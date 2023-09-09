Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions

JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission recently organized an event in Jeddah to promote awareness about the importance of the country’s history, culture and traditional art to its development.
The three-day event was part of a series of heritage and cultural activities organized by the commission in different regions of the Kingdom.
It aimed to spotlight the nation’s diverse cultural heritage, promote its development and preserve it for future generations.
An antiquities area showcased key archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia and highlighted excavation methods and preservation techniques, while an intangible heritage zone featured the traditional seating area, Al-Majlis, and Saudi coffee.
Other attractions included a story-telling area, a photographic exhibition, folklore shows, handicraft pavilions and a heritage section.
The event also featured tourism and economic activities, with the goal of supporting local families and small businesses in the governorate. Temporary marketing outlets were set up at the event site to showcase and sell products from the businesses.
Falcons and their handlers were also present with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of falconry as a traditional and cultural art. Falconers introduced visitors to various sustainable hunting methods and emphasized the ethics of falconry.
The event also featured entertainment activities, including Saudi traditional games and competitions for children. Cultural activities and training sessions were also held to enrich children’s experiences and teach them handicraft methods.
More than 100 exhibitors participated in the cultural event, showcasing arts and crafts, traditional costumes, food stations and various other forms of traditions and culture.
Saeed Al-Adwani, 47, who visited the exhibition with his family, spoke to Arab News while watching the folklore show performed by a local band. He said: “It is an excellent opportunity for entertainment as well as learning about the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.”
Hazim Abdul Raoof, an Egyptian visitor who came with his family to the cultural area, expressed that the festival offered an opportunity to be immersed in Saudi heritage.
“My family and I found it very interesting, especially for the kids, to see how the previous generations of Saudi Arabia lived. What caught our attention were the arts, crafts, dances, and traditions.”
Zaki Abu Hussain, a resident of Makkah who was visiting Jeddah for the weekend, said: “It is a wonderful experience for both adults and young children to explore and learn about the history and heritage of Saudi Arabia through this immersive event.”
Hussain highlighted the significance of heritage as a special connection that bridges past, present and future. He said: “I am delighted that my two sons had the opportunity to visit the crafts corner and participate in various cultural activities and heritage programs.”
Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
https://arab.news/zsawk
Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
- Jeddah event showcases diverse cultural heritage and supports local businesses
- An antiquities area showcased key archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission recently organized an event in Jeddah to promote awareness about the importance of the country’s history, culture and traditional art to its development.