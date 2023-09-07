You are here

Durra gas field belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, say GCC ministers

Durra gas field belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, say GCC ministers
Joint Al-Khafji Joint Operations said that work had resumed at the site. (KJO)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Durra gas field belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, say GCC ministers

Durra gas field belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, say GCC ministers
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Durra gas field is exclusively owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and they alone have the right to its natural resources, Gulf ministers said on Thursday.

The Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers gathering in Riyadh also rejected “any claims that any other party has rights in this field or the submerged area adjacent to the area divided by its designated borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait,” in a statement issued by the bloc.

In July, Iran’s oil minister said his country will “pursue its rights and interests regarding exploitation and exploration” of the field, which Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have criticized.  

The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on Iran to engage in negotiations to demarcate the eastern border of the area. Saad Al-Barrak, Kuwait’s oil minister, said he was surprised by the Iranian plan and added that the move from Tehran contradicts the basic principles of international relations.  

“The ownership of the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti divided zone, including the entire Al Durra field, is joint ownership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait only, and they alone have full rights to exploit the wealth in that area,” the GCC statement said.

The Joint Al-Khafji Joint Operations, which comprises Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Aramco for Gulf Operations, said on Thursday that production at the divided zone had resumed on Tuesday after the first phase after the completion of maintenance. In December both entities signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the field, which is expected to produce about one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, along with 84,000 barrels of liquefied gas.

The Al-Durra gas field is a common submerged area between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait located in the Arabian Gulf. It is situated within the Al-Ahsa governorate, which is a part of the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia.

The discovery of this oil field dates back to the 1960s, which coincided with the commencement of the demarcation process for the maritime borders between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The Al-Durra oil field’s strategic importance and the potential wealth it holds have attracted the attention of neighboring countries, particularly Iran.

The dispute over its ownership and exploitation rights arises from differing interpretations of maritime boundaries and conflicting claims by Tehran.

In 2001, Iran began granting contracts for its exploration, which prompted Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to finalize the demarcation of their maritime borders, which included the Al-Durra oil field.

New fighting in eastern Syria 'risks re-emergence of Daesh'

A US-backed SDF fighter stands next to an armored vehicle, in Al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir El-Zour, Syria.
A US-backed SDF fighter stands next to an armored vehicle, in Al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir El-Zour, Syria.
Updated 55 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

New fighting in eastern Syria ‘risks re-emergence of Daesh’

A US-backed SDF fighter stands next to an armored vehicle, in Al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir El-Zour, Syria.
  • Warning as 90 die in clashes in Deir Ezzor
  • Kurdish leader offers to fix ‘mistakes’ in region
Updated 55 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Fighting between rival militias that has killed at least 90 people in eastern Syria risks the re-emergence of Daesh in the region, analysts warned on Thursday.

The violence began a week ago when Arab tribal fighters rebelled against the Kurdish-led in Syrian Democratic Forces Deir Ezzor last week, the first such uprising since Daesh were driven out more than four years ago.
The terrorists lost their last sliver of land in eastern Syria in 2019, but fugitive cells hiding in the region have continued low-level attacks, killing dozens over the years.
The latest clashes in Deir Ezzor “present an opportunity for Daesh cells that nest in the Euphrates River valley to emerge,” said Myles Caggins, senior fellow at the New Lines Institute, a think tank in Washington.

Spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG and including Arab fighters, the SDF led the fight against Daesh. It governs about a quarter of Syria, including valuable oil fields.
But Arab residents have complained that the Kurdish-led provincial administration in Deir Ezzor discriminates against them and denies them their share of oil wealth.

In an effort to reduce tension, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces offered on Thursday to meet Arab tribal demands in eastern Syria and fix “mistakes” he said had been made in administering the region.

Commander Mazloum Abdi said he had met tribal leaders and would honor their request to release dozens of local fighters who had been detained as the SDF quelled the unrest. “We have a decision to issue a general amnesty for those involved,” he said. “We already released half who were arrested, and we will release the rest.”

