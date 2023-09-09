You are here

  • Home
  • Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
1 / 2
The Saudi Heritage Commission recently organized an event in Jeddah to promote awareness about the importance of the country’s history, culture and traditional art to its development. (AN Photo)
Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
2 / 2
The Saudi Heritage Commission recently organized an event in Jeddah to promote awareness about the importance of the country’s history, culture and traditional art to its development. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zsawk

Updated 24 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
  • Jeddah event showcases diverse cultural heritage and supports local businesses
  • An antiquities area showcased key archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission recently organized an event in Jeddah to promote awareness about the importance of the country’s history, culture and traditional art to its development.
The three-day event was part of a series of heritage and cultural activities organized by the commission in different regions of the Kingdom.
It aimed to spotlight the nation’s diverse cultural heritage, promote its development and preserve it for future generations.
An antiquities area showcased key archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia and highlighted excavation methods and preservation techniques, while an intangible heritage zone featured the traditional seating area, Al-Majlis, and Saudi coffee.
Other attractions included a story-telling area, a photographic exhibition, folklore shows, handicraft pavilions and a heritage section.
The event also featured tourism and economic activities, with the goal of supporting local families and small businesses in the governorate. Temporary marketing outlets were set up at the event site to showcase and sell products from the businesses.
Falcons and their handlers were also present with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of falconry as a traditional and cultural art. Falconers introduced visitors to various sustainable hunting methods and emphasized the ethics of falconry.
The event also featured entertainment activities, including Saudi traditional games and competitions for children. Cultural activities and training sessions were also held to enrich children’s experiences and teach them handicraft methods.
More than 100 exhibitors participated in the cultural event, showcasing arts and crafts, traditional costumes, food stations and various other forms of traditions and culture.
Saeed Al-Adwani, 47, who visited the exhibition with his family, spoke to Arab News while watching the folklore show performed by a local band. He said: “It is an excellent opportunity for entertainment as well as learning about the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.”
Hazim Abdul Raoof, an Egyptian visitor who came with his family to the cultural area, expressed that the festival offered an opportunity to be immersed in Saudi heritage.
“My family and I found it very interesting, especially for the kids, to see how the previous generations of Saudi Arabia lived. What caught our attention were the arts, crafts, dances, and traditions.”
Zaki Abu Hussain, a resident of Makkah who was visiting Jeddah for the weekend, said: “It is a wonderful experience for both adults and young children to explore and learn about the history and heritage of Saudi Arabia through this immersive event.”
Hussain highlighted the significance of heritage as a special connection that bridges past, present and future. He said: “I am delighted that my two sons had the opportunity to visit the crafts corner and participate in various cultural activities and heritage programs.”

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Jeddah culture

Related

Al-Aan Palace or Saadan Palace is a heritage site located in Najran city. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi heritage chiefs unveil plans to give tourism makeover to historic sites
Special Saudi Heritage Commission’s project aims at cleaning historic sites, artifacts  photos
Art & Culture
Saudi Heritage Commission’s project aims at cleaning historic sites, artifacts 

KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen

KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen
Updated 19 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen

KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen
  • The agency is collaborating with UNICEF to establish and renovate water systems in Marib
Updated 19 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently initiated seven environmental sanitation projects in Yemen’s Marib governorate.

The agency is collaborating with UNICEF to establish and renovate water systems in Marib. The sanitation system at the community college camp for displaced individuals will also be upgraded. In Harib, projects include renovating the water system, main water tank and line pump. These efforts will benefit approximately 145,000 displaced individuals and members of the host community.

Marib’s deputy governor, Abd-Rabbu Miftah, commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts, through KSrelief, to assist displaced and affected families in Marib, and emphasized the importance of these projects, which he said “alleviate the suffering of those in need in Yemen.”

KSrelief also distributed fishing equipment — including containers and life vests — to Yemeni fishermen in Al-Mahrah governorate as part of an emergency assistance project implemented in cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. The project, which benefits 3,000 fishermen, will help to provide the local market with high-quality products and improving the men’s living conditions, according to KSrelief.

