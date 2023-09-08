You are here

Neymar says not 100 percent fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French

Brazil's forward Neymar during a press conference at the Mangueirao stadium in Belem, Para state, Brazil on Thursday, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier football match against Bolivia on Friday. (AFP)
AP

  • Neymar: After a lot of pressure from family and friends (to return to the national team) you start giving value to everything you did
  • He said in a press conference Thursday that the Saudi Pro League could be as good as France’s Ligue 1 — if not better
AP

SAO PAULO: Brazil striker Neymar said he is not fully fit to play in the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifying due to the right ankle injury that has sidelined him since February.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal but hasn’t yet played for his new club. He said in a press conference Thursday that the Saudi Pro League could be as good as France’s Ligue 1 — if not better.

Brazil will play their first match in World Cup qualifying on Friday in the Amazon city of Belem against Bolivia. Then the Selecao will travel to face Peru on Tuesday. Neymar said he has come for international duty in similar form in the past and still played.

“I feel well, happy, but obviously I am not 100 percent fit. But my head is well, my body is well,” the 31-year-old Neymar said. “I was going to play the latest match (of Al-Hilal), but I was hit during training and the coach chose to leave me out, so I could come to Brazil.”

Neymar’s most-recent match for Brazil was the World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. He left Qatar with doubts about his future in the national team and did not play the Selecao’s first three games this year.

Now Neymar’s doubts seem to be over.

“After a lot of pressure from family and friends (to return to the national team) you start giving value to everything you did,” Neymar said. “When you are with your people, your family, they put you in your place and make you see it is worth to continue being happy by wearing Brazil’s shirt.”

Neymar needs one goal to move past Pelé (77 goals) as top scorer for the national team in official matches, a feature that the Brazilian soccer confederation is not keen to celebrate due to its different count of the tally; it says the three-time World Cup winner has 95 goals.

Neymar agreed that the mark is another incentive for him to play for Brazil, though.

“It is hard to know what that record means, but it does mean a lot,” the striker said. “No one ever thought about overcoming that. It is something I will respond after it is done.”

Neymar, who faced criticism from fans in France in recent years and left PSG amid reports he was not wanted at the club, took a swipe at his previous league during the press conference.

Asked how he would keep competitive in a league outside Europe, Neymar said: “I assure you that soccer there (in Saudi Arabia) is the same. The ball is round, there’s a goal, and if you look at the names that have gone to the Saudi league... I don’t know whether it is better than the French league or not.”

“I want to win titles for Al-Hilal, my head won’t change much. Everyone said the same when I went to France (about competitiveness), and it was the place I was hit the most in my life,” Neymar added. “I am sure that it won’t be easy to win the Saudi championship, other teams got stronger, have famous players. It will be very interesting and I am sure you will be watching.”

Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
  • Portuguese superstar says standard of football in Kingdom ‘improving all the time’
  • ‘It is an honor to change how people see that country and its culture,’ he says
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his decision to join the Saudi Pro League, saying he is honored to be part of something that is challenging perceptions about the Kingdom.

“Criticizing something is normal, and what league doesn’t get criticized?” he told a press conference ahead of Portugal’s European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

“It’s common to have problems and controversies anywhere, including Saudi Arabia, Portugal and the current situation in Spain.”

The superstar forward joined Al-Nassr at the end of last year and made his debut for the club in January.

“Everyone thought that I was so crazy about this move. But after all, it is not so crazy anymore. Now, it is normal to play in the Saudi league. As a player in Al-Nassr I have been playing there for eight months and I feel the improvement.”

Ronaldo said earlier he thought the Saudi league could become one of the top five in the world within five years.

“For me, it is an honor to change how people see that country and its culture. Not only that, but also the level of football is great now and that makes me very proud.”

He urged everyone to see the potential of the Saudi Pro League, which he said was full of players who wanted to transform football in the Kingdom.

“I want the Saudi League to continue to evolve in the upcoming years to become a remarkable top league.”

Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq from Everton on Saudi transfer deadline day

The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract (Twitter/@Ettifaq_EN)
The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract (Twitter/@Ettifaq_EN)
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq from Everton on Saudi transfer deadline day

The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract (Twitter/@Ettifaq_EN)
  • Al-Ettifaq has already signed former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson this window and hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach.
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

LIVERPOOL: Everton winger Demarai Gray became the latest player to join the exodus to Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Ettifaq on Thursday on the final day of the country’s transfer window.
The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract.
He follows a slew of stars from Europe’s top leagues who have headed to the lucrative Saudi League in recent months. Marquee names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have all taken up the riches on offer as Saudi has embarked on a spectacular recruitment drive.
The 27-year-old Gray joined Everton from German team Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He made 75 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Premier League club.
“There has been a lot of speculation about my situation all summer,” Gray posted on Instagram. “The truth is, I gave my all to this club on and off the pitch through good and bad. I was ready to play as much football as possible this season but it felt like this was not going to happen. It’s time for my next chapter.”
Al-Ettifaq has already signed former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson this window and hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach.
The Saudi League has shaken up world soccer after targeting the biggest names in the sport.
As well as luring Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema, it also made moves for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Champions League winners Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante are among other leading players to have moved to the oil-rich kingdom.
Al-Ittihad reportedly had a 150 million pound ($188 million) offer for Liverpool striker Mo Salah rejected last week.

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
  • Saudi Media Company criticized for ambiguous statement suggesting the fierce Riyadh rivals could both play at Al-Awwal Park
  • Al-Hilal will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

A social media row between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal fans over which club will play their matches at Al-Awwal Park for the remainder of the season seems to have been resolved, after several days of confusion and ire were followed by the confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo and co will continue to be the venue’s lone tenants during the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club.

The row erupted when the Saudi Media Co., which currently owns the right to King Saud University Stadium, or Al-Awwal Park, changed the colors of its account on X, formerly Twitter, from current tenants Al-Nassr’s yellow and blue to lilac, which many took to mean that another team, likely Al-Hilal, will be playing their home matches at the venue.

On social media, a debate raged between supporters of the two clubs, particularly as the Saudi Ministry of Sports has plans to comprehensively develop the King Fahd International Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Hilal’s recent home, in preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Matters were not helped by the lack of clarity from SMC, who, on Sept. 2, issued the following statement: “In reference to the media inquiries regarding SMC’s agreement with a Saudi club to play its matches on the Al-Awwal Park stadium, and due to our belief in the importance of responding and effectively engaging with media institutions and clarifying the situation to the interested sports audience, SMC would like to emphasize that it values and respects all of the nation’s clubs equally.

“However, the company is committed to its exclusive contract to make the Al-Awwal Park stadium the main and exclusive venue for the pro team of Al-Nassr Club, one of the Public Investment Fund’s companies.”

The ambiguous message failed to unequivocally deny Al-Hilal will play at Al-Awwal Park,  though, and the ongoing row between the two clubs left Al-Nassr fans demanding that Al-Hilal not be allowed to play at their stadium, saying that failure to do so will be seen as a “betrayal.”

Meanwhile, fans of Al-Hilal began circulating rumors that SMC had requested that their club play at Al-Awwal Park due to its large fanbase and potential to raise the profile of the stadium. They also speculated that the change of color of SMC’s X account was done to obtain Al-Hilal’s approval, though this has not been commented on officially by any of the parties.

However, it has now been confirmed that Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium will not be closed for renovation this season, meaning it will continue to be home to Al-Hilal and Riyadh Club, while Al-Nassr will have Al-Awwal Park to themselves.

Al-Awwal Park was inaugurated on May 7, 2015, by KSU, to host the university’s sporting activities.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Sela Sports Co. reached an agreement with KSU to host Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League match there.

In November of 2018, in one of its largest events, the stadium hosted “WWE Crown Jewel” and then, a year later, the AFC Champions League final between Al-Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds.

In 2020, the university put the stadium out to tender, and SMC obtained the rights to operate it for 10 years. On Oct. 26, 2020, SMC signed a contract with Al-Nassr to make the stadium the official venue for the team’s matches.

The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 people; the second and third sections can accommodate 22,000 spectators and the first 2,000, in addition to seats for VIPs and royalty.

It includes five television and radio broadcast rooms, in addition to a press conference hall.

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Updated 06 September 2023
John Duerden

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
  • World Cup qualifiers start in November with games against either Cambodia or Pakistan and then Jordan
  • Roberto Mancini: The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene
Updated 06 September 2023
John Duerden

It was just over two years ago that Roberto Mancini was ending Italy’s 52-year drought at the European Championships in London; now he is setting his sights on taking Saudi Arabia to an Asian Cup title for the first time since 1996.

