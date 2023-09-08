GCC ministerial council rebukes Iran over ‘incorrect’ statement on Bahrain prisoners

You are here

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani participates the Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh on September 7, 2023. (REUTERS)
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi speaks with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi during the GCC Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Tehran’s claim of “unfavorable” conditions of hunger strikers in Bahrain condemned as a falsehood
  • GCC ministers remind Iran of “good neighborliness” and to adhere to resolving disputes by peaceful means
RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council ministers on Thursday condemned a derogatory statement made by Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman about jail conditions in Bahrain.

Citing the principles of the UN Charter on “good neighbourliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of states,” the GCC Ministerial Council called on officials in Iran “to investigate accuracy and not rely on incorrect information.”

The statement was part of a comprehensive one issued by the GCC Ministerial Council at the close of its 57th session in the Saudi capital. 

Manama earlier strongly rejected as misleading Iran ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani's claim that “unfavourable” jail conditions in Bahrain have led to a hunger strike by some 800 prisoners.

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded Iran “to be more accurate and not to be misled by false information that harms relations between the two countries.”

Bahrain is part of the six-nation GCC, which also includes Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A Reuters report quoted Bahrain's General Directorate of Reform and Rehabilitation (GDRR) as saying that the number of detainees who have reported being on hunger strike had at no time gone beyond 124 and that their complaints were being addressed.

The GDRR said the hunger strikers are provided with access to medical check-ups on a daily basis and none of them have required critical care or hospitalization. “Any claims to the contrary are false,” it said.

Bahrain's MFA said the National Institution for Human Rights and the Prisoners and Detainees Rights Commission have conducted unannounced visits to the Reform and Rehabilitation Center to investigate allegations regarding the conditions of inmates. 

“They reviewed a number of demands made by some inmates and submitted a detailed report to the relevant authorities,” the ministry said.

In addition to the Bahrain issue, the GCC Ministerial Council statement welcomed the steps taken by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations.

It reiterated the decisions of the GCC Supreme Council during its 43rd session in December 2022 that with respect to relations with Iran, mutual respect and resolving disputes by peaceful means and direct dialogue, rather than use of or threatening the use of force, must be adhered to.

The Ministerial Council stressed the importance of Iran's commitment not to exceed the rate of uranium enrichment required for peaceful uses, and the need to fulfill its obligations and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency. 

It further “stressed the importance of preserving maritime security and waterways in the region, and addressing everything that might threaten the shipping lanes, international trade, and oil installations in the GCC states.”

The GCC and other countries have in the past repeatedly accused Iran of conducting destabilizing acts in the region, including arming militias such as the Houthis in Yemen, the Hezbollah in Lebanon, and various groups in Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards had also been accused of disrupting commercial shipping in the Arabian Gulf, leading to tensions in the region.

  • Council calls on global community to intervene on behalf of Palestinians to stop Israeli abuses
  • Condemns repeated Israeli incursions into the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque
RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council ministers on Thursday affirmed their position for the establishment of an independent  Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, amid increasing illegal occupation by Israeli settlers of Palestinian territories.

In a statement issued at the close of its 57th session in the Saudi capital, the GCC Ministerial Council condemned Israel's continued construction of settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, “in clear violation of international legitimacy resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334.”

The Ministerial Council welcomed the Australian government's announcement of its intention to use the term "occupied Palestinian territories" and called on the international community to follow suit by pressuring Israeli authorities to reverse their settlement decisions and “to resolve the conflict, in a way that fulfills all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

The Council also denounced the “repeated incursions by Israeli officials and settlers into the courtyards of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque.”

Such incursions were not only “a violation of the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and a provocation of the feelings of Muslims” but also a “serious violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Al Quds and its sanctities,” said the statement.

The Council commended Saudi Arabia’s decision to appoint a non-resident ambassador to the State of Palestine and Consul General in Al Quds, as a continuation of the stance of GCC states in protecting Islamic sanctities and supporting the Palestinian cause.