The agency also recently concluded the three-day Saudi Pulse campaign at Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital in Al-Mahra governorate. The campaign received more than 20 patients daily for diagnostic and therapeutic catheterization procedures and open-heart surgery.

Mohammed Ali Yasser, governor of Al-Mahrah, praised the Kingdom for organizing such campaigns to assist patients in the governorate.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

KSrelief opens football academy for Syrian children in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief opens football academy for Syrian children in Jordan
Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts in Sudan praised
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts in Sudan praised

Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah

Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah

Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah
  • Film Commission brings together experts and film enthusiasts to discuss technology’s influence on movies
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The fourth Film Criticism Forum, organized by Saudi Arabia’s Film Commission in collaboration with the University of Tabuk, has drawn to a close.

The forum, with the theme “Technology and the Film Viewing Experience,” received significant participation from experts and film enthusiasts.

An esteemed group of critics, academics, and film artists were also present at the forum, which included workshops, screenings, and panel discussions that provided a platform for direct communication between film enthusiasts and local and international film critics and academics.

Abdullah Al-Ayyaf, CEO of the Film Commission, said: “This edition has successfully continued the tradition of previous film criticism forums. We aim to inspire critics and filmmakers to engage in critical activities that align with the growth in the field of film production within the Kingdom.”

The forum kicked off with a workshop titled “Introduction to the World of VFX,” exploring the vast field of visual effects. It also highlighted the achievements of Saudi filmmakers and producers, showcasing their cinematic experiences.

A comprehensive presentation centered on three films that have made significant advancements in technical expertise in creating digital images. The presentation showcased how computer-generated graphics are used in environmental media and documentaries, and also discussed the various purposes for which they have been used, including depicting historical events, documenting environmental systems, portraying environmental disasters, representing natural phenomena, and forecasting their application in future climate crises.

The presentation highlighted the important role of films in raising awareness about environmental issues, as well as their contribution to planning for future challenges.

The presentation, titled “Speculative Forms: Visual Futurisms and the Life of Images,” also touched on the importance of equipping cinema enthusiasts with a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between images and reality. This is especially crucial in light of the proliferation of new media technologies, ranging from traditional film to post-cinema, as well as the content generated by digital media users and similar sources.

The forum included a discussion on the multifaceted dimensions of reality, influenced by human identity. It also explored how art critics interpret contemporary artistic practices and how artists utilize advancements in artistic techniques in the age of technology to enhance their work.

This edition of the forum is part of the ongoing tour, which began in Jeddah in March, followed by stops in Dhahran in May and Abha in July.

The spotlight will now shift to the fifth stop in Buraidah, scheduled for October. The tour will culminate in Riyadh with an international conference in November.

The Film Commission supports the national cultural system by hosting the Film Criticism Forum and Riyadh Film Criticism Conference. These events aim to strengthen the Kingdom’s intellectual position globally, provide opportunities for emerging film critics to showcase their work, and facilitate interaction with international experiences.

Additionally, they aim to solidify the concept of film criticism and analysis, as well as artistic, cultural, and intellectual analysis in general.

This effort helps gain acceptance for film criticism among specialized and general audiences in the national film landscape. It also establishes an annual platform for the growth and sustainability of film criticism, while facilitating connections between Saudi and international specialists.a

Topics: Saudi Arabia Film Criticism Forum Tabuk city Buraidah Saudi Film Commission (SFC)

Related

Saudi film ‘Mandoob’ premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Lifestyle
Saudi film ‘Mandoob’ premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Saudi Ministry of Culture organizes closing ceremony of National Cultural Awards
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Culture organizes closing ceremony of National Cultural Awards

King Salman academy strikes partnership to enhance Arabic-language education

King Salman academy strikes partnership to enhance Arabic-language education
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

King Salman academy strikes partnership to enhance Arabic-language education

King Salman academy strikes partnership to enhance Arabic-language education
  • Academy and Saleh Kamel foundation will create innovative new tools together
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language and the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation signed an agreement on Saturday to promote and enhance Arabic-language education for children.