Abdi promised to host a meeting with Arab tribal notables and other representatives from Deir Ezzor to address longstanding grievances from education and the economy to security. “There are gaps, and there were mistakes on the ground,” he said.
Spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG and including Arab fighters, the SDF led the fight against Daesh. It governs about a quarter of Syria, including valuable oil fields.
Abdi pledged to restructure both the civilian council governing the province and the Deir Ezzor Military Council to make them more “representative of all the tribes and components in Deir Ezzor.”
He said: “We are open to all criticisms, we will study them all and we will overcome them ... and the result will be the return of SDF with all its components in an even stronger way.”

Topics: Syria Daesh

UAE minister named among Time's 100 most influential people in AI

UAE minister named among Time’s 100 most influential people in AI
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

UAE minister named among Time’s 100 most influential people in AI

UAE minister named among Time’s 100 most influential people in AI
  • Omar Al-Olama says ‘global treaty’ needed to govern new technology
  • Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also recognized by magazine
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Emirati minister has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the field of artificial intelligence.

The list highlights leaders, innovators, shapers and thinkers “who are shaping today’s AI landscape.”

Omar Al-Olama, 33, was appointed the UAE’s minister of state for AI, digital economy and remote work applications in 2017.

He was recognized by Time in the “shaper” category.

Al-Olama told the magazine that the UAE’s leadership “believes that instead of waiting for this technology to come to us as a by-product of other people’s decisions and reacting to something that is foreign and alien in nature, we need to be the most prepared nation for the positives as well as the negatives of AI.”

He added that there was a need for a global treaty to govern the rapidly developing sector.

“Initially, my view was we can do a lot in the UAE and we can do this on our own. However, I am 100 percent certain today that you cannot govern this technology on an island.

“You can’t do it on your own. You have to do it with others. And we have to do it in a way that is nonpolitical and that is truly global. So there needs to be a global treaty that includes everyone.”

Al-Olama described the UAE’s approach to governing AI as an “interesting model.”

“We understand that we are in a unique position. We are a medium-sized country, we have invested in AI for a few years now. So we were a bit far ahead of many other countries that are in this domain,” he said.

But he stressed that the UAE could not and was not looking to compete with China and the US.

“Our job is to be first an enabler and to leverage our strength to support all the players when it comes to AI,” he said.

Among the other people to make the Time list were Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.
 

Topics: Omar Al-Olama UAE Times 100 artificial intelligence (AI)

Dubai to host Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum during COP28

Dubai to host Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum during COP28
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Dubai to host Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum during COP28

Dubai to host Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum during COP28
  • Event aims to ‘deliver concrete outcomes,’ president-designate says
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE will welcome more than 500 policymakers, business leaders and philanthropists from around the world when it hosts the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum on Dec. 1-2 in Dubai.

The aim of the meeting is to advance cross-sectoral progress toward net zero and nature-positive goals, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

Attendees will discuss key priorities such as ensuring a fair energy transition, accelerating technology transfer, de-risking green investments and enabling effective nature conservation investment, it said.

The forum will be held alongside the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

“To disrupt business as usual and fix climate finance, we need action from everyone,” COP28 President-designate Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber said.

“We are committed to underpinning everything at COP28 with full inclusivity and we want to bring together key stakeholders to work on collective solutions. That is why I am hosting the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to deliver concrete outcomes from the private and philanthropic sectors that can be presented at the highest levels of COP28.

“Businesses and philanthropists must play leading roles in meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development and at COP28 they will have a platform to do so,” he added.

The forum will be chaired by Badr Jafar, the COP28 special representative for business and philanthropy.

“The private sector holds the greatest promise to accelerate the accomplishment of our climate and nature global goals, which is why COP28 will ensure business and philanthropy are embraced as critical partners,” Jafar said.

The upcoming forum would serve as a “platform for action, breaking down silos between sectors and connecting stakeholders from all world regions around game-changing outcomes underpinned by the COP28 action agenda,” he added.

“This is what is needed to deliver scalable solutions that can positively transform the lives of billions of people.”

About 70,000 people are expected to attend COP28 UAE, including heads of state, government officials, industry leaders and academics.

One of the aims of the conference is to conduct an assessment of the progress made toward the climate targets mandated by the Paris agreement.