It likewise welcomed the final statement of the Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian tripartite summit, which was held in the city of El Alamein in the Egypt on August 14, 2023, and its discussion of the Palestinian cause in light of the current developments in the occupied territories.

It called on the GCC member countries and international community to continue supporting the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) until its mission until all Palestinian refugees return to their homes. 

RIYADH: Al-Durra gas field is exclusively owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and they alone have the right to its natural resources, Gulf ministers said on Thursday.

The Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers gathering in Riyadh also rejected “any claims that any other party has rights in this field or the submerged area adjacent to the area divided by its designated borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait,” in a statement issued by the bloc.

In July, Iran’s oil minister said his country will “pursue its rights and interests regarding exploitation and exploration” of the field, which Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have criticized.  

The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on Iran to engage in negotiations to demarcate the eastern border of the area. Saad Al-Barrak, Kuwait’s oil minister, said he was surprised by the Iranian plan and added that the move from Tehran contradicts the basic principles of international relations.  

“The ownership of the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti divided zone, including the entire Al Durra field, is joint ownership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait only, and they alone have full rights to exploit the wealth in that area,” the GCC statement said.

The Joint Al-Khafji Joint Operations, which comprises Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Aramco for Gulf Operations, said on Thursday that production at the divided zone had resumed on Tuesday after the first phase after the completion of maintenance. In December both entities signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the field, which is expected to produce about one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, along with 84,000 barrels of liquefied gas.

The Al-Durra gas field is a common submerged area between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait located in the Arabian Gulf. It is situated within the Al-Ahsa governorate, which is a part of the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia.

The discovery of this oil field dates back to the 1960s, which coincided with the commencement of the demarcation process for the maritime borders between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The Al-Durra oil field’s strategic importance and the potential wealth it holds have attracted the attention of neighboring countries, particularly Iran.

The dispute over its ownership and exploitation rights arises from differing interpretations of maritime boundaries and conflicting claims by Tehran.

In 2001, Iran began granting contracts for its exploration, which prompted Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to finalize the demarcation of their maritime borders, which included the Al-Durra oil field.

New fighting in eastern Syria ‘risks re-emergence of Daesh’

A US-backed SDF fighter stands next to an armored vehicle, in Al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir El-Zour, Syria.
A US-backed SDF fighter stands next to an armored vehicle, in Al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir El-Zour, Syria.
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

New fighting in eastern Syria ‘risks re-emergence of Daesh’

A US-backed SDF fighter stands next to an armored vehicle, in Al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir El-Zour, Syria.
  • Warning as 90 die in clashes in Deir Ezzor
  • Kurdish leader offers to fix ‘mistakes’ in region
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Fighting between rival militias that has killed at least 90 people in eastern Syria risks the re-emergence of Daesh in the region, analysts warned on Thursday.

The violence began a week ago when Arab tribal fighters rebelled against the Kurdish-led in Syrian Democratic Forces Deir Ezzor last week, the first such uprising since Daesh were driven out more than four years ago.
The terrorists lost their last sliver of land in eastern Syria in 2019, but fugitive cells hiding in the region have continued low-level attacks, killing dozens over the years.
The latest clashes in Deir Ezzor “present an opportunity for Daesh cells that nest in the Euphrates River valley to emerge,” said Myles Caggins, senior fellow at the New Lines Institute, a think tank in Washington.

Spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG and including Arab fighters, the SDF led the fight against Daesh. It governs about a quarter of Syria, including valuable oil fields.
But Arab residents have complained that the Kurdish-led provincial administration in Deir Ezzor discriminates against them and denies them their share of oil wealth.

In an effort to reduce tension, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces offered on Thursday to meet Arab tribal demands in eastern Syria and fix “mistakes” he said had been made in administering the region.

