Amer A.’s command and other jihadi groups.
Survivors of the attack were forced to flee to elsewhere in Syria or abroad “by intentionally stoking fears of death — also by means of arson and looting,” prosecutors said in a statement. “This forced displacement meant the end of all Shiite presence in Hatla.”
Amer A. joined IS in July 2014 and put his group under its command, prosecutors said. They said Basel O. took a “prominent military position” in his group by late 2013 and commanded units of the organization in battles with Syrian government forces in December that year and in April 2014, particularly at Deir Ezzor’s military airfield.
A judge on Wednesday ordered the two suspects held in custody pending a potential indictment.
Germany’s application of the rule of “universal jurisdiction,” allowing the prosecution of serious crimes committed abroad, led last year to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity.
And in February, a German court convicted a Palestinian man from Syria of a war crime and murder for launching a grenade into a crowd of civilians waiting for food in Damascus in 2014.

Sudan’s RSF deputy leader says US sanctions on him ‘unfair’

Sudan’s RSF deputy leader says US sanctions on him ‘unfair’
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

Sudan's RSF deputy leader says US sanctions on him 'unfair'

Sudan’s RSF deputy leader says US sanctions on him ‘unfair’
  The move to target Dagalo is the highest profile use of sanctions since conflict broke out between the RSF and Sudan's army in mid-April
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The deputy leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Thursday that US sanctions imposed on him over human rights abuses were unfair and declared that the RSF has seized enough army weapons to last 20 years.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced the sanctions on Abdelrahim Dagalo — who is also brother of the RSF commander — during a trip to Adre on Chad’s border with Sudan to meet with refugees fleeing ethnic and sexual violence.
“The decision for us is an unfair decision and a decision taken from information from one side or from a side that is very opposite to the Rapid Support Forces,” Dagalo told Sky News Arabia on Thursday, saying that the US action had been taken without a clear investigation.
Thomas-Greenfield scoffed at Dagalo’s response.
“Please. What is unfair, unconscionable are the atrocities that are being committed against the Sudanese people. That’s the issue that is unfair,” she told Reuters in N’Djamena.
“This is about justice, this is about accountability and that’s where we’re continuing to focus our attention.”
The move to target Dagalo is the highest profile use of sanctions since conflict broke out between the RSF and Sudan’s army in mid-April and is an apparent response to the violence in West Darfur, which the RSF is accused of perpetrating along with allied militias.
“The authorities that issued the sanctions did not wait and did not know who creates strives in Darfur or who kills people and who defends people’s lives and what strife is happening in Darfur or who solves the problems in Darfur,” Dagalo said.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
The war began four years after a popular uprising ousted President Omar Al-Bashir. Tensions between the army and RSF, which jointly staged a coup in 2021, erupted into fighting over a plan to integrate their forces as part of a transition to civilian rule.
Late on Wednesday, Sudan’s military ruler General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan issued a constitutional decree ordering the dissolution of the RSF.
Dagalo said that Burhan did not have the legitimacy to do so.
“Now we have stores of weapons and supplies belonging to the armed forces (...) that could last us 20 years,” he added.
The United Nations says half Sudan’s 49 million people need help and has appealed for $2.6 billion — so far, it has secured only 26 percent of this amount.
Since April some 380,000 refugees — mostly women and children — have fled to Chad, the UN says. Hundreds of thousands more have escaped to Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has appealed for $1 billion to help provide aid and protection to more than 1.8 million people expected to flee Sudan this year. Nearly 7.1 million people are displaced inside the country, according to the International Organization for Migration.

UAE President meets with European Commission President

The meeting was part of von der Leyen’s visit to the UAE. (Twitter via @vonderleyen)
The meeting was part of von der Leyen’s visit to the UAE. (Twitter via @vonderleyen)
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

UAE President meets with European Commission President

The meeting was part of von der Leyen’s visit to the UAE. (Twitter via @vonderleyen)
  The meeting is part of von der Leyen's visit to the UAE
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the European Union and explored opportunities for further collaboration.

 Al Nahyan and von der Leyen exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments. The two sides discussed the upcoming COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE later this year. 

The importance of strengthening international collaboration to find effective solutions to shared global challenges was also discussed. 

The meeting is part of von der Leyen’s visit to the UAE.

Tunisian migration to Italy down 20 percent

Tunisian migration to Italy down 20 percent
Updated 07 September 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Tunisian migration to Italy down 20 percent

Tunisian migration to Italy down 20 percent
  In August 2023 the number of Tunisian migrants arriving in Italy fell to 3,196
Updated 07 September 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The number of Tunisian irregular migrants arriving in Italy fell by 20 percent in the first eight months of 2023 compared with the same period the previous year.

According to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, 9,283 Tunisian nationals reached Italian shores on dinghies from early January to Aug. 31 this year, while 11,172 made the same crossing in the same period last year.

In August 2023 alone the number of Tunisian migrants arriving in Italy fell to 3,196, compared with 4,284 in the same month in 2022.

The number of Tunisian minors arriving in Italy from early January to Aug. 31 stood at 2,467 against 2,482 during the same period in 2022.

A total of 678 Tunisian women arrived on Italian shores in the first eight months of the year compared with 614 during the same period in 2022.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the figures “are a result of the joint action of the police and Tunisian Coast Guard, which will be intensified thanks to the funds coming from the EU” under an agreement in July to boost trade relations and stem migrant departures from the African country to Europe.

Under the deal, the EU provides cash to Tunis in exchange for stronger border controls.

Speaking in the Italian Chamber of Deputies on Thursday, Tajani said Tunisian authorities “arrested traffickers, seized boats and prevented thousands of departures and therefore of potential deaths at sea.”

He added that Italy seeks “rapid and full implementation of the memorandum with the EU,” and “wants to contribute to ensure a good future for the Tunisian people.”