The memorandum of understanding also seeks to “activate the role of strategic partnerships between the government sector and the nonprofit sector,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, deputy minister of culture and member of the academy’s board of trustees, attended the signing ceremony between the two parties, who were represented by Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, secretary-general of the academy, and Hammam Zare, CEO of the foundation.

The academy and the foundation will collaborate to create educational platforms and tools to enrich children’s Arabic-language learning experience.

The MoU will lead to the creation of an illustrated digital audio dictionary specifically designed for kindergarten-aged children, a linguistic-education guidance manual for families, educational series, and “enriching materials for Arab and Arabic-learning children.”

It will also “support digital innovations in Arabic-language education for children,” according to the SPA.

The academy’s goal in signing such agreements is “to enhance the usage and proficiency of Arabic, promote and preserve the language, and ensure its transmission to future generations as a vital part of Saudi national identity,” in line with the Human Capability Development Program, a part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi education

Related

Saudi education minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to support G20 objectives on global challenges
Business & Economy
Saudi education minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to support G20 objectives on global challenges
UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education
Media
UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

Saudi Ministry of Culture organizes closing ceremony of National Cultural Awards

Saudi Ministry of Culture organizes closing ceremony of National Cultural Awards
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Culture organizes closing ceremony of National Cultural Awards

Saudi Ministry of Culture organizes closing ceremony of National Cultural Awards
  • The ceremony will celebrate the cultural achievements of many
  • The ministry will honor winners of the national cultural awards in 16 categories
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is organizing the closing ceremony of the third session National Cultural Awards initiative on Saturday, ender the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The ceremony will celebrate the cultural achievements of many as part of the ministry’s efforts to achieve its goals for the National Strategy for Culture, a key part of Saudi Vision 2030, state news agency SPA reported.
The ministry will honor winners of the national cultural awards in 16 categories, which include five main awards, during the ceremony.
The National Cultural Awards have introduced the ‘International Cultural Excellence Award,’ which will be bestowed to those who have distinguished cultural productions and contributions that enable cultural work, from individuals and institutions from around the world.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi National Culture Strategy National Culture Awards

Related

Saudi Vision 2030 offers ‘tons of opportunities’ for IT firms — Pakistani tech magnate video
Business & Economy
Saudi Vision 2030 offers ‘tons of opportunities’ for IT firms — Pakistani tech magnate
Saudi actress Joud Alsufyani on her new show ‘Tahir’s House’ and her love of Korean culture 
Lifestyle
Saudi actress Joud Alsufyani on her new show ‘Tahir’s House’ and her love of Korean culture 

Saudi Arabia leads condolences to quake-hit Morocco as international support pours in

Saudi Arabia leads condolences to quake-hit Morocco as international support pours in
Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads condolences to quake-hit Morocco as international support pours in

Saudi Arabia leads condolences to quake-hit Morocco as international support pours in
  • International support poured in for Morocco, with some world leaders offering to help with rescue efforts
Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led international condolences to Morocco on Saturday after a powerful earthquake hit southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh, which killed more than 800 people.
In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said the Kingdom voiced its solidarity with the people of Morocco, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I extend my deepest condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that struck the country.”
He added, “We in the UAE stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected.”

He also ordered an “air bridge to deliver critical relief” to the country, according to state news agency WAM.
Egypt and Palestine conveyed their condolences, reaffirming their “full solidarity” with the people of government of Morocco as they reel from the earthquake.

Offers of aid

Other Arab leaders have offered to provide aid to the North African nation.

Algeria, which broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco in August 2021 at the height of the crisis between the two countries, said it would open airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to and from Morocco.

In a statement, the Algerian foreign ministry said it was following “with great grief the consequences of the violent earthquake.”

“Algeria expresses its sincere condolences to the Moroccan people's brothers in the earthquake victims," the foreign ministry said.

Tunisian presidency said President Kais Saied had “authorized coordination with the Moroccan authorities to direct urgent aid and send civil protection teams to support the Kingdom’s search and rescue efforts.”

Saied also authorized “the facilitation of a delegation from the Tunisian Red Crescent to contribute to relief operations and surround the injured.”

King of Jordan Abdullah II urged his government to provide all kind of possible assistance to Morocco.

