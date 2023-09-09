Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in India for G20

The crown prince is leading the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the G20 leaders’ summit, and will also have an official visit to the South Asian nation upon the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Saudi crown prince gets phone call from Ukraine president
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Saudi state media said on Saturday.
In the call, the crown prince underscored the Kingdom’s support for all international efforts to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, according to the Saudi Press Agency and Al-Ekhbariya Televisiom.
Zelensky expressed his appreciation for Saudi Arabia's hosting of a meeting of national security advisers and representatives from a number of countries in Jeddah, where they discussed the Ukrainian crisis.
The meeting, held early last month, was attended by representatives from 40 countries, including the US and China.
Ukraine proposed a 10-point peace formula at the discussions, which was reportedly supported by several countries.
The crown prince also met with the Ukrainian leader in Jeddah on May 19, 2023, on the sidelines of the Arab Summit.
Saudi Shoura speaker arrives in Jordan while delegation heads to Iraq
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sheikh, arrived in Amman on Friday at the start of an official visit to Jordan.
After arriving at Queen Alia International Airport in the capital, Al-Sheikh was received by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Al-Safadi; the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi; and a number of senior officials in the Jordanian House of Representatives.
The Jordanian House of Representatives said in a statement that the visit highlights the deep-rooted relations between the kingdoms, and will enhance cooperation between the two countries.
The Saudi delegation included Shoura Council members Abdul Mohsen bin Mohammed Al-Munif, Mubarak bin Khalaf Al-Dosari, Nasih bin Nasih Al-Baqami, and Maj. Gen. Musaed bin Salem Al-Khalidi, as well as a number of council officials.
Meanwhile, a delegation from the Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Shoura Council, headed by council member and committee Chairman Ibrahim Al-Qannas, began an official visit to Iraq.
The delegation included a number of council members, and members of the Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, namely Aisha Arishi, Hisham Al-Faris and Zaher Al-Shehri.
Al-Qannas said the Saudi delegation will meet with senior Iraqi officials and senior figures in the Iraqi Council of Representatives.
Saudi authorities call for caution as thunderstorms, hail expected to hit regions
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have called on the public to be cautious and know of safe areas away from places susceptible to flooding in the event of thunderstorms, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged people not to swim in vulnerable spots as they are dangerous and swimmers may get into difficulties.
It also instructed citizens to adhere to instructions issued through media outlets and social networking sites.
The authority has warned of the chance of thunderstorms in most regions of the Kingdom, starting on Saturday through until Wednesday.
It said that the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential downpours, hail, and brisk winds that raise dust. Makkah, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, and the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha may be affected.
Moderate rains are expected in the Madinah region and light to moderate in Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Layth, Khulais, Bahrah, Al-Muwayh, Al-Khurmah, Raniyah, Turabah, and the Najran region.
Saudi ambassador to UK meets British minister to discuss GCC free trade talks
Two sides reviewed fourth round of free trade negotiations between Gulf Cooperation Council states and UK
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar met with the British Minister of State for International Trade, Nigel Huddleston, for talks on trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Saudi Embassy reported on Friday.
During the meeting at the headquarters of the British Department for Business and Trade, the two sides reviewed the fourth round of free trade negotiations between Gulf Cooperation Council states and the UK held in late July.
G20 leaders should include Labour 20 recommendations in final communique, says Saudi representative
Nasser Al-Jaryad says workers’ rights and protections needed in the face of global challenges
Chairman of the Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees participated in June’s L20 summit in Patna
Updated 09 September 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: As the Indian capital New Delhi hosts the Group of 20 leaders’ summit, expectations are high among delegates that world leaders will achieve consensus on a forward-looking approach to common challenges and issues, including workers’ rights.
Speaking to Arab News, Nasser Al-Jaryad, Saudi Arabia’s representative to the Labour 20 and chairman of the Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees, said he hopes world leaders will take the L20’s recommendations on board.
“As we know, the G20 summit is a big platform where important issues are discussed by leaders,” said Al-Jaryad ahead of the two-day summit, which opens in New Delhi on Saturday.