Commander Mazloum Abdi said he had met tribal leaders and would honor their request to release dozens of local fighters who had been detained as the SDF quelled the unrest. “We have a decision to issue a general amnesty for those involved,” he said. “We already released half who were arrested, and we will release the rest.”

Abdi promised to host a meeting with Arab tribal notables and other representatives from Deir Ezzor to address longstanding grievances from education and the economy to security. “There are gaps, and there were mistakes on the ground,” he said.
Spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG and including Arab fighters, the SDF led the fight against Daesh. It governs about a quarter of Syria, including valuable oil fields.
Abdi pledged to restructure both the civilian council governing the province and the Deir Ezzor Military Council to make them more “representative of all the tribes and components in Deir Ezzor.”
He said: “We are open to all criticisms, we will study them all and we will overcome them ... and the result will be the return of SDF with all its components in an even stronger way.”

  • Omar Al-Olama says ‘global treaty’ needed to govern new technology
  • Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also recognized by magazine
LONDON: An Emirati minister has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the field of artificial intelligence.

The list highlights leaders, innovators, shapers and thinkers “who are shaping today’s AI landscape.”

Omar Al-Olama, 33, was appointed the UAE’s minister of state for AI, digital economy and remote work applications in 2017.

He was recognized by Time in the “shaper” category.

Al-Olama told the magazine that the UAE’s leadership “believes that instead of waiting for this technology to come to us as a by-product of other people’s decisions and reacting to something that is foreign and alien in nature, we need to be the most prepared nation for the positives as well as the negatives of AI.”

He added that there was a need for a global treaty to govern the rapidly developing sector.

“Initially, my view was we can do a lot in the UAE and we can do this on our own. However, I am 100 percent certain today that you cannot govern this technology on an island.

“You can’t do it on your own. You have to do it with others. And we have to do it in a way that is nonpolitical and that is truly global. So there needs to be a global treaty that includes everyone.”

Al-Olama described the UAE’s approach to governing AI as an “interesting model.”

“We understand that we are in a unique position. We are a medium-sized country, we have invested in AI for a few years now. So we were a bit far ahead of many other countries that are in this domain,” he said.

But he stressed that the UAE could not and was not looking to compete with China and the US.

“Our job is to be first an enabler and to leverage our strength to support all the players when it comes to AI,” he said.

Among the other people to make the Time list were Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.
 

  • Event aims to ‘deliver concrete outcomes,’ president-designate says
LONDON: The UAE will welcome more than 500 policymakers, business leaders and philanthropists from around the world when it hosts the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum on Dec. 1-2 in Dubai.

The aim of the meeting is to advance cross-sectoral progress toward net zero and nature-positive goals, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

Attendees will discuss key priorities such as ensuring a fair energy transition, accelerating technology transfer, de-risking green investments and enabling effective nature conservation investment, it said.

The forum will be held alongside the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

“To disrupt business as usual and fix climate finance, we need action from everyone,” COP28 President-designate Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber said.

“We are committed to underpinning everything at COP28 with full inclusivity and we want to bring together key stakeholders to work on collective solutions. That is why I am hosting the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to deliver concrete outcomes from the private and philanthropic sectors that can be presented at the highest levels of COP28.

“Businesses and philanthropists must play leading roles in meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development and at COP28 they will have a platform to do so,” he added.

The forum will be chaired by Badr Jafar, the COP28 special representative for business and philanthropy.

“The private sector holds the greatest promise to accelerate the accomplishment of our climate and nature global goals, which is why COP28 will ensure business and philanthropy are embraced as critical partners,” Jafar said.

The upcoming forum would serve as a “platform for action, breaking down silos between sectors and connecting stakeholders from all world regions around game-changing outcomes underpinned by the COP28 action agenda,” he added.

“This is what is needed to deliver scalable solutions that can positively transform the lives of billions of people.”

About 70,000 people are expected to attend COP28 UAE, including heads of state, government officials, industry leaders and academics.

One of the aims of the conference is to conduct an assessment of the progress made toward the climate targets mandated by the Paris agreement.