Topics: COP28

Lebanon PM warns Syrian refugees pose 'danger to the nation'

Lebanon PM warns Syrian refugees pose ‘danger to the nation’
Updated 07 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon PM warns Syrian refugees pose ‘danger to the nation’

Lebanon PM warns Syrian refugees pose ‘danger to the nation’
  • 2,300 Syrians stopped from crossing border illegally in 10 days, army claims
  • The Lebanese leader said that army and police units are stepping up efforts to halt what he described as “unjustified displacement convoys”
Updated 07 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has voiced concerns about a “new wave” of Syrian refugees entering the country “via illegal paths.”
Mikati told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that the scale of the influx poses “a serious threat to social cohesion and our nation’s independence.”
The Lebanese leader said that army and police units are stepping up efforts to halt what he described as “unjustified displacement convoys.”
Mikati’s warning follows a surge in people smuggling from Syria into Lebanon in recent weeks.
According to Lebanon’s army command, at least 2,300 people were stopped while attempting to illegally cross the border in just 10 days leading up to Sept. 6.
The Cabinet scheduled a session next week with Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun and security service chiefs to address the issue.
Lebanon has been hosting over 1.5 million Syrian refugees for 11 years, according to Lebanese government estimates.
Hostility toward the refugees has intensified in recent months as Lebanon’s economic crisis deepens.
Lebanese municipalities have imposed night curfews on Syrian refugees and workers, restricted their movements, and demanded they register the names of family members with local authorities.
They are also required to present identification papers, rental contracts if available, and residency records with General Security, or risk deportation.
International organizations have condemned the actions as “discriminatory and retaliatory practices targeting refugees.”
With people trafficking networks proliferating, many believe those stopped by the Lebanese army constitute only a fraction of the number crossing the border each day.
Jumaa, a 23-year-old Syrian man who declined to give his real name, told Arab News that he entered Lebanon illegally earlier this summer.
“People smuggling is not limited to young men. It also involves women, children and entire families,” he said.
Syrians are “almost dying from hunger after the insane rise in prices” in the country, Jumaa said.
He said that a kilogram of sugar now costs 17,000 Syrian pounds, almost a 10th of the average monthly salary.
Syrian workers in Lebanon, meanwhile, complain about reduced wages amid the collapse of the Lebanese currency.
In most cases, they earn no more than $120 per month, barely enough to cover daily expenses.
Jumaa said that organized crime networks in Lebanon and Syria oversee the smuggling operations.
Each smuggler in Syria has a designated area of operation and can travel through checkpoints for a fee.
“On reaching the border, the crossing is done on foot — no vehicles are involved, only walking through empty land.
“The smuggler outlines the path and describes the contact on the other side of the border.”
He said the Lebanese contact organizes the illegal arrivals based on their destinations, such as the Bekaa, Beirut or Tripoli.
“People then travel by van or car to their respective destinations.”
Jumaa said the cost of illegal entry varies, ranging from $50 for a basic border crossing to as much as $600 for those from distant areas within Syria, such as Idlib.
“Illegal entry into Lebanon has never stopped, but it has escalated in recent months due to the unprecedented economic collapse in Syria,” he said.
“People share unbelievable stories about the severe hunger afflicting the poor.”
He claimed that Lebanon’s security services are rarely seen at the border and crossings hold little risk.
“The real danger and bad luck lie in the possibility of being apprehended once inside Lebanon. In such circumstances, individuals are deported and risk being arrested by Syrian security services.
“Reasons for their arrest may include being wanted for military service, suspected affiliation with revolutionary groups, or leaving an area where a settlement had been reached with the regime, which required youth to remain within their designated region and prohibited relocation.”
Jumaa also referred to “intermediaries in Lebanon who can facilitate the acquisition of legal documents for Syrians through the relevant authorities in exchange for a fee.”
In 2017, a Syrian-Lebanese security meeting took place at the Jdeidat Yabous border point to combat human smuggling.
Army, customs, immigration, passport control and security forces were assigned to tackle the issue.
Joint patrols were set up between the Masnaa and Jdeidat Yabous areas. However, security concerns remained unresolved.
A Syrian refugee in Lebanon who has kept in contact with people inside Syria said: “Efforts to escape by boat from the Lebanese coast have diminished in favor of legal departure through Lebanon to Turkiye by air. From there, smuggling operations by sea to Greece are on the rise.”
He added: “One of my relatives arrived in Germany from Greece a week ago after completing a journey on foot through the forests.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Syrian refugees