“There are big challenges, especially from our side, for workers all over the world, and we as L20 representatives are looking forward to this summit considering all the issues of workers and addressing our concerns regarding the future of the economy and what is impacting workers.
“That’s why we are looking forward to all the recommendations. We send them directly to the leaders and we hope all of our recommendations will be considered in the final communique.”
The L20 is a group of unions from G20 countries that aims to ensure the G20 process takes into account the interests and needs of workers. After a series of meetings and consultations earlier this year, the L20 presented a set of recommendations to world leaders.
Its key objectives include promoting job creation, strengthening social protections, ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and promoting gender equality in the workplace. The L20 also advocates for fair and decent wages, safe and healthy working conditions and the elimination of forced and child labor.
Al-Jaryad participated in the L20 summit in Patna, a city in northeast India, in June, where delegates agreed on a multilateral mechanism among G20 member states and associated countries to establish five task forces to address key issues related to the world of work.
These included universal social security, women and the future of work, international migration and the portability of social security benefits, the changing world of work, and skill development.
“All of these recommendations coming from us will be considered in the final discussion and the leaders’ summit,” he said.
Al-Jaryad believes the theme of this year’s G20 summit, “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” should be understood as a call for closer cooperation, not only between nations but within societies, where the needs of working people are occasionally overlooked.
“It gives us a message that we need to think together and try to have a solution for this issue, especially the economic issue, which is impacting all of us in the world, especially the workers, who we think are a weaker section overall in many countries, especially the poor countries and African countries,” he said.
“We never forget anyone and do not want to leave anyone behind. We want to cover all of the needs of this workers’ group. This is what we concentrated on during the discussion in all our meetings of the L20 in 2023 when we started our meeting in India.
“We concentrated on the impact on workers … This is what we need to mention to the leaders, and we hope this summit will cover all of that and think about what we can build in our future, how we can create jobs, how we can cover all of this loss. This is mentioned in our recommendation.”
The global economy has been buffeted in recent years by numerous crises, first by the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the ripple effect of the war in Ukraine, which has contributed to inflation in the prices of food and energy.
The effects of these crises have fallen disproportionately on the shoulders of the world’s workers and poorest, who have seen the price of borrowing rise, the cost of living inflate, and the availability of jobs evaporate, forcing millions more worldwide below the poverty line.
Added to this are anxieties over the impact of new technologies on many manual and clerical jobs, with advances in automation and artificial intelligence poised to replace human workers in many fields.
“We already discussed it in the last L20 summit in June, in which we mentioned very clearly that we need a very strong future plan to cover all of this loss,” said Al-Jaryad.
As the only Arab country among the G20 member states, Saudi Arabia is uniquely placed to act as an ambassador for the wider interests of the Gulf region, particularly in relation to the oil and gas industries, Al-Jaryad said.
“Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest countries in the G20, and as we know, it is the only one from the Arab world and the Gulf,” he said. “We are sure all of these recommendations on the decisions from this summit will impact all of the economies of the Gulf.
“That’s why we think all of the ideas that we discussed as a Saudi representative should be considered (as coming) from the region, and all the recommendations to be issued from the summit should consider this.
“We, all of the Gulf countries, are petroleum-producing countries. All the decisions for the global economy will impact the petroleum-producing countries too …
“We need to know how we can plan our future for our workers and our countries and how we can meet all of these targets to have a strong future for our economies.”
Finally, Al-Jaryad noted that Saudi Arabia and India share very cordial relations, which are set to develop further in the wake of India’s G20 presidency.
“As we know, India is the seventh largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia. This will have a very strong impact especially in the economy and on how we can strengthen relations between India and the Kingdom,” he said.
“India is the fifth largest investor in the Kingdom, which means it is one of the biggest trading partners (with) an investment in Saudi Arabia.
“We know there are many Indian workers in Saudi Arabia. They helped build many of our projects and supported development. The G20 summit will really strengthen our relations and economies.”