Offering his condolences to the Moroccan government and people, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said his country was ready to provide all forms of assistance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “instructed all government bodies and forces to provide any necessary assistance to the people of Morocco, including the preparations for sending an aid delegation to the area”, his office said.
It was the latest show of support in the wake of the 2020 Abraham Accords that saw Israel normalise ties with a number of Arab countries, including Morocco.

World leaders sent their well wishes to those affected by the earthquake, with some offering to help with the rescue efforts.

US President Joe Biden expressed his sympathy for the earthquake victims, adding the United States was “ready to provide any necessary assistance.”
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco,” he said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday offered to help relief efforts, saying he was “devastated” by the earthquake.
“We are all devastated after the terrible earthquake in Morocco,” Macron said on X, while onboard a flight to the G20 summit in India. “France stands ready to help with first aid.”

The UK vowed to help Morocco “in whatever way we can,” Foreign Minister James Cleverly said Saturday.
“We stand ready to help our Moroccan friends in whatever way we can,” he wrote on X.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later tweeted that “my thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible earthquake in Morocco last night.”

Similarly, Spain and Taiwan offered to send rescuers to Morocco.
“Spain has offered Morocco, if it deems it necessary, both its rescue capacities, which in these moments are the most important, as well as its rebuilding capacity once this moment has passed. What is important right now is to save the greatest number of lives possible,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Saturday at the G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, Spain’s acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez conveyed condolences and said his country “stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families.”

Taiwan’s fire department said it has put a team of 120 rescuers on standby to go to Morocco who can go the moment they get instructions from Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

Swiss President Alain Berset expressed his condolences. The country's foreign ministry said it activated a crisis cell and is evaluating sending aid.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she “learned with grief of the tragic toll” from the quake and pointed to “Italy's willingness to support Morocco in this emergency.”
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was ready to provide all kinds of support “to heal the wounds of the earthquake in Morocco.”

In a separate statement, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this hard day,” Erdogan wrote on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed sympathy “with the Moroccan people in the face of the terrible earthquake,” while top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said the bloc is ready to provide Morocco “the assistance it wishes.”

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the quake as “heartbreaking,” adding: “We stand ready to support the immediate health needs.”
Jagan Chapagain, the head of the International Federation for Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) posted on X that “teams from (the Moroccan Red Crescent) responded immediately supporting the affected people.”
“My thoughts are with everyone impacted by this disaster. IFRC is ready to support,” he wrote.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a “message of condolence” to Morocco Saturday, joining a chorus of international support for the North African country in the wake of the devastating earthquake.
“On September 9, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco over the severe earthquake in Morocco,” official broadcaster CCTV said.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received world leaders on Saturday for the G20 summit in New Delhi, said his country is ready to provide “all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”
“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he wrote on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is attending the G20 summit in India, wrote on X, “At this difficult time, our thoughts are with the victims of this devastating earthquake. Our sympathy goes out to all those affected by this natural disaster.”

In a message to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Russian president Vladimir Putin conveyed his condolences and voiced solidarity with the people affected.

“Russia shares the worry and sorrow of the friendly people of Morocco. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who have suffered as a result of this natural disaster.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky conveyed his “deepest condolences” to King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco “for the lives lost in the horrible earthquake.”

“I wish those injured a fast recovery. Ukraine stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time.”

The secretary-general of the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, prayed for “mercy on the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.”
The head of the African Union Commission on Saturday expressed “great pain” over the earthquake.
“I learnt with great sadness of the tragic consequences of the earthquake that hit the kingdom of Morocco,” Moussa Faki Mahamat said, expressing his “sincere condolences” to the king, the Moroccan people and the families of the victims.

With Agencies

Topics: Morocco Saudi Arabia

Related

At least 296 dead, 153 injured in Morocco quake — state TV
Middle-East
At least 296 dead, 153 injured in Morocco quake — state TV
Morocco demands Western Sahara deal ‘based exclusively’ on its plan
Middle-East
Morocco demands Western Sahara deal ‘based exclusively’ on its plan

Latest updates

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe
Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe
KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen
KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen
Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah
Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.