Fittingly, his first two games are also in England as Costa Rica and South Korea head to Newcastle on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

The twin test against Central American and East Asian opposition should give the man who led Manchester City to the most dramatic of English Premier League titles in 2012 — and also took Inter Milan to a hat-trick of Serie A crowns in the decade before that — a good idea of where his team is at.

With the Green Falcons not in action since March and twin defeats against Venezuela and Bolivia, after which Herve Renard left to take over the France women’s national team, Mancini has a blank slate, but one that needs filling quickly.

World Cup qualifiers start in November with games against either Cambodia or Pakistan and then Jordan. More importantly in the short term is January’s Asian Cup and a group containing Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

Renard was a respected coach who had delivered success in Africa before leading Saudi Arabia to victory against Argentina at the World Cup in November. Mancini, on the other hand, is regarded as an elite tactician and is a world famous name.

Mancini, who has signed a four-year contract, said: “I believe this is a great opportunity for me to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia.

“The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene."

The games come at a time when there is huge interest in Saudi Arabian football, with the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema active in the league.

It is now time for domestic talent to show Mancini what it can do. After a decent showing at the World Cup, it is time to go to the next level.

There is no major departure in terms of personnel from Renard’s squads. The biggest club contingent is Al-Hilal, with the other big boys such as Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab also contributing.

Scoring goals is a priority. There have been concerns that with all the fantastic attacking talent coming into the country there will be fewer opportunities for local forwards to get minutes on the pitch.

While there is no doubt that training alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema offers fantastic opportunities to learn, there is still a fight for places at club level.

That is why the likes of Firas Al-Buraikan are vital. The 23-year-old left Al-Nassr in 2021, where he had barely played, and headed to Al-Fateh where he scored regularly and was the fourth highest in the league last season.

It was a hugely impressive feat given that he was not playing for one of the best teams, and given the other goalscoring talent in the league. A big-money move to Al-Ahli last month is not only a measure of his worth, but a chance to show he can score goals to win titles.

With his confidence sky high, it is also a perfect chance for Al-Buraikan to show Mancini that he should be the go-to guy for goals.

Mancini should see the benefits of a stronger league. A number of national team players are shining this season amid the wealth of world-class talent.

Salem Al-Dawsari, now the most experienced international player in the squad, is starting to hit top form for Al-Hilal. The likes of Sultan Al-Ghannam and Abdulrahman Ghareeb are impressing at Al-Nassr, while Al-Hilal’s Saud Abdulhamid has been outstanding.

Goalkeeping could be an issue as foreigners dominate in the position. Raghed Al-Najjar has been called up for a potential debut but has yet to feature for Al-Taawoun this season. With the arrival of Yassine Bounou at Al-Hilal last month, there is unlikely to be much playing time for Mohammed Al-Owais or Mohammed Al-Yami.

That leaves Nawaf Al-Aqidi at Al-Nassr as the only one of four keepers selected who is playing regular football. It is just something that Mancini will have to get used to.

Costa Rica won one game at the World Cup, beating group winners Japan, before losing to Germany and Spain. Since then they have reached the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup where they were defeated 2-0 by Mexico, the same team that ended the Kingdom’s World Cup campaign.

Ranked 46 in the world, eight places higher than the Green Falcons, Los Ticos have players making short journeys to Newcastle, including Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has had loan experience at Nottingham Forest; Forest’s Brandon Aguilera; and fellow England-based Jewison Bennette of Sunderland. 

A win, then, would be welcome, especially after some poor friendly results in the past couple of years. More important, however, is for Mancini to start building his team for Qatar in January. The road to Doha starts in Newcastle. 

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies
  • Camp being held ahead of two friendly matches during the training window, which runs from Sept. 3-12
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi national team held a training session on Tuesday at South Shields FC, near Newcastle, ahead of two friendly matches during the training window, which runs from Sept. 3-12.

The players took part in the training session under the supervision of newly-appointed head coach, Roberto Mancini.

The session consisted of passing and possession drills, as well as various tactical exercises. They will continue the training program on Wednesday with a closed training session.

The first friendly match is against the Costa Rican national team on Sept. 8. The second will be against South Korea national team on Sept. 12.

Both games will be played at St. James’ Park, the home stadium of Newcastle United.

 

 