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel's ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment
  • New restrictions choke off the territory’s already ailing economy
  • Come on top of punishing 16-year blockade Israel, Egypt have maintained since Hamas seized control
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

KHAN YOUNIS: Israel closed the main commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip, effectively banning exports from the coastal territory after saying it had uncovered explosives in a shipment of clothes to the occupied West Bank. Gaza’s fishermen, with their perishable exports, were among the first to feel the pain.
The new restrictions choke off the territory’s already ailing economy. They come on top of the punishing 16-year blockade that Israel and Egypt have maintained since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized control of the enclave in 2007.
The blockade, which Israel says is needed to prevent Hamas from arming, severely limits the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza.
Israel closed the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing late on Monday after saying it had discovered explosives hidden in a shipment of Zara jeans and other clothing bound for the West Bank — one of the main markets for Gaza’s tiny export sector. Israeli officials fear the explosives were bound for Palestinian militants in the West Bank. Israel has not said when the crossing will reopen.
Palestinian fishermen, businessmen and rights advocates condemned Israel’s latest measure as a form of collective punishment against Gaza’s 2 million people, including tens of thousands of laborers who heavily depend on exports to Israel and the West Bank to stay afloat. Nearly all the goods that enter and exit Gaza pass through Kerem Shalom.
Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen, with their perishable exports, condemned the ban.
“Now I can’t make a living,” said Khalid Al-Laham, 35, from his bare home in the southern town of Khan Younis as his five children scurried around him. “I have to borrow food from the shops.”
The struggle also has reached Gaza’s wealthiest traders.
“Fish are completely different from any product, it’s sensitive,” said Mohammed Abu Hasira, a 38-year-old owner of a popular Gazan fish restaurant near the Mediterranean. “They should punish those who are at fault. Why are we being punished with them?”
Abu Hasira’s plans to export truckloads of seafood on Thursday were thwarted by the Israeli decision, he said. Within moments, his profits evaporated and costs skyrocketed.
Overall, the measure has caused 26 tons of fish to rot and resulted in $300,000 in weekly losses, Gaza’s main fishermen’s union said.
The restrictions represented a reversal of recent Israeli military moves to ease the blockade to relieve economic pressure on Gaza to prevent tensions from boiling over into another bloody conflict.
Israel now allows some 21,000 Gazan laborers to enter Israel for work, and in July, Israel issued hundreds more permits. Over 90 percent more people left the strip than during the same time last year, according to the United Nations humanitarian office.
But now Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen and others affected by the Israeli measure said they’ve again been subsumed into a larger political struggle that has nothing to do with them.
Israel says the closure was intended to deter militants from sneaking explosives through the crossing and to press the strip’s Hamas rules to crack down on the smuggling.
“The defense establishment will not allow terror organizations to take advantage of civilian and humanitarian facilities,” Israel’s defense ministry said.
But the move, rights groups said, also laid bare Israel’s inability to provide an effective answer to the security incidents and to address Gaza’s underlying problems.
“Instead of finding proportionate and reasonable measures, it just imposes sweeping measures and punitive closings,” said Miriam Marmur, a spokeswoman for Gisha, an Israeli human rights group.
Under the blockade, Gaza’s businessmen have grappled with what they describe as exasperating bureaucratic controls and routine indignities.
Fishermen say their struggle reflects how the blockade has damaged a vital part of Gaza’s economy. In July, fish accounted for 6 percent of all exports, according to the UN
The restrictions have prevented them from importing engines, fiberglass, and other materials needed to repair their dilapidated boats. The naval blockade limits how far out into the Mediterranean Sea the fishermen can go – and how much and what type of fish they can catch. If they drift too close to the boundaries, they risk being shot at or having their boats seized by the Israeli navy.
In an upscale tower just blocks away from the seaport, Muhammad Al-Ghussein, an engineer and spokesperson for the Palestinian Businessmen Association, said all merchants in Gaza shared the fishermen’s concerns.
“Halting exports is like dealing a fatal blow to a sector that’s already dying,” he said.

Topics: Gaza blockade

